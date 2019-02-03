High school scores, schedules for Feb. 2, 2019

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Hoops for a Cure tournament

At North Allegheny

Eden Christian at Winchester Thurston, ppd.

Hampton at North Allegheny, ppd.

At Sewickley Academy

Bethel Park 64, Aliquippa 59, OT

Quaker Valley 72, Burrell 27

Vincentian Academy at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Class 6A

Section 3

Fox Chapel 55, Penn-Trafford 41

Hempfield 62, Connellsville 39

Class 5A

Section 1

McKeesport 77, Woodland Hills 73

Section 2

West Allegheny 51, South Fayette 48, 2 OT

Section 3

Hampton 57, Kiski Area 56

Class 4A

Section 2

New Castle 54, Beaver 44

Section 3

Belle Vernon 75, Ringgold 67

Class 3A

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 60, South Allegheny 50

Class 2A

Section 2

Brentwood 58, California 47

Section 3

Sewickley Academy 78, Burgettstown 54

Shenango 67, South Side Beaver 59

Class A

Section 2

Monessen 96, Avella 31

Section 3

Leechburg 51, Propel Andrew Street 41

Nonsection

Erie 60, Central Catholic 57

Farrell 87, Ellwood City 32

Geibel 97, Aquinas Academy 75

Moon 66, Lincoln Park 64

Quigley Catholic 64, Trinity Christian 41

Uniontown 57, Laurel Highlands 50

Washington 44, Waynesburg 40, 2 OT

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Hoops for a Cure tournament

At North Allegheny

Lincoln Park vs. Kennedy Catholic, ppd.

Spring-Ford vs. North Allegheny, ppd.

Erie vs. Hampton, ppd.

At Sewickley Academy

Ambridge 53, Mohawk 39

Laurel 57, Quigley Catholic 43

Vincentian Academy vs. Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Thomas Jefferson 49, South Fayette 32

Section 2

Gateway 43, Kiski Area 33

Plum 40, Hampton 32

Class 4A

Section 3

McKeesport 53, Belle Vernon 38

Ringgold 55, Mt. Pleasant 33

Class 3A

Section 1

Neshannock 56, Avonworth 35

Section 2

Washington 56, Waynesburg 45

Section 3

Deer Lakes 52, East Allegheny 30

Class 2A

Section 2

Brentwood 61, Riverview 27

Ellis School 61, Jeannette 20

Class A

Section 2

Avella 60, Jefferson-Morgan 19

Mapletown 46, Geibel 15

Nonsection

Bethel Park 60, West Allegheny 49

Bishop Canevin 78, West Greene 54

Clairton 44, Sto-Rox 24

Ellwood City 41, Hopewell 39

Geibel at Aquinas Academy, ppd.

Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, ppd.

Latrobe at Ringgold, ppd.

New Castle 66, Farrell 49

Peters Township 64, North Catholic 53

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 47, Homer-Center 42

Bowling

WPIAL

Saturday’s results

Boys

Armstrong 7, Burrell 0

Girls

Burrell 5, Armstrong 2

Wrestling

Saturday’s results

Montour Duals

Hopewell Area 50 North Hills 16

Montour 50 North Hills 30

Moon 42 North Hills 36

North Hills 63 Woodland Hills 13

North Hills 34 Carlynton 25.

WPIAL team tournament

Class 3A

Semifinals

At Norwin

Kiski Area 45, Canon-McMillan 26

Seneca Valley 39, Waynesburg 36

Championship

Kiski Area 49, Seneca Valley 17

Consolation final

Canon-McMillan 41, Waynesburg 24

Summaries

Semifinals

Kiski Area 45, Canon-McMillan 26

106: Jacob Houpt (CM) m.d. Antonio Giordano, 10-2.

113: Jimmy Baxter (CM) m.d. Julian Jones, 12-4.

120: Dom Giordano (KA) default Jacob Gardner.

126: Darren Miller (KA) wbf.

132: Kenny Hayman (CM) wbf.

138: Sammy Starr (KA) p. Ryan Clendaniel, 5:01.

145: Tanner Rohaley (CM) p. Collin Murray, 3:09.

152: Enzo Morlacci (KA) d. Blake Joseph, 7-0.

160: Cam Connor (KA) p. Johnny Shanahan, 0:34.

170: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Tyler Rohaley, 0:10.

182: Nick Delp (KA) wbf.

*195: Gerrit Nijenhuis (CM) d. Brayden Roscosky, 12-7.

220: Troy Kuhn (KA) p. Alec Hendal, 2:46.

285: Giomar Ramos (CM) d. Stone Joseph, 5-2.

(*) match started

Seneca Valley 39, Waynesburg 36

106: Hunter Swedish (SV) wbf.

113: Dylan Chappell (SV) p. Hunter Shriver, 2:39.

120: Allejandro Herrera-Rondon (SV) d. Cole Homet, 3-2.

126: Colton Stoneking (W) p. Ronan O’Shea, 3:50.

132: Jason Geyer (SV) p. Michael Medlen, 0:35.

138: Drew Vlasnik (SV) p. Nate Kirby, 0:37.

145: Trey Howard (W) d. Antonio Amelio, 3-1.

152: Luca Augustine (W) wbf.

160: Colby Morris (W) wbf.

170: Caleb Stephenson (W) wbf.

182: Noah Tustin (W) wbf.

*195: Patrick Johnson (SV) p. Darnell Johnson, 3:10.

220: Nick Funovits (SV) p. Spencer Lesinski, 2:28.

285: Ryan Howard (W) d. Davin Beahm, 4-2

(*) match started

Championship

Kiski Area 49, Seneca Valley 17

106: Hunter Swedish (SV) d. Antonio Giordano, 8-6 (SV)

113: Dylan Chappell (SV) m.d. Julian Jones, 13-0.

120: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (SV) p. Luke Lacaria, 0:35.

126: Dom Giordano (KA) p. Ronan O’Shea, 5:26.

132: Darren Miller (KA) d. Jason Geyer, 3-0.

138: Drew Vlasnik (SV) m.d. Jared Curcio, 10-1.

145: Enzo Morlacci (KA) d. Antonio Amelio, 3-1.

152: Cam Connor (KA) p. Nick Montalbano, 2:59.

160: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Liam Volk-klos, 1:03.

170: Dylan Mullen (KA) m.d. Michael Adamson, 8-0.

182: Nick Delp (KA) p. Conor Hayes, 1:01.

195: Brayden Roscosky (KA) d. Patrick Johnson, 4-0.

*220: Troy Kuhn (KA) p. Nick Funovits, 1:35.

285: Stone Joseph (KA) p. Davin Beahm, 0:59.

(*) match started

Consolation final

Canon-McMillan 41, Waynesburg 24

106: Jacob Houpt (CM) wbf.

113: Jimmy Baxter (CM) p. Hunter Shriver, 2:59.

120: Cole Homet (W) t.f. Costa Moore, 23-8 (5:55)

126: Kenny Hayman (CM) p. Michael Medlen, 0:26.

132: Colton Stoneking (W) d. Remington Ross, 7-2 (SV)

138: Nate Kirby (W) d. Ryan Clendaniel, 6-4 (SV).

145: Trey Howard (W) d. Tanner Rohaley, 3-1.

152: Luca Augustine (W) t.f. Blake Joseph, 23-8 (5:42).

160: Colby Morris (W) t.f. Johnny Shanahan, 23-8 (4:57)

170: Tyler Rohaley (CM) p. Caleb Stephenson, 3:43.

182: Gerrit Nijenhuis (CM) p. Darnell Johnson, 0:49.

195: Evan Miller (CM) m.d. Noah Tustin, 15-6.

*220: Alec Hendal (CM) d. Ryan Howard, 1-0.

285: Giomar Ramos (CM) m.d. Spencer Lesinski, 9-0.

(*) match started

Class 2A

Semifinals

Burrell 53, Beth-Center 15

Freedom 38, Quaker Valley 35

Championship

Burrell 54, Freedom 21

Consolation final

Beth-Center 56, Quaker Valley 19

Summaries

Semifinals

Freedom 38, Quaker Valley 35

106: Archer Eubanks (QV) wbf

113: Timmy Cafrelli (F) p. Cole White, :15.

120: Justin Richey (QV) m.d. Joshua Pail, 12-1.

126: Thomas Young (F) p. John Rafla, 1:25.

132: Conner Redinger (QV) m.d. Z.J. Ward, 11-1.

138: Kenny Duscheck (F) t.f. Austin Francic, 20-4 (4:53).

145: Jake Pail (F) p. Gino Angeletti, 1:28.

152: John Rocco Kazalas (QV) wbf.

*160: Trent Schultheis (F) p. Mason Diemert, 5:29.

170: Patrick Cutchember (QV) p. Ethan Wolfe, 1:33.

182: Andrew Kalamasz (F) wbf.

195: Geoff Magin (QV) p. James Happ, 2:32.

220: Bryson Miller (F) d. Donovan Cutchember, 9-4.

285: Bradley Fadeley (QV) d. Fernando Franco, 2-1 (TB2).

(*) match started

Derry 53, Beth-Center 15

106: Shawn Szymanski (B) d.

113: Nick Salerno (B) d. Kyle McCollum, 8-2.

120: Jimmy Gwyer (BC) d. Trent Valovchik, 5-0.

126: Ian Oswalt (B) p. Richard LaRosa, :50.

132: Bryan Gaul (B) p. Trevor Pettit, :48.

138: A.J. Corrado (B) d. Todd Fisher, 6-0.

145: Noah Linderman (B) m.d. Tyler Fisher, 13-5.

152: Dom Holmes (B) m.d. Makiah Bayus, 13-2.

*160: Austin Mele (B) p. Jacob Housel, 2:27.

170: Daniel McCarthy (B) p. Dylan Dingle, 3:11.

182: Ricky Feroce (B) p. Joseph Berish, 1:07.

195: Dom Fundy (BC) p. Zach Rupert, 1:34.

220: Jacob Baker (BC) p. Jason Templar, :31.

285: Jacob Bell (B) wbf.

(*) match started

Championship

Burrell 54, Freedom 21

106: Aaron Edwards (B) wbf.

113: Nick Salerno (B) p. Tim Cafrelli, 3:35.

120: Trent Valovchik (B) p. Josh Pail, 2:27.

126: Ian Oswalt (B) d. Z.J. Ward, 4-2 (SV).

132: Bryan Gaul (B) p. Thomas Young, :53.

138: A.J. Corrado (B) d. Kenny Duschek, 4-3 (TB2).

145: Jake Pail (F) p. Noah Linderman, 3:26.

152: Trent Schultheis (F) p. Dom Holmes, :39.

160: Austin Mele (B) p. Travis Kalamasz, 1:24.

*170: Daniel McCarthy (B) p. Ethan Wolfe, 1:33.

182: Ricky Feroce (B) p. Andrew Kalamasz, 5:08.

195: Bryson Miller (F) p. Zach Rupert, :55.

220: Mason Slahtovsky (B) p. Nick Wolfe, :43.

285: Fernando Franco (F) d. Jacob Bell, 3-1 (SV).

(*) match started

Consolation final

Beth-Center 56, Quaker Valley 19

106: Joseph Holmes (BC) p. Archer Eubanks, 1:20.

113: Kyle McCollum (BC) t.f. Cole White (17-2), 3;13.

120: Jimmy Gwyer (BC) d. Justin Richey, 8-2.

126: Richard LaRosa (BC) p. John Ralfa, :36.

132: Conner Redinger (QV) wbf.

138: Trevor Pettit (BC) p. Austin Francic, 3:22.

145: Todd Fisher (BC) p. Todd Fisher, 3:30.

152: John Rocco Kazalas (QV) p. Mikiah Bayus, 1:46.

160: Jacob Housel (BC) p. Mason Diemert, 1:15.

*170: Patrick Cutchember (QV) m.d. Dylan Dingle, 10-1.

182: Joseph Berish (BC) wbf.

195: Dom Fundy (BC) p. Geoff Magin, 2:55.

220: Jacob Baker (BC) p. Donovan Cutchember, 2:13.

285: Bradley Fadeley (QV), d. Even Dreucci, 4-3.

(*) match started

