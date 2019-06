High school scores, schedule for June 8, 2019

By: HSSN Staff

Saturday, June 8, 2019 | 7:26 PM

High Schools

Baseball

PIAA Playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Neshaminy vs. Souderton at Bears Stadium in Boyertown, 1 p.m.; Central Bucks South vs. North Allegheny at Greene Township Park in Scotland, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Red Land vs. Blue Mountain at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg, 4:30 p.m.; Cedar Cliff vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Red Lion, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Selinsgrove vs. Hamburg at Central Columbia in Bloomsburg, 4 p.m.; East Pennsboro vs. Beaver at Mt. Aloysius College, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Lake-Lehman at Pottsville, 4:30 p.m.; Mt. Union vs. Franklin at Showers Field in DuBois, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

South Williamsport vs. Devon Prep at Walter Stump Stadium in Pine Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Seton LaSalle vs. Serra Catholic at West Mifflin, 1:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Greenwood vs. Halifax at Newport, 4:30 p.m.; West Middlesex vs. Bishop McCort at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s result

LaSalle College 7, Conestoga 5

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s result

Bishop Shanahan 12, Hershey 3

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s result

Harriton 12, Manheim Township 6

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s result

Springfield Delco 10, Villa Maria (District 1) 8

Softball

PIAA Playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Hazleton vs. Spring-Ford at Patriots Park in Allentown, 5 p.m.; Central Dauphin vs. Hempfield at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

West Chester East vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Avon Grove, 3 p.m.; Donegal vs. Penn-Trafford at Mt. Aloysius College, 2:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Honesdale vs. West Perry at Central Columbia, 3 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant vs. Elizabeth Forward at Seton Hill University, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Pine Grove vs. Bloomsburg at Drifton Softball Complex in Hazleton, 4 p.m.; Clearfield vs. Bald Eagle Area at Mt. Aloysius College, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Susquenita vs. Brandywine Heights at Lebanon Valley College, 4 p.m.; Cranberry vs. Frazier at Slippery Rock University, 4 p.m.;

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Williams Valley vs. Millersburg at Lebanon Valley College, 2 p.m.; West Greene vs. DuBois Central Catholic at Slippery Rock University, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s result

North Allegheny 3, Central York 0

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s result

Meadville 3, York Suburban 2

