High school scores, schedules for Dec. 15, 2019

By:

Sunday, December 15, 2019 | 11:38 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Sunday’s results

WPIAL

The Clash at New Castle

Kennedy Catholic 69, Vincentian Academy 62

Sharpsville 68, Sewickley Academy 29

Shenango 47, Farrell 40

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

St. Joseph at Clairton, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Quigley Catholic at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at United, 7 p.m.

Purchase Line at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

Saltsburg at Homer-Center, 6 p.m.

West Shamokin at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Sunday’s results

WPIAL

She Got Game Classic

At Springfield, Va.

North Catholic 58, Conrad Schools of Science (Del.) 50

Staten Island Academy (N.Y.) 75, Norwin 67

Xaverian (N.Y.) 58, Penn Hills 34

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Highlands, 6 p.m.

Knoch at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Hopewell at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

McGuffey at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Northgate at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ellis School at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Monessen, 7 p.m.

West Greene at California, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at North Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Imani Christian at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Northern Cambria at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Seneca Valley vs. Pine-Richland at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Southwest

South Fayette at West Allegheny at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Nonconference

Armstrong vs. Latrobe at Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 7:15 p.m.

Bishop Canevin vs. Wilmington at Hess Ice Rink, New Castle, 7 p.m.

Carrick vs. Avonworth at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 8:30 p.m.

Freeport vs. Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.

Mars vs. Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6 p.m.

Morgantown vs. McDowell at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 7 p.m.

Neshannock vs. Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Ice Garden, Belle Vernon, 7:15 p.m.

North Catholic vs. Sewickley Academy at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, Neville Township, 7:15 p.m.

Norwin vs. South Park at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Hampton at Frozen Pond Arena, Valencia, 9:10 p.m.

Shaler vs. Meadville at Meadville Area Recreation Complex, 7:35 p.m.

Trinity vs. Burrell at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, New Kensington, 9 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2B

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3B

Frazier at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Blackhawk at Yough, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.