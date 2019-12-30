High school scores, schedules for Dec. 29, 2019
By:
Sunday, December 29, 2019 | 9:45 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.
Brashear at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Sharon, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Avella tournament
Championship
Burgettstown vs. McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Third-place game
Avonworth vs. Chartiers-Houston, 5:30 p.m.
Fifth-place game
Avella vs. Fort Cherry, 3:30 p.m.
Seventh-place game
Brownsville vs. Propel Montour, 1:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes tournament
Propel Andrew Street at Deer Lakes, 5 p.m.
OLSH vs. East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
KSA tournament (in Orlando)
Vincentian Academy vs. Rejoice Christian, Okla., 1 p.m.
Neshannock tournament
Championship
Neshannock vs. Union, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Greenville vs. Wilmington, 6 p.m.
Girls
Sunday’s results
WPIAL
Cal (Pa.) tournament
Monessen 51, West Mifflin 45
Moon 66, Canon-McMillan 25
Southmoreland 43, Mercyhurst Prep 37
Baldwin vs. Propel Andrew Street (n)
Oakland Catholic 58, Thomas Jefferson 41
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Shenango at Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Governors Challenge
At Salisbury, Md.
Medgar Evers (N.Y.) vs. Walt Whitman (Md.), 5 p.m.
Woodland Hills vs. South Lakes (Va.), 3:15 p.m.
KSA Holiday Classic
At Orlando, Fla.
South Fayette vs. St. Joseph Central (Mo.), 11:30 a.m.
