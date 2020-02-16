High school scores, schedules for Feb. 15, 2020
Saturday, February 15, 2020
High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Hempfield (12-10) vs. Peters Township (13-9) at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.
Pine-Richland (14-8) vs. Connellsville (8-14) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.
Central Catholic (12-10) vs. Penn-Trafford (14-8) at Norwin, 8 p.m.
Bethel Park (13-8) vs. North Allegheny (11-11) at North Hills, 8 p.m.
Byes: Butler (17-4), Upper St. Clair (19-3), Fox Chapel (21-1), Mt. Lebanon (16-6)
Quarterfinals
Feb. 22 schedule
(Sites & times TBD)
Butler vs. Hempfield/Peters Township winner
Upper St. Clair vs. Pine-Richland/Connellsville winner
Fox Chapel vs. Central Catholic/Penn-Trafford winner
Mt. Lebanon vs. Bethel Park/North Allegheny winner
Class 5A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Laurel Highlands (13-8) vs. Hampton (11-10) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.
McKeesport (12-10) vs. West Allegheny (12-10) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Shaler (13-9) vs. Gateway (10-11) at North Hills, 8 p.m.
South Fayette (15-7) vs. Franklin Regional (11-11) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.
Byes: Penn Hills (18-11), Thomas Jefferson (15-7), Chartiers Valley (18-4), Mars (17-5)
Quarterfinals
Feb. 21 schedule
(Sites & times TBD)
Penn Hills vs. Laurel Highlands/Hampton winner
Thomas Jefferson vs. McKeesport/West Allegheny winner
Chartiers Valley vs. Shaler/Gateway winner
Mars vs. South Fayette/Franklin Regional winner
Class 4A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Ambridge (11-8) vs. Ringgold (13-9) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.
Blackhawk (11-10) vs. Elizabeth Forward (8-13) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.
New Castle (15-7) vs. Mt. Pleasant (12-10) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Belle Vernon (16-6) vs. Derry (7-14) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.
Byes: Highlands (19-3), Uniontown (20-2), Knoch (19-3), Quaker Valley (17-5)
Quarterfinals
Feb. 22 schedule
(Sites & times TBD)
Highlands vs. Ambridge/Ringgold winner
Uniontown vs. Blackhawk/Elizabeth Forward winner
Knoch vs. New Castle/Mt. Pleasant winner
Quaker Valley vs. Belle Vernon/Derry winner
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
(Sites & times TBD)
Lincoln Park (19-4) vs. Neshannock (16-7)
Seton LaSalle (16-6) vs. Aliquippa (15-8)
North Catholic (21-2) vs. Carlynton (15-8)
South Allegheny (22-1) vs. Beaver Falls (14-7)
Class 2A
First round
Saturday’s results
Brentwood 57, Apollo-Ridge 53
Shenango 71, California 51
South Side 80, Serra Catholic 69
Springdale 57, Sewickley Academy 49
Winchester Thurston 47, Laurel 45
Quarterfinals
Feb. 21 schedule
(Sites & times TBD)
OLSH (21-1) vs. South Side (12-11)
Springdale (20-3) vs. Winchester Thurston (11-10)
Sto-Rox (16-6) vs. Brentwood (18-5)
Jeannette (15-7) vs. Shenango (18-5)
Class A
First round
Saturday’s results
Eden Christian 66, Greensburg Central Catholic 56
Geibel 65, Leechburg 58
Imani Christian 67, West Greene 41
Nazareth Prep 53, Clairton 52
Union 46, Monessen 41
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
(Sites & times TBD)
Vincentian Academy (18-4) vs. Geibel (15-8)
Eden Christian (14-9) vs. Nazareth Prep (16-7)
Bishop Canevin (17-5) vs. Union (14-8)
Cornell (16-6) vs. Imani Christian (15-8)
District 6 playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Feb. 21 schedule
Altoona (10-12) vs. State College (6-16) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
Feb. 22 schedule
Johnstown (18-3) vs. Hollidaysburg (14-8) at Mt. Aloysius, 1:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Penn Cambria (12-10) at Huntingdon (20-2), 7 p.m.
Central-Martinsburg (14-8) at Tyrone (20-2), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Tuesday’s schedule
Philipsburg-Osceola (10-12) at Cambria Heights (10-12), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Feb. 21 schedule
Cambria Heights/Philipsburg-Osceola winner at Ligonier Valley (20-2), 7 p.m.
Penns Valley (14-8) at West Shamokin (17-5), 7 p.m.
Bellwood-Antis (11-10) at Westmont Hilltop (17-5), 7 p.m.
Mt. Union (13-9) at Richland (15-6), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
Claysburg-Kimmel (10-11) at United (10-12), 7 p.m.
Bishop McCort (7-15) at Penns Manor (11-10), 7 p.m.
First round
Thursday’s schedule
United/Claysburg-Kimmel winner at Bishop Guilfoyle (19-2), 7 p.m.
Southern Huntingdon (14-8) at Homer-Center (15-7), 7 p.m.
Penns Manor/Bishop McCort winner at West Branch (18-3), 7 p.m.
Purchase Line (12-9) at Portage (18-4), 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Feb. 21 schedule
Blacklick Valley (5-17) at Bishop Carroll (13-9), 7 p.m.
Saltsburg (12-10) at Williamsburg (13-7), 7 p.m.
District 8
City League championship
Saturday’s result
Obama Academy 50, Allderdice 39
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Feb. 21 schedule
(Sites & times TBD)
Bethel Park (19-2) vs. Fox Chapel (13-9)
Mt. Lebanon (17-5) vs. Seneca Valley (15-7)
North Allegheny (19-3) vs. Baldwin (12-9)
Norwin (18-4) vs. Upper St. Clair (13-7)
Class 5A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Penn Hills (11-11) vs. Plum (14-6) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson (16-6) vs. Armstrong (12-9) at Mt. Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.
Moon (16-6) vs. Mars (15-7) at North Hills, 6:30 p.m.
Gateway (16-5) vs. Penn-Trafford (15-7) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.
Byes: Chartiers Valley (22-0), Oakland Catholic (16-6), Woodland Hills (18-4), Trinity (17-4)
Quarterfinals
Feb. 22 schedule
(Sites & times TBD)
Chartiers Valley vs. Penn Hills/Plum winner
Oakland Catholic vs. Thomas Jefferson/Armstrong winner
Woodland Hills vs. Moon/Mars winner
Trinity vs. Gateway/Penn-Trafford winner
Class 4A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Quaker Valley (16-5) vs. West Mifflin (12-10) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.
McKeesport (15-7) vs. Indiana (13-9) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Freeport (16-6) vs. Belle Vernon (16-6) at North Hills, 6:30 p.m.
Knoch (16-6) vs. New Castle (13-9) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.
Byes: North Catholic (21-1), Blackhawk (19-3), Southmoreland (22-0), Central Valley (17-3)
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
(Sites & times TBD)
North Catholic vs. Quaker Valley/West Mifflin winner
Blackhawk vs. McKeesport/Indiana winner
Southmoreland vs. Freeport/Belle Vernon winner
Central Valley vs. Knoch/New Castle winner
Class 3A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Seton LaSalle (14-7) vs. Deer Lakes (13-9) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Avonworth (16-6) vs. Brownsville (13-8) at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
East Allegheny (12-10) vs. Charleroi (14-7) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.
Derry (14-8) vs. Freedom (14-8) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.
Byes: Beaver (19-3), South Park (14-8), Mohawk (19-3), Carlynton (14-8)
Quarterfinals
Feb. 22 schedule
(Sites & times TBD)
Beaver vs. Seton LaSalle/Deer Lakes winner
South Park vs. Avonworth/Brownsville winner
Mohawk vs. East Allegheny/Charleroi winner
Carlynton vs. Derry/Freedom winner
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
(Sites & times TBD)
Serra Catholic (16-3) vs. Winchester Thurston (15-8)
Laurel (15-7) vs. South Side (16-7)
Bishop Canevin (16-6) vs. Riverview (15-8)
OLSH (16-6) vs. Ellis School (17-6)
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Monessen (15-7) vs. Aquinas Academy (9-11) at Peters Township, 5 p.m.
Clairton (18-3) vs. Eden Christian (8-12) at Northgate, 8 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic (14-7) vs. California (12-10) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.
Avella (16-6) vs. Propel Andrew Street (8-14) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy (12-10) vs. St. Joseph (3-19) at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.
Byes: Rochester (21-1), West Greene (22-0), Vincentian Academy (17-5)
Quarterfinals
Feb. 21 schedule
(Sites & times TBD)
Rochester vs. Monessen/Aquinas Academy winner
Clairton/Eden Christian winner vs. Greensburg Central Catholic/California winner
West Greene vs. Avella/Propel Andrew Street winner
Vincentian Academy vs. Sewickley Academy/St. Joseph winner
District 6 playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Feb. 21 schedule
State College (17-5) vs. Altoona (11-9) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinal
Monday’s schedule
Bellefonte (10-12) at DuBois (12-10), 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
DuBois/Bellefonte-winner at Hollidaysburg (15-6), 7 p.m.
Obama Academy (10-9) at Portage (19-3), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Bedford (12-10) at Forest Hills (22-0), 7 p.m.
Huntingdon (12-10) at Juniata (14-8), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
Mt. Union (10-11) at Penns Valley (10-12), 7 p.m.
Richland (9-13) at West Shamokin (13-9), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Penns Valley/Mt. Union-winner vs. Tyrone (18-3)
Central Cambria (15-7) at United (19-3), 7 p.m.
West Shamokin/Richland-winner at Cambria Heights (20-2), 7 p.m.
Penn Cambria (13-9) at Central-Martinsburg (17-5), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
Southern Huntingdon (11-9) at Glendale (14-8), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Glendale/Southern Huntingdon-winner at Bellwood-Antis (21-1), 7 p.m.
Homer-Center (17-5) at Bishop Guilfoyle (15-6), 7 p.m.
Claysburg-Kimmel (14-8) at Penns Manor (20-2), 7 p.m.
Juniata Valley (18-3) vs. Bishop McCort (13-9) at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Saltsburg (10-12) at St. Joseph’s Academy (11-9), 7 p.m.
Williamsburg (7-14) at Purchase Line (13-9), 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Feb. 22 schedule
St. Joseph’s Academy/Saltsburg-winner at Blacklick Valley (16-6), 4 p.m.
Purchase Line/Williamsburg-winner at Bishop Carroll (12-10), 3 p.m.
District 8
City League championship
Saturday’s result
Allderdice 57, Westinghouse 36
Gymnastics
Saturday’s results
WPIAL individual championships
Advanced
All-Around: 1. Samantha Alexander, Pine-Richland, 37.650; 2. Natalie Moore, Thomas Jefferson, 37.133; 3. Demi Kondos, Thomas Jefferson, 37.050
Vault: 1. Moore, Thomas Jefferson, 9.95*; 2. Julia Crago, Moon, 9.8; 3. Alayna Hudzinski, Moon, 9.775
Bars: 1. Alexander, Pine-Richland, 9.575; 2. Alexis Bailey, Montour, 9.35; 3. Moore, Thomas Jefferson, 9.25
Beam: 1. Kondos, Thomas Jefferson, 9.45; 2. Alexander, Pine-Richland, 9.3; 3. Lizzie Orosz, Deer Lakes, 9.25
Floor: 1. Kondos, Thomas Jefferson, 9.55; 2. Crago, Moon, 9.475; 3. Bria Reinert, Pine-Richland, 9.35
Intermediate I
All-Around: 1. Karmnyn Kameg, Thomas Jefferson, 35.9’ 2. Piper Gillespie, Moon, 35,858; 3. Tessa Romah, Moon, 35.542
Vault: Paige Drake, Central Valley, 9.6; 2. Ashley Hudzinski 9.6; 3. Piper Gillespise, Moon, 9.575
Bars: 1. Romah, Moon, 9.275; 2. Gillespie, Moon, 9.025; 3. Marina Ward, Moon, 8.975
Beam: 1. Dailyn Hopkins, Montour, 9; 2. Romah, Moon, 8.867; Jade Szczepanski, Beaver, 8.867; 3. Kameg, Thomas Jefferson, 8.8
Floor: 1. Meghan Kelly, Hopewell, 9.25; 2. Hudzinski, Moon, 9.225; 3. Alaina Wodereck 9.1
Intermediate II
All-Around: 1. Cailey Dolata, Central Valley, 33.692; 2. Samantha Coleman, Kiski Area, 33.575; 3. Nevaeh Long, South Fayette, 33.333
Vault: 1. Cassidy Rega, Seton LaSalle, 9.2; 2. Erin Gruber, Thomas Jefferson, 9.15; 3. Molly Rose, Hopewell, 9.125
Bars: 1. Ella Sekelik, West Allegheny, 8.7; 2. Dolata, Central Valley, 8.4; 3. Kira Powell, West Allegheny, 8.225
Beam: 1. Lacey Adamik, Penn-Trafford, 8.767, 2. Holly Johnson, Greensburg Salem, 8.633; 3. Leah DeChillis, Blackhawk, 8.617
Floor: 1. Emma Kyle, West Allegheny, 8.65; 2. Victoria Mock, West Allegheny, 8.6; 3. Emily Schwab, Baldwin, 8.525
Friday’s team results
1. Thomas Jefferson 148.467; 2. Moon 147.918; 3. Central Valley 141.501; 4. Pine-Richland 139.583; 5. West Allegheny 136.533; 6. Burrell 128.633
*—Indicates new WPIAL meet record
Wrestling
Saturday’s results
WPIAL individual tournament
Class AA
At Canon-McMillan
106 pounds
Championship: Chase Brandebura, Carlynton d. Colin Bartley, Laurel, 7-3
Third place: Shane Ilgenfritz, Burgettstown d. Niko Ferra, Burrell, 8-6
Fifth place: Micah Hughes, Valley m.d. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley, 12-3
Seventh place: Shane Momyer, Yough d. Davis Stepp, Beth-Center, 4-0
113 pounds
Championship: Micah Hughes, Valley m.d. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley, 12-3
Third place: Julian Moore, Fort Cherry d. Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton, 3-1
Fifth place: Matthew Schultheis, Freedom def. Shawn Szymanksi, Burrell, 4-1 1:11
Seventh place: Jacob Thomas, Frazier d. Michael Carmody, Quaker Valley, 6-4 SV
120 pounds
Championship: Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward m.d. Kyle Mccollum, Beth-Center, 15-1
Third place: Nick Salerno, Burrell d. Ambrose Boni, Central Valley, 6-0
Fifth place: Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown d. Jessie Orbin, Chartiers-Houston, 4-0
Seventh place: Colton McCallen, Derry p. Ryan Mchirella, Avonworth, 0:43
126 pounds
Championship: Tyler Cymmerman, Derry d. Damian George, Mount Pleasant, 5-1
Third place: Dylan Bruce, Elizabeth Forward d. Tyler Fisher, Beth-Center, 6-0
Fifth place: Evan Henry, Highlands d. Aiden Pearce, Laurel, 10-5
Seventh place: Dawan Lockett, Hopewell p. Parker Smith, West Greene, 1:22
132 pounds
Championship: Ian Oswalt, Burrell p. Jrake Burford, Highlands, 1:35
Third place: Tyler Berish, Beth-Center wony by injury default
Fifth place: Dion Lyons, Valley p. Anthony Lancos, Burgettstown, 4:08
Seventh place: Nasier Sutton, Fort Cherry won by injury default
138 pounds
Championship: Kenny Duschek, Freedom d. Eddie Huehn, Carlynton, 7-1
Third place: Todd Fisher, Beth-Center d. Noah Gnibus, Mount Pleasant, 1-0
Fifth place: Noah Weston, Bentworth d. Nick Yeskey, Southmoreland, 12-8
Seventh place: Logan Bechtold, Burrell d. Kyle Brookman, McGuffey, 6-2
145 pounds
Championship: Rocco Ferraro, McGuffey d. Anthony Weil, South Park, 6-5
Third place: Noah Hunnell, Elizabeth Forward d. Trevor Pettit, Beth-Center, 4-2
Fifth place: Alex Obeldobel, Hopewell d. Jake Tkach, Fort Cherry, 4-3
Seventh place: Anthony Navarra, South Side d. Alec Coulter, Beaver, 11-6
152 pounds
Championship: AJ Corrado, Burrell d. Conner Redinger, Quaker Valley, 2-1
Third place: Shane Kemper, Burgettstown p. Austin McBeth, Southmoreland, 1:51
Fifth place: Joe Boughton, Avonworth p. Garrett Ammon, South Park, 2:51
Seventh place: Kyle Jones, Mount Pleasant p. Jacob Moore, Laurel, 3:00
160 pounds
Championship: Thayne Lawrence, Frazier m.d. Ethan Barr, McGuffey, 9-0
Third place: Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton m.d. Brock White Jr. Brackenridge, PA, Highlands, 12-4
Fifth place: Peyton Pauline, South Park won by injury default
Seventh place: Noah Linderman, Burrell d. Josh Butcher, Blackhawk, 9-3
170 pounds
Championship: Trent Schultheis, Freedom t.f. Glenn Christner, Yough, 17-2 5:08
Third place: DJ Slovick, Burgettstown p. Austin Pantaleo, Quaker Valley, 1:42
Fifth place: Owen Petrisek, Bentworth won by foreit
Seventh place: Cole Clark, Burrell d. Shquincy Smart-Johnson, Summit Academy, 4-3
182 pounds
Championship: Austin Walley, Ellwood City p. Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley, 2:32
Third place: Ricky Feroce, Burrell d. Collin Milko, Carlynton, 4-2
Fifth place: Nick Whittington, Keystone Oaks m.d. Anthony Govern, Southmoreland, 11-0
Seventh place: Turner Lehman, Burgettstown p. Shane Smith, Fort Cherry, 0:29
195 pounds
Championship: Garrett Boone, McGuffey p. Ethan Cain, Elizabeth Forward, 2:35
Third place: Bret Huffman, Southmoreland d. Alex Kuzma, Central Valley, 4-3
Fifth place: Garret Suica, Burgettstown won by injury default
Seventh place: Brayden Mickinac, Derry won by injury default
220 pounds
Championship: Donovan Cutchember, Quaker Valley d. Mikey Scherer, Burrell, 8-4
Third place: Jake Barbabella, Avonworth d. Robbie West, Fort Cherry, 6-2
Fifth place: Jeremiah Saunders, Highlands p. Matthew Kordich, Frazier, 2:54
Seventh place: Jonathan Wolfe, Jefferson Morgan d. Tyler Cody, Burgettstown, 7-3
285 pounds
Championship: Mitch Miles, Laurel p. Riley Kemper, Burgettstown, 3:59
Third place: Cameron Carter-Greene, Washington won by injury default Nick Murphy, Elizabeth Forward, 3-3 4:13
Fifth place: Jeremiah Nelson, Highlands p. Frank Cortazzo IV, South Allegheny, 1:30
Seventh place: Sonny Peterson, Carlynton d. Charles Yanniello, McGuffey, 2-1 SV
