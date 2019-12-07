High school scores, schedules for Dec. 6, 2019
Saturday, December 7, 2019 | 12:43 AM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Aquinas Academy tournament
Aquinas Academy 79, First Baptist Christian 50
Neighborhood Academy 38, Cornerstone Prep 36
Baldwin/Peters Township tournament
At Baldwin
Thomas Jefferson 53, Baldwin 35
At Peters Township
Central Catholic 58, Peters Township 38
Seton LaSalle 57, Plum 51
Brentwood tournament
Brentwood 86, Northgate 67
Carrick 63, Propel Montour 15
Brownsville tournament
Chartiers-Houston 61, West Greene 40
Yough 48, Brownsville 44
Butler tournament
Butler 73, Woodland Hills 33
Youngstown Chaney (Ohio) 74, Knoch 67
California tournament
California 68, Beth-Center 56
Charleroi 78, Avella 42
Canon-McMillan tournament
Canon-McMillan 72, Perry 33
Trinity 80, Latrobe 77
Carlynton tournament
Carlynton 72, Jefferson-Morgan 26
Eden Christian 56, New Brighton 50
Derry tournament
Kiski Area 88, Derry 61
Nazareth Prep 89, Ligonier Valley 52
Fayette County Coaches
At Penn State Fayette
Albert Gallatin 70, Connellsville 61
Freeport tournament
Mars 64, Freeport 51
Shaler 57, Burrell 37
Geibel tournament
Geibel 71, Mapletown 49
Riverview 62, Carmichaels 50
Hempfield tournament
Belle Vernon 75, Jeannette 60
Franklin Regional 82, McKeesport 62
Hempfield 74, Greensburg Salem 59
Penn-Trafford 52, North Allegheny 50
Highlands tournament
Gateway 64, Imani Christian 52
Highlands 67, Armstrong 46
Homer-Center tournament
Berlin Brothersvalley 63, Bishop Canevin 47
Homer-Center 63, Juniata Valley 20
Indiana tournament
Hollidaysburg 82, Valley 62
Indiana 62, Purchase Line 54
Keystone Oaks tournament
Brashear 62, Keystone Oaks 44
OLSH 79, Steel Valley 55
Laurel tournament
Laurel 80, Wilmington 37
Riverside 55, Mercer 51
Leechburg tournament
Leechburg 47, Apollo-Ridge 42
Saltsburg 51, Winchester Thurston 48
Lincoln Park Hall of Fame
At Lincoln Park
Beaver Falls 57, Sto-Rox 56
East Liverpool (Ohio) 102, Beaver County Christian 37
Lincoln Park 75, Blackhawk 53
McGuffey tournament
McGuffey 75, Fort Cherry 39
Waynesburg 62, Burgettstown 39
Mohawk tournament
Ellwood City 50, Hopewell 40
Freedom 81, Mohawk 54
Union 86, East Palestine (Ohio) 32
Mt. Lebanon tournament
Altoona 57, Montour 56
Mt. Lebanon 81, Obama Academy 46
Neshannock tournament
Mercyhurst Prep 77, Neshannock 75
Shenango 51, Beaver 33
New Castle tournament
New Castle 66, Westinghouse 47
North Hills tournament
Bethel Park 70, North Hills 53
Fox Chapel 51 Hampton 48
Serra Catholic tournament
East Allegheny 59, Serra Catholic 44
Shady Side Academy 61, Propel Andrew Street 53
South Park tournament
South Fayette 80, Cornell 73
South Park 60, Frazier 56
South Side tournament
West Allegheny 95, Rochester 33
Western Beaver 57, South Side 45
Springdale tournament
Greensburg Central Catholic 76, Avonworth 58
Springdale 59, Quigley Catholic 41
St. Joseph tournament
Deer Lakes 60, Summit Academy 43
St. Joseph 49, Propel Braddock Hills 45
State College tournament
State College 62, Bishop Shanahan 56
West Chester East 76, North Catholic 68
Tom Traynor tournament
At Mt. Pleasant
Mt. Pleasant 52, Southmoreland 41
Norwin 51, Ringgold 50
Upper St. Clair tournament
Allderdice 62, Chartiers Valley 54
Upper St. Clair 77, Seneca Valley 52
West Mifflin tournament
South Allegheny 62, Monessen 48
Elizabeth Forward 63, West Mifflin 60
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Aquinas Academy tournament
Championship
Neighborhood Academy at Aquinas Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Consolation
Cornerstone Prep vs. First Baptist Christian, 3 p.m.
Baldwin/Peters Township tournament
At Baldwin
Seton LaSalle vs. Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
At Peters Township
Central Catholic vs. Plum, 1:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson vs. Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.
Brentwood tournament
Championship
Brentwood vs. Carrick, 7 p.m.
Consolation
Northgate vs. Propel Montour, 3 p.m.
Brownsville tournament
Championship
Chartiers-Houston vs. Yough, 7 p.m.
Consolation
West Greene vs. Brownsville, 3 p.m.
Butler tournament
Knoch vs. Woodland Hills, 3:30 p.m.
Youngstown Chaney (Ohio) vs. Butler, 6:30 p.m.
California tournament
Championship
California vs. Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Consolation
Beth-Center vs. Avella, 2:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan tournament
Championship
Canon-McMillan vs. Trinity, 8 p.m.
Consolation
Perry vs. Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.
Carlynton tournament
Championship
Carlynton vs. Eden Christian, 5 p.m.
Consolation
Jefferson-Morgan vs. New Brighton, 2 p.m.
Derry tournament
Kiski Area vs. Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.
Nazareth Prep vs. Derry, 7 p.m.
Fayette County Coaches tournament
At Penn State Fayette
Connellsville vs. Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Uniontown vs. Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.
Freeport tournament
Burrell vs. Mars, 1 p.m.
Shaler vs. Freeport, 2:30 p.m.
Geibel tournament
Championship
Riverview vs. Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Carmichaels vs. Mapletown, 6 p.m.
Hempfield tournament
McKeesport vs. Jeannette, 12:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon vs. Penn-Trafford, 2 p.m.
Greensburg Salem vs. Franklin Regional, 3:30 p.m.
North Allegheny vs. Hempfield, 5 p.m.
Highlands tournament
Championship
Gateway vs. Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Imani Christian vs. Armstrong, 6 p.m.
Homer-Center tournament
Championship
Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Bishop Canevin vs. Juniata Valley, 6 p.m.
Indiana tournament
Championship
Hollidaysburg vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Valley vs. Purchase Line, 4:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks tournament
Brashear vs. OLSH, 1 p.m.
Steel Valley vs. Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.
Laurel tournmanet
Wilmington vs. Riverside, 6:30 p.m.
Mercer vs. Laurel, 8 p.m.
Leechburg tournament
Championship
Leechburg vs. Saltsburg, 8 p.m.
Consolation
Apollo-Ridge vs. Saltsburg, 4 p.m.
Lincoln Park Hall-of-Fame Classic
At Geneva College
Sewickley Academy vs. Sto-Rox, 2 p.m.
Sharpsville vs. Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Beaver Falls vs. Blackhawk, 5 p.m.
Penn Hills vs. Pine-Richland, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory vs. Lincoln Park, 8 p.m.
McGuffey tournament
Championship
McGuffey vs. Waynesburg, 8 p.m.
Consolation
Burgettstown vs. Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.
Mohawk tournament
East Palestine (Ohio) vs. Ellwood City, noon
Union vs. Freedom, 1:30 p.m.
Mohawk vs. Hopewell, 3 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon tournament
Championship
Altoona vs. Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Montour vs. Obama Academy, 6 p.m.
Neshannock tournament
Championship
Mercyhurst Prep vs. Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Beaver vs. Neshannock, 6 p.m.
New Castle tournament
Sharon vs. New Castle, 6 p.m.
North Hills tournament
Championship
Bethel Park vs. Fox Chapel, 1:30 p.m.
Consolation
Hampton vs. North Hills, noon
Serra Catholic tournament
Propel Andrew Street vs. East Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy vs. Serra Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
South Park tournament
Championship
South Fayette vs. South Park, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
Cornell vs. Frazier, 11:30 a.m.
South Side tournament
Championship
West Allegheny vs. Western Beaver, 5 p.m.
Rochester vs. South Side, 1 p.m.
Springdale tournament
Championship
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Springdale, 8 p.m.
Consolation
Avonworth vs. Quigley Catholic, 5 p.m.
St. Joseph tournament
Championship
Deer Lakes vs. St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation
Summit Academy vs. Propel Braddock Hills, 3 p.m.
State College tournament
Championship
North Catholic vs. State College, TBA
Consolation
West Chester East vs. Bishop Shanahan, TBA
Tom Traynor tournament
At Mt. Pleasant
Championship
Mt. Pleasant vs. Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Ringgold vs. Southmoreland, 6 p.m.
Upper St. Clair tournament
Championship
Allderdice vs. Upper St. Clair, 2:30 p.m.
Consolation
Chartiers Valley vs. Seneca Valley, 1 p.m.
West Mifflin tournament
Championship
South Allegheny vs. Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Monessen vs. West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Aquinas Academy tournament
Aquinas Academy 61, Nazareth Prep 16
Winchester Thurston 39, Portersville Christian 33
Armstrong tournament
Armstrong 32, West Shamokin 30
Butler 45, Knoch 32
Avella tournament
Avella 66, McGuffey 47
Burgettstown 77, Mapletown 5
Baldwin/Peters Township tournament
At Baldwin
Baldwin 48, South Park 41
Thomas Jefferson 69, Elizabeth Forward 22
Baldwin/Peters Township tournament
At Peters Township
Woodland Hills 63, Peters Township 56
Brentwood tournament
Brentwood 62, Northgate 38
West Mifflin 71, Steel Valley 34
Brownsville tournament
Brownsville 69, Geibel 11
Chartiers-Houston 36, Bentworth 28
California tournament
Washington 54, Frazier 21
Waynesburg 47, California 35
Carlynton tournament
Quaker Valley 32, Carlynton 30
Upper St. Clair 43, Fox Chapel 34
Charleroi tournament
Carmichaels 72, Propel Braddock Hills 5
Charleroi 46, Clairton 41
Deer Lakes tournament
Riverview 37, Deer Lakes 30
Fayette County Coaches
At Laurel Highlands
Franklin Regional 60, Laurel Highlands 15
Greensburg Central Catholic 64, Uniontown 47
Fayette County Coaches
At Penn State Fayette
Gateway 42, Connellsville 38
Freedom tournament
Freedom 49, Eden Christian 45
Sewickley Academy 54, Beth-Center 38
Greensburg Salem tournament
Derry 47, Mt. Pleasant 43
Greensburg Salem 62, Ligonier Valley 31
Indiana tournament
Indiana 66, Blairsville 58
Punxsutawney 65, Latrobe 54
Keystone Oaks tournament
Keystone Oaks 49, Fort Cherry 34
New Brighton 59, Cornell 2
Leechburg tournament
Leechburg 47, Apollo-Ridge 42
Saltsburg 56, Kiski Area 52
McKeesport tournament
McKeesport 60, Sto-Rox 29
Penn-Trafford 57, Belle Vernon 42
Monessen tournament
Imani Christian 46, Monessen 34
Propel Andrew Street 37, Carrick 20
Montour tournament
Montour 67, Brasher 23
Ringgold 37, Ellwood City 29
Moon tournament
Mohawk 66, Plum 48
Moon 76, Aliquippa 36
New Castle tournament
New Castle 53, Shenango 46
Laurel 43, Riverside 26
North Allegheny tournament
Bethel Park 62, Penn Hills 40
North Allegheny 70, State College 20
Oakland Catholic tournament
Chartiers Valley 64, Mt. Lebanon 31
Oakland Catholic 64, Seton LaSalle 25
Seneca Valley tournament
McDowell 52, Seneca Valley 47
Rochester 59, Hampton 40
Serra Catholic tournament
Allderdice 83, East Allegheny 56
Serra Catholic 62, South Allegheny 25
Sharon tournament
Sharon 45, Union 26
Sharpsville 49, Hickory 37
Slippery Rock tournament
Mars 64, Hempfield 46
Slippery Rock 58, Keystone 41
South Fayette tournament
Beaver Area 28, North Hills 14
South Fayette 63, Obama Academy 34
South Side tournament
Hopewell 66, Beaver Falls 31
South Side 62, Ellis School 50
Southmoreland tournament
Freeport 58, Albert Gallatin 40
Southmoreland 67, Burrell 16
West Greene 53, Yough 11
Springdale tournament
Apollo-Ridge 62, Valley 32
Lincoln Park 76, Springdale 16
St. Joseph tournament
Shady Side Academy 42, St. Joseph 27
Vincentian Academy 71, Highlands 30
Trinity tournament
Blackhawk 72, Canon-McMillan 23
Trinity 74, OLSH 30
Villa Maria tournament
Cornerstone Prep 41, Villa Maria Academy 34
Laurel School (Ohio) 60, Bishop Canevin 19
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Ambridge tournament
Neshannock vs. West Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.
Quigley Catholic at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Shaler at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Aquinas Academy tournament
Championship
Winchester Thurston at Aquinas Academy, 1:30 p.m.
Consolation
Portersville Christian vs. Nazareth Prep, noon
Armstrong tournament
Championship
Butler at Armstrong, 3:30 p.m.
Consolation
West Shamokin vs. Knoch, 2 p.m.
Avella tournament
Championship
Burgettstown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
McGuffey vs. Mapletown, 4:30 p.m.
Baldwin/Peters Township tournament
At Baldwin
Elizabeth Forward at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
South Park vs. Woodland Hills, 4:30 p.m.
At Peters Township
Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Brentwood tournament
Championship
West Mifflin at Brentwood, 5 p.m.
Consolation
Steel Valley vs. Northgate, 1 p.m.
Brownsville tournament
Championship
Chartiers-Houston at Brownsville, 5 p.m.
Consolation
Geibel vs. Bentworth, 1 p.m.
California tournament
Championship
Waynesburg Central vs. Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Consolation
Frazier at California, 1 p.m.
Carlynton tournament
Championship
Quaker Valley vs. Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Consolation
Fox Chapel at Carlynton, 3:30 p.m.
Charleroi tournament
Championship
Carmichaels at Charleroi, 8 p.m.
Consolation
Propel Braddock Hills vs. Clairton, 6 p.m.
Deer Lakes tournament
Avonworth vs. Riverview, 3 p.m.
Avonworth vs. Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Fayette County Coaches Association tournament
At Penn State Fayette
Connellsville vs. Uniontown, 2:15 p.m.
Gateway vs. Laurel Highlands, 12:45 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Franklin Regional, 11 a.m.
Freedom tournament
Championship
Sewickley Academy at Freedom, 1 p.m.
Consolation
Beth-Center vs. Eden Christian, 11 a.m.
Greensburg Salem tournament
Derry at Greensburg Salem, 1:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant vs. Ligonier Valley, noon
Indiana tournament
Championship
Punxsutawney at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Blairsville vs. Latrobe, 3 p.m.
Keystone Oaks tournament
Fort Cherry vs. Cornell, 3 p.m.
New Brighton at Keystone Oaks, 11 a.m.
Leechburg tournament
Saltsburg at Leechburg, 6 p.m.
McKeesport tournament
Belle Vernon vs. Sto-Rox, 1 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at McKeesport, 4:30 p.m.
Monessen tournament
Carrick at Monessen, 3:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street vs. Imani Christian, 2 p.m.
Montour tournament
Brashear vs. Ellwood City, 6 p.m.
Ringgold at Montour, 3:30 p.m.
Moon tournament
Championship
Mohawk at Moon, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Aliquippa vs. Plum, 4:30 p.m.
New Castle tournament
Laurel at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Riverside vs. Shenango, 2:30 p.m.
North Allegheny tournament
Penn Hills at North Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.
State College vs. Bethel Park, 1:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic tournament
Championship
Chartiers Valley at Oakland Catholic, 2 p.m.
Consolation
Mt. Lebanon vs. Seton LaSalle, 12:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley tournament
Championship
McDowell vs. Rochester, 8 p.m.
Consolation
Hampton at Seneca Valley, 5 p.m.
Serra Catholic tournament
East Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny vs. Allderdice 1 p.m.
Sharon tournament
Championship
Sharpsville at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Hickory vs. Union, 6 p.m.
Slippery Rock tournament
Championship
Mars at Slippery Rock, 5:30 p.m.
Consolation
Keystone vs. Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland tournament
Burrell vs. West Greene, 2 p.m.
Freeport at Southmoreland, 3:30 p.m.
Yough vs. Albert Gallatin, 12:30 p.m.
South Fayette tournament
Championship
Beaver at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m
Consolation
North Hills vs. Obama Academy, 2 p.m.
South Side tournament
Championship
Hopewell at South Side, 3 p.m.
Consolation
Beaver Falls vs. Ellis School, 11 a.m.
Springdale tournament
Championship
Apollo-Ridge vs. Lincoln Park, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation
Valley at Springdale, 3:30 p.m.
St. Joseph tournament
Championship
Vincentian Academy vs. Shady Side Academy, 8:15 p.m.
Consolation
Highlands at St. Joseph, 4:45 p.m.
Trinity tournament
Championship
Blackhawk at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.
Consolation
Canon-McMillan vs. OLSH, 3 p.m.
Villa Maria tournament
Bishop Canevin vs. Cornerstone Prep, noon
Nonsection
Westinghouse vs. Philadelphia Constitution, noon
Westinghouse vs. Philadelphia Audenried, 5:30 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIBL
Freeport 7, Armstrong 0
North Allegheny 7, Shaler 0
Penn-Trafford 7, Yough 0
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIBL
Freeport 7, Armstrong 0
Penn-Trafford 7, Yough 0
Shaler 7, North Allegheny 0
Woodland Hills 7, East Allegheny 0
Football
PIAA playoffs
Championships
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
Central Dauphin (12-2) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (11-2) at Hersheypark Stadium, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s result
Archbishop Wood 19, Cheltenham 15
Class 3A
Saturday’s schedule
Wyoming Area (13-1) vs. Central Valley (13-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, noon
Class 2A
Friday’s result
Southern Columbia 74, Avonworth 7
Hockey
Friday’s result
PIHL
Nonconference
Cathedral Prep 7, Ontario Hockey Academy (Canada) 0
Saturday’s schedule
PIHL
Nonconference
Cathedral Prep vs. DeMatha (Md.) at Northwest Arena, Jamestown, N.Y., 10:15 a.m.; Rocky River (Ohio) vs. Cathedral Prep at Northwest Arena, Jamestown, N.Y., 3:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Boys
Friday’s result
WPIAL
Nonsection
Mt. Lebanon 98, McDowell 76
Girls
Friday’s result
WPIAL
Nonsection
Mt. Lebanon 100, McDowell 81
Wrestling
Friday’s result
WPIAL
Nonsection
Waynesburg 40, Burrell 22
Waynesburg 40, Burrell 22
106: Michael Church (W) p. Nikolas Ferra, 1:46
113: Shawn Szymanski (B) d. Nate Jones, 5-4
120: Nicholas Salerno (B) d. Hunter Shriver, 6-4
126: Rocco Welsh (W) p. Thristone Acierno, 0:15
132: Cole Homet (W) wbf
138: Wyatt Henson (W) d. Ian Oswalt, 11-4
145: Logan Bechtold (B) m.d. Nate Kirby, 16-8
152: Nate Stephenson (W) m.d. Noah Linderman, 12-4
160: Luca Augustine (W) d. Anthony Corrado, 3-0
170: Eli Mackel (W) d. Domnic Holmes, 1-0
184: Cole Clark (B) p. Darnell Johnson, 2:21
195: Noah Tustin (W) d. Richard Feroce, 14-10
220: Michael Scherer (B) wbf
285: Ryan Howard (W) p. Aiden Black, 1:38
Records: Waynesburg (1-0), Burrell (0-1)
*Match started at 184 pounds
