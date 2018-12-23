High school scores, schedules for Dec. 22, 2018
By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, December 22, 2018 | 9:54 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Atlantis Beach Bash tournament
In Nassau, Bahamas
Upper St. Clair 66, Cathedral Prep 59
Kreul Classic
In Coral Springs, Fla.
Allderdice 51, Deerfield Beach, Fla. 39
Pine Crest, Fla. 53, Penn-Trafford 50
KSA Disney Classic
In Orlando, Fla.
Canon-McMillan 46, Palos Verdes Peninsula (Calif.) 31
Montour 59, Gonzaga, Newfoundland 45
Peters Township 63, Jackson Christian (Tenn.) 46
Marianist Classic tournament
In Akron, Ohio
Purcell Marian (Ohio) 70, North Catholic 63
PBC Holiday Festival
At Montour
Carlynton 62, Bishop Canevin 56
Cornell 65, Sto-Rox 45
Hampton 40, Beaver Falls 39
Mt. Lebanon 77, Central Catholic 47
PBC Holiday Festival
At Moon
Central Valley 74, Keystone Oaks 58
Moon 55, Aliquippa 48
Vincentian Academy 56, Baldwin 52
Tarkanian Classic tournament
In Las Vegas
Bingham (Utah) 50, Ambridge 40
Mars 52, Fairmont Prep (Calif.) 39
Nonsection
Hempfield 49, Greensburg Salem 38
Highlands 65, Gateway 49
Jeannette 56, Greensburg Central Catholic 47
Girls
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Atlantis Beach Bash tournament
In Nassau, Bahamas
Chartiers Valley 63, Woodbridge (Va.) 44
KSA Disney Classic
In Orlando, Fla.
Crittenden County (Ky.) 51, Elizabeth Forward 43
North Allegheny 53, Madison County (Ala.) 42
Oakland Catholic 56, Canon-McMillan 39
Class 2A
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 72, Frazier 42
Class A
Section 2
California 47, Geibel 14
Nonsection
Baldwin 55, Fox Chapel 53
Central Valley 76, Kennedy Catholic 39
Greensburg Central Catholic 66, Jeannette 31
West Greene 74, Wheeling Central Catholic 55
Wrestling
Saturday’s result
Nonsection
Mt. Lebanon 48, South Fayette 18
