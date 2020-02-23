High school scores, schedules for Feb. 22, 2020

By:

Saturday, February 22, 2020 | 11:08 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Butler 78, Peters Township 76

Central Catholic 42 , Fox Chapel 34

Mt. Lebanon 70, Bethel Park 48

Upper St. Clair 62, Pine-Richland 59

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Butler (18-4) vs. Upper St. Clair (20-3)

Central Catholic (14-10) vs. Mt. Lebanon (17-6)

Class 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Laurel Highlands (15-8) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-7)

Chartiers Valley (19-4) vs. Mars (18-5)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Belle Vernon 66, Quaker Valley 61

Blackhawk 69, Uniontown 63

Highlands 80, Ringgold 57

New Castle 56, Knoch 50

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Highlands (20-3) vs. vs. Blackhawk (13-10)

New Castle (17-7) vs. Belle Vernon (18-6)

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Lincoln Park (20-4) vs. Aliquippa (16-8) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

North Catholic (22-2) vs. South Allegheny (23-1) at North Hills, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

OLSH (22-1) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-11)

Sto-Rox (17-6) vs. Shenango (19-5)

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Vincentian Academy (19-4) vs. Nazareth Prep (17-7) at North Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.

Bishop Canevin (18-5) vs. Cornell (17-6) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.

PIAA

District 6 playoffs

Class 5A

Championship

Saturday’s result

Johnstown 57, Hollidaysburg 53

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s result

Huntingdon 49, Tyrone 48

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Ligonier Valley (21-2) vs. West Shamokin (18-5)

Westmont Hilltop (18-5) vs. Richland (15-7)

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (20-2) vs. Homer-Center (16-7) at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

West Branch (19-3) vs. Portage (19-4) at Tyrone MS, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Bishop Carroll (14-9) vs. Williamsburg (14-7) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Bethel Park (20-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (18-5)

North Allegheny (20-3) vs. Upper St. Clair (14-7)

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Chartiers Valley 57, Penn Hills 37

Thomas Jefferson 56, Oakland Catholic 44

Trinity 47, Gateway 38

Woodland Hills 52, Moon 49

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Chartiers Valley (23-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (18-6)

Woodland Hills (18-4) vs. Trinity (19-4)

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

North Catholic (22-1) vs. Blackhawk (20-3) at North Hills, 6:15 p.m.

Southmoreland (23-0) vs. Central Valley (18-3) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Avonworth 52, South Park 38

Beaver 52, Seton LaSalle 17

Carlynton 42, Freedom 37

Mohawk 70, East Allegheny 58

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Beaver (20-3) vs. Avonworth (18-6)

Mohawk (20-3) vs. Carlynton (15-8)

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (17-3) vs. Laurel (16-7) at Peters Township, 6:15 p.m.

Bishop Canevin (17-6) vs. Ellis School (18-6) at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Rochester (22-1) vs. Clairton (20-3)

West Greene (23-0) vs. Sewickley Academy (14-10)

PIAA

District 6 playoffs

Class 5A

Championship

Saturday’s result

Portage 75, Hollidaysburg 68

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s result

Forest Hills 83, Huntingdon 44

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Tyrone (19-3) vs. United (20-3)

Cambria Heights (21-2) vs. Penn Cambria (14-9)

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Bellwood-Antis (22-1) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (17-6) at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.

Penns Manor (21-2) vs. Bishop McCort (14-9) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Saturday’s results

Bishop Carroll 61, Purchase Line 39

St. Joseph’s Academy 53, Blacklick Valley 31

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

St. Joseph’s Academy (13-9) vs. Bishop Carroll (13-10) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.

Diving

Boys

Saturday’s results

WPIAL individual championships

Class AAA

1. David Manelis, Fox Chapel, 524.90; 2. Trevor Elliot, Seneca Valley, 424.45; 3. Will Schenk, North Allegheny, 418.30; 4. Carson Yohe, Franklin Regional, 399.0; 5. Matthew Laslavic, Seneca Valley, 391.60; 6. Garrett Buzzelli, Peters Townships, 389.55; 7. Xander Lentz, Penn Trafford, 384.30; 8. Clay McClintock, Greater Latrobe, 371.20; 9. Koda Carslaw, Hampton, 347.70; 10. Jackson Patula, Penn Trafford, 345.95; 11. Lucas Rodgers, North Allegheny, 344.60; 12. Ethan Apaliski, Hampton, 343.80; 13. Aidan Ireland, Fox Chapel, 343.40; 14. Jake DePietro, Penn Trafford, 326.60; 15. Jeremiah Laslavic, Seneca Valley, 326.10; 16. Sam Skeen, Seneca Valley, 310.45; 17. Caleb Cacone, Penn Trafford, 219.60; 18. Ian Palaisa, Connellsville, 218.25; 19. Dylan McCabe, Pine-Richland, 191.15; 20. Nico Niapas, South Fayette, 182.75; 21. Michael Donahue, Moon, 117.55; 22. Ryan Apaliski, Hampton, 116.15; 23. Devin Thomas, Connellsville, 106.40; 24. Colby Mastowski, Connellsville, 93.65; 25. Tristen Vettier, Fox Chapel, 71.30; DQ: Odin Gamble, Franklin Regional, 53.35 (DQ in preliminary round due to two failed dives); DNP: Rylan Kouffman, Hampton

*Top 5 qualify for PIAAs

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL individual championships

Class AAA

1. Christina Shi, North Allegheny, 531.30; 2. Maya Ennis, North Allegheny, 473.65; 3. Zoe Ky, North Allegheny, 457.85; 4. MacKenzie Clark, Seneca Valley, 452.95; 5. Sadie Coda, Bethel Park, 401.40; 6. Ava Christy, Oakland Catholic, 391.25; 7. Paige Williams, Butler, 387.30; 8. Jordyn Miller, Greater Latrobe, 375.65; 9. Lauren Bisignani, Greater Latrobe, 368.90; 10. Ashley Feitsky, Seneca Valley 365.40; 11. Meghan Keppler, Seneca Valley, 362.95, 12. Rylie Smith, Seneca Valley, 360.05; 13. Delaney Lentz, Penn Trafford, 336.75; 14. Maddie Alexander, Pine-Richland, 336.05; 15. Sidney Duffy, Butler, 314.35; 16. Dalayne Waterbec, Butler, 299.85; 17. Ali Hays, Upper St. Clair, 237.00; 18. Maddie Mueller, Mars, 236.55; 19. Marissa Fabac, Penn Trafford, 228.40; 20. Emily Smallwood, Pine-Richland, 208.60; 21. Grace Nelson, Moon Area, 145.05; 22. Elizabeth Crow, Moon Area, 144.15; 23. Abigail Herrle, Baldwin, 139.95; 24. Kirsten Maybach, Mars, 136.80; 25. Annelise Craig, Hampton, 133.45; 26. Rachel Watson, Pine-Richland, 133.25; 27. Addison Burnette, Upper St. Clair, 132.75; 28. Lilly Settembrino, Pine-Richland, 128.75; 29. Morgan Lukaesko, Connellsville, 128.05; 30. Bailey Restilli, North Allegheny, 123.6; 31. Kaycie Cleric, North Hills, 118.00

*Top 5 qualify for PIAAs

Indoor track

Boys

Saturday’s results

Tri-State indoor championships

At Edinboro

Event champions

60 meter dash: Isaac Kane, Upper St. Clair, 7.12

200 meter dash: Isaac Kane, Upper St. Clair, 22.27

400 meter dash: Tom McDonough, North Hills, 50.27

800 meter dash: Kendall Branan, Indiana, 1:53.86

Mile run: Patrick Anderson, Mt. Lebanon, 4:16.67

3000 meter run: Patrick Anderson, Mt. Lebanon, 8:39.15

60 meter hurdles: Dontae Lewis, West Mifflin, 8.33

4×200 meter relay: Seneca Valley, 1:31.75

4×400 meter relay: Canon-McMillan, 3:32.94

4×800 meter relay: Butler, 8:24.39

Distance medley relay: Norwin, 10:41.28

High jump: Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge, 6-7

Long jump: Nathan Sciarro, Riverside, 21-11.5

Triple jump: Cam Mbalo, Shaler, 47-1.25

Pole Vault: Tanner Barnhart, Hempfield, 14-6

Shot put: Dustin Hyde, Somerset, 60-3.5

Girls

Saturday’s results

Tri-State indoor championships

At Edinboro

Event champions

60 meter dash: Casey Burton, North Allegheny, 7.76

200 meter dash: Casey Burton, North Allegheny, 25.87

400 meter dash: Amy Allen, South Fayette, 58.63

800 meter dash: Emma Fleck, South Fayette, 2:18.03

Mile run: Emily Carter, Bethel Park, 5:12.65

3000 meter run: Emily Carter, Bethel Park, 10:04.67

60 meter hurdles: Grace Parker, Villa Mara Academy, 9.27

4×200 meter relay: South Fayette, 1:46.82

4×400 meter relay: South Fayette, 4:08.75

4×800 meter relay: Bethel Park, 9:42.77

Distance medley relay: Bethel Park, 12:34.53

High jump: Giana Torri, Hempfield, 5-1

Long jump: Casey Burton, North Allegheny, 18-2.5

Triple jump: Leslie Manson, Obama Academy, 36-8.5

Pole Vault: Taylor Shriver, Waynesburg, 11-4

Shot put: Isabella Gera, Hempfield, 42-11

Wrestling

Saturday’s results

PIAA Southwest Regional

At IUP’s Kovalchick Complex

Class 2A

106 pounds

First-place: Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge d. Coen Bainey, Bald Eagle Area, 6-4

Third-place: Nathan Pelesky, North Star def. Chase Brandebura, Carlynton, 9-1 (2:26)

Fifth-place: Jaxon Matthews, Central-Martinsburg d. Colin Bartley, Laurel, 10-4

Seventh-place: Niko Ferra, Burrell p. Shane Momyer, Yough, 4:14

113 pounds

First-place: Joey Fischer, South Park d. Kal Burkett, Chestnut Ridge, 1-0

Third-place: Hunter Walk, Tyrone d. Easton Toth, Forest Hills, 8-3

Fifth-place: Zeke Dubler, Glendale d. Luke Geibig, Mt. Pleasant, 4-2

Seventh-place: Bryce Beatty, Mt. Union d. Trevor Donaldson, Meyersdale, 4-3

120 pounds

First-place: Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward p. Roland Mills, Huntingdon, 3:58

Third-place: Nathan Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge d. Cooper Gilham, Bald Eagle Area, 6-2

Fifth-place: Nick Salerno, Burrell d. Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown, 9-3

Seventh-place: Kyle Mccollum, Beth-Center d. Mat Emerick, Bedford, 3-0

126 pounds

First-place: Jackson Arrington, Forest hills d. Tyler Cymmerman, Derry, 8-1

Third-place: Ross Dull, Chestnut Ridge d. Damian George, Mt. Pleasant, 8-3

Fifth-place: Hunter Horton, Tussey Mountain wbf.

Seventh-place: Suds Dubler, Glendale m.d. Camden Koontz, Bedford, 8-0

132 pounds

First-place: Brock McMillen, Glendale d. Ian Oswalt, Burrell, 3-1 SV

Third-place: Noah Teeter, Forest Hills d. Nate Yagle, McGuffey, 7-2

Fifth-place: Amonn Ohl, St. Joseph’s Academy d. Kaleb Miller, Chestnut Ridge, 5-2

Seventh-place: Dion Lyons, Valley, wbf

138 pounds

First-place: Kaden Cassidy, Bedford d. Zack Witmer, St. Joseph’s Academy, 6-0

Third-place: Clayton Royer, Penns Valley d. Kenny Duschek, Freedom, 1-0

Fifth-place: Ian Sherlock, Northern Bedford p. Chase Chapman, Philipsburg-Osceola, 4:45

Seventh-place: Todd Fisher, Beth-Center, wbf

145 pounds

First-place: Gage McClenahan, Bald Eagle Area d. Erik Gibson, Forest Hills, 5-4

Third-place: Tristan Pugh, Berlin-Brothersvalley d. Cooper Warshel, Richland, 3-2

Fifth-place: Noah Korenoski, Westmont Hilltop d. Tristan Rutter, Glendale, 3-0

Seventh-place: Gryphon Callihan, Chestnut Ridge p. Ethan Hemminger, Somerset, 4:19

152 pounds

First-place: Caleb Dowling, St. Joseph’s Academy d. A.J. Corrago, Burrell, 2-1

Third-place: Malachi Duvall, Philipsburg-Osceola m.d. Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, 8-0

Fifth-place: Ryan Weyandt, Forest Hills d. Luke Moore, Chestnut Ridge, 2-1

Seventh-place: Hudson Holbay, Westmont-Hilltop p. Drew Koleno, Bald Eagle Area, 2:31

160 pounds

First-place: Thayne Lawrence, Frazier p. Keegan Rothrock, St. Joseph’s Academy, 5:32

Third-place: Hunter Weitoish, Philipsburg-Osceola d. Alex Taylor, Bellwood-Antis, 5-0

Fifth-place: Ethan Barr, McGuffey d. Daniel Moore, Chestnut Ridge, 2-1

Seventh-place: Ethan Marcozzi, Bishop McCort d. Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton, 10-3

170 pounds

First-place: Tyler Stoltzfus, St. Joseph’s Academy d. Trent Schultheis, Freedom, 6-4 SV

Third-place: Jacob Sabol, Richland d. Colby Imler, Northern Bedford, 4-0

Fifth-place: Drake Gindlesperger, Meyerdale p. Austin Pantaleo, Quaker Valley, 1:59

Seventh-place: D.J. Slovick, Burgettstown p. Alex Weaver, Tyrone Area, 2:21

182 pounds

First-place: Austin Walley, Ellwood City d. Patrick Cutchumber, Quaker Valley, 7-4

Third-place: Ricky Feroce, Burrell d. Andrew Sharer, Penns Valley, 6-2

Fifth-place: Ian Eckenrode, Cambria Heights d. Myles Baney, Huntingdon, 6-1

Seventh-place: Collin Milko, Carlynton d. Mason Muto, Westmont-Hilltop, 3-0

195 pounds

First-place: Parker Moore, Philipsburg-Osceola d. Tanner Dluhos, Westmont-Hilltop, 7-1

Third-place: Garrett Boone, McGuffey p. Ashton Dull, Bedford, 0:47

Fifth-place: Ethan Cain, Elizabeth Forward d. Bret Huffman, Southmoreland, 8-1

Seventh-place: Jake Most, Berlin-Brothersvalley inj. def. Seth Dudurich, Glendale, 0:00

220 pounds

First-place: Duane Knisely, Chestnut Ridge d. Cory Johnston, Glendale, 3-1 SV

Third-place: Jake Ryan, Mt. Union p. David Close, Bald Eagle Area, 1:54

Fifth-place: Robbie West, Fort Cherry p. Jonathan Wolfe, Jefferson-Morgan, 1:19

Seventh-place: Logan Propst, Everett, wbf

285 pounds

First-place: Jalen Stephens, Meyersdale p. Mitch Miles, Laurel, 4:30

Third-place: Riley Kemper, Burgettstown p. Marvin Beatty, Marion Center, 2:04

Fifth-place: Evan Pellegrine, Bellwood-Antis d. Matt Watkins, Tussey Mountain, 7-3

Seventh-place: Kyle Jasper, Glendale, wbf

WPIAL sectionals

Class 3A

Section 1

At Kiski Area

106 pounds

First-place: Briar Priest, Hempfield d. Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe, 5-4

Third-place: Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford d. Antonio Giordano, Kiski Area, 8-2

Fifth-place: Justin Bass, Franklin Regional d. Carson Handra, Norwin, 4-0

113 pounds

First-place: Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional d. Ethan Berginc, Hempfield, 9-4

Third-place: Vince Citrano, Plum d. Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area, 7-3

Fifth-place: Lucio Angelicchio, Latrobe d. Conner Henning, Norwin, 9-5

120 pounds

First-place: Nathan Roth, Latrobe m.d. Dom Giordano, Kiski Area, 16-5

Third-place: Evan Whiteside, Gateway m.d. Luke Passarelli, Norwin, 12-2

Fifth-place: Ethan Lebin, Hempfield d. Steve Tucibat, Penn Hills, 6-4

126 pounds

First-place: Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional d. Kurtis Phipps, Norwin, 2-0, SV

Third-place: Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield p. Cole Yocca, Plum, 3:46

Fifth-place: Ryan Auel, Penn-Trafford d. Nico Williams, Greensburg Salem, 8-2

132 pounds

First-place: Gabe Willochell, Latrobe m.d. Garrett Thompson, Franklin Regional, 12-0

Third-place: Hunter Shields, Penn Hills d. Cody Kaufman, Greensburg Salem, 1-0

Fifth-place: Colton Minerva, Norwin d. Owen Ott, Penn-Trafford, 2-1

138 pounds

First-place: John Altieri, Norwin t.f. Lucas Paszek, Penn-Trafford, 19-4, 3:23

Third-place: Nathan Stone, Franklin Regional m.d. Colt Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem, 9-0

Fifth-place: Jaden Brown, Central Catholic m.d. Derek Choby, Hempfield, 10-2

145 pounds

First-place: Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield d. Mason Spears, Franklin Regional, 8-7

Third-place: Ricky Armstrong, Latrobe p. Luke Willett, Greensburg Salem, 2:09

Fifth-place: Andrew Claassen, Plum p. Tom Muha, Central Catholic, 1:40

152 pounds

First-place: Sammy Starr, Kiski Area p. Chase Kranitz, Norwin, 3:10

Third-place: Jack Pletcher, Latrobe p. Mike Devito, Penn Hills, 1:56

Fifth-place: Cooper Phillips, Greensburg Salem p. Floyd McKenna, Gateway, 3:55

160 pounds

First-place: Jack Blumer, Kiski Area d. Trevor Verkleeren, Hempfield, 7-2

Third-place: Ian Ewing, Greensburg Salem d. Gavyn Beck, Franklin Regional, 4-3 SV

Fifth-place: Frankie Gill, Norwin d. Jarrod Citrano, Plum, 3-0

170 pounds

First-place: Nick Delp, Kiski Area d. Tony Zona, Penn-Trafford, 7-0

Third-place: Logan Zitterbart, Latrobe p. Christian McChesney, Greensburg Salem, 1:48

Fifth-place: Christo Marion, Franklin Regional p. Robert Harris, Penn Hills, 0:42

182 pounds

First-place: Jared Curcio, Kiski Area d. Justin Cramer, Hempfield, 3-1 SV

Third-place: Corey Boerlo, Latrobe p. Coby Stepanik, Hempfield, 3:29

Fifth-place: Josh Page, Norwin m.d. Luke Health, Plum, 9-1

195 pounds

First-place: Brayden Roscosky, Kiski Area d. Justin Cramer, Hempfield, 3-1 SV

Third-place: Tyler Lynch, Latrobe p. A.J. Palumbo, Penn Hills, 0:48

Fifth-place: Trent Patrick, Greensburg Salem p. Anthony Alesi, Franklin Regional, 0:39

220 pounds

First-place: John Meyers, Greensburg Salem d. Dillon Ferretti, Hempfield, 3-2

Third-place: Tyler Ross, Latrobe d. Carter Dilts, Kiski Area, 6-4

Fifth-place: No match

285 pounds

First-place: Isaiah Vance, Hempfield d. William McChesney, Greensburg Salem, 1-0

Third-place: Jack Dilts, Kiski Area p. Peyton Kelly, Penn-Trafford, 3:54

Fifth-place: Chris Horton, Gateway p. Ian Lamia, Plum, 4:05

Section 2

At Thomas Jefferson

106 pounds

First-place: Chad Ozias, Connellsville p. Gabe Galioto, Thomas Jefferson, 0:34

Third-place: Henry Meyers, Peters Township p. Keith Holt, West Mifflin, 3:56

Fifth-place: Cody Garancsi, McKeesport p. Alex Simon, Albert Gallatin, 3:54

113 pounds

First-place: Mason Prinkey, Connellsville p. Jackson Spiteri, Peters Township, 1:13

Third-place: Ryan Fisher, West Mifflin p. Noah Mimidis, Ringgold, 2:28

Fifth-place: Xoren Radusewicz, Belle Vernon m.d. Aidan Stella, Thomas Jefferson, 11-1

120 pounds

First-place: Jace Ross, Connellsville p. Bryson Bench, Bethel Park, 0:30

Third-place: Grant Lindsey, Albert Gallatin d. Brady Willochell, McKeesport, 8-2

Fifth-place: Ryan Wells, Upper St. Clair d. Luca Attanucci, Peters Township, 8-1

126 pounds

First-place: Bryce Wilkes, Peters Township p. Hunter Claycomb, Connellsville, 1:45

Third-place: Jesse Galioto, West Mifflin d. Caleb Higdon, McKeesport, 4-3

Fifth-place: Louie Pietragallo, Mt. Lebanon d. John Starusko, Baldwin, 8-6

132 pounds

First-place: Ben Eckenrod, Thomas Jefferson m.d. Nyzair Burt, West Mifflin, 12-0

Third-place: Zach Bigam, Connellsville d. Eli Crittenden, Mt. Lebanon, 4-2, SV

Fifth-place: Noah Schratz, Peters Township d. Phil Dennis, Albert Gallatin, 8-5

138 pounds

First-place: Kale Buckiso, Thomas Jefferson d. Tony Salopek, West Mifflin, 2-0, SV

Third-place: Parker Loera, Bethel Park d. Ben Cedar, Upper St. Clair, 1-0

Fifth-place: Will Kail, Peters Township p. Darvish Kapitonov, Mt. Lebanon, 1:34

145 pounds

First-place: Jared Keslar, Connellsville p. Jackson Gray, Mt. Lebanon, 2:59

Third-place: Michael Zacur, Thomas Jefferson p. Dan Kyle, Upper St. Clair, 2:53

Fifth-place: Justin Bochter, Baldwin p. Ross Weimer, McKeesport, 4:44

152 pounds

First-place: Jacob Duncan, Ringgold p. George Shultz, Connellsville, 3:11

Third-place: Jase Dorsey, Thomas Jefferson m.d. Luke Iovino, Mt. Lebanon, 8-0

Fifth-place: Nolan Piotrowski, McKeesport m.d. Kaden Jackson, Upper St. Clair, 15-2

160 pounds

First-place: Brendan Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson d. Casper Hinklie, Connellsville, 5-0

Third-place: Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon d. Gavin Rosso, West Mifflin, 4-2

Fifth-place: Clayton Holloway, McKeesport p. Logan Vickers, Ringgold, 2:51

170 pounds

First-place: Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon m.d. Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson, 12-4

Third-place: Frank Guzzi, West Mifflin p. Isaiah Siwik, Baldwin, 1:36

Fifth-place: Dennis Nichelson, Connellsville, won by DQ Brandon Hartman, Bethel Park, 2:13

182 pounds

First-place: Donovan McMillon, Peters Township d. Dakoda Rodgers, Connellsville, 1-0

Third-place: Riley O’Mara, Bethel Park p. Trystan Alava, Thomas Jefferson, 1:55

Fifth-place: Bolivar Compusano, McKeesport p. Jaden Keating, Upper St. Clair, 1:33

195 pounds

First-place: Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon d. Luke Montgomery, Bethel Park, 5-0

Third-place: Howie Congdon, West Mifflin p. Jake Fisher, Thomas Jefferson, 2:42

Fifth-place: Jack Bryer, Belle Vernon d. Joe Black, Ringgold, 8-5

220 pounds

First-place: Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon d. Andy Mellinger, McKeesport, 5-1

Third-place: Denver Haynes, Thomas Jefferson d. Tyler Thimons, Bethel Park, 4-2

Fifth-place: Seth Kuhns, Connellsville p. Kade Capristo, Mt. Lebanon, 2:45

285 pounds

First-place: Logan Danielson, Thomas Jefferson d. Shawn Loring, Albert Gallatin, 5-1

Third-place: Andre Rhone, West Mifflin p. Ben Streiff, Mt. Lebanon, 2:52

Fifth-place: Nate Farley, Belle Vernon d. Dante Compagni, Ringgold, 6-2, TB2

Section 3

At Fox Chapel

106 pounds

First-place: Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley d. Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland, 6-2

Third-place: Sam Horton, North Allegheny p. Derrick Falk, North Hills, 0:45

Fifth-place: Tyler Skalican, Indiana m.d. Matthew Frank, Knoch, 12-3

113 pounds

First-place: Nick Gorman, North Allegheny d. Hunter Swedish, Seneca Valley, 11-7, TB2

Third-place: Levi Donnel, Butler p. Rocco Darocy, Mars, 1:25

Fifth-place: Liam McFarlane, Indiana p. Shane Simpson, Pine-Richland, 2:31

120 pounds

First-place: Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley d. Dylan Coy, North Allegheny, 2-0

Third-place: Michael Kinzey, Armstrong p. Brandon Krul, Mars, 4:05

Fifth-place: Ray Worsen, Fox Chapel d. Nick Schaukowitsch, Butler, 6-2

126 pounds

First-place: Zach Wright, Hampton p. Robert Palmieri, Pine-Richland, 1:24

Third-place: Nathan Monteparte, North Allegheny d. Matt Sewatka, North Hills, 6-3

Fifth-place: Clayton Dressler, Butler p. Braeden Trumbull, Armstrong, 2:12

132 pounds

First-place: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley d. Kelin Laffey, Pine-Richland, 5-0

Third-place: Daniel Turner, Indiana d. Jeremy MacPherson, North Hills, 6-3

Fifth-place: A.J. Rohan, North Allegheny d. Colton Spohn, Butler, 1-0

138 pounds

First-place: Sam Hillegas, North Hills m.d. Chanz Shearer, Seneca Valley, 15-2

Third-place: Max Stedeford, North Allegheny p. Christian Scheller, Mars, 1:58

Fifth-place: Kameron Grassi, Knoch d. Jack Turner, Indiana, 8-2

145 pounds

First-place: Nathan Lukez, Pine-Richland d. Antonio Amelio, Seneca Valley, 3-1

Third-place: Frederick Junko, North Allegheny d. Nate McMaster, Butler, 5-2

Fifth-place: Bradley Petras, Indiana p. Hunter Turner, Armstrong, 3:42

152 pounds

First-place: Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland p. Grant Mackay, North Allegheny, 5:45

Third-place: Drew Vlasnik, Seneca Valley d. Steven Green, Butler, 5-1

Fifth-place: Noah Cooper, Armstrong p. Jake Patterson, Fox Chapel, 1:34

160 pounds

First-place: Alex Wecht, Fox Chapel d. Guy Deleonardis, Knoch, 3-2

Third-place: Ian Branstetter, North Allegheny d. Sean Mcelhinney, Mars, 8-2

Fifth-place: Jacob Lukez, Pine-Richland, wbf

170 pounds

First-place: Tyler Kocak, Hampton p. Liam Volk-Klos, Seneca Valley, 1:55

Third-place: Cooper Baxter, Butler t.f. Ethan Mikovitz, North Hills, 16-1, 4:17

Fifth-place: Kyle Lauster, Knoch p. Luke Levendusky, Pine-Richland, 2:40

182 pounds

First-place: Justin Hart, Hampton d. Nick Marcenelle, North Allegheny, 3-2

Third-place: A.J. Ryan, Indiana t.f. Luke O’Conner, Fox Chapel, 18-1 (3:00)

Fifth-place: Patrick Johnson, Seneca Valley p. Sam Freyermuth, Knoch, 4:59

195 pounds

First-place: Logan Harmon, Armstrong m.d. Caleb Hartung, Butler, 13-1

Third-place: Aaron Pepmeyer, North Hills d. Caden Leighty, Seneca Valley, 3-1

Fifth-place: Jayden Resch, Hampton p. Henry Gavazzi, Fox Chapel, 1:16

220 pounds

First-place: Dawson Dietz, Hampton p. Ed Farrell, Fox Chapel, 1:25

Third-place: Zach Shaver, Pine-Richland d. Damon Thompson, North Hills, 3-1

Fifth-place: Nick Funovits, Seneca Valley d. Luke Rumpler, North Allegheny, 7-4

285 pounds

First-place: Ben Grafton, North Allegheny m.d. Eli Reese, Knoch, 11-1

Third-place: Tanner Smith, Indiana p. Davin Beahm, Seneca Valley, 6:41

Fifth-place: Jordan White, Fox Chapel p. Zak Dillingham, Armstrong, 0:35

Section 4

At Chartiers Valley

106 pounds

First-place: Ty Watters, West Allegheny d. Mac Church, Waynesburg, 3-2

Third-place: Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan m.d. James Walzer, Montour, 13-1

Fifth-place: James Anderson, South Fayette p. Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley, 2:31

113 pounds

First-place: Nico Taddy, West Allegheny p. Brandon Dami, Canon-McMillan, 5:23

Third-place: Nate Jones, Waynesburg d. Tyler Diggins, Moon, 4-0

Fifth-place: Cohlman Carpenter, South Fayette d. Nik Dettling, Montour, 6-2

120 pounds

First-place: Costa Moore, Canon-McMillan d. Peter Chacon, Montour, 8-2

Third-place: Luke Potts, West Allegheny d. Charles Trimber, Moon, 7-0

Fifth-place: Jacob Potts, South Fayette p. Gavin Novak, Chartiers Valley, 4:21

126 pounds

First-place: Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg m.d. Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley, 9-1

Third-place: Jacob Gardner, Canon-McMillan p. Dawson Anderson, South Fayette, 0:20

Fifth-place: Tyler Holman, Ambridge d. Giovanni Carlucci, New Castle, 10-2, 3:55

132 pounds

First-place: Cole Homet, Waynesburg d. Jordan Watters, West Allegheny, 5-4, UTB

Third-place: Jonah Miller, New Castle d. Cody Trout, Chartiers Valley, 8-4

Fifth-place: Henry Orlandini, Montour, wbf

138 pounds

First-place: Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg, wbf

Third-place: Aaron Deluca, Montour d. Tyler Soule, Canon-McMillan, 4-2, UTB

Fifth-place: Camden Harbert, West Allegheny p. Cameron Boyce, New Castle, 4:19

145 pounds

First-place: Christopher Beatty, Chartiers Valley p. Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg, 5:18

Third-place: Gabriel Stafford, Canon-McMillan, p. Evan Bell, Trinity, 2:38

Fifth-place: Praicen Long, South Fayette p. Matt Luchovick, Montour, 0:51

152 pounds

First-place: Tanner Rohaley, Canon-McMillan d. Daniel Yetsick, Ambridge, 1-0

Third-place: Nate Stephenson, Waynesburg d. Luke Finestone, South Fayette, 7-0

Fifth-place: Gavin Joyce, New Castle m.d. Khojiakbar Sultanov, Chartiers Valley, 14-6

160 pounds

First-place: Luca Augustine, Waynesburg p. Drew Cain, Trinity, 3:44

Third-place: Aiden Deluca, Montour m.d. Shabur Karimov, Chartiers Valley, 13-1

Fifth-place: Jake Jones, West Allegheny m.d. Andrew Fedorchak, Canon-McMillan, 8-0

170 pounds

First-place: Eli Brinsky, South Fayette d. Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan, 7-0

Third-place: Eli Makel, Waynesburg p. Malique Smith, Moon, 2:06

Fifth-place: Ben Koch, Montour p. Robert Slizik, Chartiers Valley, 0:41

182 pounds

First-place: Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan p. Darnell Johnson, Waynesburg, 1:53

Third-place: Murat Zaynullaev, Chartiers Valley p. Brandon Halbedl, Montour, 2:23

Fifth-place: Noah Shields, New Castle d. Gabe Castner, Moon, 4-0

195 pounds

First-place: Noah Tustin, Waynesburg p. Tyler Rohaley, Canon-McMillan, 2:36

Third-place: Donovan O’Malley, Chartiers Valley d. Dalton Dobyns, Moon, 4-3

Fifth-place: Regis Seng, Trinity p. Christian Reynolds, West Allegheny, 2:26

220 pounds

First-place: Cole Whitmer, Trinity d. Evan Miller, Canon-McMillan, 4-1

Third-place: Josh Sarasnick, Chartiers Valley p. Josh Sobeck, Montour, 2:43

285 pounds

First-place: Quentin Franklin, South Fayette d. Tyson Brophy, Trinity, 1-0

Third-place: Ryan Howard, Waynesburg p. Sennaca Harney, Moon, 0:40

Fifth-place: Jacob Traupman, Ambridge p. Micah Killion, New Castle, 1:51

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.