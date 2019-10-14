High school schedules for Oct. 14, 2019

Sunday, October 13, 2019 | 9:45 PM

High schools

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

PHIL

Class AAA

Peters Township vs. Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, Valencia, 7:10 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, Mt. Lebanon, 7:10 p.m.

Class AA

Northeast

Armstrong vs. Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, New Kensington, 9 p.m.; Hampton vs. Shaler, Frozen Pond Arena, Valencia, 9:10 p.m.

Northwest

Mars vs. Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9 p.m.; Meadville vs. Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 7 p.m.

Southwest

Baldwin vs. South Fayette, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, Mt. Lebanon, 9:10 p.m.; Montour vs. West Allegheny, Robert Morris Island Sports Center, Neville Island, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Northeast

Freeport vs. Kiski Area, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6 p.m.

Northwest

Blackhawk vs. Sewickley Academy, Robert Morris Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Southeast

Bishop McCort vs. Norwin, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 8 p.m.

Southwest

Thomas Jefferson vs. South Park, Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 7 p.m.

Class B

North

McDowell vs. Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, New Castle, 7 p.m.

South

Carrick vs. Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, Rostraver, 7:15 p.m.; Connellsville vs. Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 9 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Peters Township at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Highlands at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Gateway at McKeesport, 7:15 p.m.

West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Winchester Thurston at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Aquinas Academy at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver County Christian at Freedom, 8 p.m.

Brentwood at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

Carrick at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Derry, 4 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Geibel at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.

North Catholic at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Allderdice, 5:15 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Woodland Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Neshannock, 5 p.m.

Trinity at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vincentian Academy at Steel Valley, ppd.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Brashear at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Hampton at Mars, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Obama Academy at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Plum, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Hopewell at Beaver, 6:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Valley, 6 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.

Highlands at Apollo-Ridge, 5 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Derry, ppd.

South Allegheny at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Mohawk at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

OLSH at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Quigley Catholic at Freedom, 6 p.m.

South Side at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.

Vincentian Academy at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Ringgold at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL team tournament

Quarterfinals

(All matches start at 3 p.m.)

Class AAA

Pine-Richland at Peters Township; North Allegheny at Latrobe; Shady Side Academy at Upper St. Clair; Mt. Lebanon at Fox Chapel

Class AA

Blackhawk at Sewickley Academy; Central Valley at Neshannock; Valley at Beaver; Mt. Pleasant vs. Knoch at Butler

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Bentworth at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Carrick at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 7:15 p.m.

Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Lincoln Park, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at West Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

South Side at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

