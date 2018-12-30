High school scores, schedules for Dec. 29, 2018
By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, December 29, 2018 | 10:42 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Avella tournament
Avonworth 71, Propel Montour 57
Chartiers-Houston 59, Burgettstown 50
Fort Cherry 63, Brownsville 42
McGuffey 66, Avella 47
Elmira (N.Y.) tournament
Latrobe 71, Elmira (N.Y.) 50
Great Eight Classic tournament
In Jefferson City, Mo.
Mt. Lebanon 86, Jefferson City (Mo.) 57
Harbor Creek tournament
Berea-Midpark (Ohio) 60, Harbor Creek 44
South Park 54, Seneca 36
Hobart Classic
In Knightstown, Ind.
South Side Beaver 48, Wheeler (Ind.) 47
Holiday Hoopfest
At New Castle
New Castle 64, Seton LaSalle 60
Youngstown Chaney (Ohio) 61, Winchester Thurston 50
Laurel tournament
Obama Academy 55, Shenango 46
Sharpsville 64, Laurel 53
Moon tournament
Championship
Moon 48, Steel Valley 38
Consolation
Propel Andrew Street 51, Beaver 40
St. Joseph tournament
Championship
St. Joseph 68, Springdale 56
Consolation
Aquinas Academy vs. Evangel Heights (n)
West Allegheny tournament
Ambridge 84, Sto-Rox 66
Quaker Valley 64, West Allegheny 46
Girls
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Butler tournament
Butler 53, Mohawk 36
Diamond State Classic
In Wilmington, Del.
Monsignor Scanlan (N.Y.) 65, Mt. Lebanon 55
Ellis School tournament
Championship
Ellis School 54, Sto-Rox 27
Consolation
Eden Christian 60, Propel Bradock Hills 6
Farrell tournament
Neshannock 71, Farrell 28
Slippery Rock 56, Cleveland Central Catholic (Ohio) 51
Hempfield tournament
Franklin Regional 56, Vincentian Academy 44
Hempfield 66, Burrell 42
Kiski Area 53, Jeannette 46
Peters Township 79, Mars 43
Latrobe tournament
Latrobe 44, Connellsville 33
Laurel tournament
Ellwood City 47, Laurel 45
Kennedy Catholic 60, Shenango 20
North Canton-Hoover (Ohio) tournament
Glenoak (Ohio) 66, Blackhawk 56
Oakland Catholic tournament
Allderdice 52, Thomas Jefferson 51
St. Joseph tournament
Championship
Quaker Valley 45, Riverview 30
Consolation
Deer Lakes 55, St. Joseph 9
Surf ‘N Slam tournament
In San Diego, Calif.
Semiahmoo (British Columbia, Canada) 62, Bishop Canevin 48
Upper Merion tournament
Plum 35, Upper Merion 32 (OT)
Washington tournament
Championship
Washington 65, Greensburg Central Catholic 61
Consolation
Brashear 40, Indiana 37
Sunday’s schedule
WPIAL
Diamond State Classic
In Wilmington, Del.
Mt. Lebanon vs. TBD, TBD
Moon vs. Padua Academy, Del., 3:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Saturday’s results
Powerade tournament
At Canon-McMillan
106 pounds
Championship: Gary Steen, Reynolds d. Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley, 5-3
Third place: Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional d. Kyle Hauserman, Council Rock North, 4-3
Fifth place: Pacey Najdusak, Mason (Ohio) d. Nasir Wilkinson, St. Paul’s (Md.), 3-0
Seventh place: Matt Vulakh, Pope John Paul II d. Sean Seefeldt, St. Edward (Ohio), 5-2
113 pounds
Championship: Alejandro Herrera, Seneca Valley, d. Kurt McHenry, St. Paul’s (Md.), 2-1 TB2
Third place: Jake Rundell, Oak Park River Forest (Ill.) t.f. Kyle Burkholder, Hempfield, 20-5 (4:43)
Fifth place: Dayton Delviscio, Malvern Prep p. Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional, 2:08
Seventh place: Nick Onea, Pottsville d. Rich Delsanter, St. Edward (Ohio), 3-1 (SV)
120 pounds
Championship: Kurtis Phipps, Norwin d. Cameron Enriquez, Stroudsburg, 6-5
Third place: Ryan Sullivan, Shaler d. Ian Oswalt, Burrell, 6-4
Fifth place: Nico Bolivar, Oak Park River Forest (Ill.) d. Cole Homet, Waynesburg, 4-2
Seventh place: Beau Bayless, Reynolds p. Garett Donahue, Parkersburg (W.Va.), 0:56
126 pounds
Championship: Angelo Rini, St. Edward (Ohio) d. J.J. Wilson, Cedar Cliff, 3-1
Third place: Colton Camacho, Franklin Regional, d. Kenny Hayman, Canon-McMillan, 4-3
Fifth place: Josh Ogunsanya, Oak Park River Forest (Ill.) d. Nicky Cabanillas, Depaul Catholic (NJ), 6-3
Seventh place: Jared Keslar, Connellsville d. Jordan Watters, West Allegheny, 6-2
132 pounds
Championship: Sam Hillegas, North Hills, d. Darren Miller, Kiski Area, 3-2
Third place: Eddie Bolivar, Oak Park River Forest (Ill.) p. Patrick Noonan, Stroudsburg, 4:24
Fifth place: Gabe Willochell, Latrobe p. Conner Redinger, Quaker Valley, 4;14
Seventh place: John Altieri, Norwin, d. Bryan Gaul, Burrell, 2-0
138 pounds
Championship: Ed Scott, Dubois d. Bryce Hepner, St. Edward (Ohio), 9-3
Third place: Kenny Kiser, Saegertown def. Darby Diedrich, Howell (N.J.)
Fifth place: Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield t.f. Rocco Bartolo, Reynolds, 16-1 (4:25)
Seventh place: Dalton Harkins, Malvern Prep d. Gavin Quiocho, Parkersburg South (W. Va.), 11-4
145 pounds
Championship: Bryce Andonian, St. Edward (Ohio) d. Christopher Donathan, Mason (Ohio), 7-4
Third place: Brayden Roberts, Parkersburg South (W. Va.) d. Cameron Robinson, Council Rock North, 1-0
Fifth place: John Martin Best, Parkersburg South (W. Va.) d. Nick Coy, Penn Trafford, 3-1
Seventh place: Ricky Cabanillas, Depaul Catholic (N.J.) d. Caleb Dowling St. Joe’s Academy, 5-3 SV
152 pounds
Championship: Ryan Vulakh, Pope John Paul II, d. Sam Dover, St. Edward (Ohio), 5-2
Third place: Cam Connor, Kiski Area d. Cooper Kropman, Penfield (N.Y.), 2-1 UTB
Fifth place: Henry Hague, Malvern Prep d. Brandon Mooney, Camden Catholic (N.J.), 2-0
Seventh place: Alex Weber, Thomas Jefferson wbf. Nick Montalbano, Seneca Valley
160 pounds
Championship: Connor O’Neil, Depaul Catholic (N.J.) d. Tyler Stoltzfus, St. Joe’s Academy, 6-4 SV
Third place: Try Kibe, Mifflin County, d. Nicholas Feldman, Malvern Prep, 3-2
Fifth place: Jack Blumer, Kiski Area d. Ty Mcgeary, West Allegheny, 8-2
Seventh place: Mac Stou, Mt. Lebanon d. Dillon Sheehy, Council Rock North, 3-1 SV
170 pounds
Championship: Jared McGill, Chestnut Ridge d. Christian Clutter, McGuffey, 4-2 SV
Third place: Shane Reitsma, Howell (N.J.) d. Nick Delp, Kiski Area, 12-8
Fifth place: Leonard Pinto, Stroudsburg, d. Kamal Adewumi, Mason (Ohio), 9-7
Seventh place: Dylan Bennett, Montoursville d. Martin Cosgrove, Camden Catholic (N.J.), 1-0
182 pounds
Championship: Carter Starocci, Cathedral Prep, d. Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan, 5-2
Third place: Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon m.d. Scott Joll, Belle Vernon, 14-3
Fifth place: Christian Murphy, Howell (N.J.) m.d. Daemyen Middlebrooks, Oak Park River Forest (Ill.), 12-2
Seventh place: Nico Flati, West Allegheny p. Elijah Ikeda, Cedar Cliff, 3:32
195 pounds
Championship: Max Shaw, Thomas Jefferson def. Donovan Ball, Cedar Cliff, 7-2
Third place: Kolby Franklin, St. Joe’s Academy p. Brayden Roscosky, Kiski Area, 4:53
Fifth place: Justin Hart, Hampton d. Gable Crebs, Montoursville
Seventh place: Dorian Crosby, Cathedral Prep d. Justin Cramer, Hempfield, 4-3
220 pounds
Championship: Braxton Amos, Parkersburg South (W. Va.) m.d. Dominic Deluca, Derry, 11-2
Third place: Ryan Weinzen, Norwin p. Cameron Wood, Montoursville, 2:04
Fifth place: Duane Knisely, Chestnut Ridge d. Seamus O’Malley, St. Edward (Ohio)
Seventh place: Wyatt Owen, Reynolds d. Dillon Ferretti, Hempfield, 7-1
285 pounds
Championship: Kawaun Deboe, Cathedral Prep d. Louden Haga, Parkersburg South (W. Va.), 4-1
Third place: Isaiah Vance, Hempfield p. Ashford Hollis, Oak Park River Forest (Ill.), 0:30
Fifth place: Nathan Hoaglund, Mt. Lebanon d. Sami Khamis, Stroudsburg, 5-1
Seventh place: Brian Kilbane, St. Edward (Ohio) d. Gio Ramos, Canon-McMillan, 1-0
Team standings
1. St. Edward (Ohio), 196; 2. Oak Park River Forest (Ill.), 170; 3. Parkersburg South (W. Va.), 136; 4. Kiski Area, 134; 5. Hempfield, 121; 6. Reynolds, 119; 7. Cathedral Prep, 114; 8. Seneca Valley, 111; 9. Chestnut Ridge, 107; 10. Stroudsburg, 105.5;
