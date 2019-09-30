High school schedules for Sept. 30, 2019
By:
Sunday, September 29, 2019 | 8:56 PM
High schools
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 4
Freedom at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Washington, 7 p.m.
Armstrong at Karns City, 4 p.m.
Bentworth at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.
Beth-Center at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Yough at McKeesport, 5 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Brashear, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.
Section 3
Norwin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Indiana, 7:15 p.m.
Hampton at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Mars, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Oakland Catholic at Plum, 7:15 p.m.
Obama Academy at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Trinity, 3:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
Quaker Valley at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.
Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Highlands at Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Charleroi at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Geibel, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Freedom at South Side Beaver, 5 p.m.
Mohawk at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Neshannock at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Vincentian Academy at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Burrell at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Carrick at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.
Ellwood City at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Waynesburg at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Class A
Section 1
South Side Beaver at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Springdale at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Avella at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Avonworth at North Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Charleroi at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Laurel at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Mars, 7:15 p.m.
Plum at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Valley, 7 p.m.
Washington at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.