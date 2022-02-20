High school scores, schedules for Feb. 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 | 5:50 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

North Hills (22-0) bye; Baldwin (12-10) at North Allegheny (14-8), 7 p.m.; Hempfield (7-15) at Mt. Lebanon (14-8), 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (9-12) at Upper St. Clair (15-7), 7 p.m.; Fox Chapel (21-1) bye; Bethel Park (16-6) at Pine-Richland (11-11), 7 p.m.; Central Catholic (17-5) bye; Norwin (9-10) at Butler (12-9), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Woodland Hills (8-14) at Laurel Highlands (21-0), 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (15-7) at Hampton (12-10), 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (8-14) at Penn Hills (17-4), 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (10-11) at Highlands (16-6), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (10-11) at New Castle (20-1), 7 p.m.; Shaler (13-9) at South Fayette (14-8), 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (8-14) at Mars (20-2), 8 p.m.; West Allegheny (10-11) at Gateway (13-5), 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Deer Lakes (16-5) at Quaker Valley (20-0), 7 p.m.; Lincoln Park (16-6) vs. North Catholic (18-3), TBA; Burrell (14-8) at Montour (18-4), 7 p.m.; Freeport (13-9) at Belle Vernon (18-3), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Summit Academy (7-8) at Ellwood City (20-2), 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (12-10) at Avonworth (15-6), 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (10-11) vs. Seton LaSalle (17-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Brentwood (15-7) at South Allegheny (15-6), 7 p.m.; Waynesburg (10-11) at Aliquippa (15-7), 7 p.m.; Brownsville (12-8) at Neshannock (17-4), 7 p.m.; Laurel (13-8) vs. Shady Side Academy (15-6) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-10) at Washington (16-2), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Chartiers-Houston (9-13) at OLSH (19-0), 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox (11-7) at Springdale (11-11), 7 p.m.; South Side (8-14) at Greensburg Central Catholic (16-3), 7 p.m.; Jeannette (10-11) at Monessen (18-4), 7 p.m.; California (6-14) at Fort Cherry (20-2), 7 p.m.; Carmichaels (14-4) vs. Winchester Thurston (10-7) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (10-7) at Carlynton (18-2), 7 p.m.; Shenango (8-14) at Serra Catholic (10-10), 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Rochester (9-11) at Bishop Canevin (17-4), 7 p.m.; Eden Christian (13-8) at Geibel Catholic (17-5), 7 p.m.; Neighborhood Academy (12-7) vs. Imani Christian (14-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Leechburg (18-3) at Union (20-2), 7 p.m.

City League

Finals

Sunday’s result

At Petersen Events Center

Allderdice 60, Brashear 44

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Peters Township (12-10) at Mt. Lebanon (20-1), 7 p.m.; Bethel Park (11-9) at Norwin (15-6), 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (11-10) at North Allegheny (20-2), 8 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (12-9) at Upper St. Clair (18-4), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Connellsville (8-14) at Chartiers Valley (21-1), 7 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (13-9) at Hampton (18-4), 8 p.m.; Woodland Hills (10-9) at Moon (17-4), 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (12-10) vs. Indiana (19-3) at Hampton, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (15-7) at South Fayette (18-4), 8 p.m.; Mars (17-5) at Latrobe (17-3), 7 p.m.; Armstrong (13-9) at Trinity (17-5), 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (16-4) at McKeesport (18-4), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Blackhawk (21-0) bye; Belle Vernon (15-7) at Quaker Valley (11-10), 7 p.m.; Freeport (7-11) at Beaver (15-5), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (7-13) at Elizabeth Forward (17-4), 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (17-3) bye; West Mifflin (7-15) at Highlands (18-4), 7 p.m.; Knoch (19-2) bye; Deer Lakes (8-11) at Montour (15-6), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Laurel (13-10) at North Catholic (16-5), 7 p.m.; Waynesburg (16-4) at South Park (19-3), 7 p.m.; Mohawk (9-13) at Avonworth (18-2), 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (13-9) at Freedom (16-4), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Frazier (8-14) at OLSH (18-4), 7 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (15-5) at Fort Cherry (15-6), 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (11-10) at Greensburg Central Catholic (17-4), 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox (9-10) at Seton LaSalle (15-6), 7 p.m.; Ellis School (7-13) at Neshannock (20-2), 7 p.m.; Shenango (12-8) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-8) at Mars, 6 p.m. South Side (14-9) at Serra Catholic (18-1), 7 p.m.; California (13-9) at Burgettstown (17-3), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Rochester (16-4) bye; St. Joseph (8-13) vs. Mapletown (11-9) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (12-6) bye; Riverview (5-13) at Monessen (16-5), 7 p.m.; West Greene (18-3) bye; Avella (10-11) at Bishop Canevin (13-9), 7 p.m.; Union (19-1) bye; Eden Christian (9-10) at Clairton (15-3), 7 p.m.

City League

Finals

Sunday’s result

At Petersen Events Center

Obama Academy 58, Allderdice 40

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Baldwin at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 7:20 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Armstrong at Hempfield, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Latrobe at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

West Allegheny at Mars, Frozen Pond Arena, 7:10 p.m.

Class A

Chartiers Valley at Moon, Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Freeport at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

Kiski Area at Greensburg Salem, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Wheeling Park at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

