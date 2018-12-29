High school scores, schedules for Dec. 28, 2018
By: Tribune-Review
Friday, December 28, 2018 | 11:57 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Apollo-Ridge tournament
Championship
Apollo-Ridge 46, Leechburg 41
Consolation
Saltsburg 48, Riverview 46
Avella tournament
Burgettstown 64, Avella 28
Chartiers-Houston 52, McGuffey 48
Fort Cherry 69, Propel Montour 62
Avonworth 77, Brownsville 58
Bentworth tournament
Championship
Waynesburg 76, Jefferson-Morgan 39
Consolation
South Allegheny 60, Bentworth 25
Bethel Park tournament
Championship
Bethel Park 74, McDowell 67
Consolation
Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio) 69, St. Francis DeSales (Ohio) 62
Bishop Canevin tournament
Championship
Cornell 71, Bishop Canevin 35
Consolation
Carrick 67, Imani Christian 39
Boswell Jaycees tournament
At North Star
Championship
Shanksville-Stonycreek at North Star, ppd.
Consolation
Mt. Pleasant 59, United 58
C.J. Betters tournament
At CCBC
Blue Division
Championship
Allderdice 95, Butler 63
Consolation
Aliquippa 78, Montour 51
Grey Division
Championship
Pine-Richland 69, Beaver Falls 29
Consolation
Lincoln Park 63, Central Valley 31
Carmichaels Lions tournament
Championship
Beth-Center 63, Carmichaels 53
Consolation
Geibel 69, Mapletown 47
Charleroi tournament
Championship
Ringgold 72, Clairton 58
Third-place consolation
Elizabeth Forward 66, Belle Vernon 39
Fifth-place consolation
Southmoreland 57, Yough 43
Deer Lakes tournament
Greensburg Central Catholic 51, East Allegheny 48
OLSH 75, Deer Lakes 51
Elmira (N.Y.) tournament
Latrobe 50, Seton Catholic, N.Y. 41
Freeport tournament
Freeport 63, Kiski Area 62
Knoch 79, Eden Christian 38
Great Eight Classic tournament
In Jefferson City, Mo.
Harvest Prep (Ohio) 73, Mt. Lebanon 71
Greensburg Salem tournament
Greensburg Salem 57, Connellsville 54
Laurel Highlands 65, Frazier 53
Hempfield 67, Westinghouse 43
Hampton tournament
Championship
Chartiers Valley 55, Hampton 44
Consolation
North Hills 57, Grove City 54
Harbor Creek tournament
Berea-Midpark (Ohio) 71, South Park 47
Harbor Creek 46, Seneca 41
Highlands tournament
Championship
Highlands 77, Blackhawk 67
Hobart Holiday Classic (in Indiana)
South Side Beaver 43, Hobart (Ind.) 37
Lake Station (Ind.) 85, South Side Beaver 61
Holiday Hoopfest
At Kennedy Catholic
Kennedy Catholic 78, Andrews Osbourne Academy (Ohio) 47
Central Florida Christian (Fla.) 64, Vincentian Academy 51
Erie 75, Youngstown Chaney (Ohio) 54
Jeannette tournament
Indiana 61, Jeannette 59
Serra Catholic 91, West Mifflin 52
Laurel tournament
Obama Academy 66, Laurel 65
Sharpsville 48, Shenango 47
Mercer tournament
Championship
Ellwood City 63, Fort LeBoeuf 48
Consolation
Moniteau 52, Mercer 41
Moon tournament
Moon 50, Beaver 41
Steel Valley 49, Propel Andrew Street 31
Neshannock tournament
Championship
Neshannock 66, Wilmington 35
Consolation
Union 62, Greenville 60
North Allegheny tournament
Central Catholic 54, Gateway 42
North Allegheny 57, Penn Hills 54
Northgate tournament
Brentwood 55, Hopewell 50
Perry 95, Carlynton 79
Quigley Catholic 51, Northgate 46
Penn-Trafford tournament
Norwin 80, Plum 77 (2OT)
Penn-Trafford 87, McKeesport 61
Peter Sauer Memorial tournament
At Shady Side Academy
Championship
Woodland Hills 72, Fox Chapel 62
Consolation
Shady Side Academy 55, Armstrong 20
Peters Township tournament
Peters Township 47, Washington 33
Upper St. Clair 69, South Fayette 52
Portage tournament
Championship
Penns Manor 73, Portage 66
Consolation
Keystone Oaks 79, Hope for Hyndman 33
Purchase Line tournament
Championship
Ligonier Valley 73, Purchase Line 51
Rochester tournament
Championship
Mohawk 54, New Brighton 51
Consolation
Rochester 48, Western Beaver 40
Seneca Valley tournament
Championship
Seneca Valley 70, Shaler 67
Consolation
Riverside 51, Brashear 41
Snowball Classic
In Southern Garrett, Md.
Championship
Southern Garrett (Md.) 70, Thomas Jefferson 43
Consolation
Baldwin 80, Uniontown 75
St. Joseph tournament
Springdale 76, Aquinas Academy 35
St. Joseph 84, Evangel Heights 50
Trinity tournament
Championship
Canon-McMillan 73, Trinity 42
Consolation
Franklin Regional 67, Albert Gallatin 52
West Allegheny tournament
Quaker Valley 70, Sto-Rox 55
West Allegheny 63, Ambridge 58
West Shamokin tournament
Championship
Clarion-Limestone 68, Karns City 53
Consolation
West Shamokin 57, Propel Braddock Hills 46
Class 3A
Section 3
Seton LaSalle 81, North Catholic 57
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Avella tournament
Championship
Burgettstown vs. Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Third-place consolation
McGuffey at Avella, 5:30 p.m.
Fifth-place consolation
Fort Cherry vs. Avonworth, 3:30 p.m.
Seventh-place consolation
Propel Montour vs. Brownsville, 1:30 p.m.
Elmira (N.Y.) tournament
Latrobe vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m.
Great Eight Classic tournament
In Jefferson City, Mo.
Mt. Lebanon vs. TBA, TBD
Holiday Hoopfest
At New Castle
Seton LaSalle at New Castle, 2 p.m.; Youngstown Chaney (Ohio) vs. Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.
Laurel tournament
Obama Academy vs. Shenango, 4:30 p.m.; Sharpsville at Laurel, 8 p.m.
Moon tournament
Championship
Steel Valley at Moon, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation
Beaver vs. Propel Andrew Street, 5 p.m.
St. Joseph tournament
Championship
Springdale at St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation
Aquinas Academy vs. Evangel Heights, 3 p.m.
West Allegheny tournament
Ambridge vs. Sto-Rox, 11:30 a.m.; Quaker Valley at West Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Apollo-Ridge tournament
Championship
Apollo-Ridge 45, Saltsburg 35
Consolation
Highlands 60, Leechburg 38
Bentworth tournament
Championship
Mapletown 51, Propel Andrew Street 23
Consolation
California 56, Bentworth 14
Bethel Park tournament
Championship
Bethel Park 69, South Fayette 52
Consolation
Ambridge 63, Seton LaSalle 39
Betsy Invitational
At Elizabeth Forward
Championship
Gateway 63, Brentwood 43
Consolation
Elizabeth Forward 40, South Park 36
Butler tournament
Baldwin 82, Mohawk 54
C.J. Betters tournament
At CCBC
Championship
Central Valley 60, Beaver 46
Consolation
Quigley Catholic 48, Aliquippa 47
Cal (Pa.) tournament
Belle Vernon 41, Charleroi 31
Beth-Center 48, Frazier 39
Fort Frye (Ohio) 43, South Side Beaver 26
Carmichaels Lions tournament
Championship
Carmichaels 35, Waynesburg 33
Consolation
Jefferson-Morgan 30, Geibel 28
Diamond State Classic
In St. Elizabeth, Del.
Moon 67, Howard School of Technology, Del. 60 (OT)
Reynoldsburg (Ohio) 61, Mt. Lebanon 49
East Allegheny tournament
Serra Catholic 46, East Allegheny 45
Westinghouse 49, Steel Valley 32
Ellis School tournament
Ellis School 36, Eden Christian 24
Sto-Rox 54, Propel Braddock Hills 8
Farrell tournament
Cleveland Central Catholic (Ohio) 62, Farrell 41
Neshannock 46, Slippery Rock 43
Hampton tournament
Championship
West Allegheny 64, North Hills 45
Consolation
Upper St. Clair 55, Hampton 43
Hempfield tournament
Burrell 67, Jeannette 38
Hempfield 61, Kiski Area 35
Mars 56, Vincentian Academy 42
Peters Township 76, Franklin Regional 43
Keystone Oaks tournament
Championship
Keystone Oaks 48, OLSH 44
Consolation
Montour 60, South Allegheny 36
Latrobe tournament
McLean (Va.) 58, Connellsville 35
Laurel tournament
Ellwood City 52, Shenango 19
Laurel 53, Kennedy Catholic 41
Laurel Highlands tournament
Albert Gallatin 47, Monessen 31
West Mifflin vs. Lincoln Park, ppd.
McGuffey tournament
Fort Cherry 50, Carlynton 26
McGuffey 45, Burgettstown 31
Mt. Pleasant tournament
Championship
Greensburg Salem 39, Derry 34
Consolation
Woodland Hills 69, Mt. Pleasant 36
New Castle tournament
Championship
Armstrong 56, New Castle 53
Consolation
Beaver Falls 52, Union 32
North Canton-Hoover (Ohio) tournament
Blackhawk 65, North Canton-Hoover (Ohio) 62
Oakland Catholic tournament
Chartiers Valley 84, Allderdice 38
Oakland Catholic 58, Thomas Jefferson 47
Penn Hills tournament
Forest Hills 71, Obama Academy 33
Hollidaysburg 42, Pine-Richland 36
North Allegheny 50, Trinity 37
Penn Hills 51, North Catholic 46
Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio) 43, Shaler 32
Penn-Trafford tournament
Penn-Trafford 65, McKeesport 45
Norwin 60, Ringgold 16
Peter Sauer Memorial tournament
At Shady Side Academy
Championship
Fox Chapel 42, Shady Side Academy 38
Consolation
Avonworth 58, Knoch 46
Riverside tournament
Chartiers-Houston 53, Cornell 8
Seneca Valley 76, Riverside 38
Southmoreland 46, Hopewell 35
Rochester tournament
Championship
Rochester 75, Northgate 30
Consolation
Avella 43, New Brighton 14
St. Joseph tournament
Quaker Valley 48, Deer Lakes 45
Riverview 50, St. Joseph 20
Surf ‘N Slam tournament
In San Diego, Calif.
Bishop Canevin 54, Puyallup (Wash.) 46
Upper Merion tournament
Bishop Shanahan 39, Plum 29
Hatboro Horsham vs. Upper Merion (n)
Valley tournament
Championship
Clairton 47, Yough 21
Consolation
Valley 47, Springdale 12
Washington tournament
Greensburg Central Catholic 62, Brashear 49
Washington 51, Indiana 25
West Shamokin tournament
Championship
Freeport 64, Redbank Valley 36
Consolation
West Shamokin 56, Ligonier Valley 32
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Butler tournament
Mohawk at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Diamond State Classic
At St. Elizabeth, Del.
Mt. Lebanon vs. Msgr. Scanlan (N.Y.), 9:15 a.m.
Ellis School tournament
Championship
Sto-Rox at Ellis School, 1:30 p.m.
Consolation
Propel Bradock Hills vs. Eden Christian, noon
Farrell tournament
Neshannock at Farrell, 5 p.m.
Hempfield tournament
Burrell at Hempfield, 5:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.; Jeannette vs. Kiski Area, 1 p.m.; Mars vs. Peters Township, 2:30 p.m.
Latrobe tournament
Connellsville at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel tournament
Ellwood City at Laurel, 6:30 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic vs. Shenango, 3 p.m.
North Canton-Hoover (Ohio) tournament
Blackhawk vs. Glenoak (Ohio), 1 p.m.
Oakland Catholic tournament
Thomas Jefferson vs. Allderdice, noon
St. Joseph tournament
Championship
Quaker Valley vs. Riverview, 8:15 p.m.
Consolation
Deer Lakes at St. Joseph, 4:45 p.m.
Surf ‘N Slam tournament
In San Diego, Calif.
Bishop Canevin vs. Semiahmoo, British Columbia, 7:45 p.m.
Upper Merion tournament
Championship, 6 p.m.
Consolation, 4 p.m.
Washington tournament
Championship
Greensburg Central Catholic at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Consolation
Brashear vs. Indiana, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule
WPIAL
Diamond State Classic
In St. Elizabeth, Del.
Mt. Lebanon vs. TBD, TBD
Moon vs. Padua Academy, Del., 3:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Friday’s results
Southmoreland Holiday Classic
106 pounds
Championship: Joey Fischer, South Park, m.d. Luke Geibig, Mt. Pleasant, 13-2
Third place: Trevor Husick, Tussey Mountain, d. Max Yegge, Indian Land, 3-2
Fifth place: Gavin Stewart, Marion Center, p. Shane Ilgenfritz, Burgettstown, 1:45
113 pounds
Championship: Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant, p. Trevor Donaldson, Meyersdale, 3:31
Third place: Travis Lasko, Valley, d. Jacob Blough, North Star, 5-2
Fifth place: Brady Bolander, Lee-Davis, d. Josh Augistine, Somerset, 6-1
120 pounds
Championship: Noah Teeter, Mt. Pleasant, p. Hunter Armstrong, Marion Center, 4:42
Third place: Eli Brougher, North Star, p. Cody Kaufman, Greensburg Salem, 1:48
Fifth place: Clayton Dressler, Butler, d. Jacob Dawson, Bedford, 8-6
126 pounds
Championship: William Burgess, Union City, d. Carter Gill, Hickory, 5-0
Third place: Damian George, Mt. Pleasant, d. Jimmy Gwyer, Beth-Center, 15-9
Fifth place: Matt Himes, Marion Center, p. Ethan Hemminger, Somerset, 0:33
132 pounds
Championship: Kaden Cassidy, Bedford, t.f. Ryan Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 16-0 (2:26)
Third place: Nate McMaster, Butler, d. Cameron Snoeberger, North Star, 5-1
Fifth place: Noah Loving, Lee-Davis, wbf
138 pounds
Championship: Dajauhn Hertzog, Greensburg Salem, m.d. Ian Sherlock, Northern Bedford, 11-3
Third place: Donavin Chambers, Ellwood City, d. Brady Villa, Tussey Mountain, 3-1
Fifth place: Parker Loera, Bethel Park, d. Todd Fisher, Beth-Center, 5-0
145 pounds
Championship: Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, d. Ajay Cooper, South Side Beaver, 6-5
Third place: Nathan Gabriel, Bedford, p. Braelin Stewart, Hickory, 1:00
Fifth place: Xavier Dreese, Indian Land, p. Steven Green, Butler, 3:30
152 pounds
Championship: Alec Supanick, North Star, d. Ian Ewing, Greensburg Salem, 7-5 (SV)
Third place: Grant Walnoha, Upper St. Clair, p. Anthony Navarra, South Side Beaver, 1:46
Fifth place: Grant Sulser, Lee-Davis, d. Markeith Drakeford, Indian Land, 9-8 SV
160 pounds
Championship: Jack Codispot, Butler, d. Hunter Milligan, Albert Gallatin, 8-5
Third place: Tyler Rios, Somerset, d. Aaron McIntyre, Fort Cherry, 1-0
Fifth place: Sean Martin, Upper St. Clair, p. Colby Imler, Northern Bedford, 4:55
170 pounds
Championship: Cooper Baxter, Butler, d. Marshall Vantassell, Union City, 4-2
Third place: Austin Mowry, Northern Bedford, d. Kyrie Miller, Ligonier Valley, 4-2
Fifth place: DJ Slovick, Burgettstown, p. Dylan Dingle, Beth-Center, 2:12
182 pounds
Championship: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant, d. Austin Walley, Ellwood City, 9-6
Third place: Andy Aldrige, Lee-Davis, p. Gavin Henry, Union City, 3:37
Fifth place: Riley O’Mara, Bethel Park, t.f. Cole Weist, Tussey Mountain, 16-1 (3:14)
195 pounds
Championship: Luke Montgomery, Bethel Park, d. Hunter Tremain, North Star, 5-0
Third place: Harvey Rauch, Upper St. Clair, p. John Meyers, Greensburg Salem, 3:00
Fifth place: Damon Lemin, Tussey Mountain, p. Robbie West, Fort Cherry, 2:45
220 pounds
Championship: Trent Patrick, Greensburg Salem, p. Jacob Baker, Beth-Center, 0:44
Third place: Quinn Murray, Upper St. Clair, d. Caleb Hartung, Butler, 3-0
Fifth place: Marc McCullough, United, p. Tyler Hedderick, Union City, 0:44
285 pounds
Championship: Jake Slinger, Upper St. Clair, p. Jalen Stephens, Meyersdale, 2:30
Third place: Dave Schuffert, Valley, d. Riley Kemper, Burgettstown, 4-0
Fifth place: Matt Long, Union City, p. Kyle Guyer, Northern Bedford, 0:39
Team standings
1. Greensburg Salem, 162; 2. Mt. Pleasant, 153; 3. Butler, 151.5; 4. Union City, 143; 5. North Star, 137; 6. Upper St. Clair, 125; 7. Tussey Mountain, 111; 8. Burgettstown, 106.5; 9. Bedford, 103; 10. Northern Bedford, 96
Steve DeAugustino Holiday Classic
At West Mifflin
106 pounds
Championship: Vince Citrano, Plum, p. John Hall, Beaver, 3:56
Third place: Tyler Diggins, Moon, p. Tairen Bundy, Ringgold, 3:42
Fifth place: Tyler Holman, Ambirdge, p. Greg Wagner, Keystone Oaks, 1:38
113 pounds
Championship: Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward, p. Jrake Burford, Highlands, 4:58
Third place: Noah Hunkele, Mars, d. Evan Whiteside, Gateway, 9-7
Fifth place: Khyvon Grace, Moon, inj. def. Ryan McHirella, Avonworth
120 pounds
Championship: Bryce Wilkes, Peters Township, p. Charles Trimber, Moon, 1:16
Third place: Dylan Bruce, Elizabeth Forward, p. Troy Jacobson, Allderdice, 0:59
Fifth place: Lucas Murphy, Riverview, p. Ryan Reconnu, Montour, 3:16
126 pounds
Championship: Jack Bruce, Blairsville, d. Will Kail, Peters Township, 14-11
Third place: Hunter Shields, Penn Hils, d. Nick Moore, Laurel, 6-5
Fifth place: Aaron DeLuca, Montour, d. Anthony Romasco, Ringgold, 4-2
132 pounds
Championship: Justin Perkins, Penn Hills, t.f. Tony Salopek, West Mifflin, 16-1 (5:00)
Third place: Christian Scheller, Mars, p. Jonah Miller, New Castle, 3:16
Fifth place: Allen Mangus, Richland, inj. def. Nick Reconnu, Montour
138 pounds
Championship: Daniel Yetsick, Ambridge, d. Brady Earhart, Beaver, 2-0
Third place: Joe Boughton, Avonworth, inj. def. Brady Sherlock, West Mifflin
Fifth place: Nate Shaffer, Portage, d. Mike Devito, Penn Hills, 4-3
145 pounds
Championship: Joe Mwete, Brashear, d. Noah Hunnell, Elizabeth Forward, 18-13
Third place: Avery Bursick, Fox Chapel, d. Jacob Duncan, Ringgold, 4-2
Fifth place: Andrew Latorre, McKeesport, p. Jake Moore, Laurel, 2:56
152 pounds
Championship: Donovan McMillon, Peters Township, inj. def. Jacob Dunlap, Ambridge
Third place: Jarrod Citrano, Plum, d. Frank Guzzi, West Mifflin, 9-5
Fifth place: LJ Orbovich, Carrick, d. Trent Gerard, Ringgold, 7-3
160 pounds
Championship: Jake Richardson, Mars, p. Coltin Jezioro, Peters Township, 0:37
Third place: Gavin Rosso, West Mifflin, p. Dominin Kimmerle, Keystone Oaks, 2:41
Fifth place: Jake Sever, Yough, d. Aidan DeLuca, Montour, 8-2
170 pounds
Championship: Jeff Markert, Peters Township, p. Cole Sossong, Portage, 1:45
Third place: Jamal Littlejohn, Moon, p. Sean McElhinny, Mars, 3:25
Fifth place: George Peroni, Beaver, d. Seth Finnigan, Carrick, 8-5
182 pounds
Championship: Brandon Matthews, Peters Township, d. Garrett Henigin, Blairsville, 10-7
Third place: Nick Whittington, Keystone Oaks, p. Dalton Dobyns, Moon, 0:30
Fifth place: Braden Strohecker, Laurel, p. John Ciferno, Central Catholic, 3:50
195 pounds
Championship: Dante Presutti, Montour, d. Connor Sidoruk, Baldwin, 8-2
Third place: Christian Tanner, Moon, m.d. Ethan Cain, 11-2
Fifth place: Dustin Shoaf, Yough, d. Gabriel Kennedy-Citero, Blairsville, 5-0
220 pounds
Championship: Andy Mellinger, McKeesport, p. Jake Barbarbella, Avonworth, 0:53
Third place: Luke Garda, Keystone Oaks, inj. def. RJ Buchina, Elizabeth Forward
Fifth place: Ed Farrell, Fox Chapel, m.d. Noah Bartic, Baldwin, 12-0
285 pounds
Championship: Gerald Comedy, Washington, p. Mitch Miles, Laurel, 5:03
Third place: Colin Lyons, McKeesport, d. Clarence Carlos, Central Catholic, 2-1, 2OT
Fifth place: Jeremiah Nelson, Highlands, p. Nate Homa, Elizabeth Forward, 2:16
Team standings
1. Peters Township, 189.5; 2. West Mifflin, 145.5; 3. Moon, 138.5; 4. Elizabeth Forward, 134.5; 5. Mars, 119.5; 6. Ambridge, 115; 7. McKeesport, 105; 8. Keystone Oaks, 104.5; 9. Montour, 101; 10. Laurel, 92
