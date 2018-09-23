High school schedules for Sept. 24, 2018
By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, September 23, 2018 | 8:00 PM
High schools
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Section 2
Geibel at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at West Shamokin, 6:30 p.m.; Charleroi at California, 7 p.m.; Ellwood City at South Side Beaver, 6 p.m.; Gateway at Woodland Hills, 3:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; South Park at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Brashear at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.
Section 3
Allderdice at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.
Hampton at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Montour, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Hopewell at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 6 p.m.
Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Burrell at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny at South Park, 7 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Freedom at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.
Mohawk at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
OLSH at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
South Side Beaver at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.
Vincentian Academy at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Carrick at Ellwood City, 4 p.m.
Mercer at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Trinity, 6 p.m.
District 6
Nonconference
Ligonier Valley at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, 5 p.m.
Burrell at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.
Connellsville at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Avella, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Hampton at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Montour at North Hills, 6 p.m.
New Castle at Farrell, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Perry at Propel Andrew Street, 4:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Fox Chapel, 7:15 p.m.
South Side Beaver at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Yough, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Allderdice, 4:30 p.m.
Union at Farrell, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
