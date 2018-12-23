High school scores, schedules for Dec. 22, 2018

Saturday, December 22, 2018 | 9:54 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Atlantis Beach Bash tournament

In Nassau, Bahamas

Upper St. Clair 66, Cathedral Prep 59

Kreul Classic

In Coral Springs, Fla.

Allderdice 51, Deerfield Beach, Fla. 39

Pine Crest, Fla. 53, Penn-Trafford 50

KSA Disney Classic

In Orlando, Fla.

Canon-McMillan 46, Palos Verdes Peninsula (Calif.) 31

Montour 59, Gonzaga, Newfoundland 45

Peters Township 63, Jackson Christian (Tenn.) 46

Marianist Classic tournament

In Akron, Ohio

Purcell Marian (Ohio) 70, North Catholic 63

PBC Holiday Festival

At Montour

Carlynton 62, Bishop Canevin 56

Cornell 65, Sto-Rox 45

Hampton 40, Beaver Falls 39

Mt. Lebanon 77, Central Catholic 47

PBC Holiday Festival

At Moon

Central Valley 74, Keystone Oaks 58

Moon 55, Aliquippa 48

Vincentian Academy 56, Baldwin 52

Tarkanian Classic tournament

In Las Vegas

Bingham (Utah) 50, Ambridge 40

Mars 52, Fairmont Prep (Calif.) 39

Nonsection

Hempfield 49, Greensburg Salem 38

Highlands 65, Gateway 49

Jeannette 56, Greensburg Central Catholic 47

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Atlantis Beach Bash tournament

In Nassau, Bahamas

Chartiers Valley 63, Woodbridge (Va.) 44

KSA Disney Classic

In Orlando, Fla.

Crittenden County (Ky.) 51, Elizabeth Forward 43

North Allegheny 53, Madison County (Ala.) 42

Oakland Catholic 56, Canon-McMillan 39

Class 2A

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 72, Frazier 42

Class A

Section 2

California 47, Geibel 14

Nonsection

Baldwin 55, Fox Chapel 53

Central Valley 76, Kennedy Catholic 39

Greensburg Central Catholic 66, Jeannette 31

West Greene 74, Wheeling Central Catholic 55

Wrestling

Saturday’s result

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon 48, South Fayette 18

