High school scores, schedules for Aug. 28, 2022

By:

Sunday, August 28, 2022 | 7:33 PM

High schools

Football

Sunday’s result

Battle at the Beach (at Ocean City, N.J.)

Millvale, N.J. 41, Thomas Jefferson 10

Soccer

Boys

Sunday’s results

Chartiers-Houston Tournament

McGuffey 1, Chartiers-Houston 0

Steel Valley 3, Waynesburg 0

Pine-Richland Tournament

Moon 3, Franklin Regional 2

North Allegheny 1, Winchester Thurston 0

Pine-Richland 3, Penn-Trafford 0

Plum Tournament

Plum 2, Kiski Area 0

Upper St. Clair 6, West Allegheny 0

Titan Kickoff Classic

Thomas Jefferson 2, Slippery Rock 1

West Mifflin 5, Serra Catholic 2

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Brentwood at California, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

South Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Girls

Sunday’s results

Nonsection

Chartiers-Houston 7, Riverside 1

West Allegheny 6, West Mifflin 0

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Allderdice at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Bethel Park at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Mars, 7 p.m.

Obama Academy at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Ringgold, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.

Avonworth at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Beaver at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Valley, 6 p.m.

Burrell at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at South Side, 6 p.m.

Freedom at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Mohawk at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Carlynton at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Springdale, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Yough, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at McKeesport, 6 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Carrick, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Baldwin at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Butler at Erie Cathedral Prep, 7 p.m.

California at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Freeport at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.

Highlands at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Kiski Area, 6:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Rockwood at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Neighborhood Academy, 4 p.m.

Valley at Springdale, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Trinity, 7 p.m.

