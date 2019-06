High school scores, schedule for June 13, 2019

By: HSSN Staff

Thursday, June 13, 2019 | 10:09 PM

Baseball

PIAA Playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Souderton vs. Central Bucks South at Penn State’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, 10:30 a.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Thursday’s result

Red Land vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Red Land vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Penn State’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Selinsgrove vs. Beaver at Penn State’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Thursday’s result

Mt. Union 9, Notre Dame-Green Pond 1

Class 2A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Devon Prep vs. Serra Catholic at Penn State’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Thursday’s result

West Middlesex 2, Greenwood 1

Softball

PIAA Playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Thursday’s result

Central Dauphin 3, Hazleton 1

Class 5A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Penn-Trafford at Penn State’s Beard Field, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Thursday’s result

West Perry 3, Elizabeth Forward 2

Class 3A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Pine Grove vs. Bald Eagle Area at Penn State’s Beard Field, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s result

Brandywine Heights vs. Frazier, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Brandywine Heights vs. Frazier at Penn State’s Beard Field, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Williams Valley vs. DuBois Central Catholic at Penn State’s Beard Field, 11 a.m.

