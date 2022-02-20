High school scores, schedules for Feb. 20, 2022
By:
Sunday, February 20, 2022 | 5:50 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
North Hills (22-0) bye; Baldwin (12-10) at North Allegheny (14-8), 7 p.m.; Hempfield (7-15) at Mt. Lebanon (14-8), 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (9-12) at Upper St. Clair (15-7), 7 p.m.; Fox Chapel (21-1) bye; Bethel Park (16-6) at Pine-Richland (11-11), 7 p.m.; Central Catholic (17-5) bye; Norwin (9-10) at Butler (12-9), 7 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Woodland Hills (8-14) at Laurel Highlands (21-0), 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (15-7) at Hampton (12-10), 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (8-14) at Penn Hills (17-4), 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (10-11) at Highlands (16-6), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (10-11) at New Castle (20-1), 7 p.m.; Shaler (13-9) at South Fayette (14-8), 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (8-14) at Mars (20-2), 8 p.m.; West Allegheny (10-11) at Gateway (13-5), 8 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Deer Lakes (16-5) at Quaker Valley (20-0), 7 p.m.; Lincoln Park (16-6) vs. North Catholic (18-3), TBA; Burrell (14-8) at Montour (18-4), 7 p.m.; Freeport (13-9) at Belle Vernon (18-3), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Summit Academy (7-8) at Ellwood City (20-2), 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (12-10) at Avonworth (15-6), 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (10-11) vs. Seton LaSalle (17-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Brentwood (15-7) at South Allegheny (15-6), 7 p.m.; Waynesburg (10-11) at Aliquippa (15-7), 7 p.m.; Brownsville (12-8) at Neshannock (17-4), 7 p.m.; Laurel (13-8) vs. Shady Side Academy (15-6) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-10) at Washington (16-2), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Chartiers-Houston (9-13) at OLSH (19-0), 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox (11-7) at Springdale (11-11), 7 p.m.; South Side (8-14) at Greensburg Central Catholic (16-3), 7 p.m.; Jeannette (10-11) at Monessen (18-4), 7 p.m.; California (6-14) at Fort Cherry (20-2), 7 p.m.; Carmichaels (14-4) vs. Winchester Thurston (10-7) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (10-7) at Carlynton (18-2), 7 p.m.; Shenango (8-14) at Serra Catholic (10-10), 7 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Rochester (9-11) at Bishop Canevin (17-4), 7 p.m.; Eden Christian (13-8) at Geibel Catholic (17-5), 7 p.m.; Neighborhood Academy (12-7) vs. Imani Christian (14-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Leechburg (18-3) at Union (20-2), 7 p.m.
City League
Finals
Sunday’s result
At Petersen Events Center
Allderdice 60, Brashear 44
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Peters Township (12-10) at Mt. Lebanon (20-1), 7 p.m.; Bethel Park (11-9) at Norwin (15-6), 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (11-10) at North Allegheny (20-2), 8 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (12-9) at Upper St. Clair (18-4), 7 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Connellsville (8-14) at Chartiers Valley (21-1), 7 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (13-9) at Hampton (18-4), 8 p.m.; Woodland Hills (10-9) at Moon (17-4), 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (12-10) vs. Indiana (19-3) at Hampton, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (15-7) at South Fayette (18-4), 8 p.m.; Mars (17-5) at Latrobe (17-3), 7 p.m.; Armstrong (13-9) at Trinity (17-5), 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (16-4) at McKeesport (18-4), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Blackhawk (21-0) bye; Belle Vernon (15-7) at Quaker Valley (11-10), 7 p.m.; Freeport (7-11) at Beaver (15-5), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (7-13) at Elizabeth Forward (17-4), 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (17-3) bye; West Mifflin (7-15) at Highlands (18-4), 7 p.m.; Knoch (19-2) bye; Deer Lakes (8-11) at Montour (15-6), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Laurel (13-10) at North Catholic (16-5), 7 p.m.; Waynesburg (16-4) at South Park (19-3), 7 p.m.; Mohawk (9-13) at Avonworth (18-2), 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (13-9) at Freedom (16-4), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Frazier (8-14) at OLSH (18-4), 7 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (15-5) at Fort Cherry (15-6), 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (11-10) at Greensburg Central Catholic (17-4), 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox (9-10) at Seton LaSalle (15-6), 7 p.m.; Ellis School (7-13) at Neshannock (20-2), 7 p.m.; Shenango (12-8) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-8) at Mars, 6 p.m. South Side (14-9) at Serra Catholic (18-1), 7 p.m.; California (13-9) at Burgettstown (17-3), 7 p.m.
Class A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Rochester (16-4) bye; St. Joseph (8-13) vs. Mapletown (11-9) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (12-6) bye; Riverview (5-13) at Monessen (16-5), 7 p.m.; West Greene (18-3) bye; Avella (10-11) at Bishop Canevin (13-9), 7 p.m.; Union (19-1) bye; Eden Christian (9-10) at Clairton (15-3), 7 p.m.
City League
Finals
Sunday’s result
At Petersen Events Center
Obama Academy 58, Allderdice 40
Hockey
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Baldwin at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 7:20 p.m.
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Armstrong at Hempfield, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Latrobe at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.
West Allegheny at Mars, Frozen Pond Arena, 7:10 p.m.
Class A
Chartiers Valley at Moon, Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.
Freeport at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.
Kiski Area at Greensburg Salem, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.
Wheeling Park at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
