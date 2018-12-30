High school scores, schedules for Dec. 29, 2018

Saturday, December 29, 2018

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Avella tournament

Avonworth 71, Propel Montour 57

Chartiers-Houston 59, Burgettstown 50

Fort Cherry 63, Brownsville 42

McGuffey 66, Avella 47

Elmira (N.Y.) tournament

Latrobe 71, Elmira (N.Y.) 50

Great Eight Classic tournament

In Jefferson City, Mo.

Mt. Lebanon 86, Jefferson City (Mo.) 57

Harbor Creek tournament

Berea-Midpark (Ohio) 60, Harbor Creek 44

South Park 54, Seneca 36

Hobart Classic

In Knightstown, Ind.

South Side Beaver 48, Wheeler (Ind.) 47

Holiday Hoopfest

At New Castle

New Castle 64, Seton LaSalle 60

Youngstown Chaney (Ohio) 61, Winchester Thurston 50

Laurel tournament

Obama Academy 55, Shenango 46

Sharpsville 64, Laurel 53

Moon tournament

Championship

Moon 48, Steel Valley 38

Consolation

Propel Andrew Street 51, Beaver 40

St. Joseph tournament

Championship

St. Joseph 68, Springdale 56

Consolation

Aquinas Academy vs. Evangel Heights (n)

West Allegheny tournament

Ambridge 84, Sto-Rox 66

Quaker Valley 64, West Allegheny 46

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Butler tournament

Butler 53, Mohawk 36

Diamond State Classic

In Wilmington, Del.

Monsignor Scanlan (N.Y.) 65, Mt. Lebanon 55

Ellis School tournament

Championship

Ellis School 54, Sto-Rox 27

Consolation

Eden Christian 60, Propel Bradock Hills 6

Farrell tournament

Neshannock 71, Farrell 28

Slippery Rock 56, Cleveland Central Catholic (Ohio) 51

Hempfield tournament

Franklin Regional 56, Vincentian Academy 44

Hempfield 66, Burrell 42

Kiski Area 53, Jeannette 46

Peters Township 79, Mars 43

Latrobe tournament

Latrobe 44, Connellsville 33

Laurel tournament

Ellwood City 47, Laurel 45

Kennedy Catholic 60, Shenango 20

North Canton-Hoover (Ohio) tournament

Glenoak (Ohio) 66, Blackhawk 56

Oakland Catholic tournament

Allderdice 52, Thomas Jefferson 51

St. Joseph tournament

Championship

Quaker Valley 45, Riverview 30

Consolation

Deer Lakes 55, St. Joseph 9

Surf ‘N Slam tournament

In San Diego, Calif.

Semiahmoo (British Columbia, Canada) 62, Bishop Canevin 48

Upper Merion tournament

Plum 35, Upper Merion 32 (OT)

Washington tournament

Championship

Washington 65, Greensburg Central Catholic 61

Consolation

Brashear 40, Indiana 37

Sunday’s schedule

WPIAL

Diamond State Classic

In Wilmington, Del.

Mt. Lebanon vs. TBD, TBD

Moon vs. Padua Academy, Del., 3:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Saturday’s results

Powerade tournament

At Canon-McMillan

106 pounds

Championship: Gary Steen, Reynolds d. Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley, 5-3

Third place: Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional d. Kyle Hauserman, Council Rock North, 4-3

Fifth place: Pacey Najdusak, Mason (Ohio) d. Nasir Wilkinson, St. Paul’s (Md.), 3-0

Seventh place: Matt Vulakh, Pope John Paul II d. Sean Seefeldt, St. Edward (Ohio), 5-2

113 pounds

Championship: Alejandro Herrera, Seneca Valley, d. Kurt McHenry, St. Paul’s (Md.), 2-1 TB2

Third place: Jake Rundell, Oak Park River Forest (Ill.) t.f. Kyle Burkholder, Hempfield, 20-5 (4:43)

Fifth place: Dayton Delviscio, Malvern Prep p. Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional, 2:08

Seventh place: Nick Onea, Pottsville d. Rich Delsanter, St. Edward (Ohio), 3-1 (SV)

120 pounds

Championship: Kurtis Phipps, Norwin d. Cameron Enriquez, Stroudsburg, 6-5

Third place: Ryan Sullivan, Shaler d. Ian Oswalt, Burrell, 6-4

Fifth place: Nico Bolivar, Oak Park River Forest (Ill.) d. Cole Homet, Waynesburg, 4-2

Seventh place: Beau Bayless, Reynolds p. Garett Donahue, Parkersburg (W.Va.), 0:56

126 pounds

Championship: Angelo Rini, St. Edward (Ohio) d. J.J. Wilson, Cedar Cliff, 3-1

Third place: Colton Camacho, Franklin Regional, d. Kenny Hayman, Canon-McMillan, 4-3

Fifth place: Josh Ogunsanya, Oak Park River Forest (Ill.) d. Nicky Cabanillas, Depaul Catholic (NJ), 6-3

Seventh place: Jared Keslar, Connellsville d. Jordan Watters, West Allegheny, 6-2

132 pounds

Championship: Sam Hillegas, North Hills, d. Darren Miller, Kiski Area, 3-2

Third place: Eddie Bolivar, Oak Park River Forest (Ill.) p. Patrick Noonan, Stroudsburg, 4:24

Fifth place: Gabe Willochell, Latrobe p. Conner Redinger, Quaker Valley, 4;14

Seventh place: John Altieri, Norwin, d. Bryan Gaul, Burrell, 2-0

138 pounds

Championship: Ed Scott, Dubois d. Bryce Hepner, St. Edward (Ohio), 9-3

Third place: Kenny Kiser, Saegertown def. Darby Diedrich, Howell (N.J.)

Fifth place: Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield t.f. Rocco Bartolo, Reynolds, 16-1 (4:25)

Seventh place: Dalton Harkins, Malvern Prep d. Gavin Quiocho, Parkersburg South (W. Va.), 11-4

145 pounds

Championship: Bryce Andonian, St. Edward (Ohio) d. Christopher Donathan, Mason (Ohio), 7-4

Third place: Brayden Roberts, Parkersburg South (W. Va.) d. Cameron Robinson, Council Rock North, 1-0

Fifth place: John Martin Best, Parkersburg South (W. Va.) d. Nick Coy, Penn Trafford, 3-1

Seventh place: Ricky Cabanillas, Depaul Catholic (N.J.) d. Caleb Dowling St. Joe’s Academy, 5-3 SV

152 pounds

Championship: Ryan Vulakh, Pope John Paul II, d. Sam Dover, St. Edward (Ohio), 5-2

Third place: Cam Connor, Kiski Area d. Cooper Kropman, Penfield (N.Y.), 2-1 UTB

Fifth place: Henry Hague, Malvern Prep d. Brandon Mooney, Camden Catholic (N.J.), 2-0

Seventh place: Alex Weber, Thomas Jefferson wbf. Nick Montalbano, Seneca Valley

160 pounds

Championship: Connor O’Neil, Depaul Catholic (N.J.) d. Tyler Stoltzfus, St. Joe’s Academy, 6-4 SV

Third place: Try Kibe, Mifflin County, d. Nicholas Feldman, Malvern Prep, 3-2

Fifth place: Jack Blumer, Kiski Area d. Ty Mcgeary, West Allegheny, 8-2

Seventh place: Mac Stou, Mt. Lebanon d. Dillon Sheehy, Council Rock North, 3-1 SV

170 pounds

Championship: Jared McGill, Chestnut Ridge d. Christian Clutter, McGuffey, 4-2 SV

Third place: Shane Reitsma, Howell (N.J.) d. Nick Delp, Kiski Area, 12-8

Fifth place: Leonard Pinto, Stroudsburg, d. Kamal Adewumi, Mason (Ohio), 9-7

Seventh place: Dylan Bennett, Montoursville d. Martin Cosgrove, Camden Catholic (N.J.), 1-0

182 pounds

Championship: Carter Starocci, Cathedral Prep, d. Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan, 5-2

Third place: Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon m.d. Scott Joll, Belle Vernon, 14-3

Fifth place: Christian Murphy, Howell (N.J.) m.d. Daemyen Middlebrooks, Oak Park River Forest (Ill.), 12-2

Seventh place: Nico Flati, West Allegheny p. Elijah Ikeda, Cedar Cliff, 3:32

195 pounds

Championship: Max Shaw, Thomas Jefferson def. Donovan Ball, Cedar Cliff, 7-2

Third place: Kolby Franklin, St. Joe’s Academy p. Brayden Roscosky, Kiski Area, 4:53

Fifth place: Justin Hart, Hampton d. Gable Crebs, Montoursville

Seventh place: Dorian Crosby, Cathedral Prep d. Justin Cramer, Hempfield, 4-3

220 pounds

Championship: Braxton Amos, Parkersburg South (W. Va.) m.d. Dominic Deluca, Derry, 11-2

Third place: Ryan Weinzen, Norwin p. Cameron Wood, Montoursville, 2:04

Fifth place: Duane Knisely, Chestnut Ridge d. Seamus O’Malley, St. Edward (Ohio)

Seventh place: Wyatt Owen, Reynolds d. Dillon Ferretti, Hempfield, 7-1

285 pounds

Championship: Kawaun Deboe, Cathedral Prep d. Louden Haga, Parkersburg South (W. Va.), 4-1

Third place: Isaiah Vance, Hempfield p. Ashford Hollis, Oak Park River Forest (Ill.), 0:30

Fifth place: Nathan Hoaglund, Mt. Lebanon d. Sami Khamis, Stroudsburg, 5-1

Seventh place: Brian Kilbane, St. Edward (Ohio) d. Gio Ramos, Canon-McMillan, 1-0

Team standings

1. St. Edward (Ohio), 196; 2. Oak Park River Forest (Ill.), 170; 3. Parkersburg South (W. Va.), 136; 4. Kiski Area, 134; 5. Hempfield, 121; 6. Reynolds, 119; 7. Cathedral Prep, 114; 8. Seneca Valley, 111; 9. Chestnut Ridge, 107; 10. Stroudsburg, 105.5;

