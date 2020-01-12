High school scores for Jan. 11, 2020
Saturday, January 11, 2020 | 10:52 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class A
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 80, Propel Montour 39
Nonsection
Armstrong 51, Hollidaysburg 50
Geibel 103, Aquinas Academy 99 (2OT)
Johnstown 81, Summit Academy 39
Knoch 87, Greensburg Salem 68
Laurel Highlands 86, Waynesburg 59
Yough 54, Frazier 47
Montour at Blackhawk, ppd.
Ron Galbreath Classic
At Westminster College
Hickory 67, McDowell 61
Lincoln Park 71, Central Catholic 65
Mars 58, New Castle 47
Neshannock 43, West Middlesex 32
Sharpsville 51, Wilmington 47
Winter Jamfest
at Montour
Franklin Regional 50, Moon 38
Quaker Valley 73, South Park 46
Seton LaSalle 53, Bishop Canevin 47
Independent
SWCAC
Cheswick Christian Academy 62, Calvary Chapel 18
Girls
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 46, Peters Township 34
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 42, Thomas Jefferson 34
Nonsection
Baldwin 50, Ringgold 35
Bishop Canevin 59, Laurel 51
Charleroi 46, Monessen 33
Farrell 48, Greensburg Central Catholic 26
New Castle 67, Highlands 35
Southmoreland 65, Serra Catholic 25
Ron Galbreath Classic
At Westminster College
Neshannock 55, West Middlesex 42
Competitive spirit
Saturday’s results
PIAA championships
Large division
Finals
Cumberland Valley, 97.00; St. Hubert’s, 92.98; Garnet Valley, 87.60; Archbishop Ryan, 84.47; Baldwin, 81.67
Medium division
Finals
Bishop McCourt, 93.10; Penn-Trafford, 90.00; Haverford, 86.67; Central Bucks West, 86.07; Archbishop Wood, 85.97.
Small division
Finals
South Fayette, 88.73; Lansdale, 87.28; South Park, 87.27; Shaler, 86.33; Elizabeth Forward, 83.43
Co-ed division
Finals
Downingtown West, 91.10; Butler, 90.60; McDowell, 83.65; New Oxford, 73.97; Red Lion, 70.60
Wrestling
Saturday’s result
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1A
Kiski Area at Central Catholic (n)
South Side Duals
Blackhawk 36, South Side 27
Independence (Ohio) 72, Blackhawk 12
New Castle 42, Blackhawk 30
St. Clairsville (Ohio) 78, Blackhawk 6
Sharon 78, Blackhawk 6
Valley Duals
Avonworth 54, Westinghouse 0
Avonworth 36, Valley 18
Southmoreland 56, Avonworth 23
Summit Academy 48, Avonworth 35
Saturday’s summaries
Valley Duals
Avonworth 36, Valley 18
106: Micah Hughes (V) wbf
113: Brendan McNickle (A) wbf
120: Kain Stone (V) p. Ryan McHirella
126: Mike Blaser (A) p. Jeniah Allen
132: Dion Lyons (V) p. Eli Kauer
138: No match
145: Callen Suto (A) d. Ricardo Simmons, 10-4
152: Anthony Mundorf (A) p. Michael Montgomery
160: Joey Boughton (A) wbf
170: Tim Eng (A) d. Evan McGinnis, 7-3
182: No match
195: No match
220: Jake Barbabella (A) p. Andrew Hill
285: No match
Records: A (6-7, 2-2); V (2-3, 2-2)
Mid-Winter Mayham
At IUP
106 pounds
Championship: Nick Gorman, North Allegheny p. Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford, 1:33
Third place: Nathan Pelesky, North Star d. Chase Burke, Benton, 3-0
Fifth place: D.J. Bartly, Fairfax d. Landon Ulderich, Berlin, 7-5
Seventh place: Jake Werner, Abington p. Gage Sonnie, 3:58
113 pounds
Championship: Aiden Lewis, Cedar Cliff p. Easton Toth, Forest Hills, 5:22
Third place: Gunnar Gage, General McLane d. Ethan Kolb, Benton, 6-5
Fifth place: Joey Gabler, Harbor Creek d. Hunter Cornell, Berlin, 5-2
Seventh place: Riley Bonholtzer, Lampeter-Strasburg d. Austin Shoup, Cranberry, 6-2
120 pounds
Championship: Dylan Coy, North Allegheny p. Carter Stanley, Cranberry, 3:59
Third place: Ashten Armagost, Commodore Perry d. Jeffrey Russell, Shippensburg, 6-3
Fifth place: Nolan Liess, Penfield d. Boaz Chishko, Penn-Trafford, 5-3 (OT)
Seventh place: Joe Capan, Harbor Creek p. Shane Brown, Penfield, 2:17
126 pounds
Championship: Jackson Arrington, Forest Hills p. Gable Strickland, Benton, 1:23
Third place: Connor Pierce, Harbor Creek d. David Kreidler, Allentown Central Catholic, 3-2
Fifth place: Nathan Monteparte, North Allegheny d. Eli Brougher, North Star, 2-0
Seventh place: Kyle Spaulding, Penfield d. Arik Harnish, Lampeter-Strasburg, 5-3
132 pounds
Championship: Anthony Glasl, Brockway p. Dylan Ramsey, Shippensburg, 4:22
Third place: Trenton Donahue, DuBois d. Hunter Armstrong, Marion Center, 9-8
Fifth place: Matt Leehan, General McLane m.d. Caden Temple, Benton, 14-0
Seventh place: Dom Porto, Penfield d. Noah Teeter, Forest Hills, 6-0
138 pounds
Championship: Max Stedeford, North Allegheny d. Kenny Duschek, Freedom, 7-2
Third place: Tony Salopek, West Mifflin d. Chase Barlow, Strath Haven, 5-4 (OT)
Fifth place: Dominic Frontino, Shippensburg d. Chandler Ho, DuBois, 3-1 (OT)
Seventh place: Attikos Clifford, Allentown Central Catholic p. Josh Viarengo, 4:37
145 pounds
Championship: Erik Gibson, Forest Hills m.d. Tristan Pugh, Berlin, 15-7
Third place: Steven Storm, Pocono Mountain East d. Frederick Junko, North Allegheny, 8-3
Fifth place: Christopher Clifford, Allentown Central Catholic def. Tylor Herzing, St. Mary’s
Seventh place: Shane Kibler, Abington d. Alex Pratzner, West Chester Rustin, 7-5
152 pounds
Championship: Ed Scott, DuBois p. Grant MacKay, North Allegheny, 1:22
Third place: Alex Supanick, North Star d. john Wittman, St. Mary’s, 1-0
Fifth place: Aaron Sleeth, Hollidaysburg d. Simon Bolinger, Strath Haven, 1-0
Seventh place: Gino Iannelli, Pocono Mountain East p. Chris Yanko, West Chester Rustin, 2:12
160 pounds
Championship: Cooper Kropman, Penfield m.d. Gage Musser, Commodore Perry, 14-2
Third place: Ryan Weyandt, Forest Hills d. Gavin Rosso, West Miffln, 7-2
Fifth place: Elijah Schreiber, General McLane p. Gauge Gulvas, DuBois, 3:17
Seventh place: Nick Castorina, Abington d. Bradey Cunningham, Lampeter-Strasburg, 2-1
170 pounds
Championship: Trent Schultheis, Freddom m.d. Ethan Marcozzi, Bishop McCort, 10-1
Third place: Frank Guzzi, West Mifflin d. Mauro Pellot, Fairfax, 12-5
Fifth place: Tony Zona, Penn-Trafford d. James Laird, General McLane, 6-2
Seventh place: Evan Hamilton p. Gabe Federico, Strath Haven, 1:25
182 pounds
Championship: Logan Davidson, Lampeter-Strasburg p. Waylon Wehler, St. Mary’s, 2:51
Third place: Domanic Leonard, Commodore Perry p. Elijah Ikeda, Cedar Cliff, 1:26
Fifth place: Ben Kirkwood, Fairfax def. Garrett Starr, DuBois
Seventh place: Kole Lichtenfels, Bishop McCort p. Kevin Falcon, Allentown Central Catholic, 4:11
195 pounds
Championship: Eric Johnson, Brockway d. Nick Marcenelle, North Allegheny, 1-0
Third place: Jeremy Garthwaite, St. Mary’s m.d. Howie Congdon, West Mifflin, 12-1
Fifth place: Jake Most, Berlin m.d. Ryder Knierman, Commodore Perry, 11-1
Seventh place: Parker Owens, Lampeter-Strasburg p. Bryce Salyers, North Star, 1:46
220 pounds
Championship: Zach Poust, Benton d. Brady Boburchak, Berlin, 8-3
Third place: Logan Bradley, Lampeter-Strasburg d. Alexander Brunetti, Pocono Mountain East, 4-1 TB2
Fifth place: Luke Rumpler, North Allegheny d. Alex Lukachunis, St. Mary’s, 2-1
Seventh place: Wilson Spires, General McLane m.d. Aston Spahr, Lampeter-Strasburg, 11-0
285 pounds
Championship: Marvin Beatty, Marion Center p. Ben Grafton, North Allegheny, 2:26
Third place: Alex O’Harah, DuBois p. Zac Shelley, Lampeter-Strasburg, 0:58
Fifth place: Gavin Thompson, Brockway d. Sean Hess, Shippensburg, 1-0
Seventh place: Peyton Kelly, Penn-Trafford p. Hunter Dickson, General McLane, 1:25
Team results
North Allegheny, 235; Forest Hills, 159.5; DuBois, 156; Lampeter-Strasburg, 132; St. Mary’s, 120.5
Tri-State Scuffle Invitational
At Burgettstown
106 pounds
Championship: Chase Brandebura, Carlynton p. Shane Momyer, Yough, 1:46
Third place: Dalton Monger, Pottsville p. Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley, 0:22
Fifth place: Shane Ilgenfritz, Burgettstown p. Daniel Collins, West Greene, 2:28
113 pounds
Championship: Julian Moore, Fort Cherry p. Rocco Darocy, Mars, 6-0
Third place: Ashton Sadowski, Chartiers Valley p. Sam Sterns, Pottsville, 2:29
Fifth place: Beau Bergles, McGuffey p. Hudson Guesman, Jefferson-Morgan, 2:45
120 pounds
Championship: Joey Fischer, South Park d. Ambrose Boni, Central Valley, 5-1
Third place: Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown m.d. Brandon Krul, Mars, 9-1
Fifth place: Justin O’Neil, West Middlesex p. Jacob Thomas, Frazier, 4:51
126 pounds
Championship: Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward d. Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley, 6-4 (OT)
Third place: Ben Eckenrod, Thomas Jefferson p. Jacob Merriman, Fort Cherry, 2:06
Fifth place: Hunter Guiddy, Burgettstown p. Parker Smith, West Greene, 3:31
132 pounds
Championship: Cal Schoffstall, Pottsville m.d. Nate Yagle, McGuffey, 19-10
Third place: Cody Trout, Chartiers Valley d. Wyatt Conley, Weirton, 8-2
Fifth place: Eli Wright, Mars d. Gianni Bertucci, Hopewell, 3-1
138 pounds
Championship: Kale Buckiso, Thomas Jefferson d. Bryce Gonzalez, Pottsville, 7-6
Third place: Noah Weston, Bentworth d. Parker Loera, Bethel Park, 6-4, SV
Fifth place: Christian Scheller, Mars, inj. def. Eddie Huehn, Carlynton
145 pounds
Championship: Rocco Ferraro, McGuffey d. Christopher Beatty, Chartiers Valley, 5-3 (OT)
Third place: Michael Zacur, Thomas Jefferson d. Anthony Weil, South Park, 1-0
Fifth place: Noah Hunnell, Elizabeth Forward p. Ryan Green, Burgettstown, 1:40
152 pounds
Championship: Aaron Ferguson, Steubenville p. Alex Obeldobel, Hopewell, 0:35
Third place: Jase Dorsey, Thomas Jefferson d. Eric Donnelly, McGuffey, 7-0
Fifth place: Garrett Ammon, South Park, inj. def. Omar Williams, Keystone Oaks
160 pounds
Championship: Brendan Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson d. Daiveon Say, Grove City, 7-4
Third place: Ethan Barr, McGuffey p. Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton, 1:20
Fifth place: Shane Kemper, Burgettstown p. Sean Mcelhinney, Mars, 1:27
170 pounds
Championship: Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson m.d. Brandon Kinney, Steubenville, 12-2
Third place: Murat Zaynullaev, Chartiers Valley d. Seth Burgdolt, McGuffey, 12-6
Fifth place: Evan Daniels, Madonna m.d. D.J. Slovick, Burgettstown, 10-1
182 pounds
Championship: Shane Quick, Pottsville d. Nick Whittington, Keystone Oaks, 8-5
Third place: Riley O’Mara, Bethel Park p. Collin Milko, Carlynton, 0:07
Fifth place: Trystan Alava, Thomas Jefferson p. Turner Lehman, Burgettstown, 4:57
195 pounds
Championship: Keith Bodnar, Steubenville p. Ethan Cain, Elizabeth Forward, 3:25
Third place: Tyler Thimons, Bethel Park p. Garrett Boone, McGuffey, 0:37
Fifth place: Antony Gioan, West Middlesex d. Alex Kuzma, Central Valley, 2-1
220 pounds
Championship: Josh Sarasnick, Chartiers Valley d. Zeb Ruebaker, West Middlesex, 8-2
Third place: Robbie West, Fort Cherry p. Jonathan Wolfe, Jefferson-Morgan, 1:26
Fifth place: Peyton Tuttle, Steubenville, inj. def. John Blackburn, South Park
285 pounds
Championship: Riley Kemper, Burgettstown p. Logan Danielson, Thomas Jefferson, 3:02
Third place: Nick Murphy, Elizabeth Forward p. Jordan Brueck, Weirton, 0:36
Fifth place: Cameron Carter-Greene, Washington p. R.J. Quinn, Pottsville, 2:28
Team results
Thomas Jefferson, 211.5; Chartiers Valley, 190; McGuffey, 171.5; Burgettstown, 166; Pottsville, 158.5.
