High school scores, schedules for Jan. 17, 2021

Sunday, January 17, 2021 | 10:51 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Sunday’s results

Penn Hills 72, Nazareth Prep 39

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 3

Kiski Area at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Oakland Catholic at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, ppd.

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 5:45 p.m.

Section 4

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Burrell, ppd.

Section 2

Blackhawk at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Brownsville, ppd.

Section 3

Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at California, ppd.

Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Cornell, ppd.

Section 2

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

West Greene at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Propel Andrew Street, 5 p.m.

Riverview at Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Propel Montour, 4 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class AAA

Cathedral Prep at Upper St. Clair at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Butler at Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Class AA

Baldwin at Franklin Regional at Center Ice Arena, 8 p.m.; Hempfield at Moon at Baierl Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.; Mars at Montour at RMU Island Sports Complex, 7:15 p.m.; Plum at Thomas Jefferson at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.

Class A

Beaver at Kiski Area at Center Ice Arena, 6 p.m.; Norwin at Sewickley Academy at RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Class B

Connellsville at Avonworth at Baierl Ice Complex, 8:20 p.m.; Wilmington at Burrell at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2A

Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4B

Central Catholic at Bethel Park, 6:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1A

Washington at Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.

Section 2B

Quaker Valley at Montour, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Derry at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Riverview at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.