High school schedules for Oct. 14, 2019

High schools
Hockey
Monday’s schedule
PHIL
Class AAA
Peters Township vs. Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, Valencia, 7:10 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, Mt. Lebanon, 7:10 p.m.
Class AA
Northeast
Armstrong vs. Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, New Kensington, 9 p.m.; Hampton vs. Shaler, Frozen Pond Arena, Valencia, 9:10 p.m.
Northwest
Mars vs. Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9 p.m.; Meadville vs. Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 7 p.m.
Southwest
Baldwin vs. South Fayette, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, Mt. Lebanon, 9:10 p.m.; Montour vs. West Allegheny, Robert Morris Island Sports Center, Neville Island, 7:15 p.m.
Class A
Northeast
Freeport vs. Kiski Area, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6 p.m.
Northwest
Blackhawk vs. Sewickley Academy, Robert Morris Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.
Southeast
Bishop McCort vs. Norwin, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 8 p.m.
Southwest
Thomas Jefferson vs. South Park, Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 7 p.m.
Class B
North
McDowell vs. Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, New Castle, 7 p.m.
South
Carrick vs. Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, Rostraver, 7:15 p.m.; Connellsville vs. Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 9 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Peters Township at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Highlands at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Gateway at McKeesport, 7:15 p.m.
West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Winchester Thurston at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Ambridge at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Aquinas Academy at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Avonworth at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver County Christian at Freedom, 8 p.m.
Brentwood at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.
Carrick at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Derry, 4 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Geibel at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.
North Catholic at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Allderdice, 5:15 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Woodland Hills, 3:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Neshannock, 5 p.m.
Trinity at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vincentian Academy at Steel Valley, ppd.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Brashear at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.
Section 3
Allderdice at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.
Hampton at Mars, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Obama Academy at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Plum, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Hopewell at Beaver, 6:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Burrell at Valley, 6 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.
Highlands at Apollo-Ridge, 5 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Derry, ppd.
South Allegheny at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Mohawk at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
OLSH at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Quigley Catholic at Freedom, 6 p.m.
South Side at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.
Vincentian Academy at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Ringgold at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL team tournament
Quarterfinals
(All matches start at 3 p.m.)
Class AAA
Pine-Richland at Peters Township; North Allegheny at Latrobe; Shady Side Academy at Upper St. Clair; Mt. Lebanon at Fox Chapel
Class AA
Blackhawk at Sewickley Academy; Central Valley at Neshannock; Valley at Beaver; Mt. Pleasant vs. Knoch at Butler
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Bentworth at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Carrick at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 7:15 p.m.
Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Lincoln Park, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at West Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.
South Side at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
