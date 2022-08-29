High school scores, schedules for Aug. 28, 2022
By:
Sunday, August 28, 2022 | 7:33 PM
High schools
Football
Sunday’s result
Battle at the Beach (at Ocean City, N.J.)
Millvale, N.J. 41, Thomas Jefferson 10
Soccer
Boys
Sunday’s results
Chartiers-Houston Tournament
McGuffey 1, Chartiers-Houston 0
Steel Valley 3, Waynesburg 0
Pine-Richland Tournament
Moon 3, Franklin Regional 2
North Allegheny 1, Winchester Thurston 0
Pine-Richland 3, Penn-Trafford 0
Plum Tournament
Plum 2, Kiski Area 0
Upper St. Clair 6, West Allegheny 0
Titan Kickoff Classic
Thomas Jefferson 2, Slippery Rock 1
West Mifflin 5, Serra Catholic 2
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Brentwood at California, 7 p.m.
Carlynton at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
South Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Girls
Sunday’s results
Nonsection
Chartiers-Houston 7, Riverside 1
West Allegheny 6, West Mifflin 0
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Allderdice at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Bethel Park at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Mars, 7 p.m.
Obama Academy at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Ringgold, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Gateway at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.
Avonworth at North Catholic, 5 p.m.
Beaver at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Valley, 6 p.m.
Burrell at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at South Side, 6 p.m.
Freedom at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Mohawk at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
Carlynton at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Springdale, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Yough, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at McKeesport, 6 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Carrick, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Baldwin at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Butler at Erie Cathedral Prep, 7 p.m.
California at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Freeport at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.
Highlands at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Kiski Area, 6:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Rockwood at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Neighborhood Academy, 4 p.m.
Valley at Springdale, 6 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Trinity, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.