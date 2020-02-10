High school scores, schedules for Feb. 9, 2020

By:

Sunday, February 9, 2020 | 9:33 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Sunday’s results

Bash with the Bronx (at Lincoln Park)

Central Valley 69, Cornell 46

New Castle 73, Lincoln Park 65

Obama Academy 45, Brooklyn Tech, N.Y. 25

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.

Beaver at South Side, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

California at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Western Beaver, 8 p.m.

Geibel at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

OLSH at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Sharpsville at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Summit Academy at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Saltsburg at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

DuBois at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Sunday’s result

Bash with the Bronx (at Lincoln Park)

Lincoln Park 70, Ambridge 35

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Avonworth at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Beaver at South Side, 5:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at North Catholic, 6 p.m.

Brownsville at California, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Clairton at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Freeport, 6 p.m.

Ellwood City at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

Freedom at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Mohawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.

Northgate at Ellis School, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Propel Andrew Street, 4:30 p.m.

Rochester at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

South Park at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.

Washington at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Saltsburg at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Shanksville-Stonycreek at Blairsville, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class AAA

Bethel Park at North Allegheny, Bairel Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Class AA

Hempfield at South Fayette, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.; Mars at Meadville, Meadville Area Rec Complex, 7:35 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Latrobe, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.; Shaler at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 9 p.m.; West Allegheny at Baldwin, Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.

Class A

Bishop McCort at South Park, Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.; Indiana at Sewickley Academy, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.; Norwin at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Class B

Burrell at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.; Central Valley at Avonworth, Bairel Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Connellsville at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Mars, 7 p.m.

