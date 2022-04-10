High school scores, schedules for April 9, 2022

Saturday, April 9, 2022 | 9:41 PM

High schools

Baseball

Saturday’s results

Class A

Section 2

Monessen at Mapletown, ppd.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Shenango, ppd.

Burgettstown at Bentworth, ppd.

Burrell at Derry, ppd.

Fort Cherry at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Shady Side Academy 7-5, Nicols School, N.Y. 6-3

South Fayette at Central Valley, ppd.

Lacrosse

Boys

Saturday’s results

Nonsection

South Fayette 4, Canon-McMillan 2

Girls

Saturday’s results

Nonsection

Blackhawk 11, Pine-Richland 8

South Fayette 11, Canon-McMillan 4

Softball

Saturday’s results

Nonsection

Ligonier Valley at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

