High school scores, schedules for Dec. 8, 2019
By:
Sunday, December 8, 2019 | 9:28 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Mike Rettger tournament
At Franklin Regional
Monessen at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin vs. Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Bentworth at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Perry Traditional Academy at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Montour at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Summit Academy at Leechburg, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Sunday’s results
Ambridge tournament
Ambridge 46, Quigley Catholic 40
Pine-Richland 50, West Allegheny 14
Shaler 57, Neshannock 37
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Altoona at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Aquinas Academy at Springdale, 6 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.
Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Mars at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.
Montour at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.
Riverview at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Saltsburg at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Union, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Uniontown, 7:15 p.m.
Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Vincentian Academy at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Wilmington at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Nonconference
Harmony at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.
West Shamokin at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s schedule
Class AAA
Mt. Lebanon vs. Upper St. Clair at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 9 p.m.; Pine-Richland vs. North Allegheny at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. Butler at Frozen Pond Arena, Valencia, 9:10 p.m.
Nonconference
Avonworth vs. Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Ice Garden, Belle Vernon, 7:15 p.m.; Bishop McCort vs. Thomas Jefferson at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 7 p.m.; Connellsville vs. Neshannock at Hess Ice Rink, New Castle, 7 p.m.; Hampton vs. Baldwin at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 9 p.m.; Hempfield vs. Plum at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, New Kensington, 9 p.m.; Kiski Area at Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.; Latrobe vs. West Allegheny at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.; Shaler vs. Montour at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.; South Park vs. Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) at Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, W. Va. 7 p.m.
