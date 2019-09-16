High school schedules for Sept. 16, 2019
Sunday, September 15, 2019 | 9:56 PM
High schools
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Class A
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Carlynton, 5 p.m.
Nonsection
Ellwood City at Westinghouse, 3:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.
Valley at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.
Moon at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Allderdice at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.
Indiana at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Hampton, 6:30 p.m.
Mars at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Oakland Catholic at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Obama Academy at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
West Allegheny at Ambridge, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Beaver at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Freeport at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Yough, 7 p.m.
Derry at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Riverview at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Charleroi at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Geibel, 4 p.m.
Monessen at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Freedom at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.
Neshannock at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Section 4
Eden Christian at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.
Ellis School at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
McKeesport at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
Valley at Jeannette, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Obama Academy at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Baldwin at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver County Christian at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.
Bethel Park at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
California at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Rochester, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Plum, 7:15 p.m.
Hampton at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
Montour at Avonworth, 5 p.m.
Quigley Catholic at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
