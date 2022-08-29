TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, schedules for Aug. 28, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, August 28, 2022 | 7:33 PM

High schools

Football

Sunday’s result

Battle at the Beach (at Ocean City, N.J.)

Millvale, N.J. 41, Thomas Jefferson 10

Soccer

Boys

Sunday’s results

Chartiers-Houston Tournament

McGuffey 1, Chartiers-Houston 0

Steel Valley 3, Waynesburg 0

Pine-Richland Tournament

Moon 3, Franklin Regional 2

North Allegheny 1, Winchester Thurston 0

Pine-Richland 3, Penn-Trafford 0

Plum Tournament

Plum 2, Kiski Area 0

Upper St. Clair 6, West Allegheny 0

Titan Kickoff Classic

Thomas Jefferson 2, Slippery Rock 1

West Mifflin 5, Serra Catholic 2

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Brentwood at California, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

South Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Girls

Sunday’s results

Nonsection

Chartiers-Houston 7, Riverside 1

West Allegheny 6, West Mifflin 0

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Allderdice at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Bethel Park at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Mars, 7 p.m.

Obama Academy at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Ringgold, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.

Avonworth at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Beaver at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Valley, 6 p.m.

Burrell at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at South Side, 6 p.m.

Freedom at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Mohawk at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Carlynton at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Springdale, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Yough, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at McKeesport, 6 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Carrick, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Baldwin at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Butler at Erie Cathedral Prep, 7 p.m.

California at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Freeport at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.

Highlands at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Kiski Area, 6:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Rockwood at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Neighborhood Academy, 4 p.m.

Valley at Springdale, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Trinity, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

More High School Scores Schedule

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 26, 2022
High school sports scores for Aug. 12, 2022
High school sports schedule for June 13, 2022
High school sports scores, schedules for June 10, 2022
High school sports schedule for June 6, 2022

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter