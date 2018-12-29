High school scores, schedules for Dec. 28, 2018

By: Tribune-Review

Friday, December 28, 2018 | 11:57 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Apollo-Ridge tournament

Championship

Apollo-Ridge 46, Leechburg 41

Consolation

Saltsburg 48, Riverview 46

Avella tournament

Burgettstown 64, Avella 28

Chartiers-Houston 52, McGuffey 48

Fort Cherry 69, Propel Montour 62

Avonworth 77, Brownsville 58

Bentworth tournament

Championship

Waynesburg 76, Jefferson-Morgan 39

Consolation

South Allegheny 60, Bentworth 25

Bethel Park tournament

Championship

Bethel Park 74, McDowell 67

Consolation

Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio) 69, St. Francis DeSales (Ohio) 62

Bishop Canevin tournament

Championship

Cornell 71, Bishop Canevin 35

Consolation

Carrick 67, Imani Christian 39

Boswell Jaycees tournament

At North Star

Championship

Shanksville-Stonycreek at North Star, ppd.

Consolation

Mt. Pleasant 59, United 58

C.J. Betters tournament

At CCBC

Blue Division

Championship

Allderdice 95, Butler 63

Consolation

Aliquippa 78, Montour 51

Grey Division

Championship

Pine-Richland 69, Beaver Falls 29

Consolation

Lincoln Park 63, Central Valley 31

Carmichaels Lions tournament

Championship

Beth-Center 63, Carmichaels 53

Consolation

Geibel 69, Mapletown 47

Charleroi tournament

Championship

Ringgold 72, Clairton 58

Third-place consolation

Elizabeth Forward 66, Belle Vernon 39

Fifth-place consolation

Southmoreland 57, Yough 43

Deer Lakes tournament

Greensburg Central Catholic 51, East Allegheny 48

OLSH 75, Deer Lakes 51

Elmira (N.Y.) tournament

Latrobe 50, Seton Catholic, N.Y. 41

Freeport tournament

Freeport 63, Kiski Area 62

Knoch 79, Eden Christian 38

Great Eight Classic tournament

In Jefferson City, Mo.

Harvest Prep (Ohio) 73, Mt. Lebanon 71

Greensburg Salem tournament

Greensburg Salem 57, Connellsville 54

Laurel Highlands 65, Frazier 53

Hempfield 67, Westinghouse 43

Hampton tournament

Championship

Chartiers Valley 55, Hampton 44

Consolation

North Hills 57, Grove City 54

Harbor Creek tournament

Berea-Midpark (Ohio) 71, South Park 47

Harbor Creek 46, Seneca 41

Highlands tournament

Championship

Highlands 77, Blackhawk 67

Hobart Holiday Classic (in Indiana)

South Side Beaver 43, Hobart (Ind.) 37

Lake Station (Ind.) 85, South Side Beaver 61

Holiday Hoopfest

At Kennedy Catholic

Kennedy Catholic 78, Andrews Osbourne Academy (Ohio) 47

Central Florida Christian (Fla.) 64, Vincentian Academy 51

Erie 75, Youngstown Chaney (Ohio) 54

Jeannette tournament

Indiana 61, Jeannette 59

Serra Catholic 91, West Mifflin 52

Laurel tournament

Obama Academy 66, Laurel 65

Sharpsville 48, Shenango 47

Mercer tournament

Championship

Ellwood City 63, Fort LeBoeuf 48

Consolation

Moniteau 52, Mercer 41

Moon tournament

Moon 50, Beaver 41

Steel Valley 49, Propel Andrew Street 31

Neshannock tournament

Championship

Neshannock 66, Wilmington 35

Consolation

Union 62, Greenville 60

North Allegheny tournament

Central Catholic 54, Gateway 42

North Allegheny 57, Penn Hills 54

Northgate tournament

Brentwood 55, Hopewell 50

Perry 95, Carlynton 79

Quigley Catholic 51, Northgate 46

Penn-Trafford tournament

Norwin 80, Plum 77 (2OT)

Penn-Trafford 87, McKeesport 61

Peter Sauer Memorial tournament

At Shady Side Academy

Championship

Woodland Hills 72, Fox Chapel 62

Consolation

Shady Side Academy 55, Armstrong 20

Peters Township tournament

Peters Township 47, Washington 33

Upper St. Clair 69, South Fayette 52

Portage tournament

Championship

Penns Manor 73, Portage 66

Consolation

Keystone Oaks 79, Hope for Hyndman 33

Purchase Line tournament

Championship

Ligonier Valley 73, Purchase Line 51

Rochester tournament

Championship

Mohawk 54, New Brighton 51

Consolation

Rochester 48, Western Beaver 40

Seneca Valley tournament

Championship

Seneca Valley 70, Shaler 67

Consolation

Riverside 51, Brashear 41

Snowball Classic

In Southern Garrett, Md.

Championship

Southern Garrett (Md.) 70, Thomas Jefferson 43

Consolation

Baldwin 80, Uniontown 75

St. Joseph tournament

Springdale 76, Aquinas Academy 35

St. Joseph 84, Evangel Heights 50

Trinity tournament

Championship

Canon-McMillan 73, Trinity 42

Consolation

Franklin Regional 67, Albert Gallatin 52

West Allegheny tournament

Quaker Valley 70, Sto-Rox 55

West Allegheny 63, Ambridge 58

West Shamokin tournament

Championship

Clarion-Limestone 68, Karns City 53

Consolation

West Shamokin 57, Propel Braddock Hills 46

Class 3A

Section 3

Seton LaSalle 81, North Catholic 57

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Avella tournament

Championship

Burgettstown vs. Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Third-place consolation

McGuffey at Avella, 5:30 p.m.

Fifth-place consolation

Fort Cherry vs. Avonworth, 3:30 p.m.

Seventh-place consolation

Propel Montour vs. Brownsville, 1:30 p.m.

Elmira (N.Y.) tournament

Latrobe vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m.

Great Eight Classic tournament

In Jefferson City, Mo.

Mt. Lebanon vs. TBA, TBD

Holiday Hoopfest

At New Castle

Seton LaSalle at New Castle, 2 p.m.; Youngstown Chaney (Ohio) vs. Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.

Laurel tournament

Obama Academy vs. Shenango, 4:30 p.m.; Sharpsville at Laurel, 8 p.m.

Moon tournament

Championship

Steel Valley at Moon, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation

Beaver vs. Propel Andrew Street, 5 p.m.

St. Joseph tournament

Championship

Springdale at St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation

Aquinas Academy vs. Evangel Heights, 3 p.m.

West Allegheny tournament

Ambridge vs. Sto-Rox, 11:30 a.m.; Quaker Valley at West Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Apollo-Ridge tournament

Championship

Apollo-Ridge 45, Saltsburg 35

Consolation

Highlands 60, Leechburg 38

Bentworth tournament

Championship

Mapletown 51, Propel Andrew Street 23

Consolation

California 56, Bentworth 14

Bethel Park tournament

Championship

Bethel Park 69, South Fayette 52

Consolation

Ambridge 63, Seton LaSalle 39

Betsy Invitational

At Elizabeth Forward

Championship

Gateway 63, Brentwood 43

Consolation

Elizabeth Forward 40, South Park 36

Butler tournament

Baldwin 82, Mohawk 54

C.J. Betters tournament

At CCBC

Championship

Central Valley 60, Beaver 46

Consolation

Quigley Catholic 48, Aliquippa 47

Cal (Pa.) tournament

Belle Vernon 41, Charleroi 31

Beth-Center 48, Frazier 39

Fort Frye (Ohio) 43, South Side Beaver 26

Carmichaels Lions tournament

Championship

Carmichaels 35, Waynesburg 33

Consolation

Jefferson-Morgan 30, Geibel 28

Diamond State Classic

In St. Elizabeth, Del.

Moon 67, Howard School of Technology, Del. 60 (OT)

Reynoldsburg (Ohio) 61, Mt. Lebanon 49

East Allegheny tournament

Serra Catholic 46, East Allegheny 45

Westinghouse 49, Steel Valley 32

Ellis School tournament

Ellis School 36, Eden Christian 24

Sto-Rox 54, Propel Braddock Hills 8

Farrell tournament

Cleveland Central Catholic (Ohio) 62, Farrell 41

Neshannock 46, Slippery Rock 43

Hampton tournament

Championship

West Allegheny 64, North Hills 45

Consolation

Upper St. Clair 55, Hampton 43

Hempfield tournament

Burrell 67, Jeannette 38

Hempfield 61, Kiski Area 35

Mars 56, Vincentian Academy 42

Peters Township 76, Franklin Regional 43

Keystone Oaks tournament

Championship

Keystone Oaks 48, OLSH 44

Consolation

Montour 60, South Allegheny 36

Latrobe tournament

McLean (Va.) 58, Connellsville 35

Laurel tournament

Ellwood City 52, Shenango 19

Laurel 53, Kennedy Catholic 41

Laurel Highlands tournament

Albert Gallatin 47, Monessen 31

West Mifflin vs. Lincoln Park, ppd.

McGuffey tournament

Fort Cherry 50, Carlynton 26

McGuffey 45, Burgettstown 31

Mt. Pleasant tournament

Championship

Greensburg Salem 39, Derry 34

Consolation

Woodland Hills 69, Mt. Pleasant 36

New Castle tournament

Championship

Armstrong 56, New Castle 53

Consolation

Beaver Falls 52, Union 32

North Canton-Hoover (Ohio) tournament

Blackhawk 65, North Canton-Hoover (Ohio) 62

Oakland Catholic tournament

Chartiers Valley 84, Allderdice 38

Oakland Catholic 58, Thomas Jefferson 47

Penn Hills tournament

Forest Hills 71, Obama Academy 33

Hollidaysburg 42, Pine-Richland 36

North Allegheny 50, Trinity 37

Penn Hills 51, North Catholic 46

Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio) 43, Shaler 32

Penn-Trafford tournament

Penn-Trafford 65, McKeesport 45

Norwin 60, Ringgold 16

Peter Sauer Memorial tournament

At Shady Side Academy

Championship

Fox Chapel 42, Shady Side Academy 38

Consolation

Avonworth 58, Knoch 46

Riverside tournament

Chartiers-Houston 53, Cornell 8

Seneca Valley 76, Riverside 38

Southmoreland 46, Hopewell 35

Rochester tournament

Championship

Rochester 75, Northgate 30

Consolation

Avella 43, New Brighton 14

St. Joseph tournament

Quaker Valley 48, Deer Lakes 45

Riverview 50, St. Joseph 20

Surf ‘N Slam tournament

In San Diego, Calif.

Bishop Canevin 54, Puyallup (Wash.) 46

Upper Merion tournament

Bishop Shanahan 39, Plum 29

Hatboro Horsham vs. Upper Merion (n)

Valley tournament

Championship

Clairton 47, Yough 21

Consolation

Valley 47, Springdale 12

Washington tournament

Greensburg Central Catholic 62, Brashear 49

Washington 51, Indiana 25

West Shamokin tournament

Championship

Freeport 64, Redbank Valley 36

Consolation

West Shamokin 56, Ligonier Valley 32

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Butler tournament

Mohawk at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Diamond State Classic

At St. Elizabeth, Del.

Mt. Lebanon vs. Msgr. Scanlan (N.Y.), 9:15 a.m.

Ellis School tournament

Championship

Sto-Rox at Ellis School, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation

Propel Bradock Hills vs. Eden Christian, noon

Farrell tournament

Neshannock at Farrell, 5 p.m.

Hempfield tournament

Burrell at Hempfield, 5:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.; Jeannette vs. Kiski Area, 1 p.m.; Mars vs. Peters Township, 2:30 p.m.

Latrobe tournament

Connellsville at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel tournament

Ellwood City at Laurel, 6:30 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic vs. Shenango, 3 p.m.

North Canton-Hoover (Ohio) tournament

Blackhawk vs. Glenoak (Ohio), 1 p.m.

Oakland Catholic tournament

Thomas Jefferson vs. Allderdice, noon

St. Joseph tournament

Championship

Quaker Valley vs. Riverview, 8:15 p.m.

Consolation

Deer Lakes at St. Joseph, 4:45 p.m.

Surf ‘N Slam tournament

In San Diego, Calif.

Bishop Canevin vs. Semiahmoo, British Columbia, 7:45 p.m.

Upper Merion tournament

Championship, 6 p.m.

Consolation, 4 p.m.

Washington tournament

Championship

Greensburg Central Catholic at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Consolation

Brashear vs. Indiana, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule

WPIAL

Diamond State Classic

In St. Elizabeth, Del.

Mt. Lebanon vs. TBD, TBD

Moon vs. Padua Academy, Del., 3:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Friday’s results

Southmoreland Holiday Classic

106 pounds

Championship: Joey Fischer, South Park, m.d. Luke Geibig, Mt. Pleasant, 13-2

Third place: Trevor Husick, Tussey Mountain, d. Max Yegge, Indian Land, 3-2

Fifth place: Gavin Stewart, Marion Center, p. Shane Ilgenfritz, Burgettstown, 1:45

113 pounds

Championship: Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant, p. Trevor Donaldson, Meyersdale, 3:31

Third place: Travis Lasko, Valley, d. Jacob Blough, North Star, 5-2

Fifth place: Brady Bolander, Lee-Davis, d. Josh Augistine, Somerset, 6-1

120 pounds

Championship: Noah Teeter, Mt. Pleasant, p. Hunter Armstrong, Marion Center, 4:42

Third place: Eli Brougher, North Star, p. Cody Kaufman, Greensburg Salem, 1:48

Fifth place: Clayton Dressler, Butler, d. Jacob Dawson, Bedford, 8-6

126 pounds

Championship: William Burgess, Union City, d. Carter Gill, Hickory, 5-0

Third place: Damian George, Mt. Pleasant, d. Jimmy Gwyer, Beth-Center, 15-9

Fifth place: Matt Himes, Marion Center, p. Ethan Hemminger, Somerset, 0:33

132 pounds

Championship: Kaden Cassidy, Bedford, t.f. Ryan Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 16-0 (2:26)

Third place: Nate McMaster, Butler, d. Cameron Snoeberger, North Star, 5-1

Fifth place: Noah Loving, Lee-Davis, wbf

138 pounds

Championship: Dajauhn Hertzog, Greensburg Salem, m.d. Ian Sherlock, Northern Bedford, 11-3

Third place: Donavin Chambers, Ellwood City, d. Brady Villa, Tussey Mountain, 3-1

Fifth place: Parker Loera, Bethel Park, d. Todd Fisher, Beth-Center, 5-0

145 pounds

Championship: Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, d. Ajay Cooper, South Side Beaver, 6-5

Third place: Nathan Gabriel, Bedford, p. Braelin Stewart, Hickory, 1:00

Fifth place: Xavier Dreese, Indian Land, p. Steven Green, Butler, 3:30

152 pounds

Championship: Alec Supanick, North Star, d. Ian Ewing, Greensburg Salem, 7-5 (SV)

Third place: Grant Walnoha, Upper St. Clair, p. Anthony Navarra, South Side Beaver, 1:46

Fifth place: Grant Sulser, Lee-Davis, d. Markeith Drakeford, Indian Land, 9-8 SV

160 pounds

Championship: Jack Codispot, Butler, d. Hunter Milligan, Albert Gallatin, 8-5

Third place: Tyler Rios, Somerset, d. Aaron McIntyre, Fort Cherry, 1-0

Fifth place: Sean Martin, Upper St. Clair, p. Colby Imler, Northern Bedford, 4:55

170 pounds

Championship: Cooper Baxter, Butler, d. Marshall Vantassell, Union City, 4-2

Third place: Austin Mowry, Northern Bedford, d. Kyrie Miller, Ligonier Valley, 4-2

Fifth place: DJ Slovick, Burgettstown, p. Dylan Dingle, Beth-Center, 2:12

182 pounds

Championship: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant, d. Austin Walley, Ellwood City, 9-6

Third place: Andy Aldrige, Lee-Davis, p. Gavin Henry, Union City, 3:37

Fifth place: Riley O’Mara, Bethel Park, t.f. Cole Weist, Tussey Mountain, 16-1 (3:14)

195 pounds

Championship: Luke Montgomery, Bethel Park, d. Hunter Tremain, North Star, 5-0

Third place: Harvey Rauch, Upper St. Clair, p. John Meyers, Greensburg Salem, 3:00

Fifth place: Damon Lemin, Tussey Mountain, p. Robbie West, Fort Cherry, 2:45

220 pounds

Championship: Trent Patrick, Greensburg Salem, p. Jacob Baker, Beth-Center, 0:44

Third place: Quinn Murray, Upper St. Clair, d. Caleb Hartung, Butler, 3-0

Fifth place: Marc McCullough, United, p. Tyler Hedderick, Union City, 0:44

285 pounds

Championship: Jake Slinger, Upper St. Clair, p. Jalen Stephens, Meyersdale, 2:30

Third place: Dave Schuffert, Valley, d. Riley Kemper, Burgettstown, 4-0

Fifth place: Matt Long, Union City, p. Kyle Guyer, Northern Bedford, 0:39

Team standings

1. Greensburg Salem, 162; 2. Mt. Pleasant, 153; 3. Butler, 151.5; 4. Union City, 143; 5. North Star, 137; 6. Upper St. Clair, 125; 7. Tussey Mountain, 111; 8. Burgettstown, 106.5; 9. Bedford, 103; 10. Northern Bedford, 96

Steve DeAugustino Holiday Classic

At West Mifflin

106 pounds

Championship: Vince Citrano, Plum, p. John Hall, Beaver, 3:56

Third place: Tyler Diggins, Moon, p. Tairen Bundy, Ringgold, 3:42

Fifth place: Tyler Holman, Ambirdge, p. Greg Wagner, Keystone Oaks, 1:38

113 pounds

Championship: Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward, p. Jrake Burford, Highlands, 4:58

Third place: Noah Hunkele, Mars, d. Evan Whiteside, Gateway, 9-7

Fifth place: Khyvon Grace, Moon, inj. def. Ryan McHirella, Avonworth

120 pounds

Championship: Bryce Wilkes, Peters Township, p. Charles Trimber, Moon, 1:16

Third place: Dylan Bruce, Elizabeth Forward, p. Troy Jacobson, Allderdice, 0:59

Fifth place: Lucas Murphy, Riverview, p. Ryan Reconnu, Montour, 3:16

126 pounds

Championship: Jack Bruce, Blairsville, d. Will Kail, Peters Township, 14-11

Third place: Hunter Shields, Penn Hils, d. Nick Moore, Laurel, 6-5

Fifth place: Aaron DeLuca, Montour, d. Anthony Romasco, Ringgold, 4-2

132 pounds

Championship: Justin Perkins, Penn Hills, t.f. Tony Salopek, West Mifflin, 16-1 (5:00)

Third place: Christian Scheller, Mars, p. Jonah Miller, New Castle, 3:16

Fifth place: Allen Mangus, Richland, inj. def. Nick Reconnu, Montour

138 pounds

Championship: Daniel Yetsick, Ambridge, d. Brady Earhart, Beaver, 2-0

Third place: Joe Boughton, Avonworth, inj. def. Brady Sherlock, West Mifflin

Fifth place: Nate Shaffer, Portage, d. Mike Devito, Penn Hills, 4-3

145 pounds

Championship: Joe Mwete, Brashear, d. Noah Hunnell, Elizabeth Forward, 18-13

Third place: Avery Bursick, Fox Chapel, d. Jacob Duncan, Ringgold, 4-2

Fifth place: Andrew Latorre, McKeesport, p. Jake Moore, Laurel, 2:56

152 pounds

Championship: Donovan McMillon, Peters Township, inj. def. Jacob Dunlap, Ambridge

Third place: Jarrod Citrano, Plum, d. Frank Guzzi, West Mifflin, 9-5

Fifth place: LJ Orbovich, Carrick, d. Trent Gerard, Ringgold, 7-3

160 pounds

Championship: Jake Richardson, Mars, p. Coltin Jezioro, Peters Township, 0:37

Third place: Gavin Rosso, West Mifflin, p. Dominin Kimmerle, Keystone Oaks, 2:41

Fifth place: Jake Sever, Yough, d. Aidan DeLuca, Montour, 8-2

170 pounds

Championship: Jeff Markert, Peters Township, p. Cole Sossong, Portage, 1:45

Third place: Jamal Littlejohn, Moon, p. Sean McElhinny, Mars, 3:25

Fifth place: George Peroni, Beaver, d. Seth Finnigan, Carrick, 8-5

182 pounds

Championship: Brandon Matthews, Peters Township, d. Garrett Henigin, Blairsville, 10-7

Third place: Nick Whittington, Keystone Oaks, p. Dalton Dobyns, Moon, 0:30

Fifth place: Braden Strohecker, Laurel, p. John Ciferno, Central Catholic, 3:50

195 pounds

Championship: Dante Presutti, Montour, d. Connor Sidoruk, Baldwin, 8-2

Third place: Christian Tanner, Moon, m.d. Ethan Cain, 11-2

Fifth place: Dustin Shoaf, Yough, d. Gabriel Kennedy-Citero, Blairsville, 5-0

220 pounds

Championship: Andy Mellinger, McKeesport, p. Jake Barbarbella, Avonworth, 0:53

Third place: Luke Garda, Keystone Oaks, inj. def. RJ Buchina, Elizabeth Forward

Fifth place: Ed Farrell, Fox Chapel, m.d. Noah Bartic, Baldwin, 12-0

285 pounds

Championship: Gerald Comedy, Washington, p. Mitch Miles, Laurel, 5:03

Third place: Colin Lyons, McKeesport, d. Clarence Carlos, Central Catholic, 2-1, 2OT

Fifth place: Jeremiah Nelson, Highlands, p. Nate Homa, Elizabeth Forward, 2:16

Team standings

1. Peters Township, 189.5; 2. West Mifflin, 145.5; 3. Moon, 138.5; 4. Elizabeth Forward, 134.5; 5. Mars, 119.5; 6. Ambridge, 115; 7. McKeesport, 105; 8. Keystone Oaks, 104.5; 9. Montour, 101; 10. Laurel, 92

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.