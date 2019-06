High school scores, schedule for June 7, 2019

Friday, June 7, 2019 | 10:29 PM

High Schools

Baseball

PIAA Playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Neshaminy vs. Souderton at Bears Stadium in Boyertown, 1 p.m.; Central Bucks South vs. North Allegheny at Greene Township Park in Scotland, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Red Land vs. Blue Mountain at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg, 4:30 p.m.; Cedar Cliff vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Red Lion, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Selinsgrove vs. Hamburg at Central Columbia in Bloomsburg, 4 p.m.; East Pennsboro vs. Beaver at Mt. Aloysius College, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Lake-Lehman at Pottsville, 4:30 p.m.; Mt. Union vs. Franklin at Showers Field in DuBois, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

South Williamsport vs. Devon Prep at Walter Stump Stadium in Pine Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Seton LaSalle vs. Serra Catholic at West Mifflin, 1:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Greenwood vs. Halifax at Newport, 4:30 p.m.; West Middlesex vs. Bishop McCort at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

LaSalle College vs. Conestoga at West Chester East, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Shanahan vs. Hershey at West Chester East, 2:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Harriton vs. Manheim Township at West Chester East, noon

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Villa Maria (District 1) vs. Springfield Delco at West Chester East, 10 a.m.

Softball

PIAA Playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Hazleton vs. Spring-Ford at Patriots Park in Allentown, 5 p.m.; Central Dauphin vs. Hempfield at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

West Chester East vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Avon Grove, 3 p.m.; Donegal vs. Penn-Trafford at Mt. Aloysius College, 2:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s result

Elizabeth Forward 1, Grove City 0

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Honesdale vs. West Perry at Central Columbia, 3 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant vs. Elizabeth Forward, TBD

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Pine Grove vs. Bloomsburg at Drifton Softball Complex in Hazleton, 4 p.m.; Clearfield vs. Bald Eagle Area at Mt. Aloysius College, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s result

Cranberry 7, Laurel 6

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Susquenita vs. Brandywine Heights at Lebanon Valley College, 4 p.m.; Cranberry vs. Frazier at Slippery Rock University, 4 p.m.;

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s result

West Greene 5, Clarion 4

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Williams Valley vs. Millersburg at Lebanon Valley College, 2 p.m.; West Greene vs. DuBois Central Catholic at Slippery Rock University, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Central York vs. North Allegheny at Penn State’s Pegula Ice Arena, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

York Suburban vs. Meadville at Penn State’s Pegula Ice Arena, noon

