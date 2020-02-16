High school scores, schedules for Feb. 15, 2020

By:

Saturday, February 15, 2020 | 11:32 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Hempfield (12-10) vs. Peters Township (13-9) at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.

Pine-Richland (14-8) vs. Connellsville (8-14) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.

Central Catholic (12-10) vs. Penn-Trafford (14-8) at Norwin, 8 p.m.

Bethel Park (13-8) vs. North Allegheny (11-11) at North Hills, 8 p.m.

Byes: Butler (17-4), Upper St. Clair (19-3), Fox Chapel (21-1), Mt. Lebanon (16-6)

Quarterfinals

Feb. 22 schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Butler vs. Hempfield/Peters Township winner

Upper St. Clair vs. Pine-Richland/Connellsville winner

Fox Chapel vs. Central Catholic/Penn-Trafford winner

Mt. Lebanon vs. Bethel Park/North Allegheny winner

Class 5A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Laurel Highlands (13-8) vs. Hampton (11-10) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.

McKeesport (12-10) vs. West Allegheny (12-10) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Shaler (13-9) vs. Gateway (10-11) at North Hills, 8 p.m.

South Fayette (15-7) vs. Franklin Regional (11-11) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Byes: Penn Hills (18-11), Thomas Jefferson (15-7), Chartiers Valley (18-4), Mars (17-5)

Quarterfinals

Feb. 21 schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Penn Hills vs. Laurel Highlands/Hampton winner

Thomas Jefferson vs. McKeesport/West Allegheny winner

Chartiers Valley vs. Shaler/Gateway winner

Mars vs. South Fayette/Franklin Regional winner

Class 4A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Ambridge (11-8) vs. Ringgold (13-9) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Blackhawk (11-10) vs. Elizabeth Forward (8-13) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.

New Castle (15-7) vs. Mt. Pleasant (12-10) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Belle Vernon (16-6) vs. Derry (7-14) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.

Byes: Highlands (19-3), Uniontown (20-2), Knoch (19-3), Quaker Valley (17-5)

Quarterfinals

Feb. 22 schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Highlands vs. Ambridge/Ringgold winner

Uniontown vs. Blackhawk/Elizabeth Forward winner

Knoch vs. New Castle/Mt. Pleasant winner

Quaker Valley vs. Belle Vernon/Derry winner

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Lincoln Park (19-4) vs. Neshannock (16-7)

Seton LaSalle (16-6) vs. Aliquippa (15-8)

North Catholic (21-2) vs. Carlynton (15-8)

South Allegheny (22-1) vs. Beaver Falls (14-7)

Class 2A

First round

Saturday’s results

Brentwood 57, Apollo-Ridge 53

Shenango 71, California 51

South Side 80, Serra Catholic 69

Springdale 57, Sewickley Academy 49

Winchester Thurston 47, Laurel 45

Quarterfinals

Feb. 21 schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

OLSH (21-1) vs. South Side (12-11)

Springdale (20-3) vs. Winchester Thurston (11-10)

Sto-Rox (16-6) vs. Brentwood (18-5)

Jeannette (15-7) vs. Shenango (18-5)

Class A

First round

Saturday’s results

Eden Christian 66, Greensburg Central Catholic 56

Geibel 65, Leechburg 58

Imani Christian 67, West Greene 41

Nazareth Prep 53, Clairton 52

Union 46, Monessen 41

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Vincentian Academy (18-4) vs. Geibel (15-8)

Eden Christian (14-9) vs. Nazareth Prep (16-7)

Bishop Canevin (17-5) vs. Union (14-8)

Cornell (16-6) vs. Imani Christian (15-8)

District 6 playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Feb. 21 schedule

Altoona (10-12) vs. State College (6-16) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Feb. 22 schedule

Johnstown (18-3) vs. Hollidaysburg (14-8) at Mt. Aloysius, 1:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Penn Cambria (12-10) at Huntingdon (20-2), 7 p.m.

Central-Martinsburg (14-8) at Tyrone (20-2), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Tuesday’s schedule

Philipsburg-Osceola (10-12) at Cambria Heights (10-12), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Feb. 21 schedule

Cambria Heights/Philipsburg-Osceola winner at Ligonier Valley (20-2), 7 p.m.

Penns Valley (14-8) at West Shamokin (17-5), 7 p.m.

Bellwood-Antis (11-10) at Westmont Hilltop (17-5), 7 p.m.

Mt. Union (13-9) at Richland (15-6), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Claysburg-Kimmel (10-11) at United (10-12), 7 p.m.

Bishop McCort (7-15) at Penns Manor (11-10), 7 p.m.

First round

Thursday’s schedule

United/Claysburg-Kimmel winner at Bishop Guilfoyle (19-2), 7 p.m.

Southern Huntingdon (14-8) at Homer-Center (15-7), 7 p.m.

Penns Manor/Bishop McCort winner at West Branch (18-3), 7 p.m.

Purchase Line (12-9) at Portage (18-4), 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Feb. 21 schedule

Blacklick Valley (5-17) at Bishop Carroll (13-9), 7 p.m.

Saltsburg (12-10) at Williamsburg (13-7), 7 p.m.

District 8

City League championship

Saturday’s result

Obama Academy 50, Allderdice 39

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Feb. 21 schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Bethel Park (19-2) vs. Fox Chapel (13-9)

Mt. Lebanon (17-5) vs. Seneca Valley (15-7)

North Allegheny (19-3) vs. Baldwin (12-9)

Norwin (18-4) vs. Upper St. Clair (13-7)

Class 5A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Penn Hills (11-11) vs. Plum (14-6) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (16-6) vs. Armstrong (12-9) at Mt. Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.

Moon (16-6) vs. Mars (15-7) at North Hills, 6:30 p.m.

Gateway (16-5) vs. Penn-Trafford (15-7) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: Chartiers Valley (22-0), Oakland Catholic (16-6), Woodland Hills (18-4), Trinity (17-4)

Quarterfinals

Feb. 22 schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Chartiers Valley vs. Penn Hills/Plum winner

Oakland Catholic vs. Thomas Jefferson/Armstrong winner

Woodland Hills vs. Moon/Mars winner

Trinity vs. Gateway/Penn-Trafford winner

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Quaker Valley (16-5) vs. West Mifflin (12-10) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

McKeesport (15-7) vs. Indiana (13-9) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Freeport (16-6) vs. Belle Vernon (16-6) at North Hills, 6:30 p.m.

Knoch (16-6) vs. New Castle (13-9) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: North Catholic (21-1), Blackhawk (19-3), Southmoreland (22-0), Central Valley (17-3)

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

North Catholic vs. Quaker Valley/West Mifflin winner

Blackhawk vs. McKeesport/Indiana winner

Southmoreland vs. Freeport/Belle Vernon winner

Central Valley vs. Knoch/New Castle winner

Class 3A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle (14-7) vs. Deer Lakes (13-9) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Avonworth (16-6) vs. Brownsville (13-8) at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

East Allegheny (12-10) vs. Charleroi (14-7) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Derry (14-8) vs. Freedom (14-8) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: Beaver (19-3), South Park (14-8), Mohawk (19-3), Carlynton (14-8)

Quarterfinals

Feb. 22 schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Beaver vs. Seton LaSalle/Deer Lakes winner

South Park vs. Avonworth/Brownsville winner

Mohawk vs. East Allegheny/Charleroi winner

Carlynton vs. Derry/Freedom winner

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Serra Catholic (16-3) vs. Winchester Thurston (15-8)

Laurel (15-7) vs. South Side (16-7)

Bishop Canevin (16-6) vs. Riverview (15-8)

OLSH (16-6) vs. Ellis School (17-6)

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Monessen (15-7) vs. Aquinas Academy (9-11) at Peters Township, 5 p.m.

Clairton (18-3) vs. Eden Christian (8-12) at Northgate, 8 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-7) vs. California (12-10) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Avella (16-6) vs. Propel Andrew Street (8-14) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy (12-10) vs. St. Joseph (3-19) at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: Rochester (21-1), West Greene (22-0), Vincentian Academy (17-5)

Quarterfinals

Feb. 21 schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Rochester vs. Monessen/Aquinas Academy winner

Clairton/Eden Christian winner vs. Greensburg Central Catholic/California winner

West Greene vs. Avella/Propel Andrew Street winner

Vincentian Academy vs. Sewickley Academy/St. Joseph winner

District 6 playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Feb. 21 schedule

State College (17-5) vs. Altoona (11-9) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinal

Monday’s schedule

Bellefonte (10-12) at DuBois (12-10), 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

DuBois/Bellefonte-winner at Hollidaysburg (15-6), 7 p.m.

Obama Academy (10-9) at Portage (19-3), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Bedford (12-10) at Forest Hills (22-0), 7 p.m.

Huntingdon (12-10) at Juniata (14-8), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Mt. Union (10-11) at Penns Valley (10-12), 7 p.m.

Richland (9-13) at West Shamokin (13-9), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Penns Valley/Mt. Union-winner vs. Tyrone (18-3)

Central Cambria (15-7) at United (19-3), 7 p.m.

West Shamokin/Richland-winner at Cambria Heights (20-2), 7 p.m.

Penn Cambria (13-9) at Central-Martinsburg (17-5), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Southern Huntingdon (11-9) at Glendale (14-8), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Glendale/Southern Huntingdon-winner at Bellwood-Antis (21-1), 7 p.m.

Homer-Center (17-5) at Bishop Guilfoyle (15-6), 7 p.m.

Claysburg-Kimmel (14-8) at Penns Manor (20-2), 7 p.m.

Juniata Valley (18-3) vs. Bishop McCort (13-9) at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Saltsburg (10-12) at St. Joseph’s Academy (11-9), 7 p.m.

Williamsburg (7-14) at Purchase Line (13-9), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Feb. 22 schedule

St. Joseph’s Academy/Saltsburg-winner at Blacklick Valley (16-6), 4 p.m.

Purchase Line/Williamsburg-winner at Bishop Carroll (12-10), 3 p.m.

District 8

City League championship

Saturday’s result

Allderdice 57, Westinghouse 36

Gymnastics

Saturday’s results

WPIAL individual championships

Advanced

All-Around: 1. Samantha Alexander, Pine-Richland, 37.650; 2. Natalie Moore, Thomas Jefferson, 37.133; 3. Demi Kondos, Thomas Jefferson, 37.050

Vault: 1. Moore, Thomas Jefferson, 9.95*; 2. Julia Crago, Moon, 9.8; 3. Alayna Hudzinski, Moon, 9.775

Bars: 1. Alexander, Pine-Richland, 9.575; 2. Alexis Bailey, Montour, 9.35; 3. Moore, Thomas Jefferson, 9.25

Beam: 1. Kondos, Thomas Jefferson, 9.45; 2. Alexander, Pine-Richland, 9.3; 3. Lizzie Orosz, Deer Lakes, 9.25

Floor: 1. Kondos, Thomas Jefferson, 9.55; 2. Crago, Moon, 9.475; 3. Bria Reinert, Pine-Richland, 9.35

Intermediate I

All-Around: 1. Karmnyn Kameg, Thomas Jefferson, 35.9’ 2. Piper Gillespie, Moon, 35,858; 3. Tessa Romah, Moon, 35.542

Vault: Paige Drake, Central Valley, 9.6; 2. Ashley Hudzinski 9.6; 3. Piper Gillespise, Moon, 9.575

Bars: 1. Romah, Moon, 9.275; 2. Gillespie, Moon, 9.025; 3. Marina Ward, Moon, 8.975

Beam: 1. Dailyn Hopkins, Montour, 9; 2. Romah, Moon, 8.867; Jade Szczepanski, Beaver, 8.867; 3. Kameg, Thomas Jefferson, 8.8

Floor: 1. Meghan Kelly, Hopewell, 9.25; 2. Hudzinski, Moon, 9.225; 3. Alaina Wodereck 9.1

Intermediate II

All-Around: 1. Cailey Dolata, Central Valley, 33.692; 2. Samantha Coleman, Kiski Area, 33.575; 3. Nevaeh Long, South Fayette, 33.333

Vault: 1. Cassidy Rega, Seton LaSalle, 9.2; 2. Erin Gruber, Thomas Jefferson, 9.15; 3. Molly Rose, Hopewell, 9.125

Bars: 1. Ella Sekelik, West Allegheny, 8.7; 2. Dolata, Central Valley, 8.4; 3. Kira Powell, West Allegheny, 8.225

Beam: 1. Lacey Adamik, Penn-Trafford, 8.767, 2. Holly Johnson, Greensburg Salem, 8.633; 3. Leah DeChillis, Blackhawk, 8.617

Floor: 1. Emma Kyle, West Allegheny, 8.65; 2. Victoria Mock, West Allegheny, 8.6; 3. Emily Schwab, Baldwin, 8.525

Friday’s team results

1. Thomas Jefferson 148.467; 2. Moon 147.918; 3. Central Valley 141.501; 4. Pine-Richland 139.583; 5. West Allegheny 136.533; 6. Burrell 128.633

*—Indicates new WPIAL meet record

Wrestling

Saturday’s results

WPIAL individual tournament

Class AA

At Canon-McMillan

106 pounds

Championship: Chase Brandebura, Carlynton d. Colin Bartley, Laurel, 7-3

Third place: Shane Ilgenfritz, Burgettstown d. Niko Ferra, Burrell, 8-6

Fifth place: Micah Hughes, Valley m.d. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley, 12-3

Seventh place: Shane Momyer, Yough d. Davis Stepp, Beth-Center, 4-0

113 pounds

Championship: Micah Hughes, Valley m.d. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley, 12-3

Third place: Julian Moore, Fort Cherry d. Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton, 3-1

Fifth place: Matthew Schultheis, Freedom def. Shawn Szymanksi, Burrell, 4-1 1:11

Seventh place: Jacob Thomas, Frazier d. Michael Carmody, Quaker Valley, 6-4 SV

120 pounds

Championship: Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward m.d. Kyle Mccollum, Beth-Center, 15-1

Third place: Nick Salerno, Burrell d. Ambrose Boni, Central Valley, 6-0

Fifth place: Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown d. Jessie Orbin, Chartiers-Houston, 4-0

Seventh place: Colton McCallen, Derry p. Ryan Mchirella, Avonworth, 0:43

126 pounds

Championship: Tyler Cymmerman, Derry d. Damian George, Mount Pleasant, 5-1

Third place: Dylan Bruce, Elizabeth Forward d. Tyler Fisher, Beth-Center, 6-0

Fifth place: Evan Henry, Highlands d. Aiden Pearce, Laurel, 10-5

Seventh place: Dawan Lockett, Hopewell p. Parker Smith, West Greene, 1:22

132 pounds

Championship: Ian Oswalt, Burrell p. Jrake Burford, Highlands, 1:35

Third place: Tyler Berish, Beth-Center wony by injury default

Fifth place: Dion Lyons, Valley p. Anthony Lancos, Burgettstown, 4:08

Seventh place: Nasier Sutton, Fort Cherry won by injury default

138 pounds

Championship: Kenny Duschek, Freedom d. Eddie Huehn, Carlynton, 7-1

Third place: Todd Fisher, Beth-Center d. Noah Gnibus, Mount Pleasant, 1-0

Fifth place: Noah Weston, Bentworth d. Nick Yeskey, Southmoreland, 12-8

Seventh place: Logan Bechtold, Burrell d. Kyle Brookman, McGuffey, 6-2

145 pounds

Championship: Rocco Ferraro, McGuffey d. Anthony Weil, South Park, 6-5

Third place: Noah Hunnell, Elizabeth Forward d. Trevor Pettit, Beth-Center, 4-2

Fifth place: Alex Obeldobel, Hopewell d. Jake Tkach, Fort Cherry, 4-3

Seventh place: Anthony Navarra, South Side d. Alec Coulter, Beaver, 11-6

152 pounds

Championship: AJ Corrado, Burrell d. Conner Redinger, Quaker Valley, 2-1

Third place: Shane Kemper, Burgettstown p. Austin McBeth, Southmoreland, 1:51

Fifth place: Joe Boughton, Avonworth p. Garrett Ammon, South Park, 2:51

Seventh place: Kyle Jones, Mount Pleasant p. Jacob Moore, Laurel, 3:00

160 pounds

Championship: Thayne Lawrence, Frazier m.d. Ethan Barr, McGuffey, 9-0

Third place: Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton m.d. Brock White Jr. Brackenridge, PA, Highlands, 12-4

Fifth place: Peyton Pauline, South Park won by injury default

Seventh place: Noah Linderman, Burrell d. Josh Butcher, Blackhawk, 9-3

170 pounds

Championship: Trent Schultheis, Freedom t.f. Glenn Christner, Yough, 17-2 5:08

Third place: DJ Slovick, Burgettstown p. Austin Pantaleo, Quaker Valley, 1:42

Fifth place: Owen Petrisek, Bentworth won by foreit

Seventh place: Cole Clark, Burrell d. Shquincy Smart-Johnson, Summit Academy, 4-3

182 pounds

Championship: Austin Walley, Ellwood City p. Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley, 2:32

Third place: Ricky Feroce, Burrell d. Collin Milko, Carlynton, 4-2

Fifth place: Nick Whittington, Keystone Oaks m.d. Anthony Govern, Southmoreland, 11-0

Seventh place: Turner Lehman, Burgettstown p. Shane Smith, Fort Cherry, 0:29

195 pounds

Championship: Garrett Boone, McGuffey p. Ethan Cain, Elizabeth Forward, 2:35

Third place: Bret Huffman, Southmoreland d. Alex Kuzma, Central Valley, 4-3

Fifth place: Garret Suica, Burgettstown won by injury default

Seventh place: Brayden Mickinac, Derry won by injury default

220 pounds

Championship: Donovan Cutchember, Quaker Valley d. Mikey Scherer, Burrell, 8-4

Third place: Jake Barbabella, Avonworth d. Robbie West, Fort Cherry, 6-2

Fifth place: Jeremiah Saunders, Highlands p. Matthew Kordich, Frazier, 2:54

Seventh place: Jonathan Wolfe, Jefferson Morgan d. Tyler Cody, Burgettstown, 7-3

285 pounds

Championship: Mitch Miles, Laurel p. Riley Kemper, Burgettstown, 3:59

Third place: Cameron Carter-Greene, Washington won by injury default Nick Murphy, Elizabeth Forward, 3-3 4:13

Fifth place: Jeremiah Nelson, Highlands p. Frank Cortazzo IV, South Allegheny, 1:30

Seventh place: Sonny Peterson, Carlynton d. Charles Yanniello, McGuffey, 2-1 SV

