High school scores, schedules for Dec. 29, 2019

Sunday, December 29, 2019 | 9:45 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.

Brashear at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Sharon, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Avella tournament

Championship

Burgettstown vs. McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Third-place game

Avonworth vs. Chartiers-Houston, 5:30 p.m.

Fifth-place game

Avella vs. Fort Cherry, 3:30 p.m.

Seventh-place game

Brownsville vs. Propel Montour, 1:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes tournament

Propel Andrew Street at Deer Lakes, 5 p.m.

OLSH vs. East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

KSA tournament (in Orlando)

Vincentian Academy vs. Rejoice Christian, Okla., 1 p.m.

Neshannock tournament

Championship

Neshannock vs. Union, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Greenville vs. Wilmington, 6 p.m.

Girls

Sunday’s results

WPIAL

Cal (Pa.) tournament

Monessen 51, West Mifflin 45

Moon 66, Canon-McMillan 25

Southmoreland 43, Mercyhurst Prep 37

Baldwin vs. Propel Andrew Street (n)

Oakland Catholic 58, Thomas Jefferson 41

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Shenango at Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Governors Challenge

At Salisbury, Md.

Medgar Evers (N.Y.) vs. Walt Whitman (Md.), 5 p.m.

Woodland Hills vs. South Lakes (Va.), 3:15 p.m.

KSA Holiday Classic

At Orlando, Fla.

South Fayette vs. St. Joseph Central (Mo.), 11:30 a.m.

