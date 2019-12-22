High school scores for Dec. 21, 2019
Saturday, December 21, 2019 | 9:19 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class A
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 85, Aquinas Academy 55
Nonsection
Beaver Local (Ohio) 66, South Side 41
Bethel Park 67, Gateway 61
Deer Lakes 40, Armstrong 37
Hempfield 53, Woodland Hills 41
Mohawk 73, East Palestine (Ohio) 47
OLSH 65, Beaver 41
Pine-Richland 85, Franklin Regional 59
Washington 77, Trinity 72
West Allegheny 73, Carrick 62
Bobcat Classic
At Greensboro, N.C.
Upper St. Clair 78, Piedmont Classical, N.C. 76
Kreul Classic
At Coral Springs, Fla.
Mars 47, Thunder Ridge, Colo. 38
Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational
At Hickory
Laurel 49, West Middlesex 33
KSA Classic
At Orlando, Fla.
McGuffey 56, Episcopal School Of Acadiana (La.) 33
Penn-Trafford 70, Uniontown 66 (OT)
St. Augustine (Texas) 60, Waynesburg 57
PBC Holiday Festival
At Montour
Aliquippa 63, Cornell 58
Bishop Canevin 56, Carlynton 55
Central Catholic 61, Mt. Lebanon 56
Nazareth Prep 60, Sto-Rox 54
At Moon
Beaver Falls 51, Moon 48
Central Valley 70, Hampton 47
North Hills 81, Keystone Oaks 47
Girls
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
Trinity 72, West Allegheny 13
Nonsection
New Brighton 54, Ellwood City 41
Seton LaSalle 49, Bishop Canevin 28
Southmoreland 53, Greensburg Salem 38
West Greene 61, Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) 57
Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational
At Hickory
Allderdice 53, Kennedy Catholic 48
Rochester 67, West Middlesex 63
Wrestling
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Latrobe 67, Derry 12
Mt. Lebanon 57, Chartiers Valley 24
Wrestling
Saturday’s summary
Nonsection
Latrobe 67, Derry 12
106: Vinny Kilkeary (L) p. Tristan Fisher, 1:22
113: Lucio Angelicchio (L) p. Alex Cole, 3:48
120: Nate Roth (L) t.f. Colton McCallen, 19-4
126: Enzo Angelicchio (L) p. Alex Sabota, 0:58
132: Tyler Cymmerman (D) p. Conor Johnson, 1:51
138: Gabe Willochell (L) p. Cody Parkman, 1:28
145: Ricky Armstrong (L) t.f. Nick Reeping, 15-0
152: Jack Pletcher (L) p. Connor Lucas, 1:35
160: Garret Lenheart (D) p. Kyle Brewer, 5:25
170: Logan Zitterbart (L) p. Pryce Donovan, 2:36
182: Corey Boerio (L) p. Eric Catone, 4:46
195: Micah Piper (L) p. Dakota Beeman, 5:04
220: Tyler Lynch (L) won by forfeit
285: Tyler Ross (L) d. Noah Cymmerman, 8-4
Records: Latrobe (2-1), Derry (4-4)
*Match started at 145 pounds
