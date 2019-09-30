High school schedules for Sept. 30, 2019

By:

Sunday, September 29, 2019 | 8:56 PM

High schools

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 4

Freedom at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Washington, 7 p.m.

Armstrong at Karns City, 4 p.m.

Bentworth at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

Beth-Center at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Yough at McKeesport, 5 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Brashear, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.

Section 3

Norwin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Indiana, 7:15 p.m.

Hampton at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Mars, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at Plum, 7:15 p.m.

Obama Academy at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Trinity, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Quaker Valley at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.

Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Highlands at Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Freedom at South Side Beaver, 5 p.m.

Mohawk at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Vincentian Academy at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Burrell at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Carrick at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.

Ellwood City at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Waynesburg at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class A

Section 1

South Side Beaver at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Springdale at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Avella at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Avonworth at North Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Charleroi at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Laurel at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Mars, 7:15 p.m.

Plum at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Valley, 7 p.m.

Washington at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

