High school scores, schedules for Feb. 20, 2019

By: Tribune-Review

Wednesday, February 20, 2019 | 9:55 PM

High Schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Pine-Richland (20-2) vs. Peters Township (16-7) at North Hills, 3 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (19-3) vs. Butler (18-4) at Canon-McMillan, 1:30 p.m.; Latrobe (18-2) vs. Canon-McMillan (15-8) at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (19-3) vs. Fox Chapel (16-7) at Canon-McMillan, 3 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Mars (21-1) vs. Shaler (16-7) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Woodland Hills (18-5) vs. Chartiers Valley (17-5) at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.; Penn Hills (19-3) vs. Montour (15-8) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Moon (21-1) vs. Franklin Regional (17-6) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Wednesday’s results

Blackhawk 59, Derry 45

Highlands 75, Belle Vernon 67

Knoch 62, South Park 33

Ringgold 76, Freeport 47

Uniontown 72, Beaver 53

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Times, sites TBD

New Castle (18-4) vs. Ringgold (14-8); Uniontown (19-3) vs. Highlands (16-7); Ambridge (14-8) vs. Blackhawk (10-13); Quaker Valley (18-3) vs. Knoch (18-5)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Lincoln Park (19-4) vs. Beaver Falls (10-13) at New Castle, 8 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (18-4) vs. Washington (14-8) at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.; Aliquippa (15-7) vs. Neshannock (18-5) at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.; North Catholic (19-4) vs. Deer Lakes (16-6) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

OLSH (19-2) vs. Shenango (11-9) at Ambridge, 8 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (16-5) vs. South Side Beaver (17-6) at Northgate, 8 p.m.; Serra Catholic (18-3) vs. Sto-Rox (14-9) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (12-8) vs. Jeannette (13-10) at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Leechburg (13-9) vs. Vincentian Academy (14-7) at North Hills, 8 p.m.; St. Joseph (18-5) vs. Monessen (14-8) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (17-6) vs. Cornell (18-4) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Union (17-6) vs. Nazareth Prep (16-3) at Sewickley Academy, 8 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

State College (12-9) vs. Altoona (7-11) at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Greater Johnstown (18-1) vs. Bellefonte (13-7) at Penn State Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Juniata (10-12) at Huntingdon (22-0), 7:30 p.m.; Tyrone (13-8) at Central Martinsburg (16-4), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Penns Valley (11-9) at Forest Hills (14-7), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Central Cambria (8-13) at Ligoner Valley (20-2), 7 p.m.; Bellwood-Antis (14-6) at West Shamokin (16-7), 7 p.m.; Cambria Heights (11-10) at Richland (16-5), 4 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Northern Cambria (10-12) at Bishop Guilfoyle (18-2), 7 p.m.; Penns Manor (13-9) at Glendale (14-8), 7 p.m.; United (11-10) at West Branch (15-6), 7 p.m.; Bishop McCort (10-11) at Purchase Line (13-8), 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Blacklick Valley (15-6) at Bishop Carroll (17-3), 7:30 p.m.; Juniata Valley at St. Joseph’s Academy (17-4), 8 p.m.

District 8

City League playoffs

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Allderdice (19-4) vs. Brashear (9-9) at Petersen Events Center, 2 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Peters Township (22-0) vs. Fox Chapel (15-7) at Mt. Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (20-2) vs. Seneca Valley (15-7) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; North Allegheny (21-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (11-11) at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Norwin (20-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (12-10) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley (22-0) vs. Trinity (12-11) at Canon-McMillan, noon; Penn Hills (15-6) vs. Franklin Regional (17-6) at Norwin, 1:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (19-3) vs. Mars (18-5) at North Hills, 1:30 p.m.; Gateway (19-3) vs. Thomas Jefferson (17-6) at Hampton, 2:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

North Catholic (19-3) vs. Keystone Oaks (14-8) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley (13-9) vs. Elizabeth Forward (16-7) at North Hills, 6:30 p.m.; Central Valley (20-1) vs. McKeesport (13-8) at Moon, 6:30 p.m.; Blackhawk (18-4) vs. Southmoreland (18-5) at Moon, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Wednesday’s results

Avonworth 55, Beth-Center 34

Beaver 51, East Allegheny 42

Carlynton 44, Ellwood City 39

Deer Lakes 47, Seton LaSalle 32

Washington 58, Mohawk 45

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Times, sites TBD

Neshannock (20-2) vs. Washington (19-4); Carlynton (19-4) vs. Avonworth (16-6); South Park (16-6) vs. Deer Lakes (17-6); Shady Side Academy (17-3) vs. Beaver (17-4)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (20-2) vs. Ellis School (16-7) at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; OLSH (18-4) vs. Serra Catholic (18-4) at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (11-9) vs. Brentwood (17-3) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver (15-8) vs. Laurel (19-4) at Sewickley Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

West Greene (20-2) vs. Sewickley Academy (12-7) at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.; Clairton (16-4) vs. Vincentian Academy (11-11) at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.; Rochester (16-6) vs. Avella (17-5) at Ambridge, 6:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (19-3) vs. Quigley Catholic (13-10) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

District 5/6

Class 4A

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Bedford (8-13) at Forest Hills (18-2), 6 p.m.; Juniata (12-10) at Huntingdon (13-6), 6 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

State College (16-5) vs. Altoona (13-7) at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Central Martinsburg (10-11) at Penns Valley (15-5), 7 p.m.; Cambria Heights (13-8) at Central Cambria (15-5), 7 p.m.; Marion Center (14-8) at Penn Cambria (16-5), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

United (14-8) at Tyrone (16-5), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Homer-Center (9-12) at Penns Manor (19-1), 7 p.m.; Bishop McCort (15-6) at Bellwood-Antis (18-3), 7 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (12-9) at Blairsville (19-3), 7 p.m.; Claysburg-Kimmel (14-4) at Juniata Valley (18-2), 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Blacklick Valley (11-11) at Bishop Carroll (12-7), 1 p.m.; Purchase Line (12-10) at St. Joseph’s Academy (14-7), 6 p.m.

District 6, 8, 9 playoffs

Class 5A

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Portage (14-7) at Obama Academy (12-7), 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

DuBois (11-10) at Hollidaysburg (11-9), 7 p.m.

District 8

City League playoffs

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Allderdice (16-7) vs. Obama Academy (15-7) at Petersen Events Center, noon

Hockey

Wednesday’s result

PIHL

Class A

Thomas Jefferson 8, Wheeling Park 5

Thursday’s schedule

Class AAA

Central Catholic at Cathedral Prep, 8:30 p.m.

Class AA

Moon at Armstrong, 9 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Quaker Valley, 9:10 p.m.

Class A

Bishop McCort at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Greensburg Salem, 8:35 p.m.; Meadville at Freeport, 7 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Blackhawk, 6:45 p.m.

Division II

Bishop Canevin at Morgantown, 7:30 p.m.; McDowell at Carrick, 8 p.m.

