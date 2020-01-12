High school scores for Jan. 11, 2020

Saturday, January 11, 2020 | 10:52 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class A

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 80, Propel Montour 39

Nonsection

Armstrong 51, Hollidaysburg 50

Geibel 103, Aquinas Academy 99 (2OT)

Johnstown 81, Summit Academy 39

Knoch 87, Greensburg Salem 68

Laurel Highlands 86, Waynesburg 59

Yough 54, Frazier 47

Montour at Blackhawk, ppd.

Ron Galbreath Classic

At Westminster College

Hickory 67, McDowell 61

Lincoln Park 71, Central Catholic 65

Mars 58, New Castle 47

Neshannock 43, West Middlesex 32

Sharpsville 51, Wilmington 47

Winter Jamfest

at Montour

Franklin Regional 50, Moon 38

Quaker Valley 73, South Park 46

Seton LaSalle 53, Bishop Canevin 47

Independent

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian Academy 62, Calvary Chapel 18

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 46, Peters Township 34

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 42, Thomas Jefferson 34

Nonsection

Baldwin 50, Ringgold 35

Bishop Canevin 59, Laurel 51

Charleroi 46, Monessen 33

Farrell 48, Greensburg Central Catholic 26

New Castle 67, Highlands 35

Southmoreland 65, Serra Catholic 25

Ron Galbreath Classic

At Westminster College

Neshannock 55, West Middlesex 42

Competitive spirit

Saturday’s results

PIAA championships

Large division

Finals

Cumberland Valley, 97.00; St. Hubert’s, 92.98; Garnet Valley, 87.60; Archbishop Ryan, 84.47; Baldwin, 81.67

Medium division

Finals

Bishop McCourt, 93.10; Penn-Trafford, 90.00; Haverford, 86.67; Central Bucks West, 86.07; Archbishop Wood, 85.97.

Small division

Finals

South Fayette, 88.73; Lansdale, 87.28; South Park, 87.27; Shaler, 86.33; Elizabeth Forward, 83.43

Co-ed division

Finals

Downingtown West, 91.10; Butler, 90.60; McDowell, 83.65; New Oxford, 73.97; Red Lion, 70.60

Wrestling

Saturday’s result

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1A

Kiski Area at Central Catholic (n)

South Side Duals

Blackhawk 36, South Side 27

Independence (Ohio) 72, Blackhawk 12

New Castle 42, Blackhawk 30

St. Clairsville (Ohio) 78, Blackhawk 6

Sharon 78, Blackhawk 6

Valley Duals

Avonworth 54, Westinghouse 0

Avonworth 36, Valley 18

Southmoreland 56, Avonworth 23

Summit Academy 48, Avonworth 35

Saturday’s summaries

Valley Duals

Avonworth 36, Valley 18

106: Micah Hughes (V) wbf

113: Brendan McNickle (A) wbf

120: Kain Stone (V) p. Ryan McHirella

126: Mike Blaser (A) p. Jeniah Allen

132: Dion Lyons (V) p. Eli Kauer

138: No match

145: Callen Suto (A) d. Ricardo Simmons, 10-4

152: Anthony Mundorf (A) p. Michael Montgomery

160: Joey Boughton (A) wbf

170: Tim Eng (A) d. Evan McGinnis, 7-3

182: No match

195: No match

220: Jake Barbabella (A) p. Andrew Hill

285: No match

Records: A (6-7, 2-2); V (2-3, 2-2)

Mid-Winter Mayham

At IUP

106 pounds

Championship: Nick Gorman, North Allegheny p. Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford, 1:33

Third place: Nathan Pelesky, North Star d. Chase Burke, Benton, 3-0

Fifth place: D.J. Bartly, Fairfax d. Landon Ulderich, Berlin, 7-5

Seventh place: Jake Werner, Abington p. Gage Sonnie, 3:58

113 pounds

Championship: Aiden Lewis, Cedar Cliff p. Easton Toth, Forest Hills, 5:22

Third place: Gunnar Gage, General McLane d. Ethan Kolb, Benton, 6-5

Fifth place: Joey Gabler, Harbor Creek d. Hunter Cornell, Berlin, 5-2

Seventh place: Riley Bonholtzer, Lampeter-Strasburg d. Austin Shoup, Cranberry, 6-2

120 pounds

Championship: Dylan Coy, North Allegheny p. Carter Stanley, Cranberry, 3:59

Third place: Ashten Armagost, Commodore Perry d. Jeffrey Russell, Shippensburg, 6-3

Fifth place: Nolan Liess, Penfield d. Boaz Chishko, Penn-Trafford, 5-3 (OT)

Seventh place: Joe Capan, Harbor Creek p. Shane Brown, Penfield, 2:17

126 pounds

Championship: Jackson Arrington, Forest Hills p. Gable Strickland, Benton, 1:23

Third place: Connor Pierce, Harbor Creek d. David Kreidler, Allentown Central Catholic, 3-2

Fifth place: Nathan Monteparte, North Allegheny d. Eli Brougher, North Star, 2-0

Seventh place: Kyle Spaulding, Penfield d. Arik Harnish, Lampeter-Strasburg, 5-3

132 pounds

Championship: Anthony Glasl, Brockway p. Dylan Ramsey, Shippensburg, 4:22

Third place: Trenton Donahue, DuBois d. Hunter Armstrong, Marion Center, 9-8

Fifth place: Matt Leehan, General McLane m.d. Caden Temple, Benton, 14-0

Seventh place: Dom Porto, Penfield d. Noah Teeter, Forest Hills, 6-0

138 pounds

Championship: Max Stedeford, North Allegheny d. Kenny Duschek, Freedom, 7-2

Third place: Tony Salopek, West Mifflin d. Chase Barlow, Strath Haven, 5-4 (OT)

Fifth place: Dominic Frontino, Shippensburg d. Chandler Ho, DuBois, 3-1 (OT)

Seventh place: Attikos Clifford, Allentown Central Catholic p. Josh Viarengo, 4:37

145 pounds

Championship: Erik Gibson, Forest Hills m.d. Tristan Pugh, Berlin, 15-7

Third place: Steven Storm, Pocono Mountain East d. Frederick Junko, North Allegheny, 8-3

Fifth place: Christopher Clifford, Allentown Central Catholic def. Tylor Herzing, St. Mary’s

Seventh place: Shane Kibler, Abington d. Alex Pratzner, West Chester Rustin, 7-5

152 pounds

Championship: Ed Scott, DuBois p. Grant MacKay, North Allegheny, 1:22

Third place: Alex Supanick, North Star d. john Wittman, St. Mary’s, 1-0

Fifth place: Aaron Sleeth, Hollidaysburg d. Simon Bolinger, Strath Haven, 1-0

Seventh place: Gino Iannelli, Pocono Mountain East p. Chris Yanko, West Chester Rustin, 2:12

160 pounds

Championship: Cooper Kropman, Penfield m.d. Gage Musser, Commodore Perry, 14-2

Third place: Ryan Weyandt, Forest Hills d. Gavin Rosso, West Miffln, 7-2

Fifth place: Elijah Schreiber, General McLane p. Gauge Gulvas, DuBois, 3:17

Seventh place: Nick Castorina, Abington d. Bradey Cunningham, Lampeter-Strasburg, 2-1

170 pounds

Championship: Trent Schultheis, Freddom m.d. Ethan Marcozzi, Bishop McCort, 10-1

Third place: Frank Guzzi, West Mifflin d. Mauro Pellot, Fairfax, 12-5

Fifth place: Tony Zona, Penn-Trafford d. James Laird, General McLane, 6-2

Seventh place: Evan Hamilton p. Gabe Federico, Strath Haven, 1:25

182 pounds

Championship: Logan Davidson, Lampeter-Strasburg p. Waylon Wehler, St. Mary’s, 2:51

Third place: Domanic Leonard, Commodore Perry p. Elijah Ikeda, Cedar Cliff, 1:26

Fifth place: Ben Kirkwood, Fairfax def. Garrett Starr, DuBois

Seventh place: Kole Lichtenfels, Bishop McCort p. Kevin Falcon, Allentown Central Catholic, 4:11

195 pounds

Championship: Eric Johnson, Brockway d. Nick Marcenelle, North Allegheny, 1-0

Third place: Jeremy Garthwaite, St. Mary’s m.d. Howie Congdon, West Mifflin, 12-1

Fifth place: Jake Most, Berlin m.d. Ryder Knierman, Commodore Perry, 11-1

Seventh place: Parker Owens, Lampeter-Strasburg p. Bryce Salyers, North Star, 1:46

220 pounds

Championship: Zach Poust, Benton d. Brady Boburchak, Berlin, 8-3

Third place: Logan Bradley, Lampeter-Strasburg d. Alexander Brunetti, Pocono Mountain East, 4-1 TB2

Fifth place: Luke Rumpler, North Allegheny d. Alex Lukachunis, St. Mary’s, 2-1

Seventh place: Wilson Spires, General McLane m.d. Aston Spahr, Lampeter-Strasburg, 11-0

285 pounds

Championship: Marvin Beatty, Marion Center p. Ben Grafton, North Allegheny, 2:26

Third place: Alex O’Harah, DuBois p. Zac Shelley, Lampeter-Strasburg, 0:58

Fifth place: Gavin Thompson, Brockway d. Sean Hess, Shippensburg, 1-0

Seventh place: Peyton Kelly, Penn-Trafford p. Hunter Dickson, General McLane, 1:25

Team results

North Allegheny, 235; Forest Hills, 159.5; DuBois, 156; Lampeter-Strasburg, 132; St. Mary’s, 120.5

Tri-State Scuffle Invitational

At Burgettstown

106 pounds

Championship: Chase Brandebura, Carlynton p. Shane Momyer, Yough, 1:46

Third place: Dalton Monger, Pottsville p. Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley, 0:22

Fifth place: Shane Ilgenfritz, Burgettstown p. Daniel Collins, West Greene, 2:28

113 pounds

Championship: Julian Moore, Fort Cherry p. Rocco Darocy, Mars, 6-0

Third place: Ashton Sadowski, Chartiers Valley p. Sam Sterns, Pottsville, 2:29

Fifth place: Beau Bergles, McGuffey p. Hudson Guesman, Jefferson-Morgan, 2:45

120 pounds

Championship: Joey Fischer, South Park d. Ambrose Boni, Central Valley, 5-1

Third place: Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown m.d. Brandon Krul, Mars, 9-1

Fifth place: Justin O’Neil, West Middlesex p. Jacob Thomas, Frazier, 4:51

126 pounds

Championship: Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward d. Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley, 6-4 (OT)

Third place: Ben Eckenrod, Thomas Jefferson p. Jacob Merriman, Fort Cherry, 2:06

Fifth place: Hunter Guiddy, Burgettstown p. Parker Smith, West Greene, 3:31

132 pounds

Championship: Cal Schoffstall, Pottsville m.d. Nate Yagle, McGuffey, 19-10

Third place: Cody Trout, Chartiers Valley d. Wyatt Conley, Weirton, 8-2

Fifth place: Eli Wright, Mars d. Gianni Bertucci, Hopewell, 3-1

138 pounds

Championship: Kale Buckiso, Thomas Jefferson d. Bryce Gonzalez, Pottsville, 7-6

Third place: Noah Weston, Bentworth d. Parker Loera, Bethel Park, 6-4, SV

Fifth place: Christian Scheller, Mars, inj. def. Eddie Huehn, Carlynton

145 pounds

Championship: Rocco Ferraro, McGuffey d. Christopher Beatty, Chartiers Valley, 5-3 (OT)

Third place: Michael Zacur, Thomas Jefferson d. Anthony Weil, South Park, 1-0

Fifth place: Noah Hunnell, Elizabeth Forward p. Ryan Green, Burgettstown, 1:40

152 pounds

Championship: Aaron Ferguson, Steubenville p. Alex Obeldobel, Hopewell, 0:35

Third place: Jase Dorsey, Thomas Jefferson d. Eric Donnelly, McGuffey, 7-0

Fifth place: Garrett Ammon, South Park, inj. def. Omar Williams, Keystone Oaks

160 pounds

Championship: Brendan Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson d. Daiveon Say, Grove City, 7-4

Third place: Ethan Barr, McGuffey p. Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton, 1:20

Fifth place: Shane Kemper, Burgettstown p. Sean Mcelhinney, Mars, 1:27

170 pounds

Championship: Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson m.d. Brandon Kinney, Steubenville, 12-2

Third place: Murat Zaynullaev, Chartiers Valley d. Seth Burgdolt, McGuffey, 12-6

Fifth place: Evan Daniels, Madonna m.d. D.J. Slovick, Burgettstown, 10-1

182 pounds

Championship: Shane Quick, Pottsville d. Nick Whittington, Keystone Oaks, 8-5

Third place: Riley O’Mara, Bethel Park p. Collin Milko, Carlynton, 0:07

Fifth place: Trystan Alava, Thomas Jefferson p. Turner Lehman, Burgettstown, 4:57

195 pounds

Championship: Keith Bodnar, Steubenville p. Ethan Cain, Elizabeth Forward, 3:25

Third place: Tyler Thimons, Bethel Park p. Garrett Boone, McGuffey, 0:37

Fifth place: Antony Gioan, West Middlesex d. Alex Kuzma, Central Valley, 2-1

220 pounds

Championship: Josh Sarasnick, Chartiers Valley d. Zeb Ruebaker, West Middlesex, 8-2

Third place: Robbie West, Fort Cherry p. Jonathan Wolfe, Jefferson-Morgan, 1:26

Fifth place: Peyton Tuttle, Steubenville, inj. def. John Blackburn, South Park

285 pounds

Championship: Riley Kemper, Burgettstown p. Logan Danielson, Thomas Jefferson, 3:02

Third place: Nick Murphy, Elizabeth Forward p. Jordan Brueck, Weirton, 0:36

Fifth place: Cameron Carter-Greene, Washington p. R.J. Quinn, Pottsville, 2:28

Team results

Thomas Jefferson, 211.5; Chartiers Valley, 190; McGuffey, 171.5; Burgettstown, 166; Pottsville, 158.5.

