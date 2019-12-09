High school scores, schedules for Dec. 8, 2019

By:

Sunday, December 8, 2019 | 9:28 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Mike Rettger tournament

At Franklin Regional

Monessen at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin vs. Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Bentworth at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Perry Traditional Academy at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Montour at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Summit Academy at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Sunday’s results

Ambridge tournament

Ambridge 46, Quigley Catholic 40

Pine-Richland 50, West Allegheny 14

Shaler 57, Neshannock 37

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Altoona at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Aquinas Academy at Springdale, 6 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Mars at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.

Montour at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.

Riverview at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Saltsburg at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Union, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Uniontown, 7:15 p.m.

Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Vincentian Academy at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Wilmington at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Nonconference

Harmony at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.

West Shamokin at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class AAA

Mt. Lebanon vs. Upper St. Clair at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 9 p.m.; Pine-Richland vs. North Allegheny at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. Butler at Frozen Pond Arena, Valencia, 9:10 p.m.

Nonconference

Avonworth vs. Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Ice Garden, Belle Vernon, 7:15 p.m.; Bishop McCort vs. Thomas Jefferson at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 7 p.m.; Connellsville vs. Neshannock at Hess Ice Rink, New Castle, 7 p.m.; Hampton vs. Baldwin at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 9 p.m.; Hempfield vs. Plum at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, New Kensington, 9 p.m.; Kiski Area at Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.; Latrobe vs. West Allegheny at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.; Shaler vs. Montour at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.; South Park vs. Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) at Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, W. Va. 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.