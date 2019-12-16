High school scores, schedules for Dec. 15, 2019
By:
Sunday, December 15, 2019 | 11:38 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Sunday’s results
WPIAL
The Clash at New Castle
Kennedy Catholic 69, Vincentian Academy 62
Sharpsville 68, Sewickley Academy 29
Shenango 47, Farrell 40
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
St. Joseph at Clairton, 5:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Allderdice at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Quigley Catholic at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at United, 7 p.m.
Purchase Line at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Saltsburg at Homer-Center, 6 p.m.
West Shamokin at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Sunday’s results
WPIAL
She Got Game Classic
At Springfield, Va.
North Catholic 58, Conrad Schools of Science (Del.) 50
Staten Island Academy (N.Y.) 75, Norwin 67
Xaverian (N.Y.) 58, Penn Hills 34
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Latrobe at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Highlands, 6 p.m.
Knoch at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Hopewell at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
McGuffey at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Northgate at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ellis School at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at Monessen, 7 p.m.
West Greene at California, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at North Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.
Imani Christian at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Northern Cambria at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Seneca Valley vs. Pine-Richland at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Southwest
South Fayette at West Allegheny at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.
Nonconference
Armstrong vs. Latrobe at Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 7:15 p.m.
Bishop Canevin vs. Wilmington at Hess Ice Rink, New Castle, 7 p.m.
Carrick vs. Avonworth at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 8:30 p.m.
Freeport vs. Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.
Mars vs. Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6 p.m.
Morgantown vs. McDowell at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 7 p.m.
Neshannock vs. Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Ice Garden, Belle Vernon, 7:15 p.m.
North Catholic vs. Sewickley Academy at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, Neville Township, 7:15 p.m.
Norwin vs. South Park at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Hampton at Frozen Pond Arena, Valencia, 9:10 p.m.
Shaler vs. Meadville at Meadville Area Recreation Complex, 7:35 p.m.
Trinity vs. Burrell at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, New Kensington, 9 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2B
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3B
Frazier at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Blackhawk at Yough, 7 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.