TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, schedules for Feb. 20, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, February 20, 2022 | 5:50 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

North Hills (22-0) bye; Baldwin (12-10) at North Allegheny (14-8), 7 p.m.; Hempfield (7-15) at Mt. Lebanon (14-8), 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (9-12) at Upper St. Clair (15-7), 7 p.m.; Fox Chapel (21-1) bye; Bethel Park (16-6) at Pine-Richland (11-11), 7 p.m.; Central Catholic (17-5) bye; Norwin (9-10) at Butler (12-9), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Woodland Hills (8-14) at Laurel Highlands (21-0), 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (15-7) at Hampton (12-10), 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (8-14) at Penn Hills (17-4), 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (10-11) at Highlands (16-6), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (10-11) at New Castle (20-1), 7 p.m.; Shaler (13-9) at South Fayette (14-8), 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (8-14) at Mars (20-2), 8 p.m.; West Allegheny (10-11) at Gateway (13-5), 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Deer Lakes (16-5) at Quaker Valley (20-0), 7 p.m.; Lincoln Park (16-6) vs. North Catholic (18-3), TBA; Burrell (14-8) at Montour (18-4), 7 p.m.; Freeport (13-9) at Belle Vernon (18-3), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Summit Academy (7-8) at Ellwood City (20-2), 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (12-10) at Avonworth (15-6), 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (10-11) vs. Seton LaSalle (17-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Brentwood (15-7) at South Allegheny (15-6), 7 p.m.; Waynesburg (10-11) at Aliquippa (15-7), 7 p.m.; Brownsville (12-8) at Neshannock (17-4), 7 p.m.; Laurel (13-8) vs. Shady Side Academy (15-6) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-10) at Washington (16-2), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Chartiers-Houston (9-13) at OLSH (19-0), 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox (11-7) at Springdale (11-11), 7 p.m.; South Side (8-14) at Greensburg Central Catholic (16-3), 7 p.m.; Jeannette (10-11) at Monessen (18-4), 7 p.m.; California (6-14) at Fort Cherry (20-2), 7 p.m.; Carmichaels (14-4) vs. Winchester Thurston (10-7) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (10-7) at Carlynton (18-2), 7 p.m.; Shenango (8-14) at Serra Catholic (10-10), 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Rochester (9-11) at Bishop Canevin (17-4), 7 p.m.; Eden Christian (13-8) at Geibel Catholic (17-5), 7 p.m.; Neighborhood Academy (12-7) vs. Imani Christian (14-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Leechburg (18-3) at Union (20-2), 7 p.m.

City League

Finals

Sunday’s result

At Petersen Events Center

Allderdice 60, Brashear 44

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Peters Township (12-10) at Mt. Lebanon (20-1), 7 p.m.; Bethel Park (11-9) at Norwin (15-6), 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (11-10) at North Allegheny (20-2), 8 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (12-9) at Upper St. Clair (18-4), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Connellsville (8-14) at Chartiers Valley (21-1), 7 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (13-9) at Hampton (18-4), 8 p.m.; Woodland Hills (10-9) at Moon (17-4), 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (12-10) vs. Indiana (19-3) at Hampton, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (15-7) at South Fayette (18-4), 8 p.m.; Mars (17-5) at Latrobe (17-3), 7 p.m.; Armstrong (13-9) at Trinity (17-5), 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (16-4) at McKeesport (18-4), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Blackhawk (21-0) bye; Belle Vernon (15-7) at Quaker Valley (11-10), 7 p.m.; Freeport (7-11) at Beaver (15-5), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (7-13) at Elizabeth Forward (17-4), 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (17-3) bye; West Mifflin (7-15) at Highlands (18-4), 7 p.m.; Knoch (19-2) bye; Deer Lakes (8-11) at Montour (15-6), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Laurel (13-10) at North Catholic (16-5), 7 p.m.; Waynesburg (16-4) at South Park (19-3), 7 p.m.; Mohawk (9-13) at Avonworth (18-2), 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (13-9) at Freedom (16-4), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Frazier (8-14) at OLSH (18-4), 7 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (15-5) at Fort Cherry (15-6), 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (11-10) at Greensburg Central Catholic (17-4), 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox (9-10) at Seton LaSalle (15-6), 7 p.m.; Ellis School (7-13) at Neshannock (20-2), 7 p.m.; Shenango (12-8) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-8) at Mars, 6 p.m. South Side (14-9) at Serra Catholic (18-1), 7 p.m.; California (13-9) at Burgettstown (17-3), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Rochester (16-4) bye; St. Joseph (8-13) vs. Mapletown (11-9) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (12-6) bye; Riverview (5-13) at Monessen (16-5), 7 p.m.; West Greene (18-3) bye; Avella (10-11) at Bishop Canevin (13-9), 7 p.m.; Union (19-1) bye; Eden Christian (9-10) at Clairton (15-3), 7 p.m.

City League

Finals

Sunday’s result

At Petersen Events Center

Obama Academy 58, Allderdice 40

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Baldwin at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 7:20 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Armstrong at Hempfield, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Latrobe at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

West Allegheny at Mars, Frozen Pond Arena, 7:10 p.m.

Class A

Chartiers Valley at Moon, Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Freeport at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

Kiski Area at Greensburg Salem, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Wheeling Park at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

More High School Scores Schedule

High school sports scores, schedules for Feb. 13, 2022
High school sports scores, schedules for Jan. 30, 2022
High school sports schedules for Jan. 24, 2022
High school sports scores, schedules for Jan. 16, 2022
High school sports schedules for Jan. 10, 2022

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me