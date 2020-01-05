High school scores for Jan. 4, 2020

Saturday, January 4, 2020 | 10:28 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 3

Shaler 44, Hampton 38

Class 4A

Section 2

Central Valley 67, Blackhawk 58

Nonsection

Eden Christian 42, Sewickley Academy 40

Erie McDowell 56, Peters Township 52

Laurel Highlands 53, Connellsville 51

Shady Side Academy 63, Springdale 56

West Allegheny 70, Perry 58

Cancer Research Classic

At Wheeling, W. Va.

Butler 78, Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) 46

Chuckie Mahoney Classic

At Burgettstown

Canon-McMillan 49, Washington 24

Fort Cherry 78, Avella 51

Trinity 69, Chartiers-Houston 26

Weir (W. Va.) 54, Burgettstown 52

Don Graham Classic

At North Catholic

North Catholic 77, Vincentian Academy 67

Jamfest at Penn Hills

Baldwin 83, Serra Catholic 43

Highlands 75, McKeesport 47

Penn Hills 94, Aliquppa 66

Lehigh (Fla.) Shootout

Lehigh (Fla.) 70, Chartiers Valley 54

Independent

SWCAC

Plants and Pillars 43, Cheswick Christian Academy 31

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Bethel Park 37, Peters Township 32

Nonsection

Connellsville 44, Laurel Highlands 6

Kiski Area 48, Highlands 36

Moon 57, Shaler 37

Plum 54, West Allegheny 23

Shenango 61, Cornell 13

Chuckie Mahoney Classic

At Burgettstown

Avella 56, Fort Cherry 20

McGuffey 47 Chartiers-Houston 29

OLSH 62, Washington 24

Weir (W. Va.) 47, Burgettstown 31

Don Graham Classic

At North Catholic

Penn Hills 52, Ambridge 8

Chartiers Valley 72, North Catholic 44

Jamfest at Penn Hills

McKeesport 66, East Allegheny 34

Independent

SWCAC

Plants and Pillars 36, Cheswick Christian Academy 21

Competitive Spirit

Saturday’s results

WPIAL Championships

At Hempfield

Class AAA

1. Baldwin, 2. Pine-Richland

Class AA

1. South Park, 2. Hopewell

Class A

1. Laurel, 2. Neshannock

PIAA qualifiers

Large squad

1. Baldwin, 2. Butler (at-large), 3. Laurel (at-large)

Medium squad

1. Penn-Trafford, 2. Hempfield, 3. Franklin Regional, 4. North Allegheny, 5. Thomas Jefferson, 6. Seneca Valley (at-large)

Small squad

1. Pine-Richland, 2. South Fayette, 3. South Park, 4. Shaler, 5. Norwin, 6. Elizabeth Forward

Wrestling

Saturday’s results

Ed Driscoll MAC tournament

At Ambridge

106 pounds

Championship: Ty Watters, West Allegheny d. Chase Brandebura, Carlynton, 9-4

Third place: Colin Bartley, Laurel m.d. Christian Brown, Quaker Valley, 9-1

Fifth place: James Walzer, Montour d. Tyler Zubryd, Moon, 7-0

Seventh place: Griffin Frazier, Mars p. Matt Pfeffer, West Allegheny, 3:54

113 pounds

Championship: Nico Taddy, West Allegheny t.f. Tyler Diggins, Moon, 16-0

Third place: Stone Miller, New Castle p. Rocco Darocy, Mars, 3:14

Fifth place: Michael Carmody, Quaker Valley d. Tanner Millward, Freedom, 3-1

Seventh place: Nik Dettling, Montour d. Maddie Harding, Laurel, 11-7

120 pounds

Championship: Khyvon Grace, Moon d. Luke Potts, West Allegheny, 6-4

Third place: Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton won by default

Fifth place: Ambrose Boni, Central Valley p. Peter Chacon, Montour, 0:35

Seventh place: Matthew Schultheis, Freedom d. John Hall, Beaver, 11-5

126 pounds

Championship: Timmy Cafrelli, South Side m.d. CJ Trimber, Moon, 8-0

Third place: Giovanni Carlucci, New Castle p. Tyler Holman, Ambridge, 1:51

Fifth place: Thomas Young, Freedom m.d. Adam Mitchell, West Allegheny, 9-1

Seventh place: Matt King, Ellwood City won by disqualification

132 pounds

Championship: Jordan Watters, West Allegheny p. Jonah Miller, New Castle, 4:43

Third place: Nick Moore, Laurel d. Henry Orlandini, Montour, 4-2

Fifth place: Dawan Lockett, Hopewell p. Tyler Jaquay, Hopewell, 1:28

Seventh place: Cole White, Quaker Valley p. Roger Pieto, South Side, 4:38

138 pounds

Championship: Kenny Duschek, Freedom p. Eddie Huehn, Carlynton, 0:36

Third place: Christian Scheller, Mars d. Aaron Deluca, Montour, 3-1

Fifth place: Drew Palochak, Hopewell d. Gianni Bertucci, Hopewell, 4-2

Seventh place: Zac Ward, South Side m.d. Ryan Trimber, Moon, 13-1

145 pounds

Championship: Anthony Navarra, South Side d. Alex Obeldobel, Hopewell, 7-3

Third place: Alec Coulter, Beaver d. Nick Reconnu, Montour, 6-4

Fifth place: Davis Luedtke, Mars d. Austin Francic, Quaker Valley, 9-7

Seventh place: Cam Hooks, New Castle p. Peyton Hastings, Blackhawk, 1:47

152 pounds

Championship: Daniel Yetsick, Ambridge p. Jake Moore, Laurel, 1:56

Third place: Brooks Miller, Beaver p. Gavin Joyce, New Castle, 4:05

Fifth place: Andrew Moots, South Side m.d. Luke Steiner, Carlynton, 14-3

Seventh place: David Ifedigbo, Moon p. Skylar Bundy, Central Valley, 0:36

160 pounds

Championship: Conner Redinger, Quaker Valley p. Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton, 3:07

Third place: Sean Mcelhinny, Mars p. Aidan Deluca, Montour, 0:56

Fifth place: Jake Jones, West Allegheny d. Isaac Duffy, Laurel, 3-2

Seventh place: Josh Butcher, Blackhawk p. Ryan Dimuccio, Laurel, 3:53

170 pounds

Championship: Trent Schultheis, Freedom d. Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley, 8-4

Third place: Malique Smith, Moon p. Ben Koch, Montour, 2:37

Fifth place: Isaac Johnsen, Central Valley p. Karsten Campbell, Laurel, 2:19

Seventh place: Antonio Perez, Ellwood City, won by default

182 pounds

Championship: Collin Milko, Carlynton d. Braden Strohecker, Laurel, 6-0

Third place: Ethan Wolfe, Freedom p. Adam Ware, Hopewell, 0:33

Fifth place: Brandon Halbedl, Montour d. Charlie Luedtke, Mars, 5-4

Seventh place: Tyler Frank, Central Valley p. Ethen Oberrath, Moon, 4:00

195 pounds

Championship: Austin Walley, Ellwood City p. Dalton Dobyns, Moon, 1:03

Third place: Alex Kuzma, Central Valley p. Sam Moore, Laurel, 2:51

Fifth place: Jimmy Happ, Freedom p. Skyler Sholler, Laurel, 2:07

Seventh place: Chase Daniels, South Side p. Christian Reynolds, West Allegheny, 4:26

220 pounds

Championship: Donovan Cutchember, Quaker Valley p. Andrew Sampson, Moon, 2:53

Third place: Brandon Shoenberger, West Allegheny d. Josh Sobeck, Montour, 9-8

Fifth place: Rodney Grimes, Ellwood City d. Rocco Vespaziani, Hopewell, 5-2

Seventh place: Lucis Corsi, South Side p. Jack Ferguson, Beaver, 2:04

285 pounds

Championship: Mitch Miles, Laurel p. Micah Killion, New Castle, 0:56

Third place: Sennaca Harney, Moon p. Jacob Traupman, Ambridge, 2:42

Fifth place: Mark Ramer, Beaver p. Sonny Peterson, Carlynton, 1:33

Seventh place: Ali Alhabib, Blackhawk p. Cameron Rennels, Ellwood City, 0:52

Team results

1. Moon, 186.5; 2. West Allegheny, 152.5; 3. Laurel, 144; 4. Montour, 141.5; 5. Quaker Valley, 132.

Tri-County Athletic Directors Association tournament

At South Fayette

106 pounds

Championship: Mac Church, Waynesburg d. Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan, 8-4

Third place: Shane Ilgenfritz, Burgettstown p. Davis Stepp, Beth-Center, 0:35

Fifth place: James Anderson, South Fayette t.f. Henry Meyers, Peters Township, 16-0, 3:26

113 pounds

Championship: Nate Jones, Waynesburg d. Julian Moore, Fort Cherry, 7-5

Third place: Brandon Dami, Canon-McMillan p. Cohlman Carpenter, South Fayette, 1:43

Fifth place: Conlan O’Donoghue, Canon-McMillan p. Joey Holmes, Beth-Center, 4:51

120 pounds

Championship: Costa Moore, Canon-McMillan t.f. Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center, 15-0, 4:46

Third place: Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown p. Hunter Shriver, Waynesburg, 1:53

Fifth place: Jessie Orbin, Chartiers-Houston d. Levi Corbly, West Greene, 2-1

126 pounds

Championship: Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg d. Jacob Gardner, Canon-McMillan, 5-0

Third place: Bryce Wilkes, Peters Township p. Dawson Anderson, South Fayette, 0:42

Fifth place: Jacob Merriman, Fort Cherry d. Hunter Guiddy, Burgettstown, 6-5

132 pounds

Championship: Cole Homet, Waynesburg d. Jimmy Baxter, Canon-McMillan, 8-2

Third place: Nate Yagle, McGuffey d. Tyler Berish, Beth-Center, 9-4, SV

Fifth place: Anthony Lancos, Burgettstown d. Brody Evans, Waynesburg, 7-1

138 pounds

Championship: Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg m.d. Micah Finley, Trinity, 21-9

Third place: Will Kail, Peters Township p. Todd Fisher, Beth-Center, 1:00

Fifth place: Tyler Soule, Canon-McMillan p. Noah Weston, Bentworth, 2:57

145 pounds

Championship: Trevor Pettit, Beth-Center d. Rocco Ferraro, McGuffey, 4-0

Third place: Gabriel Stafford, Canon-McMillan d. Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg, 9-7, SV

Fifth place: Evan Bell, Trinity d. Jake Tkach, Fort Cherry, 5-3

152 pounds

Championship: Tanner Rohaley, Canon-McMillan d. Nate Stephenson, Waynesburg, 3-2

Third place: Jacob Duncan, Ringgold p. Luke Finestone, South Fayette, 4:24

Fifth place: James Porter, Trinity p. Anthony Lento, Chartiers-Houston, 0:52

160 pounds

Championship: Ethan Barr, McGuffey d. Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, 5-0

Third place: Drew Cain, Trinity d. Alex Lange, Beth-Center, 3-2

Fifth place: Blake Joseph, Canon-McMillan p. Mike Ewing, Washington, 2:01

170 pounds

Championship: Eli Brinsky, South Fayette p. Owen Petrisek, Bentworth, 1:25

Third place: Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan d. Eli Makel, Waynesburg, 10-4

Fifth place: Seth Burgdolt, McGuffey p. Phillip Nave, Peters Township, 1:53

182 pounds

Championship: Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan m.d. Donovan Mcmillon, Peters Township, 13-3

Third place: Darnell Johnson, Waynesburg d. Turner Lehman, Burgettstown, 6-0

Fifth place: Hunter Frantz, Trinity won by default

195 pounds

Championship: Cole Whitmer, Trinity p. Tyler Rohaley, Canon-McMillan, 0:50

Third place: Garrett Boone, McGuffey p. Rocco Falosk, McGuffey, 2:05

Fifth place: Joe Black, Ringgold p. Joey Verscharen, Ringgold, 0:46

220 pounds

Championship: Evan Miller, Canon-McMillan p. Ty Banco, Trinity, 3:02

Third place: Ryan Howard, Waynesburg d. Jonathan Wolfe, Jefferson Morgan, 5-3

Fifth place: Robbie West, Fort Cherry, won by default

285 pounds

Championship: Riley Kemper, Burgettstown p. Quentin Franklin, South Fayette, 2:54

Third place: Tyson Brophy, Trinity p. Shawn Loring, Albert Gallatin, 2:08

Fifth place: Brock Bedilion, West Greene p. Cameron Carter-Greene, Washington, 2:06

Team results

1. Canon-McMillan, 283.5; 2. Waynesburg, 257.5; 3.Trinity, 164; 4. Burgettstown, 148.5; 5. Beth-Center, 147.5.

Westmoreland County Coaches Association tournament

At Kiski Area

106 pounds

Championship: Briar Priest, Hempfield m.d. Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe, 13-4

Third place: Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford d. Antonio Giordano, Kiski Area, 9-7

Fifth place: Nico Ferra, Burrell d. Shane Momyer, Yough, 2-1

113 pounds

Championship: Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional d. Ethan Berginc, Hempfield, 4-2

Third place: Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area p. Conner Henning, Norwin, 2:14

Fifth place: Shawn Szymanski, Burrell, won by forfeit

120 pounds

Championship: Nate Roth, Latrobe p. Dom Giordano, Kiski Area, 2:55

Third place: Nick Salerno, Burrell d. Colton Mccallen, Derry, 7-3

Fifth place: Boaz Chishko, Penn-Trafford d. Luke Passarelli, Norwin, 2-0

126 pounds

Championship: Kurtis Phipps, Norwin p. Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional, 5:36

Third place: Tyler Cymmerman, Derry d. Damien George, Mount Pleasant, 9-2

Fifth place: Dalton O’Neil, Franklin Regional d. Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield, 8-6 SV

132 pounds

Championship: Ian Oswalt, Burrell d. Garrett Thompson, Franklin Regional, 1-0

Third place: Nolan Daerr, Hempfield d. Cody Kaufman, Greensburg Salem, 2-0

Fifth place: Conner Johnson, Latrobe d. Colton Minerva, Norwin, 4-3

138 pounds

Championship: John Altieri, Norwin d. Noah Gnibus, Mount Pleasant, 4-0

Third place: Luke Paszek, Penn-Trafford d. Nathan Stone, Franklin Regional, 6-4 SV

Fifth place: Colt Rubrect, Greensburg Salem d. Payton Henry, Latrobe, 2-1

145 pounds

Championship: Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield p. Mason Spears, Franklin Regional, 0:54

Third place: Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area d. Ricky Armstrong, Latrobe, 5-3

Fifth place: Travis Hall, Franklin Regional p. Nick Yeskey, Southmoreland, 2:25

152 pounds

Championship: Samm Starr, Kiski Area p. Chase Kranitz, Norwin, 6:41

Third place: A.J. Corrado, Burrell d. Trevor Verkleeren, Hempfield, 8-1

Fifth place: Ian Ewing, Greensburg Salem m.d. Jack Pletcher, Latrobe, 8-0

160 pounds

Championship: Jack Blumer, Kiski Area p. Patrick Brewer, Mount Pleasant, 1:59

Third place: Noah Linderman, Burrell won by forfeit

Fifth place: Josh Thoma, Southmoreland d. Frankie Gill, Norwin, 5-3

170 pounds

Championship: Nick Delp, Kiski Area p. Tony Zona, Penn-Trafford, 3:45

Third place: Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon d. Glenn Christner, Yough, 6-0

Fifth place: Logan Zitterbart, Latrobe p. Julian Chillinsky, Hempfield, 2:50

182 pounds

Championship: Ryan Weinzen, Norwin d. Jared Curcio, Kiski Area, 8-4

Third place: Corey Boerio, Latrobe d. Anthony Govern, Southmoreland, 6-4

Fifth place: Jacob Brisky, Latrobe p. Micah Piper, Latrobe, 3:56

195 pounds

Championship: Brayden Roscosky, Kiski Area d. Justin Cramer, Hempfield, 4-3

Third place: Ricky Feroce, Burrell d. Clayton Morris, Norwin, 3-1

Fifth place: Caleb Chismar, Greensburg Salem, won by default

220 pounds

Championship: John Meyers, Greensburg Salem t.f. Dillon Ferretti, Hempfield, 15-0 4:26

Third place: Mikey Scherer, Burrell d. Tyler Ross, Latrobe, 6-3

Fifth place: Carter Dilts, Kiski Area d. Joe Gongaware, Greensburg Salem, 4-1

285 pounds

Championship: Isaiah Vance, Hempfield d. Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem, 3-1

Third place: Jack Dilts, Kiski Area p. Colton Zelmore, Mount Pleasant, 3:52

Fifth place: Peyton Kelly, Penn-Trafford t.f. Chris Rubino, Kiski School, 2-1 1:32

Team results

1. Kiski Area, 263; 2. Hempfield, 224.5; 3. Norwin, 179.5; 4. Latrobe, 178; 5. Burrell, 161.

