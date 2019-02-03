High school scores, schedules for Feb. 2, 2019
By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, February 2, 2019 | 11:54 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Hoops for a Cure tournament
At North Allegheny
Eden Christian at Winchester Thurston, ppd.
Hampton at North Allegheny, ppd.
At Sewickley Academy
Bethel Park 64, Aliquippa 59, OT
Quaker Valley 72, Burrell 27
Vincentian Academy at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Class 6A
Section 3
Fox Chapel 55, Penn-Trafford 41
Hempfield 62, Connellsville 39
Class 5A
Section 1
McKeesport 77, Woodland Hills 73
Section 2
West Allegheny 51, South Fayette 48, 2 OT
Section 3
Hampton 57, Kiski Area 56
Class 4A
Section 2
New Castle 54, Beaver 44
Section 3
Belle Vernon 75, Ringgold 67
Class 3A
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 60, South Allegheny 50
Class 2A
Section 2
Brentwood 58, California 47
Section 3
Sewickley Academy 78, Burgettstown 54
Shenango 67, South Side Beaver 59
Class A
Section 2
Monessen 96, Avella 31
Section 3
Leechburg 51, Propel Andrew Street 41
Nonsection
Erie 60, Central Catholic 57
Farrell 87, Ellwood City 32
Geibel 97, Aquinas Academy 75
Moon 66, Lincoln Park 64
Quigley Catholic 64, Trinity Christian 41
Uniontown 57, Laurel Highlands 50
Washington 44, Waynesburg 40, 2 OT
Girls
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Hoops for a Cure tournament
At North Allegheny
Lincoln Park vs. Kennedy Catholic, ppd.
Spring-Ford vs. North Allegheny, ppd.
Erie vs. Hampton, ppd.
At Sewickley Academy
Ambridge 53, Mohawk 39
Laurel 57, Quigley Catholic 43
Vincentian Academy vs. Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Thomas Jefferson 49, South Fayette 32
Section 2
Gateway 43, Kiski Area 33
Plum 40, Hampton 32
Class 4A
Section 3
McKeesport 53, Belle Vernon 38
Ringgold 55, Mt. Pleasant 33
Class 3A
Section 1
Neshannock 56, Avonworth 35
Section 2
Washington 56, Waynesburg 45
Section 3
Deer Lakes 52, East Allegheny 30
Class 2A
Section 2
Brentwood 61, Riverview 27
Ellis School 61, Jeannette 20
Class A
Section 2
Avella 60, Jefferson-Morgan 19
Mapletown 46, Geibel 15
Nonsection
Bethel Park 60, West Allegheny 49
Bishop Canevin 78, West Greene 54
Clairton 44, Sto-Rox 24
Ellwood City 41, Hopewell 39
Geibel at Aquinas Academy, ppd.
Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, ppd.
Latrobe at Ringgold, ppd.
New Castle 66, Farrell 49
Peters Township 64, North Catholic 53
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 47, Homer-Center 42
Bowling
WPIAL
Saturday’s results
Boys
Armstrong 7, Burrell 0
Girls
Burrell 5, Armstrong 2
Wrestling
Saturday’s results
Montour Duals
Hopewell Area 50 North Hills 16
Montour 50 North Hills 30
Moon 42 North Hills 36
North Hills 63 Woodland Hills 13
North Hills 34 Carlynton 25.
WPIAL team tournament
Class 3A
Semifinals
At Norwin
Kiski Area 45, Canon-McMillan 26
Seneca Valley 39, Waynesburg 36
Championship
Kiski Area 49, Seneca Valley 17
Consolation final
Canon-McMillan 41, Waynesburg 24
Summaries
Semifinals
Kiski Area 45, Canon-McMillan 26
106: Jacob Houpt (CM) m.d. Antonio Giordano, 10-2.
113: Jimmy Baxter (CM) m.d. Julian Jones, 12-4.
120: Dom Giordano (KA) default Jacob Gardner.
126: Darren Miller (KA) wbf.
132: Kenny Hayman (CM) wbf.
138: Sammy Starr (KA) p. Ryan Clendaniel, 5:01.
145: Tanner Rohaley (CM) p. Collin Murray, 3:09.
152: Enzo Morlacci (KA) d. Blake Joseph, 7-0.
160: Cam Connor (KA) p. Johnny Shanahan, 0:34.
170: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Tyler Rohaley, 0:10.
182: Nick Delp (KA) wbf.
*195: Gerrit Nijenhuis (CM) d. Brayden Roscosky, 12-7.
220: Troy Kuhn (KA) p. Alec Hendal, 2:46.
285: Giomar Ramos (CM) d. Stone Joseph, 5-2.
(*) match started
Seneca Valley 39, Waynesburg 36
106: Hunter Swedish (SV) wbf.
113: Dylan Chappell (SV) p. Hunter Shriver, 2:39.
120: Allejandro Herrera-Rondon (SV) d. Cole Homet, 3-2.
126: Colton Stoneking (W) p. Ronan O’Shea, 3:50.
132: Jason Geyer (SV) p. Michael Medlen, 0:35.
138: Drew Vlasnik (SV) p. Nate Kirby, 0:37.
145: Trey Howard (W) d. Antonio Amelio, 3-1.
152: Luca Augustine (W) wbf.
160: Colby Morris (W) wbf.
170: Caleb Stephenson (W) wbf.
182: Noah Tustin (W) wbf.
*195: Patrick Johnson (SV) p. Darnell Johnson, 3:10.
220: Nick Funovits (SV) p. Spencer Lesinski, 2:28.
285: Ryan Howard (W) d. Davin Beahm, 4-2
(*) match started
Championship
Kiski Area 49, Seneca Valley 17
106: Hunter Swedish (SV) d. Antonio Giordano, 8-6 (SV)
113: Dylan Chappell (SV) m.d. Julian Jones, 13-0.
120: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (SV) p. Luke Lacaria, 0:35.
126: Dom Giordano (KA) p. Ronan O’Shea, 5:26.
132: Darren Miller (KA) d. Jason Geyer, 3-0.
138: Drew Vlasnik (SV) m.d. Jared Curcio, 10-1.
145: Enzo Morlacci (KA) d. Antonio Amelio, 3-1.
152: Cam Connor (KA) p. Nick Montalbano, 2:59.
160: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Liam Volk-klos, 1:03.
170: Dylan Mullen (KA) m.d. Michael Adamson, 8-0.
182: Nick Delp (KA) p. Conor Hayes, 1:01.
195: Brayden Roscosky (KA) d. Patrick Johnson, 4-0.
*220: Troy Kuhn (KA) p. Nick Funovits, 1:35.
285: Stone Joseph (KA) p. Davin Beahm, 0:59.
(*) match started
Consolation final
Canon-McMillan 41, Waynesburg 24
106: Jacob Houpt (CM) wbf.
113: Jimmy Baxter (CM) p. Hunter Shriver, 2:59.
120: Cole Homet (W) t.f. Costa Moore, 23-8 (5:55)
126: Kenny Hayman (CM) p. Michael Medlen, 0:26.
132: Colton Stoneking (W) d. Remington Ross, 7-2 (SV)
138: Nate Kirby (W) d. Ryan Clendaniel, 6-4 (SV).
145: Trey Howard (W) d. Tanner Rohaley, 3-1.
152: Luca Augustine (W) t.f. Blake Joseph, 23-8 (5:42).
160: Colby Morris (W) t.f. Johnny Shanahan, 23-8 (4:57)
170: Tyler Rohaley (CM) p. Caleb Stephenson, 3:43.
182: Gerrit Nijenhuis (CM) p. Darnell Johnson, 0:49.
195: Evan Miller (CM) m.d. Noah Tustin, 15-6.
*220: Alec Hendal (CM) d. Ryan Howard, 1-0.
285: Giomar Ramos (CM) m.d. Spencer Lesinski, 9-0.
(*) match started
Class 2A
Semifinals
Burrell 53, Beth-Center 15
Freedom 38, Quaker Valley 35
Championship
Burrell 54, Freedom 21
Consolation final
Beth-Center 56, Quaker Valley 19
Summaries
Semifinals
Freedom 38, Quaker Valley 35
106: Archer Eubanks (QV) wbf
113: Timmy Cafrelli (F) p. Cole White, :15.
120: Justin Richey (QV) m.d. Joshua Pail, 12-1.
126: Thomas Young (F) p. John Rafla, 1:25.
132: Conner Redinger (QV) m.d. Z.J. Ward, 11-1.
138: Kenny Duscheck (F) t.f. Austin Francic, 20-4 (4:53).
145: Jake Pail (F) p. Gino Angeletti, 1:28.
152: John Rocco Kazalas (QV) wbf.
*160: Trent Schultheis (F) p. Mason Diemert, 5:29.
170: Patrick Cutchember (QV) p. Ethan Wolfe, 1:33.
182: Andrew Kalamasz (F) wbf.
195: Geoff Magin (QV) p. James Happ, 2:32.
220: Bryson Miller (F) d. Donovan Cutchember, 9-4.
285: Bradley Fadeley (QV) d. Fernando Franco, 2-1 (TB2).
(*) match started
Derry 53, Beth-Center 15
106: Shawn Szymanski (B) d.
113: Nick Salerno (B) d. Kyle McCollum, 8-2.
120: Jimmy Gwyer (BC) d. Trent Valovchik, 5-0.
126: Ian Oswalt (B) p. Richard LaRosa, :50.
132: Bryan Gaul (B) p. Trevor Pettit, :48.
138: A.J. Corrado (B) d. Todd Fisher, 6-0.
145: Noah Linderman (B) m.d. Tyler Fisher, 13-5.
152: Dom Holmes (B) m.d. Makiah Bayus, 13-2.
*160: Austin Mele (B) p. Jacob Housel, 2:27.
170: Daniel McCarthy (B) p. Dylan Dingle, 3:11.
182: Ricky Feroce (B) p. Joseph Berish, 1:07.
195: Dom Fundy (BC) p. Zach Rupert, 1:34.
220: Jacob Baker (BC) p. Jason Templar, :31.
285: Jacob Bell (B) wbf.
(*) match started
Championship
Burrell 54, Freedom 21
106: Aaron Edwards (B) wbf.
113: Nick Salerno (B) p. Tim Cafrelli, 3:35.
120: Trent Valovchik (B) p. Josh Pail, 2:27.
126: Ian Oswalt (B) d. Z.J. Ward, 4-2 (SV).
132: Bryan Gaul (B) p. Thomas Young, :53.
138: A.J. Corrado (B) d. Kenny Duschek, 4-3 (TB2).
145: Jake Pail (F) p. Noah Linderman, 3:26.
152: Trent Schultheis (F) p. Dom Holmes, :39.
160: Austin Mele (B) p. Travis Kalamasz, 1:24.
*170: Daniel McCarthy (B) p. Ethan Wolfe, 1:33.
182: Ricky Feroce (B) p. Andrew Kalamasz, 5:08.
195: Bryson Miller (F) p. Zach Rupert, :55.
220: Mason Slahtovsky (B) p. Nick Wolfe, :43.
285: Fernando Franco (F) d. Jacob Bell, 3-1 (SV).
(*) match started
Consolation final
Beth-Center 56, Quaker Valley 19
106: Joseph Holmes (BC) p. Archer Eubanks, 1:20.
113: Kyle McCollum (BC) t.f. Cole White (17-2), 3;13.
120: Jimmy Gwyer (BC) d. Justin Richey, 8-2.
126: Richard LaRosa (BC) p. John Ralfa, :36.
132: Conner Redinger (QV) wbf.
138: Trevor Pettit (BC) p. Austin Francic, 3:22.
145: Todd Fisher (BC) p. Todd Fisher, 3:30.
152: John Rocco Kazalas (QV) p. Mikiah Bayus, 1:46.
160: Jacob Housel (BC) p. Mason Diemert, 1:15.
*170: Patrick Cutchember (QV) m.d. Dylan Dingle, 10-1.
182: Joseph Berish (BC) wbf.
195: Dom Fundy (BC) p. Geoff Magin, 2:55.
220: Jacob Baker (BC) p. Donovan Cutchember, 2:13.
285: Bradley Fadeley (QV), d. Even Dreucci, 4-3.
(*) match started
