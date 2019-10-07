High school schedules for Oct. 7, 2019

Sunday, October 6, 2019 | 9:12 PM

High schools

Golf

Boys

WPIAL team championships

Class AAA

Tuesday’s schedule

Semifinals

(Top 3 teams advance)

At Indian Run Golf Club, Avella

Baldwin, Belle Vernon, Central Catholic, Mt. Lebanon, Moon, Pine-Richland, Shady Side Academy, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair, 9 a.m.

At Links at Spring Church, Apollo

Blackhawk, Fox Chapel, Hampton, Hempfield, Latrobe, Penn Trafford, Peters Township, Seneca Valley, 9 a.m.

Class AA

Tuesday’s schedule

Semifinals

(Top 3 teams advance)

At Beaver Valley Golf Club, Patterson Heights

Carmichaels, Central Valley, Eden Christian, Elizabeth Forward, Keystone Oaks, McGuffey, Neshannock, Riverside, Sewickley Academy, South Side, 9 a.m.

At River Forest Golf Course, Freeport

Burrell, Deer Lakes, Derry, Freeport, Mt. Pleasant, North Catholic, Quaker Valley, Riverview, South Park, Uniontown, 9 a.m.

Girls

WPIAL team championships

Class AAA

Monday’s schedule

Semifinals

(Top 4 teams advance)

At Pleasant Valley Golf Club, Connellsville

Blackhawk, Butler, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Mars, North Allegheny, Penn Trafford, Peters Township, Upper St. Clair, 9 a.m.

Class AA

Thursday’s schedule

Championship

At Cedarbrook Red Golf Course, Belle Vernon

Central Valley, Elizabeth Forward, Ellwood City, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10 a.m.

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 4

McKeesport at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Geibel at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Greensburg C.c., 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

California at Charleroi, 8 p.m.

Carrick at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Derry at Yough, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Montour at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Vincentian Academy at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.

Washington at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Brashear at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.

Peters Township at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Allderdice, 7:30 a.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Mars, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Armstrong, 7:15 p.m.

Hampton at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Plum at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

North Catholic at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Beaver, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Highlands, 6:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Freeport, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Charleroi, 6 p.m.

Geibel at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Quigley Catholic at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Freedom, 7 p.m.

South Side at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Vincentian Academy at Ellis School, 4:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Ellwood City at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Beth-Center, ppd.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL team championships

Class AA

Tuesday’s schedule

First round

Greensburg Salem at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

North Catholic at Blackhawk, 3 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Neshannock, 3 p.m.

Central Valley at South Park, 3 p.m.

Derry at Beaver, 3 p.m.

Southmoreland at Valley, 3 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Mt. Pleasant, 3 p.m.

Ringgold at Knoch, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 4

New Castle at Mars, 7:15 a.m.

Nonsection

Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

Beth-Center at California, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Derry at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.

Freedom at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Purchase Line, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Carrick, 4:15 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Washington at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Park, 6 p.m.

West Greene at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

