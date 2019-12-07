High school scores, schedules for Dec. 6, 2019

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Aquinas Academy tournament

Aquinas Academy 79, First Baptist Christian 50

Neighborhood Academy 38, Cornerstone Prep 36

Baldwin/Peters Township tournament

At Baldwin

Thomas Jefferson 53, Baldwin 35

At Peters Township

Central Catholic 58, Peters Township 38

Seton LaSalle 57, Plum 51

Brentwood tournament

Brentwood 86, Northgate 67

Carrick 63, Propel Montour 15

Brownsville tournament

Chartiers-Houston 61, West Greene 40

Yough 48, Brownsville 44

Butler tournament

Butler 73, Woodland Hills 33

Youngstown Chaney (Ohio) 74, Knoch 67

California tournament

California 68, Beth-Center 56

Charleroi 78, Avella 42

Canon-McMillan tournament

Canon-McMillan 72, Perry 33

Trinity 80, Latrobe 77

Carlynton tournament

Carlynton 72, Jefferson-Morgan 26

Eden Christian 56, New Brighton 50

Derry tournament

Kiski Area 88, Derry 61

Nazareth Prep 89, Ligonier Valley 52

Fayette County Coaches

At Penn State Fayette

Albert Gallatin 70, Connellsville 61

Freeport tournament

Mars 64, Freeport 51

Shaler 57, Burrell 37

Geibel tournament

Geibel 71, Mapletown 49

Riverview 62, Carmichaels 50

Hempfield tournament

Belle Vernon 75, Jeannette 60

Franklin Regional 82, McKeesport 62

Hempfield 74, Greensburg Salem 59

Penn-Trafford 52, North Allegheny 50

Highlands tournament

Gateway 64, Imani Christian 52

Highlands 67, Armstrong 46

Homer-Center tournament

Berlin Brothersvalley 63, Bishop Canevin 47

Homer-Center 63, Juniata Valley 20

Indiana tournament

Hollidaysburg 82, Valley 62

Indiana 62, Purchase Line 54

Keystone Oaks tournament

Brashear 62, Keystone Oaks 44

OLSH 79, Steel Valley 55

Laurel tournament

Laurel 80, Wilmington 37

Riverside 55, Mercer 51

Leechburg tournament

Leechburg 47, Apollo-Ridge 42

Saltsburg 51, Winchester Thurston 48

Lincoln Park Hall of Fame

At Lincoln Park

Beaver Falls 57, Sto-Rox 56

East Liverpool (Ohio) 102, Beaver County Christian 37

Lincoln Park 75, Blackhawk 53

McGuffey tournament

McGuffey 75, Fort Cherry 39

Waynesburg 62, Burgettstown 39

Mohawk tournament

Ellwood City 50, Hopewell 40

Freedom 81, Mohawk 54

Union 86, East Palestine (Ohio) 32

Mt. Lebanon tournament

Altoona 57, Montour 56

Mt. Lebanon 81, Obama Academy 46

Neshannock tournament

Mercyhurst Prep 77, Neshannock 75

Shenango 51, Beaver 33

New Castle tournament

New Castle 66, Westinghouse 47

North Hills tournament

Bethel Park 70, North Hills 53

Fox Chapel 51 Hampton 48

Serra Catholic tournament

East Allegheny 59, Serra Catholic 44

Shady Side Academy 61, Propel Andrew Street 53

South Park tournament

South Fayette 80, Cornell 73

South Park 60, Frazier 56

South Side tournament

West Allegheny 95, Rochester 33

Western Beaver 57, South Side 45

Springdale tournament

Greensburg Central Catholic 76, Avonworth 58

Springdale 59, Quigley Catholic 41

St. Joseph tournament

Deer Lakes 60, Summit Academy 43

St. Joseph 49, Propel Braddock Hills 45

State College tournament

State College 62, Bishop Shanahan 56

West Chester East 76, North Catholic 68

Tom Traynor tournament

At Mt. Pleasant

Mt. Pleasant 52, Southmoreland 41

Norwin 51, Ringgold 50

Upper St. Clair tournament

Allderdice 62, Chartiers Valley 54

Upper St. Clair 77, Seneca Valley 52

West Mifflin tournament

South Allegheny 62, Monessen 48

Elizabeth Forward 63, West Mifflin 60

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Aquinas Academy tournament

Championship

Neighborhood Academy at Aquinas Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Consolation

Cornerstone Prep vs. First Baptist Christian, 3 p.m.

Baldwin/Peters Township tournament

At Baldwin

Seton LaSalle vs. Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

At Peters Township

Central Catholic vs. Plum, 1:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson vs. Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Brentwood tournament

Championship

Brentwood vs. Carrick, 7 p.m.

Consolation

Northgate vs. Propel Montour, 3 p.m.

Brownsville tournament

Championship

Chartiers-Houston vs. Yough, 7 p.m.

Consolation

West Greene vs. Brownsville, 3 p.m.

Butler tournament

Knoch vs. Woodland Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Youngstown Chaney (Ohio) vs. Butler, 6:30 p.m.

California tournament

Championship

California vs. Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Consolation

Beth-Center vs. Avella, 2:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan tournament

Championship

Canon-McMillan vs. Trinity, 8 p.m.

Consolation

Perry vs. Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.

Carlynton tournament

Championship

Carlynton vs. Eden Christian, 5 p.m.

Consolation

Jefferson-Morgan vs. New Brighton, 2 p.m.

Derry tournament

Kiski Area vs. Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.

Nazareth Prep vs. Derry, 7 p.m.

Fayette County Coaches tournament

At Penn State Fayette

Connellsville vs. Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Uniontown vs. Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.

Freeport tournament

Burrell vs. Mars, 1 p.m.

Shaler vs. Freeport, 2:30 p.m.

Geibel tournament

Championship

Riverview vs. Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Carmichaels vs. Mapletown, 6 p.m.

Hempfield tournament

McKeesport vs. Jeannette, 12:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon vs. Penn-Trafford, 2 p.m.

Greensburg Salem vs. Franklin Regional, 3:30 p.m.

North Allegheny vs. Hempfield, 5 p.m.

Highlands tournament

Championship

Gateway vs. Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Imani Christian vs. Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Homer-Center tournament

Championship

Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Bishop Canevin vs. Juniata Valley, 6 p.m.

Indiana tournament

Championship

Hollidaysburg vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Valley vs. Purchase Line, 4:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks tournament

Brashear vs. OLSH, 1 p.m.

Steel Valley vs. Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.

Laurel tournmanet

Wilmington vs. Riverside, 6:30 p.m.

Mercer vs. Laurel, 8 p.m.

Leechburg tournament

Championship

Leechburg vs. Saltsburg, 8 p.m.

Consolation

Apollo-Ridge vs. Saltsburg, 4 p.m.

Lincoln Park Hall-of-Fame Classic

At Geneva College

Sewickley Academy vs. Sto-Rox, 2 p.m.

Sharpsville vs. Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Beaver Falls vs. Blackhawk, 5 p.m.

Penn Hills vs. Pine-Richland, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory vs. Lincoln Park, 8 p.m.

McGuffey tournament

Championship

McGuffey vs. Waynesburg, 8 p.m.

Consolation

Burgettstown vs. Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.

Mohawk tournament

East Palestine (Ohio) vs. Ellwood City, noon

Union vs. Freedom, 1:30 p.m.

Mohawk vs. Hopewell, 3 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon tournament

Championship

Altoona vs. Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Montour vs. Obama Academy, 6 p.m.

Neshannock tournament

Championship

Mercyhurst Prep vs. Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Beaver vs. Neshannock, 6 p.m.

New Castle tournament

Sharon vs. New Castle, 6 p.m.

North Hills tournament

Championship

Bethel Park vs. Fox Chapel, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation

Hampton vs. North Hills, noon

Serra Catholic tournament

Propel Andrew Street vs. East Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy vs. Serra Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

South Park tournament

Championship

South Fayette vs. South Park, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

Cornell vs. Frazier, 11:30 a.m.

South Side tournament

Championship

West Allegheny vs. Western Beaver, 5 p.m.

Rochester vs. South Side, 1 p.m.

Springdale tournament

Championship

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Springdale, 8 p.m.

Consolation

Avonworth vs. Quigley Catholic, 5 p.m.

St. Joseph tournament

Championship

Deer Lakes vs. St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation

Summit Academy vs. Propel Braddock Hills, 3 p.m.

State College tournament

Championship

North Catholic vs. State College, TBA

Consolation

West Chester East vs. Bishop Shanahan, TBA

Tom Traynor tournament

At Mt. Pleasant

Championship

Mt. Pleasant vs. Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Ringgold vs. Southmoreland, 6 p.m.

Upper St. Clair tournament

Championship

Allderdice vs. Upper St. Clair, 2:30 p.m.

Consolation

Chartiers Valley vs. Seneca Valley, 1 p.m.

West Mifflin tournament

Championship

South Allegheny vs. Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Monessen vs. West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Aquinas Academy tournament

Aquinas Academy 61, Nazareth Prep 16

Winchester Thurston 39, Portersville Christian 33

Armstrong tournament

Armstrong 32, West Shamokin 30

Butler 45, Knoch 32

Avella tournament

Avella 66, McGuffey 47

Burgettstown 77, Mapletown 5

Baldwin/Peters Township tournament

At Baldwin

Baldwin 48, South Park 41

Thomas Jefferson 69, Elizabeth Forward 22

Baldwin/Peters Township tournament

At Peters Township

Woodland Hills 63, Peters Township 56

Brentwood tournament

Brentwood 62, Northgate 38

West Mifflin 71, Steel Valley 34

Brownsville tournament

Brownsville 69, Geibel 11

Chartiers-Houston 36, Bentworth 28

California tournament

Washington 54, Frazier 21

Waynesburg 47, California 35

Carlynton tournament

Quaker Valley 32, Carlynton 30

Upper St. Clair 43, Fox Chapel 34

Charleroi tournament

Carmichaels 72, Propel Braddock Hills 5

Charleroi 46, Clairton 41

Deer Lakes tournament

Riverview 37, Deer Lakes 30

Fayette County Coaches

At Laurel Highlands

Franklin Regional 60, Laurel Highlands 15

Greensburg Central Catholic 64, Uniontown 47

Fayette County Coaches

At Penn State Fayette

Gateway 42, Connellsville 38

Freedom tournament

Freedom 49, Eden Christian 45

Sewickley Academy 54, Beth-Center 38

Greensburg Salem tournament

Derry 47, Mt. Pleasant 43

Greensburg Salem 62, Ligonier Valley 31

Indiana tournament

Indiana 66, Blairsville 58

Punxsutawney 65, Latrobe 54

Keystone Oaks tournament

Keystone Oaks 49, Fort Cherry 34

New Brighton 59, Cornell 2

Leechburg tournament

Leechburg 47, Apollo-Ridge 42

Saltsburg 56, Kiski Area 52

McKeesport tournament

McKeesport 60, Sto-Rox 29

Penn-Trafford 57, Belle Vernon 42

Monessen tournament

Imani Christian 46, Monessen 34

Propel Andrew Street 37, Carrick 20

Montour tournament

Montour 67, Brasher 23

Ringgold 37, Ellwood City 29

Moon tournament

Mohawk 66, Plum 48

Moon 76, Aliquippa 36

New Castle tournament

New Castle 53, Shenango 46

Laurel 43, Riverside 26

North Allegheny tournament

Bethel Park 62, Penn Hills 40

North Allegheny 70, State College 20

Oakland Catholic tournament

Chartiers Valley 64, Mt. Lebanon 31

Oakland Catholic 64, Seton LaSalle 25

Seneca Valley tournament

McDowell 52, Seneca Valley 47

Rochester 59, Hampton 40

Serra Catholic tournament

Allderdice 83, East Allegheny 56

Serra Catholic 62, South Allegheny 25

Sharon tournament

Sharon 45, Union 26

Sharpsville 49, Hickory 37

Slippery Rock tournament

Mars 64, Hempfield 46

Slippery Rock 58, Keystone 41

South Fayette tournament

Beaver Area 28, North Hills 14

South Fayette 63, Obama Academy 34

South Side tournament

Hopewell 66, Beaver Falls 31

South Side 62, Ellis School 50

Southmoreland tournament

Freeport 58, Albert Gallatin 40

Southmoreland 67, Burrell 16

West Greene 53, Yough 11

Springdale tournament

Apollo-Ridge 62, Valley 32

Lincoln Park 76, Springdale 16

St. Joseph tournament

Shady Side Academy 42, St. Joseph 27

Vincentian Academy 71, Highlands 30

Trinity tournament

Blackhawk 72, Canon-McMillan 23

Trinity 74, OLSH 30

Villa Maria tournament

Cornerstone Prep 41, Villa Maria Academy 34

Laurel School (Ohio) 60, Bishop Canevin 19

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Ambridge tournament

Neshannock vs. West Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.

Quigley Catholic at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Shaler at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Aquinas Academy tournament

Championship

Winchester Thurston at Aquinas Academy, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation

Portersville Christian vs. Nazareth Prep, noon

Armstrong tournament

Championship

Butler at Armstrong, 3:30 p.m.

Consolation

West Shamokin vs. Knoch, 2 p.m.

Avella tournament

Championship

Burgettstown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

McGuffey vs. Mapletown, 4:30 p.m.

Baldwin/Peters Township tournament

At Baldwin

Elizabeth Forward at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

South Park vs. Woodland Hills, 4:30 p.m.

At Peters Township

Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood tournament

Championship

West Mifflin at Brentwood, 5 p.m.

Consolation

Steel Valley vs. Northgate, 1 p.m.

Brownsville tournament

Championship

Chartiers-Houston at Brownsville, 5 p.m.

Consolation

Geibel vs. Bentworth, 1 p.m.

California tournament

Championship

Waynesburg Central vs. Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Consolation

Frazier at California, 1 p.m.

Carlynton tournament

Championship

Quaker Valley vs. Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Consolation

Fox Chapel at Carlynton, 3:30 p.m.

Charleroi tournament

Championship

Carmichaels at Charleroi, 8 p.m.

Consolation

Propel Braddock Hills vs. Clairton, 6 p.m.

Deer Lakes tournament

Avonworth vs. Riverview, 3 p.m.

Avonworth vs. Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Fayette County Coaches Association tournament

At Penn State Fayette

Connellsville vs. Uniontown, 2:15 p.m.

Gateway vs. Laurel Highlands, 12:45 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Franklin Regional, 11 a.m.

Freedom tournament

Championship

Sewickley Academy at Freedom, 1 p.m.

Consolation

Beth-Center vs. Eden Christian, 11 a.m.

Greensburg Salem tournament

Derry at Greensburg Salem, 1:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant vs. Ligonier Valley, noon

Indiana tournament

Championship

Punxsutawney at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Blairsville vs. Latrobe, 3 p.m.

Keystone Oaks tournament

Fort Cherry vs. Cornell, 3 p.m.

New Brighton at Keystone Oaks, 11 a.m.

Leechburg tournament

Saltsburg at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

McKeesport tournament

Belle Vernon vs. Sto-Rox, 1 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at McKeesport, 4:30 p.m.

Monessen tournament

Carrick at Monessen, 3:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street vs. Imani Christian, 2 p.m.

Montour tournament

Brashear vs. Ellwood City, 6 p.m.

Ringgold at Montour, 3:30 p.m.

Moon tournament

Championship

Mohawk at Moon, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Aliquippa vs. Plum, 4:30 p.m.

New Castle tournament

Laurel at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Riverside vs. Shenango, 2:30 p.m.

North Allegheny tournament

Penn Hills at North Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

State College vs. Bethel Park, 1:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic tournament

Championship

Chartiers Valley at Oakland Catholic, 2 p.m.

Consolation

Mt. Lebanon vs. Seton LaSalle, 12:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley tournament

Championship

McDowell vs. Rochester, 8 p.m.

Consolation

Hampton at Seneca Valley, 5 p.m.

Serra Catholic tournament

East Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny vs. Allderdice 1 p.m.

Sharon tournament

Championship

Sharpsville at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Hickory vs. Union, 6 p.m.

Slippery Rock tournament

Championship

Mars at Slippery Rock, 5:30 p.m.

Consolation

Keystone vs. Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland tournament

Burrell vs. West Greene, 2 p.m.

Freeport at Southmoreland, 3:30 p.m.

Yough vs. Albert Gallatin, 12:30 p.m.

South Fayette tournament

Championship

Beaver at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m

Consolation

North Hills vs. Obama Academy, 2 p.m.

South Side tournament

Championship

Hopewell at South Side, 3 p.m.

Consolation

Beaver Falls vs. Ellis School, 11 a.m.

Springdale tournament

Championship

Apollo-Ridge vs. Lincoln Park, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation

Valley at Springdale, 3:30 p.m.

St. Joseph tournament

Championship

Vincentian Academy vs. Shady Side Academy, 8:15 p.m.

Consolation

Highlands at St. Joseph, 4:45 p.m.

Trinity tournament

Championship

Blackhawk at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.

Consolation

Canon-McMillan vs. OLSH, 3 p.m.

Villa Maria tournament

Bishop Canevin vs. Cornerstone Prep, noon

Nonsection

Westinghouse vs. Philadelphia Constitution, noon

Westinghouse vs. Philadelphia Audenried, 5:30 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIBL

Freeport 7, Armstrong 0

North Allegheny 7, Shaler 0

Penn-Trafford 7, Yough 0

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIBL

Freeport 7, Armstrong 0

Penn-Trafford 7, Yough 0

Shaler 7, North Allegheny 0

Woodland Hills 7, East Allegheny 0

Football

PIAA playoffs

Championships

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Central Dauphin (12-2) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (11-2) at Hersheypark Stadium, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s result

Archbishop Wood 19, Cheltenham 15

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Wyoming Area (13-1) vs. Central Valley (13-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, noon

Class 2A

Friday’s result

Southern Columbia 74, Avonworth 7

Hockey

Friday’s result

PIHL

Nonconference

Cathedral Prep 7, Ontario Hockey Academy (Canada) 0

Saturday’s schedule

PIHL

Nonconference

Cathedral Prep vs. DeMatha (Md.) at Northwest Arena, Jamestown, N.Y., 10:15 a.m.; Rocky River (Ohio) vs. Cathedral Prep at Northwest Arena, Jamestown, N.Y., 3:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Boys

Friday’s result

WPIAL

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon 98, McDowell 76

Girls

Friday’s result

WPIAL

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon 100, McDowell 81

Wrestling

Friday’s result

WPIAL

Nonsection

Waynesburg 40, Burrell 22

Friday’s summary

WPIAL

Nonsection

Waynesburg 40, Burrell 22

106: Michael Church (W) p. Nikolas Ferra, 1:46

113: Shawn Szymanski (B) d. Nate Jones, 5-4

120: Nicholas Salerno (B) d. Hunter Shriver, 6-4

126: Rocco Welsh (W) p. Thristone Acierno, 0:15

132: Cole Homet (W) wbf

138: Wyatt Henson (W) d. Ian Oswalt, 11-4

145: Logan Bechtold (B) m.d. Nate Kirby, 16-8

152: Nate Stephenson (W) m.d. Noah Linderman, 12-4

160: Luca Augustine (W) d. Anthony Corrado, 3-0

170: Eli Mackel (W) d. Domnic Holmes, 1-0

184: Cole Clark (B) p. Darnell Johnson, 2:21

195: Noah Tustin (W) d. Richard Feroce, 14-10

220: Michael Scherer (B) wbf

285: Ryan Howard (W) p. Aiden Black, 1:38

Records: Waynesburg (1-0), Burrell (0-1)

*Match started at 184 pounds

