High school schedules for Sept. 23, 2019
By:
Sunday, September 22, 2019 | 11:19 PM
High schools
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AA
Section 1
South Park at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at Southmoreland, ppd.
Jeannette at Valley, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.
McKeesport at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Riverview at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Section 3
Hempfield at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Allderdice, 6 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:15 p.m.
Knoch at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 3:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Oakland Catholic at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Plum at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Highlands, 6:30 p.m.
Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Derry at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
South Park at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Yough, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Riverview at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Freedom at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.
Neshannock at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Riverside at South Side Beaver, 6 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at OLSH, 5:30 p.m.
Section 4
Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Ellis School, 4:30 p.m.
Nonsection
East Allegheny at Carrick, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at McKeesport, 6 p.m.
Springdale at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Avella at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Avonworth at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Burgettstown at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Plum, 7:15 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Riverview, 6:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.
Ringgold at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.
South Park at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
