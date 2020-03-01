High school scores, schedules for Feb. 29, 2020

Saturday, February 29, 2020 | 10:25 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Saturday’s result

Butler 70, Mt. Lebanon 61

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s result

Highlands 72, Belle Vernon 54

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Saturday’s result

North Allegheny 54, Bethel Park 50, OT

Class 5A

Championship

Saturday’s result

Chartiers Valley 58, Trinity 40

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s result

Mohawk 44, Beaver 26

PIAA

Class 6A

Regional final

Saturday’s result

State College 58, Allderdice 42

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup Playoffs

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Allegheny (15-4-1) vs. Bethel Park (8-10-2) at Baierl Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m; Canon-McMillan (12-6-2) vs. Pine-Richland (12-6-2) at Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (14-4-2) vs. Seneca Valley (11-7-2) at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.; Peters Township (14-6-0) vs. Cathedral Prep (12-6-2) at Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Play-in round

Sunday’s schedule

Montour (13-5-0) vs. West Allegheny (13-5-0) at RMU Island Sports Center, 8 p.m.; Meadville (8-8-2) vs. Quaker Valley (7-7-4) at Frozen Pond Arena, 8:40 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Mars (10-8-0) vs. Montour/West Allegheny winner at Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Baldwin (17-1-0) vs. Meadville/Quaker Valley winner at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Plum (9-8-1) vs. Hempfield (11-7-0) at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.; Latrobe (16-1-1) vs. Armstrong (7-9-2)at Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Bishop McCourt (17-2-1) vs. Indiana (11-6-3) at Kirk Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

North Catholic (17-2-1) vs. South Park (14-5-1) at Lemieux Sports Complex, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (19-1-0) vs. Blackhawk (7-12-1) at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (12-7-1) vs. Norwin (15-4-1) at Center Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m.

Division B

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Neshannock (15-2-0) vs. Morgantown (7-9-2) at Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m; Carrick (15-1-2) vs. Burrell (8-9-0) at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.; Ringgold (17-0-1) vs. Wilmington (7-10-0) at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.; Avonworth (11-5-1) vs. Elizabeth Forward (10-7-1) at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Wrestling

Saturday’s results

WPIAL individual championships

At Canon-McMillan

Class AAA

106 pounds

First-place: Mac Church, Waynesburg p. Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe, 4:17

Third-place: Ty Watters, West Allegheny d. Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford, 6-2

113 pounds

First-place: Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional d. Nico Taddy, West Allegheny, 5-2

Third-place: Ethan Berginc, Hempfield d. Mason Prinkey, Connellsville, 5-2

120 pounds

First-place: Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley p. Jace Ross, Connellsville, 2:32

Third-place: Dylan Coy, North Allegheny d. Costa Moore, Canon-McMillan, 2-0

126 pounds

First-place: Kurtis Phipps, Norwin d. Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg, 3-1

Third-place: Zach Wright, Hampton p. Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley, 4:13

132 pounds

First-place: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley d. Gabe Willochell, Latrobe, 4-2

Third-place: Cole Homet, Waynesburg p. Jordan Watters, West Allegheny, 5:56

138 pounds

First-place: Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg d. Sam Hillegas, North Hills, 4-3

Third-place: John Altieri, Norwin d. Chanz Shearer, Seneca Valley, 9-3

145 pounds

First-place: Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield d. Mason Spears, Franklin Regional, 2-0

Third-place: Antonio Amelio, Seneca Valley d. Jared Keslar, Connellsville, 4-3

152 pounds

First-place: Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland d. Sammy Starr, Kiski Area, 2-1

Third-place: Chase Kranitz, Norwin d. Grant Mackay, North Allegheny, 2-1

160 pounds

First-place: Luca Augustine, Waynesburg d. Jack Blumer, Kiski Area, 3-2 UTB

Third-place: Brendan Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson d. Guy Deleonardis, Knoch, 5-1

170 pounds

First-place: Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon d. Tyler Kocak, Hampton, 3-1 SV

Third-place: Eli Brinsky, South Fayette d. Nick Delp, Kiski Area, 5-3

182 pounds

First-place: Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan d. Donovan McMillon, Peters Township, 8-2

Third-place: Justin Hart, Hampton d. Nick Marcenelle, North Allegheny, 3-2

195 pounds

First-place: Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon d. Luke Montgomery, Bethel Park, 12-7

Third-place: Brayden Roscosky, Kiski Area d. Logan Harmon, Armstrong, 3-0

220 pounds

First-place: Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon m.d. John Meyers, Greensburg Salem, 10-2

Third-place: Dawson Dietz, Hampton d. Evan Miller, Canon-McMillan, 5-0

285 pounds

First-place: Isaiah Vance, Hempfield d. William McChesney, Greensburg Salem, 1-0

Third-place: Ben Grafton, North Allegheny d. Quentin Franklin, South Fayette, 3-0

