High school scores, schedules for Feb. 29, 2020
By:
Saturday, February 29, 2020 | 10:25 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Saturday’s result
Butler 70, Mt. Lebanon 61
Class 4A
Championship
Saturday’s result
Highlands 72, Belle Vernon 54
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Saturday’s result
North Allegheny 54, Bethel Park 50, OT
Class 5A
Championship
Saturday’s result
Chartiers Valley 58, Trinity 40
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday’s result
Mohawk 44, Beaver 26
PIAA
Class 6A
Regional final
Saturday’s result
State College 58, Allderdice 42
Hockey
PIHL Penguins Cup Playoffs
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
North Allegheny (15-4-1) vs. Bethel Park (8-10-2) at Baierl Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m; Canon-McMillan (12-6-2) vs. Pine-Richland (12-6-2) at Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (14-4-2) vs. Seneca Valley (11-7-2) at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.; Peters Township (14-6-0) vs. Cathedral Prep (12-6-2) at Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Play-in round
Sunday’s schedule
Montour (13-5-0) vs. West Allegheny (13-5-0) at RMU Island Sports Center, 8 p.m.; Meadville (8-8-2) vs. Quaker Valley (7-7-4) at Frozen Pond Arena, 8:40 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Monday’s schedule
Mars (10-8-0) vs. Montour/West Allegheny winner at Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Baldwin (17-1-0) vs. Meadville/Quaker Valley winner at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Plum (9-8-1) vs. Hempfield (11-7-0) at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.; Latrobe (16-1-1) vs. Armstrong (7-9-2)at Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Monday’s schedule
Bishop McCourt (17-2-1) vs. Indiana (11-6-3) at Kirk Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s schedule
North Catholic (17-2-1) vs. South Park (14-5-1) at Lemieux Sports Complex, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (19-1-0) vs. Blackhawk (7-12-1) at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (12-7-1) vs. Norwin (15-4-1) at Center Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m.
Division B
Quarterfinals
Monday’s schedule
Neshannock (15-2-0) vs. Morgantown (7-9-2) at Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m; Carrick (15-1-2) vs. Burrell (8-9-0) at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.; Ringgold (17-0-1) vs. Wilmington (7-10-0) at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.; Avonworth (11-5-1) vs. Elizabeth Forward (10-7-1) at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Wrestling
Saturday’s results
WPIAL individual championships
At Canon-McMillan
Class AAA
106 pounds
First-place: Mac Church, Waynesburg p. Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe, 4:17
Third-place: Ty Watters, West Allegheny d. Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford, 6-2
113 pounds
First-place: Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional d. Nico Taddy, West Allegheny, 5-2
Third-place: Ethan Berginc, Hempfield d. Mason Prinkey, Connellsville, 5-2
120 pounds
First-place: Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley p. Jace Ross, Connellsville, 2:32
Third-place: Dylan Coy, North Allegheny d. Costa Moore, Canon-McMillan, 2-0
126 pounds
First-place: Kurtis Phipps, Norwin d. Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg, 3-1
Third-place: Zach Wright, Hampton p. Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley, 4:13
132 pounds
First-place: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley d. Gabe Willochell, Latrobe, 4-2
Third-place: Cole Homet, Waynesburg p. Jordan Watters, West Allegheny, 5:56
138 pounds
First-place: Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg d. Sam Hillegas, North Hills, 4-3
Third-place: John Altieri, Norwin d. Chanz Shearer, Seneca Valley, 9-3
145 pounds
First-place: Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield d. Mason Spears, Franklin Regional, 2-0
Third-place: Antonio Amelio, Seneca Valley d. Jared Keslar, Connellsville, 4-3
152 pounds
First-place: Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland d. Sammy Starr, Kiski Area, 2-1
Third-place: Chase Kranitz, Norwin d. Grant Mackay, North Allegheny, 2-1
160 pounds
First-place: Luca Augustine, Waynesburg d. Jack Blumer, Kiski Area, 3-2 UTB
Third-place: Brendan Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson d. Guy Deleonardis, Knoch, 5-1
170 pounds
First-place: Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon d. Tyler Kocak, Hampton, 3-1 SV
Third-place: Eli Brinsky, South Fayette d. Nick Delp, Kiski Area, 5-3
182 pounds
First-place: Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan d. Donovan McMillon, Peters Township, 8-2
Third-place: Justin Hart, Hampton d. Nick Marcenelle, North Allegheny, 3-2
195 pounds
First-place: Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon d. Luke Montgomery, Bethel Park, 12-7
Third-place: Brayden Roscosky, Kiski Area d. Logan Harmon, Armstrong, 3-0
220 pounds
First-place: Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon m.d. John Meyers, Greensburg Salem, 10-2
Third-place: Dawson Dietz, Hampton d. Evan Miller, Canon-McMillan, 5-0
285 pounds
First-place: Isaiah Vance, Hempfield d. William McChesney, Greensburg Salem, 1-0
Third-place: Ben Grafton, North Allegheny d. Quentin Franklin, South Fayette, 3-0
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
More High School Scores Schedule• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 28, 2020
• High school scores, summaries and schedules in Feb. 27, 2020
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 26, 2020
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 25, 2020
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 24, 2020