High school scores, schedules for April 9, 2022
By:
Saturday, April 9, 2022 | 9:41 PM
High schools
Baseball
Saturday’s results
Class A
Section 2
Monessen at Mapletown, ppd.
Nonsection
Avonworth at Shenango, ppd.
Burgettstown at Bentworth, ppd.
Burrell at Derry, ppd.
Fort Cherry at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Shady Side Academy 7-5, Nicols School, N.Y. 6-3
South Fayette at Central Valley, ppd.
Lacrosse
Boys
Saturday’s results
Nonsection
South Fayette 4, Canon-McMillan 2
Girls
Saturday’s results
Nonsection
Blackhawk 11, Pine-Richland 8
South Fayette 11, Canon-McMillan 4
Softball
Saturday’s results
Nonsection
Ligonier Valley at Belle Vernon, ppd.
Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.