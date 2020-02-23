High school scores, schedules for Feb. 22, 2020
High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s results
Butler 78, Peters Township 76
Central Catholic 42 , Fox Chapel 34
Mt. Lebanon 70, Bethel Park 48
Upper St. Clair 62, Pine-Richland 59
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
(Sites & times TBD)
Butler (18-4) vs. Upper St. Clair (20-3)
Central Catholic (14-10) vs. Mt. Lebanon (17-6)
Class 5A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
(Sites & times TBD)
Laurel Highlands (15-8) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-7)
Chartiers Valley (19-4) vs. Mars (18-5)
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s results
Belle Vernon 66, Quaker Valley 61
Blackhawk 69, Uniontown 63
Highlands 80, Ringgold 57
New Castle 56, Knoch 50
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
(Sites & times TBD)
Highlands (20-3) vs. vs. Blackhawk (13-10)
New Castle (17-7) vs. Belle Vernon (18-6)
Class 3A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Lincoln Park (20-4) vs. Aliquippa (16-8) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
North Catholic (22-2) vs. South Allegheny (23-1) at North Hills, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
(Sites & times TBD)
OLSH (22-1) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-11)
Sto-Rox (17-6) vs. Shenango (19-5)
Class A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Vincentian Academy (19-4) vs. Nazareth Prep (17-7) at North Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.
Bishop Canevin (18-5) vs. Cornell (17-6) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.
PIAA
District 6 playoffs
Class 5A
Championship
Saturday’s result
Johnstown 57, Hollidaysburg 53
Class 4A
Championship
Saturday’s result
Huntingdon 49, Tyrone 48
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
(Sites & times TBD)
Ligonier Valley (21-2) vs. West Shamokin (18-5)
Westmont Hilltop (18-5) vs. Richland (15-7)
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Bishop Guilfoyle (20-2) vs. Homer-Center (16-7) at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.
West Branch (19-3) vs. Portage (19-4) at Tyrone MS, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Bishop Carroll (14-9) vs. Williamsburg (14-7) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
(Sites & times TBD)
Bethel Park (20-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (18-5)
North Allegheny (20-3) vs. Upper St. Clair (14-7)
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s results
Chartiers Valley 57, Penn Hills 37
Thomas Jefferson 56, Oakland Catholic 44
Trinity 47, Gateway 38
Woodland Hills 52, Moon 49
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
(Sites & times TBD)
Chartiers Valley (23-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (18-6)
Woodland Hills (18-4) vs. Trinity (19-4)
Class 4A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
North Catholic (22-1) vs. Blackhawk (20-3) at North Hills, 6:15 p.m.
Southmoreland (23-0) vs. Central Valley (18-3) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s results
Avonworth 52, South Park 38
Beaver 52, Seton LaSalle 17
Carlynton 42, Freedom 37
Mohawk 70, East Allegheny 58
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
(Sites & times TBD)
Beaver (20-3) vs. Avonworth (18-6)
Mohawk (20-3) vs. Carlynton (15-8)
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Serra Catholic (17-3) vs. Laurel (16-7) at Peters Township, 6:15 p.m.
Bishop Canevin (17-6) vs. Ellis School (18-6) at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
(Sites & times TBD)
Rochester (22-1) vs. Clairton (20-3)
West Greene (23-0) vs. Sewickley Academy (14-10)
PIAA
District 6 playoffs
Class 5A
Championship
Saturday’s result
Portage 75, Hollidaysburg 68
Class 4A
Championship
Saturday’s result
Forest Hills 83, Huntingdon 44
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
(Sites & times TBD)
Tyrone (19-3) vs. United (20-3)
Cambria Heights (21-2) vs. Penn Cambria (14-9)
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Bellwood-Antis (22-1) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (17-6) at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.
Penns Manor (21-2) vs. Bishop McCort (14-9) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Saturday’s results
Bishop Carroll 61, Purchase Line 39
St. Joseph’s Academy 53, Blacklick Valley 31
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
St. Joseph’s Academy (13-9) vs. Bishop Carroll (13-10) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.
Diving
Boys
Saturday’s results
WPIAL individual championships
Class AAA
1. David Manelis, Fox Chapel, 524.90; 2. Trevor Elliot, Seneca Valley, 424.45; 3. Will Schenk, North Allegheny, 418.30; 4. Carson Yohe, Franklin Regional, 399.0; 5. Matthew Laslavic, Seneca Valley, 391.60; 6. Garrett Buzzelli, Peters Townships, 389.55; 7. Xander Lentz, Penn Trafford, 384.30; 8. Clay McClintock, Greater Latrobe, 371.20; 9. Koda Carslaw, Hampton, 347.70; 10. Jackson Patula, Penn Trafford, 345.95; 11. Lucas Rodgers, North Allegheny, 344.60; 12. Ethan Apaliski, Hampton, 343.80; 13. Aidan Ireland, Fox Chapel, 343.40; 14. Jake DePietro, Penn Trafford, 326.60; 15. Jeremiah Laslavic, Seneca Valley, 326.10; 16. Sam Skeen, Seneca Valley, 310.45; 17. Caleb Cacone, Penn Trafford, 219.60; 18. Ian Palaisa, Connellsville, 218.25; 19. Dylan McCabe, Pine-Richland, 191.15; 20. Nico Niapas, South Fayette, 182.75; 21. Michael Donahue, Moon, 117.55; 22. Ryan Apaliski, Hampton, 116.15; 23. Devin Thomas, Connellsville, 106.40; 24. Colby Mastowski, Connellsville, 93.65; 25. Tristen Vettier, Fox Chapel, 71.30; DQ: Odin Gamble, Franklin Regional, 53.35 (DQ in preliminary round due to two failed dives); DNP: Rylan Kouffman, Hampton
*Top 5 qualify for PIAAs
Girls
Saturday’s results
WPIAL individual championships
Class AAA
1. Christina Shi, North Allegheny, 531.30; 2. Maya Ennis, North Allegheny, 473.65; 3. Zoe Ky, North Allegheny, 457.85; 4. MacKenzie Clark, Seneca Valley, 452.95; 5. Sadie Coda, Bethel Park, 401.40; 6. Ava Christy, Oakland Catholic, 391.25; 7. Paige Williams, Butler, 387.30; 8. Jordyn Miller, Greater Latrobe, 375.65; 9. Lauren Bisignani, Greater Latrobe, 368.90; 10. Ashley Feitsky, Seneca Valley 365.40; 11. Meghan Keppler, Seneca Valley, 362.95, 12. Rylie Smith, Seneca Valley, 360.05; 13. Delaney Lentz, Penn Trafford, 336.75; 14. Maddie Alexander, Pine-Richland, 336.05; 15. Sidney Duffy, Butler, 314.35; 16. Dalayne Waterbec, Butler, 299.85; 17. Ali Hays, Upper St. Clair, 237.00; 18. Maddie Mueller, Mars, 236.55; 19. Marissa Fabac, Penn Trafford, 228.40; 20. Emily Smallwood, Pine-Richland, 208.60; 21. Grace Nelson, Moon Area, 145.05; 22. Elizabeth Crow, Moon Area, 144.15; 23. Abigail Herrle, Baldwin, 139.95; 24. Kirsten Maybach, Mars, 136.80; 25. Annelise Craig, Hampton, 133.45; 26. Rachel Watson, Pine-Richland, 133.25; 27. Addison Burnette, Upper St. Clair, 132.75; 28. Lilly Settembrino, Pine-Richland, 128.75; 29. Morgan Lukaesko, Connellsville, 128.05; 30. Bailey Restilli, North Allegheny, 123.6; 31. Kaycie Cleric, North Hills, 118.00
*Top 5 qualify for PIAAs
Indoor track
Boys
Saturday’s results
Tri-State indoor championships
At Edinboro
Event champions
60 meter dash: Isaac Kane, Upper St. Clair, 7.12
200 meter dash: Isaac Kane, Upper St. Clair, 22.27
400 meter dash: Tom McDonough, North Hills, 50.27
800 meter dash: Kendall Branan, Indiana, 1:53.86
Mile run: Patrick Anderson, Mt. Lebanon, 4:16.67
3000 meter run: Patrick Anderson, Mt. Lebanon, 8:39.15
60 meter hurdles: Dontae Lewis, West Mifflin, 8.33
4×200 meter relay: Seneca Valley, 1:31.75
4×400 meter relay: Canon-McMillan, 3:32.94
4×800 meter relay: Butler, 8:24.39
Distance medley relay: Norwin, 10:41.28
High jump: Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge, 6-7
Long jump: Nathan Sciarro, Riverside, 21-11.5
Triple jump: Cam Mbalo, Shaler, 47-1.25
Pole Vault: Tanner Barnhart, Hempfield, 14-6
Shot put: Dustin Hyde, Somerset, 60-3.5
Girls
Saturday’s results
Tri-State indoor championships
At Edinboro
Event champions
60 meter dash: Casey Burton, North Allegheny, 7.76
200 meter dash: Casey Burton, North Allegheny, 25.87
400 meter dash: Amy Allen, South Fayette, 58.63
800 meter dash: Emma Fleck, South Fayette, 2:18.03
Mile run: Emily Carter, Bethel Park, 5:12.65
3000 meter run: Emily Carter, Bethel Park, 10:04.67
60 meter hurdles: Grace Parker, Villa Mara Academy, 9.27
4×200 meter relay: South Fayette, 1:46.82
4×400 meter relay: South Fayette, 4:08.75
4×800 meter relay: Bethel Park, 9:42.77
Distance medley relay: Bethel Park, 12:34.53
High jump: Giana Torri, Hempfield, 5-1
Long jump: Casey Burton, North Allegheny, 18-2.5
Triple jump: Leslie Manson, Obama Academy, 36-8.5
Pole Vault: Taylor Shriver, Waynesburg, 11-4
Shot put: Isabella Gera, Hempfield, 42-11
Wrestling
Saturday’s results
PIAA Southwest Regional
At IUP’s Kovalchick Complex
Class 2A
106 pounds
First-place: Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge d. Coen Bainey, Bald Eagle Area, 6-4
Third-place: Nathan Pelesky, North Star def. Chase Brandebura, Carlynton, 9-1 (2:26)
Fifth-place: Jaxon Matthews, Central-Martinsburg d. Colin Bartley, Laurel, 10-4
Seventh-place: Niko Ferra, Burrell p. Shane Momyer, Yough, 4:14
113 pounds
First-place: Joey Fischer, South Park d. Kal Burkett, Chestnut Ridge, 1-0
Third-place: Hunter Walk, Tyrone d. Easton Toth, Forest Hills, 8-3
Fifth-place: Zeke Dubler, Glendale d. Luke Geibig, Mt. Pleasant, 4-2
Seventh-place: Bryce Beatty, Mt. Union d. Trevor Donaldson, Meyersdale, 4-3
120 pounds
First-place: Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward p. Roland Mills, Huntingdon, 3:58
Third-place: Nathan Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge d. Cooper Gilham, Bald Eagle Area, 6-2
Fifth-place: Nick Salerno, Burrell d. Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown, 9-3
Seventh-place: Kyle Mccollum, Beth-Center d. Mat Emerick, Bedford, 3-0
126 pounds
First-place: Jackson Arrington, Forest hills d. Tyler Cymmerman, Derry, 8-1
Third-place: Ross Dull, Chestnut Ridge d. Damian George, Mt. Pleasant, 8-3
Fifth-place: Hunter Horton, Tussey Mountain wbf.
Seventh-place: Suds Dubler, Glendale m.d. Camden Koontz, Bedford, 8-0
132 pounds
First-place: Brock McMillen, Glendale d. Ian Oswalt, Burrell, 3-1 SV
Third-place: Noah Teeter, Forest Hills d. Nate Yagle, McGuffey, 7-2
Fifth-place: Amonn Ohl, St. Joseph’s Academy d. Kaleb Miller, Chestnut Ridge, 5-2
Seventh-place: Dion Lyons, Valley, wbf
138 pounds
First-place: Kaden Cassidy, Bedford d. Zack Witmer, St. Joseph’s Academy, 6-0
Third-place: Clayton Royer, Penns Valley d. Kenny Duschek, Freedom, 1-0
Fifth-place: Ian Sherlock, Northern Bedford p. Chase Chapman, Philipsburg-Osceola, 4:45
Seventh-place: Todd Fisher, Beth-Center, wbf
145 pounds
First-place: Gage McClenahan, Bald Eagle Area d. Erik Gibson, Forest Hills, 5-4
Third-place: Tristan Pugh, Berlin-Brothersvalley d. Cooper Warshel, Richland, 3-2
Fifth-place: Noah Korenoski, Westmont Hilltop d. Tristan Rutter, Glendale, 3-0
Seventh-place: Gryphon Callihan, Chestnut Ridge p. Ethan Hemminger, Somerset, 4:19
152 pounds
First-place: Caleb Dowling, St. Joseph’s Academy d. A.J. Corrago, Burrell, 2-1
Third-place: Malachi Duvall, Philipsburg-Osceola m.d. Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, 8-0
Fifth-place: Ryan Weyandt, Forest Hills d. Luke Moore, Chestnut Ridge, 2-1
Seventh-place: Hudson Holbay, Westmont-Hilltop p. Drew Koleno, Bald Eagle Area, 2:31
160 pounds
First-place: Thayne Lawrence, Frazier p. Keegan Rothrock, St. Joseph’s Academy, 5:32
Third-place: Hunter Weitoish, Philipsburg-Osceola d. Alex Taylor, Bellwood-Antis, 5-0
Fifth-place: Ethan Barr, McGuffey d. Daniel Moore, Chestnut Ridge, 2-1
Seventh-place: Ethan Marcozzi, Bishop McCort d. Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton, 10-3
170 pounds
First-place: Tyler Stoltzfus, St. Joseph’s Academy d. Trent Schultheis, Freedom, 6-4 SV
Third-place: Jacob Sabol, Richland d. Colby Imler, Northern Bedford, 4-0
Fifth-place: Drake Gindlesperger, Meyerdale p. Austin Pantaleo, Quaker Valley, 1:59
Seventh-place: D.J. Slovick, Burgettstown p. Alex Weaver, Tyrone Area, 2:21
182 pounds
First-place: Austin Walley, Ellwood City d. Patrick Cutchumber, Quaker Valley, 7-4
Third-place: Ricky Feroce, Burrell d. Andrew Sharer, Penns Valley, 6-2
Fifth-place: Ian Eckenrode, Cambria Heights d. Myles Baney, Huntingdon, 6-1
Seventh-place: Collin Milko, Carlynton d. Mason Muto, Westmont-Hilltop, 3-0
195 pounds
First-place: Parker Moore, Philipsburg-Osceola d. Tanner Dluhos, Westmont-Hilltop, 7-1
Third-place: Garrett Boone, McGuffey p. Ashton Dull, Bedford, 0:47
Fifth-place: Ethan Cain, Elizabeth Forward d. Bret Huffman, Southmoreland, 8-1
Seventh-place: Jake Most, Berlin-Brothersvalley inj. def. Seth Dudurich, Glendale, 0:00
220 pounds
First-place: Duane Knisely, Chestnut Ridge d. Cory Johnston, Glendale, 3-1 SV
Third-place: Jake Ryan, Mt. Union p. David Close, Bald Eagle Area, 1:54
Fifth-place: Robbie West, Fort Cherry p. Jonathan Wolfe, Jefferson-Morgan, 1:19
Seventh-place: Logan Propst, Everett, wbf
285 pounds
First-place: Jalen Stephens, Meyersdale p. Mitch Miles, Laurel, 4:30
Third-place: Riley Kemper, Burgettstown p. Marvin Beatty, Marion Center, 2:04
Fifth-place: Evan Pellegrine, Bellwood-Antis d. Matt Watkins, Tussey Mountain, 7-3
Seventh-place: Kyle Jasper, Glendale, wbf
WPIAL sectionals
Class 3A
Section 1
At Kiski Area
106 pounds
First-place: Briar Priest, Hempfield d. Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe, 5-4
Third-place: Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford d. Antonio Giordano, Kiski Area, 8-2
Fifth-place: Justin Bass, Franklin Regional d. Carson Handra, Norwin, 4-0
113 pounds
First-place: Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional d. Ethan Berginc, Hempfield, 9-4
Third-place: Vince Citrano, Plum d. Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area, 7-3
Fifth-place: Lucio Angelicchio, Latrobe d. Conner Henning, Norwin, 9-5
120 pounds
First-place: Nathan Roth, Latrobe m.d. Dom Giordano, Kiski Area, 16-5
Third-place: Evan Whiteside, Gateway m.d. Luke Passarelli, Norwin, 12-2
Fifth-place: Ethan Lebin, Hempfield d. Steve Tucibat, Penn Hills, 6-4
126 pounds
First-place: Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional d. Kurtis Phipps, Norwin, 2-0, SV
Third-place: Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield p. Cole Yocca, Plum, 3:46
Fifth-place: Ryan Auel, Penn-Trafford d. Nico Williams, Greensburg Salem, 8-2
132 pounds
First-place: Gabe Willochell, Latrobe m.d. Garrett Thompson, Franklin Regional, 12-0
Third-place: Hunter Shields, Penn Hills d. Cody Kaufman, Greensburg Salem, 1-0
Fifth-place: Colton Minerva, Norwin d. Owen Ott, Penn-Trafford, 2-1
138 pounds
First-place: John Altieri, Norwin t.f. Lucas Paszek, Penn-Trafford, 19-4, 3:23
Third-place: Nathan Stone, Franklin Regional m.d. Colt Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem, 9-0
Fifth-place: Jaden Brown, Central Catholic m.d. Derek Choby, Hempfield, 10-2
145 pounds
First-place: Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield d. Mason Spears, Franklin Regional, 8-7
Third-place: Ricky Armstrong, Latrobe p. Luke Willett, Greensburg Salem, 2:09
Fifth-place: Andrew Claassen, Plum p. Tom Muha, Central Catholic, 1:40
152 pounds
First-place: Sammy Starr, Kiski Area p. Chase Kranitz, Norwin, 3:10
Third-place: Jack Pletcher, Latrobe p. Mike Devito, Penn Hills, 1:56
Fifth-place: Cooper Phillips, Greensburg Salem p. Floyd McKenna, Gateway, 3:55
160 pounds
First-place: Jack Blumer, Kiski Area d. Trevor Verkleeren, Hempfield, 7-2
Third-place: Ian Ewing, Greensburg Salem d. Gavyn Beck, Franklin Regional, 4-3 SV
Fifth-place: Frankie Gill, Norwin d. Jarrod Citrano, Plum, 3-0
170 pounds
First-place: Nick Delp, Kiski Area d. Tony Zona, Penn-Trafford, 7-0
Third-place: Logan Zitterbart, Latrobe p. Christian McChesney, Greensburg Salem, 1:48
Fifth-place: Christo Marion, Franklin Regional p. Robert Harris, Penn Hills, 0:42
182 pounds
First-place: Jared Curcio, Kiski Area d. Justin Cramer, Hempfield, 3-1 SV
Third-place: Corey Boerlo, Latrobe p. Coby Stepanik, Hempfield, 3:29
Fifth-place: Josh Page, Norwin m.d. Luke Health, Plum, 9-1
195 pounds
First-place: Brayden Roscosky, Kiski Area d. Justin Cramer, Hempfield, 3-1 SV
Third-place: Tyler Lynch, Latrobe p. A.J. Palumbo, Penn Hills, 0:48
Fifth-place: Trent Patrick, Greensburg Salem p. Anthony Alesi, Franklin Regional, 0:39
220 pounds
First-place: John Meyers, Greensburg Salem d. Dillon Ferretti, Hempfield, 3-2
Third-place: Tyler Ross, Latrobe d. Carter Dilts, Kiski Area, 6-4
Fifth-place: No match
285 pounds
First-place: Isaiah Vance, Hempfield d. William McChesney, Greensburg Salem, 1-0
Third-place: Jack Dilts, Kiski Area p. Peyton Kelly, Penn-Trafford, 3:54
Fifth-place: Chris Horton, Gateway p. Ian Lamia, Plum, 4:05
Section 2
At Thomas Jefferson
106 pounds
First-place: Chad Ozias, Connellsville p. Gabe Galioto, Thomas Jefferson, 0:34
Third-place: Henry Meyers, Peters Township p. Keith Holt, West Mifflin, 3:56
Fifth-place: Cody Garancsi, McKeesport p. Alex Simon, Albert Gallatin, 3:54
113 pounds
First-place: Mason Prinkey, Connellsville p. Jackson Spiteri, Peters Township, 1:13
Third-place: Ryan Fisher, West Mifflin p. Noah Mimidis, Ringgold, 2:28
Fifth-place: Xoren Radusewicz, Belle Vernon m.d. Aidan Stella, Thomas Jefferson, 11-1
120 pounds
First-place: Jace Ross, Connellsville p. Bryson Bench, Bethel Park, 0:30
Third-place: Grant Lindsey, Albert Gallatin d. Brady Willochell, McKeesport, 8-2
Fifth-place: Ryan Wells, Upper St. Clair d. Luca Attanucci, Peters Township, 8-1
126 pounds
First-place: Bryce Wilkes, Peters Township p. Hunter Claycomb, Connellsville, 1:45
Third-place: Jesse Galioto, West Mifflin d. Caleb Higdon, McKeesport, 4-3
Fifth-place: Louie Pietragallo, Mt. Lebanon d. John Starusko, Baldwin, 8-6
132 pounds
First-place: Ben Eckenrod, Thomas Jefferson m.d. Nyzair Burt, West Mifflin, 12-0
Third-place: Zach Bigam, Connellsville d. Eli Crittenden, Mt. Lebanon, 4-2, SV
Fifth-place: Noah Schratz, Peters Township d. Phil Dennis, Albert Gallatin, 8-5
138 pounds
First-place: Kale Buckiso, Thomas Jefferson d. Tony Salopek, West Mifflin, 2-0, SV
Third-place: Parker Loera, Bethel Park d. Ben Cedar, Upper St. Clair, 1-0
Fifth-place: Will Kail, Peters Township p. Darvish Kapitonov, Mt. Lebanon, 1:34
145 pounds
First-place: Jared Keslar, Connellsville p. Jackson Gray, Mt. Lebanon, 2:59
Third-place: Michael Zacur, Thomas Jefferson p. Dan Kyle, Upper St. Clair, 2:53
Fifth-place: Justin Bochter, Baldwin p. Ross Weimer, McKeesport, 4:44
152 pounds
First-place: Jacob Duncan, Ringgold p. George Shultz, Connellsville, 3:11
Third-place: Jase Dorsey, Thomas Jefferson m.d. Luke Iovino, Mt. Lebanon, 8-0
Fifth-place: Nolan Piotrowski, McKeesport m.d. Kaden Jackson, Upper St. Clair, 15-2
160 pounds
First-place: Brendan Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson d. Casper Hinklie, Connellsville, 5-0
Third-place: Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon d. Gavin Rosso, West Mifflin, 4-2
Fifth-place: Clayton Holloway, McKeesport p. Logan Vickers, Ringgold, 2:51
170 pounds
First-place: Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon m.d. Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson, 12-4
Third-place: Frank Guzzi, West Mifflin p. Isaiah Siwik, Baldwin, 1:36
Fifth-place: Dennis Nichelson, Connellsville, won by DQ Brandon Hartman, Bethel Park, 2:13
182 pounds
First-place: Donovan McMillon, Peters Township d. Dakoda Rodgers, Connellsville, 1-0
Third-place: Riley O’Mara, Bethel Park p. Trystan Alava, Thomas Jefferson, 1:55
Fifth-place: Bolivar Compusano, McKeesport p. Jaden Keating, Upper St. Clair, 1:33
195 pounds
First-place: Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon d. Luke Montgomery, Bethel Park, 5-0
Third-place: Howie Congdon, West Mifflin p. Jake Fisher, Thomas Jefferson, 2:42
Fifth-place: Jack Bryer, Belle Vernon d. Joe Black, Ringgold, 8-5
220 pounds
First-place: Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon d. Andy Mellinger, McKeesport, 5-1
Third-place: Denver Haynes, Thomas Jefferson d. Tyler Thimons, Bethel Park, 4-2
Fifth-place: Seth Kuhns, Connellsville p. Kade Capristo, Mt. Lebanon, 2:45
285 pounds
First-place: Logan Danielson, Thomas Jefferson d. Shawn Loring, Albert Gallatin, 5-1
Third-place: Andre Rhone, West Mifflin p. Ben Streiff, Mt. Lebanon, 2:52
Fifth-place: Nate Farley, Belle Vernon d. Dante Compagni, Ringgold, 6-2, TB2
Section 3
At Fox Chapel
106 pounds
First-place: Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley d. Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland, 6-2
Third-place: Sam Horton, North Allegheny p. Derrick Falk, North Hills, 0:45
Fifth-place: Tyler Skalican, Indiana m.d. Matthew Frank, Knoch, 12-3
113 pounds
First-place: Nick Gorman, North Allegheny d. Hunter Swedish, Seneca Valley, 11-7, TB2
Third-place: Levi Donnel, Butler p. Rocco Darocy, Mars, 1:25
Fifth-place: Liam McFarlane, Indiana p. Shane Simpson, Pine-Richland, 2:31
120 pounds
First-place: Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley d. Dylan Coy, North Allegheny, 2-0
Third-place: Michael Kinzey, Armstrong p. Brandon Krul, Mars, 4:05
Fifth-place: Ray Worsen, Fox Chapel d. Nick Schaukowitsch, Butler, 6-2
126 pounds
First-place: Zach Wright, Hampton p. Robert Palmieri, Pine-Richland, 1:24
Third-place: Nathan Monteparte, North Allegheny d. Matt Sewatka, North Hills, 6-3
Fifth-place: Clayton Dressler, Butler p. Braeden Trumbull, Armstrong, 2:12
132 pounds
First-place: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley d. Kelin Laffey, Pine-Richland, 5-0
Third-place: Daniel Turner, Indiana d. Jeremy MacPherson, North Hills, 6-3
Fifth-place: A.J. Rohan, North Allegheny d. Colton Spohn, Butler, 1-0
138 pounds
First-place: Sam Hillegas, North Hills m.d. Chanz Shearer, Seneca Valley, 15-2
Third-place: Max Stedeford, North Allegheny p. Christian Scheller, Mars, 1:58
Fifth-place: Kameron Grassi, Knoch d. Jack Turner, Indiana, 8-2
145 pounds
First-place: Nathan Lukez, Pine-Richland d. Antonio Amelio, Seneca Valley, 3-1
Third-place: Frederick Junko, North Allegheny d. Nate McMaster, Butler, 5-2
Fifth-place: Bradley Petras, Indiana p. Hunter Turner, Armstrong, 3:42
152 pounds
First-place: Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland p. Grant Mackay, North Allegheny, 5:45
Third-place: Drew Vlasnik, Seneca Valley d. Steven Green, Butler, 5-1
Fifth-place: Noah Cooper, Armstrong p. Jake Patterson, Fox Chapel, 1:34
160 pounds
First-place: Alex Wecht, Fox Chapel d. Guy Deleonardis, Knoch, 3-2
Third-place: Ian Branstetter, North Allegheny d. Sean Mcelhinney, Mars, 8-2
Fifth-place: Jacob Lukez, Pine-Richland, wbf
170 pounds
First-place: Tyler Kocak, Hampton p. Liam Volk-Klos, Seneca Valley, 1:55
Third-place: Cooper Baxter, Butler t.f. Ethan Mikovitz, North Hills, 16-1, 4:17
Fifth-place: Kyle Lauster, Knoch p. Luke Levendusky, Pine-Richland, 2:40
182 pounds
First-place: Justin Hart, Hampton d. Nick Marcenelle, North Allegheny, 3-2
Third-place: A.J. Ryan, Indiana t.f. Luke O’Conner, Fox Chapel, 18-1 (3:00)
Fifth-place: Patrick Johnson, Seneca Valley p. Sam Freyermuth, Knoch, 4:59
195 pounds
First-place: Logan Harmon, Armstrong m.d. Caleb Hartung, Butler, 13-1
Third-place: Aaron Pepmeyer, North Hills d. Caden Leighty, Seneca Valley, 3-1
Fifth-place: Jayden Resch, Hampton p. Henry Gavazzi, Fox Chapel, 1:16
220 pounds
First-place: Dawson Dietz, Hampton p. Ed Farrell, Fox Chapel, 1:25
Third-place: Zach Shaver, Pine-Richland d. Damon Thompson, North Hills, 3-1
Fifth-place: Nick Funovits, Seneca Valley d. Luke Rumpler, North Allegheny, 7-4
285 pounds
First-place: Ben Grafton, North Allegheny m.d. Eli Reese, Knoch, 11-1
Third-place: Tanner Smith, Indiana p. Davin Beahm, Seneca Valley, 6:41
Fifth-place: Jordan White, Fox Chapel p. Zak Dillingham, Armstrong, 0:35
Section 4
At Chartiers Valley
106 pounds
First-place: Ty Watters, West Allegheny d. Mac Church, Waynesburg, 3-2
Third-place: Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan m.d. James Walzer, Montour, 13-1
Fifth-place: James Anderson, South Fayette p. Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley, 2:31
113 pounds
First-place: Nico Taddy, West Allegheny p. Brandon Dami, Canon-McMillan, 5:23
Third-place: Nate Jones, Waynesburg d. Tyler Diggins, Moon, 4-0
Fifth-place: Cohlman Carpenter, South Fayette d. Nik Dettling, Montour, 6-2
120 pounds
First-place: Costa Moore, Canon-McMillan d. Peter Chacon, Montour, 8-2
Third-place: Luke Potts, West Allegheny d. Charles Trimber, Moon, 7-0
Fifth-place: Jacob Potts, South Fayette p. Gavin Novak, Chartiers Valley, 4:21
126 pounds
First-place: Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg m.d. Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley, 9-1
Third-place: Jacob Gardner, Canon-McMillan p. Dawson Anderson, South Fayette, 0:20
Fifth-place: Tyler Holman, Ambridge d. Giovanni Carlucci, New Castle, 10-2, 3:55
132 pounds
First-place: Cole Homet, Waynesburg d. Jordan Watters, West Allegheny, 5-4, UTB
Third-place: Jonah Miller, New Castle d. Cody Trout, Chartiers Valley, 8-4
Fifth-place: Henry Orlandini, Montour, wbf
138 pounds
First-place: Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg, wbf
Third-place: Aaron Deluca, Montour d. Tyler Soule, Canon-McMillan, 4-2, UTB
Fifth-place: Camden Harbert, West Allegheny p. Cameron Boyce, New Castle, 4:19
145 pounds
First-place: Christopher Beatty, Chartiers Valley p. Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg, 5:18
Third-place: Gabriel Stafford, Canon-McMillan, p. Evan Bell, Trinity, 2:38
Fifth-place: Praicen Long, South Fayette p. Matt Luchovick, Montour, 0:51
152 pounds
First-place: Tanner Rohaley, Canon-McMillan d. Daniel Yetsick, Ambridge, 1-0
Third-place: Nate Stephenson, Waynesburg d. Luke Finestone, South Fayette, 7-0
Fifth-place: Gavin Joyce, New Castle m.d. Khojiakbar Sultanov, Chartiers Valley, 14-6
160 pounds
First-place: Luca Augustine, Waynesburg p. Drew Cain, Trinity, 3:44
Third-place: Aiden Deluca, Montour m.d. Shabur Karimov, Chartiers Valley, 13-1
Fifth-place: Jake Jones, West Allegheny m.d. Andrew Fedorchak, Canon-McMillan, 8-0
170 pounds
First-place: Eli Brinsky, South Fayette d. Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan, 7-0
Third-place: Eli Makel, Waynesburg p. Malique Smith, Moon, 2:06
Fifth-place: Ben Koch, Montour p. Robert Slizik, Chartiers Valley, 0:41
182 pounds
First-place: Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan p. Darnell Johnson, Waynesburg, 1:53
Third-place: Murat Zaynullaev, Chartiers Valley p. Brandon Halbedl, Montour, 2:23
Fifth-place: Noah Shields, New Castle d. Gabe Castner, Moon, 4-0
195 pounds
First-place: Noah Tustin, Waynesburg p. Tyler Rohaley, Canon-McMillan, 2:36
Third-place: Donovan O’Malley, Chartiers Valley d. Dalton Dobyns, Moon, 4-3
Fifth-place: Regis Seng, Trinity p. Christian Reynolds, West Allegheny, 2:26
220 pounds
First-place: Cole Whitmer, Trinity d. Evan Miller, Canon-McMillan, 4-1
Third-place: Josh Sarasnick, Chartiers Valley p. Josh Sobeck, Montour, 2:43
285 pounds
First-place: Quentin Franklin, South Fayette d. Tyson Brophy, Trinity, 1-0
Third-place: Ryan Howard, Waynesburg p. Sennaca Harney, Moon, 0:40
Fifth-place: Jacob Traupman, Ambridge p. Micah Killion, New Castle, 1:51
