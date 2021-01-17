High school scores, schedules for Jan. 17, 2021
By:
Sunday, January 17, 2021 | 10:51 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Sunday’s results
Penn Hills 72, Nazareth Prep 39
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 3
Kiski Area at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Bethel Park at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Oakland Catholic at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, ppd.
Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 5:45 p.m.
Section 4
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Burrell, ppd.
Section 2
Blackhawk at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freedom at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Charleroi at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at McGuffey, 6 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Brownsville, ppd.
Section 3
Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at California, ppd.
Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Carlynton at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Cornell, ppd.
Section 2
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
West Greene at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Propel Andrew Street, 5 p.m.
Riverview at Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Propel Montour, 4 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s schedule
Class AAA
Cathedral Prep at Upper St. Clair at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Butler at Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.
Class AA
Baldwin at Franklin Regional at Center Ice Arena, 8 p.m.; Hempfield at Moon at Baierl Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.; Mars at Montour at RMU Island Sports Complex, 7:15 p.m.; Plum at Thomas Jefferson at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.
Class A
Beaver at Kiski Area at Center Ice Arena, 6 p.m.; Norwin at Sewickley Academy at RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.
Class B
Connellsville at Avonworth at Baierl Ice Complex, 8:20 p.m.; Wilmington at Burrell at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 2A
Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4B
Central Catholic at Bethel Park, 6:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1A
Washington at Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.
Section 2B
Quaker Valley at Montour, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Derry at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Riverview at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.