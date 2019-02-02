High school scores, schedules for Feb. 1, 2019

By: Tribune-Review

Friday, February 1, 2019

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 71, Central Catholic 55

North Allegheny 61, Seneca Valley 45

Pine-Richland 85, North Hills 64

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 63, Baldwin 57

Mt. Lebanon 69, Peters Township 65

Upper St. Clair 75, Bethel Park 64 (OT)

Section 3

Connellsville at Hempfield, ppd.

Latrobe at Norwin, ppd.

Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway 61, Greensburg Salem 42

Penn Hills at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, ppd.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 69, Moon 66 (2OT)

Montour 42, South Fayette 37

Thomas Jefferson 58, Trinity 52

West Allegheny 64, West Mifflin 44

Section 3

Franklin Regional 75, Indiana 27

Shaler 80, Armstrong 59

Kiski Area at Hampton, ppd.

Mars at Plum, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 86, Mt. Pleasant 59

Derry at Knoch, ppd.

Freeport at Yough, ppd.

Section 2

Ambridge 64, Blackhawk 60

Quaker Valley 70, Hopewell 36

Beaver at New Castle, ppd.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, ppd.

Ringgold at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Waynesburg at South Park, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Lincoln Park 77, Ellwood City 31

Neshannock 63, Beaver Falls 62 (OT)

Riverside 54, New Brighton 45

Section 2

Keystone Oaks 74, Freedom 67

Carlynton at North Catholic, ppd.

Fort Cherry at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Valley, ppd.

Deer Lakes at Steel Valley, ppd.

South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Charleroi, ppd.

Frazier at Brownsville, ppd.

Southmoreland at Washington, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Northgate at Summit Academy, ppd

Apollo-Ridge at Springdale, ppd.

Riverview at Winchester Thurston, ppd.

Section 2

Carmichaels at Bentworth, ppd.

California at Brentwood, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston at Jeannette, ppd.

Section 3

Mohawk 69, Laurel 58

Burgettstown at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Shenango at South Side Beaver, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Union 83, Cornell 71

Vincentian Academy 77, Quigley Catholic 39

Eden Christian at Western Beaver, ppd.

Rochester at Nazareth Prep, ppd.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Geibel, ppd.

Mapletown at West Greene, ppd.

Monessen at Avella, ppd.

Section 3

Imani Christian at St. Joseph, ppd.

Leechburg at Propel Andrew Street, ppd.

Trinity Christian at Clairton, ppd.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Avonworth, ppd.

Central Valley at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

District 6

Heritage

West Shamokin 62, Northern Cambria 30

Ligonier Valley at United, ppd.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Allderdice, ppd.

Carrick at Westinghouse, ppd.

Obama Academy at Perry, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Hoops for a Cure tournament

At North Allegheny

Eden Christian at Winchester Thurston, ppd.; Hampton at North Allegheny, ppd.

At Sewickley Academy

Bethel Park vs. Aliquippa, 5 p.m.; Burgettstown at Sewickley Academy, 6:30 p.m.; Moon at Lincoln Park, 8 p.m.

Class 6A

Section 3

Connellsville at Hempfield, 2:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, noon

Class 5A

Section 1

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 12:30 p.m.

Section 2

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.

Section 3

Kiski Area at Hampton, noon

Class 4A

Section 2

Beaver at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

California at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Shenango at South Side Beaver, 1:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Monessen at Avella, 1:30 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Propel Andrew Street, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Burrell at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.; Erie at Central Catholic, noon; Ellwood City at Farrell, 2 p.m.; Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 1:30 p.m.; Washington at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 59, North Hills 32

Butler at Norwin, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Moon 46, Trinity 36

Section 2

Franklin Regional 48, Armstrong 33

Gateway at Kiski Area, ppd.

Plum at Hampton, ppd.

Section 3

Penn Hills at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana 48, Highlands 21

Section 2

Ambridge 47, New Castle 42

Section 3

Belle Vernon at McKeesport, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 47, Beaver Falls 45

Riverside 51, Freedom 43

Beaver vs. Mohawk, ppd.

Section 2

Seton LaSalle at Charleroi, ppd.

Sectin 3

Derry at Steel Valley, ppd.

Shady Side Academy at Carlynton, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

OLSH at Sto-Rox, ppd.

Section 3

Frazier at Bentworth, ppd.

Class A

Section 3

St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Nonsection

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, ppd.

Avella at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Burgettstown at California, ppd.

Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Jeannette at Lincoln Park, ppd.

Leechburg at Riverview, cancelled

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Brashear, ppd.

Perry at Obama Academy, ppd.

Westinghouse at Carrick, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Hoops for a Cure tournament

At North Allegheny

Lincoln Park vs. Kennedy Catholic, ppd.; Spring-Ford vs. North Allegheny, ppd.; Erie vs. Hampton, ppd.

At Sewickley Academy

Ambridge vs. Mohawk, noon; Laurel vs. Quigley Catholic, 10:30 a.m.; Vincentian Academy vs. Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Class 6A

Section 2

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 5:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Gateway at Kiski Area, 12:30 p.m.; Plum at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Belle Vernon at McKeesport, 2 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Ringgold, 12:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth at Neshannock, 1:30 p.m.

Section 2

Waynesburg at Washington, 4 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 12:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Valley, 10 a.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Jeannette at Ellis School, 6 p.m.; Riverview at Brentwood, 2 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Jefferson-Moran at Avella, noon

Nonsection

Bethel Park at West Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.; Geibel at Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.; Hopewell at Ellwood City, 12:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, ppd.; Latrobe at Ringgold, ppd.; New Castle at Farrell, 1:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Clairton, 6 p.m.; West Greene at Bishop Canevin, noon

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at Homer-Center, 1 p.m.

Swimming

Boys

Friday’s result

Class 3A

Section 4

Mt. Lebanon 84, Bethel Park 57

Girls

Friday’s result

Class 3A

Section 4

Mt. Lebanon 99, Bethel Park 82

Wrestling

Friday’s result

WPIAL

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon 52, Fox Chapel 24

WPIAL team tournament

Class 3A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

At Norwin

Kiski vs. Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg vs. Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Championship and consolation at 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

At Chartiers-Houston

Burrell vs. Beth-Center, noon; Quaker Valley vs. Freedom, noon

Championship and consolation at 2 p.m.

