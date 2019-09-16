High school schedules for Sept. 16, 2019

By:

Sunday, September 15, 2019 | 9:56 PM

High schools

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Class A

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Carlynton, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Ellwood City at Westinghouse, 3:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

Valley at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.

Moon at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Indiana at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Hampton, 6:30 p.m.

Mars at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

West Allegheny at Ambridge, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Beaver at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Freeport at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Yough, 7 p.m.

Derry at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Riverview at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Geibel, 4 p.m.

Monessen at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Freedom at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Section 4

Eden Christian at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.

Ellis School at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

McKeesport at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Valley at Jeannette, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Obama Academy at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Baldwin at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver County Christian at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

California at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Plum, 7:15 p.m.

Hampton at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

Montour at Avonworth, 5 p.m.

Quigley Catholic at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

