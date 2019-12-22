High school scores for Dec. 21, 2019

By:

Saturday, December 21, 2019 | 9:19 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class A

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 85, Aquinas Academy 55

Nonsection

Beaver Local (Ohio) 66, South Side 41

Bethel Park 67, Gateway 61

Deer Lakes 40, Armstrong 37

Hempfield 53, Woodland Hills 41

Mohawk 73, East Palestine (Ohio) 47

OLSH 65, Beaver 41

Pine-Richland 85, Franklin Regional 59

Washington 77, Trinity 72

West Allegheny 73, Carrick 62

Bobcat Classic

At Greensboro, N.C.

Upper St. Clair 78, Piedmont Classical, N.C. 76

Kreul Classic

At Coral Springs, Fla.

Mars 47, Thunder Ridge, Colo. 38

Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational

At Hickory

Laurel 49, West Middlesex 33

KSA Classic

At Orlando, Fla.

McGuffey 56, Episcopal School Of Acadiana (La.) 33

Penn-Trafford 70, Uniontown 66 (OT)

St. Augustine (Texas) 60, Waynesburg 57

PBC Holiday Festival

At Montour

Aliquippa 63, Cornell 58

Bishop Canevin 56, Carlynton 55

Central Catholic 61, Mt. Lebanon 56

Nazareth Prep 60, Sto-Rox 54

At Moon

Beaver Falls 51, Moon 48

Central Valley 70, Hampton 47

North Hills 81, Keystone Oaks 47

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Trinity 72, West Allegheny 13

Nonsection

New Brighton 54, Ellwood City 41

Seton LaSalle 49, Bishop Canevin 28

Southmoreland 53, Greensburg Salem 38

West Greene 61, Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) 57

Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational

At Hickory

Allderdice 53, Kennedy Catholic 48

Rochester 67, West Middlesex 63

Wrestling

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Latrobe 67, Derry 12

Mt. Lebanon 57, Chartiers Valley 24

Wrestling

Saturday’s summary

Nonsection

Latrobe 67, Derry 12

106: Vinny Kilkeary (L) p. Tristan Fisher, 1:22

113: Lucio Angelicchio (L) p. Alex Cole, 3:48

120: Nate Roth (L) t.f. Colton McCallen, 19-4

126: Enzo Angelicchio (L) p. Alex Sabota, 0:58

132: Tyler Cymmerman (D) p. Conor Johnson, 1:51

138: Gabe Willochell (L) p. Cody Parkman, 1:28

145: Ricky Armstrong (L) t.f. Nick Reeping, 15-0

152: Jack Pletcher (L) p. Connor Lucas, 1:35

160: Garret Lenheart (D) p. Kyle Brewer, 5:25

170: Logan Zitterbart (L) p. Pryce Donovan, 2:36

182: Corey Boerio (L) p. Eric Catone, 4:46

195: Micah Piper (L) p. Dakota Beeman, 5:04

220: Tyler Lynch (L) won by forfeit

285: Tyler Ross (L) d. Noah Cymmerman, 8-4

Records: Latrobe (2-1), Derry (4-4)

*Match started at 145 pounds

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.