High school scores, schedules for Feb. 1, 2019
By: Tribune-Review
Friday, February 1, 2019 | 11:00 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 71, Central Catholic 55
North Allegheny 61, Seneca Valley 45
Pine-Richland 85, North Hills 64
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 63, Baldwin 57
Mt. Lebanon 69, Peters Township 65
Upper St. Clair 75, Bethel Park 64 (OT)
Section 3
Connellsville at Hempfield, ppd.
Latrobe at Norwin, ppd.
Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway 61, Greensburg Salem 42
Penn Hills at Albert Gallatin, ppd.
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, ppd.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 69, Moon 66 (2OT)
Montour 42, South Fayette 37
Thomas Jefferson 58, Trinity 52
West Allegheny 64, West Mifflin 44
Section 3
Franklin Regional 75, Indiana 27
Shaler 80, Armstrong 59
Kiski Area at Hampton, ppd.
Mars at Plum, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 86, Mt. Pleasant 59
Derry at Knoch, ppd.
Freeport at Yough, ppd.
Section 2
Ambridge 64, Blackhawk 60
Quaker Valley 70, Hopewell 36
Beaver at New Castle, ppd.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, ppd.
Ringgold at Belle Vernon, ppd.
Waynesburg at South Park, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Lincoln Park 77, Ellwood City 31
Neshannock 63, Beaver Falls 62 (OT)
Riverside 54, New Brighton 45
Section 2
Keystone Oaks 74, Freedom 67
Carlynton at North Catholic, ppd.
Fort Cherry at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Valley, ppd.
Deer Lakes at Steel Valley, ppd.
South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Charleroi, ppd.
Frazier at Brownsville, ppd.
Southmoreland at Washington, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Northgate at Summit Academy, ppd
Apollo-Ridge at Springdale, ppd.
Riverview at Winchester Thurston, ppd.
Section 2
Carmichaels at Bentworth, ppd.
California at Brentwood, ppd.
Chartiers-Houston at Jeannette, ppd.
Section 3
Mohawk 69, Laurel 58
Burgettstown at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Shenango at South Side Beaver, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Union 83, Cornell 71
Vincentian Academy 77, Quigley Catholic 39
Eden Christian at Western Beaver, ppd.
Rochester at Nazareth Prep, ppd.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Geibel, ppd.
Mapletown at West Greene, ppd.
Monessen at Avella, ppd.
Section 3
Imani Christian at St. Joseph, ppd.
Leechburg at Propel Andrew Street, ppd.
Trinity Christian at Clairton, ppd.
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Avonworth, ppd.
Central Valley at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
District 6
Heritage
West Shamokin 62, Northern Cambria 30
Ligonier Valley at United, ppd.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Allderdice, ppd.
Carrick at Westinghouse, ppd.
Obama Academy at Perry, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Hoops for a Cure tournament
At North Allegheny
Eden Christian at Winchester Thurston, ppd.; Hampton at North Allegheny, ppd.
At Sewickley Academy
Bethel Park vs. Aliquippa, 5 p.m.; Burgettstown at Sewickley Academy, 6:30 p.m.; Moon at Lincoln Park, 8 p.m.
Class 6A
Section 3
Connellsville at Hempfield, 2:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, noon
Class 5A
Section 1
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 12:30 p.m.
Section 2
South Fayette at West Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.
Section 3
Kiski Area at Hampton, noon
Class 4A
Section 2
Beaver at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
California at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Shenango at South Side Beaver, 1:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Monessen at Avella, 1:30 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Propel Andrew Street, 3:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Burrell at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.; Erie at Central Catholic, noon; Ellwood City at Farrell, 2 p.m.; Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 1:30 p.m.; Washington at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 59, North Hills 32
Butler at Norwin, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Moon 46, Trinity 36
Section 2
Franklin Regional 48, Armstrong 33
Gateway at Kiski Area, ppd.
Plum at Hampton, ppd.
Section 3
Penn Hills at Albert Gallatin, ppd.
Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Indiana 48, Highlands 21
Section 2
Ambridge 47, New Castle 42
Section 3
Belle Vernon at McKeesport, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 47, Beaver Falls 45
Riverside 51, Freedom 43
Beaver vs. Mohawk, ppd.
Section 2
Seton LaSalle at Charleroi, ppd.
Sectin 3
Derry at Steel Valley, ppd.
Shady Side Academy at Carlynton, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
OLSH at Sto-Rox, ppd.
Section 3
Frazier at Bentworth, ppd.
Class A
Section 3
St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Nonsection
Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, ppd.
Avella at Fort Cherry, ppd.
Burgettstown at California, ppd.
Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Jeannette at Lincoln Park, ppd.
Leechburg at Riverview, cancelled
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Brashear, ppd.
Perry at Obama Academy, ppd.
Westinghouse at Carrick, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Hoops for a Cure tournament
At North Allegheny
Lincoln Park vs. Kennedy Catholic, ppd.; Spring-Ford vs. North Allegheny, ppd.; Erie vs. Hampton, ppd.
At Sewickley Academy
Ambridge vs. Mohawk, noon; Laurel vs. Quigley Catholic, 10:30 a.m.; Vincentian Academy vs. Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Class 6A
Section 2
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 5:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Gateway at Kiski Area, 12:30 p.m.; Plum at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
Belle Vernon at McKeesport, 2 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Ringgold, 12:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth at Neshannock, 1:30 p.m.
Section 2
Waynesburg at Washington, 4 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 12:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Valley, 10 a.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Jeannette at Ellis School, 6 p.m.; Riverview at Brentwood, 2 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Jefferson-Moran at Avella, noon
Nonsection
Bethel Park at West Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.; Geibel at Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.; Hopewell at Ellwood City, 12:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, ppd.; Latrobe at Ringgold, ppd.; New Castle at Farrell, 1:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Clairton, 6 p.m.; West Greene at Bishop Canevin, noon
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at Homer-Center, 1 p.m.
Swimming
Boys
Friday’s result
Class 3A
Section 4
Mt. Lebanon 84, Bethel Park 57
Girls
Friday’s result
Class 3A
Section 4
Mt. Lebanon 99, Bethel Park 82
Wrestling
Friday’s result
WPIAL
Nonsection
Mt. Lebanon 52, Fox Chapel 24
WPIAL team tournament
Class 3A
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
At Norwin
Kiski vs. Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg vs. Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Championship and consolation at 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
At Chartiers-Houston
Burrell vs. Beth-Center, noon; Quaker Valley vs. Freedom, noon
Championship and consolation at 2 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
- Loading...