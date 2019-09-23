High school schedules for Sept. 23, 2019

High schools

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 1

South Park at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Southmoreland, ppd.

Jeannette at Valley, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.

McKeesport at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Riverview at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Allderdice, 6 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:15 p.m.

Knoch at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 3:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Plum at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Highlands, 6:30 p.m.

Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Derry at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

South Park at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Yough, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Riverview at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Freedom at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Riverside at South Side Beaver, 6 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at OLSH, 5:30 p.m.

Section 4

Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Ellis School, 4:30 p.m.

Nonsection

East Allegheny at Carrick, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at McKeesport, 6 p.m.

Springdale at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Avella at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Avonworth at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Burgettstown at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Plum, 7:15 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Riverview, 6:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Ringgold at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.

South Park at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

