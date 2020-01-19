High school scores, schedules for Jan. 18, 2020
Saturday, January 18, 2020 | 11:13 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Belle Vernon 78, Monessen 50
Carmichaels 70, Avella 40
Central Valley at Neshannock, ppd.
Knoch 69, Burrell 32
North Hills 64, Shaler 61
South Fayette 60, Blackhawk 49
South Park at Carrick, ppd.
Uniontown 82, Connellsville 49
Waynesburg 61, Charleroi 49
MLK Weekend Showcase
At Woodland Hills
Allderdice vs. Pine-Richland (n)
Baltimore Polytechnic 86, Chester 67
Bishop Loughlin (N.Y.) vs. St. Benedict’s Prep (N.J.) (n)
Butler 68, Penn Hills 63
Central Catholic 59, Westinghouse 46
Latrobe 55, Albert Gallatin 50
Math, Civics & Sciences Charter 70, Mt Lebanon 66
Mt. Zion Christian (N.C.) 80, McKeesport 41
New Town (Md.) 76, Steel Valley 41
Teays Valley Christian (W. Va.) 70, Kiski School 50
Woodland Hills 58, Moon 45
Sunday’s schedule
WPIAL
MLK Weekend Showcase
At Woodland Hills
Aliquippa vs. Nazareth Prep, 3 p.m.
Bethel Park vs. Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.
Bishop Loughlin (N.Y.) vs. Chester, 1:30 p.m.
Carolina Basketball Academy (N.C.) vs. Bishop Walsh (Md.), 7:30 p.m.
Cerntral Catholic vs. Mt. Zion Christian (N.C.), 4:30 p.m.
Clairton vs. Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Glenelg Country School (Md.) vs. Kiski School, 10:30 a.m.
McDowell vs. West Allegheny, 3 p.m.
National Christian Academy (Md.) vs. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter, 4:30 p.m.
Severn School (Md.) vs. Vincentian, noon
Westinghouse vs. Propel Andrew Street, 6 p.m.
Girls
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 2
Serra Catholic 72, Winchester Thurston 45
Nonsection
Blackhawk 61, South Fayette 50
Connellsville 54, Uniontown 43
Mt. Pleasant 64, Jeannette 39
Mohawk 58, Boardman (Ohio) 23
North Catholic 62, Peters Township 34
Plum 64, Butler 56
Rochester 74, Aquinas Academy 33
Shenango 53, Jamestown 38
MLK Weekend Showcase
At Woodland Hills
Allderdice 70, Sewickley Academy 25
Elizabeth Seton (Md.) 46, North Allegheny 40
Imhotep Charter 50, Mt. Lebanon 48
Moon 74, McKeesport 52
Mt. Zion Christian (N.C.) 42, Penn Hills 32
St. Frances (Md.) 67, Oakland Catholic 34
Woodland Hills 69, Lancaster Mennonite 54
Pittsburgh Classic
At Ambridge
Carlynton 55, Canon-McMillan 33
Hopewell 38, Montour 35
OLSH 49, Vincentian Academy 44
Quaker Valley 45, Obama Academy 39
Seneca Valley 49, Ambridge 12
Westinghouse 53, Sto-Rox 16
Sunday’s schedule
WPIAL
MLK Weekend Showcase
At Woodland Hills
Elizabeth Seton (Md.) vs. Allderdice, noon
Mt. Zion Christian (N.C.) vs. Lancaster Mennonite, 10:30 a.m.
St. Frances (Md.) vs. Imhotep Charter, 1:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Saturday’s results
Allegheny County Tournament
At Fox Chapel
106 pounds
Championship: Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland m.d. James Walzer, Montour, 14-0
Third place: Chase Brandebura, Carlynton p. James Anderson, South Fayette, 0:49
Fifth place: Brady Jolling, Chartiers Valley p. Jacob Golberg, Allderdice, 4:45
Seventh place: Shane Simpson, Pine-Richland p. Tyler Zubryd, Moon, 3:49
113 pounds
Championship: Vince Citrano, Plum p. Tyler Diggins, Moon, 3:47
Third place: Dylan Mayer, Allderdice d. Ashton Sadowski, Chartiers Valley, 5-0
Fifth place: Donovan Woytsek, Elizabeth Forward p. Michael Carmody, Quaker Valley, 0:47
Seventh place: Logan Richey, Quaker Valley d. Cohlman Carpenter, South Fayette, 3-2
120 pounds
Championship: Joey Fischer, South Park d. Dylan Coy, North Allegheny, 5-4
Third place: Evan Whiteside, Gateway p. Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton, 2:07
Fifth place: Steve Tucibat, Penn Hills, wbf
Seventh place: Peter Chacon, Montour d. Bryson Bench, Bethel Park, 6-0
126 pounds
Championship: Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward m.d. Zachery Wright, Hampton, 8-0
Third place: Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley m.d. Robert Palmieri, Pine-Richland, 9-1
Fifth place: Matt Serwatka, North Hills d. Jesse Galioto, West Mifflin, 5-1
Seventh place: Cole Yocca, Plum d. Naythan Krutules, Thomas Jefferson, 5-3
132 pounds
Championship: Jrake Burford, Highlands p. Kelin Laffey, Pine-Richland, 1:46
Third place: Jeremy Macpherson, North Hills p. Troy Jacobson, Allderdice, 1:44
Fifth place: AJ Rohan, North Allegheny d. Henry Orlandini, Montour, 5-2
Seventh place: Eli Crittenden, Mt. Lebanon d. Nyzair Burt, West Mifflin, 4-1
138 pounds
Championship: Sam Hillegas, North Hills d. Max Stedeford, North Allegheny, 9-2
Third place: Kale Buckiso, Thomas Jefferson d. Tony Salopek, West Mifflin, 3-1, SV
Fifth place: Parker Loera, Bethel Park d. Aaron Deluca, Montour, 3-1
Seventh place: Mason Thomas, South Allegheny d. Darvish Kapitonov, Mt. Lebanon, 8-4
145 pounds
Championship: Jackson Gray, Mt. Lebanon d. Nate Lukez, Pine-Richland, 5-4
Third place: Freddy Junko, North Allegheny d. Christopher Beatty, Chartiers Valley, 8-4
Fifth place: Michael Zacur, Thomas Jefferson p. Noah Hunnell, Elizabeth Forward, 4:37
Seventh place: Anthony Weil, South Park p. Andrew Szymczak, North Hills, 4:37
152 pounds
Championship: Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland d. Conner Redinger, Quaker Valley, 3-0
Third place: Grant Mackay, North Allegheny p. Jacob Lukez, Pine-Richland, 2:43
Fifth place: Ian Branstetter, North Allegheny inj. def. Josh Miller, Fox Chapel
Seventh place: Vinny Riepole, Bethel Park d. Omar Williams, Keystone Oaks, 8-2
160 pounds
Championship: Brendan Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson m.d. Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton, 9-1
Third place: Alex Wecht, Fox Chapel d. Brock White, Highlands, 5-2
Fifth place: Gavin Rosso, West Mifflin p. Gage Galuska, Hampton, 3:50
Seventh place: Seth Finnigan, Carrick d. Ethan Uechi, North Hills, 3-1 SV
170 pounds
Championship: Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon d. Tyler Kocak, Hampton, 3-1
Third place: Eli Brinsky, South Fayette d. Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson, 2-1
Fifth place: Frank Guzzi, West Mifflin p. Aidan Deluca, Montour, 3:43
Seventh place: Drake Sypolt, Thomas Jefferson inj. def. Murat Zaynullaev, Chartiers Valley
182 pounds
Championship: Justin Hart, Hampton m.d. Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley, 10-2
Third place: Nick Whittington, Keystone Oaks d. Riley O’Mara, Bethel Park, 7-0
Fifth place: Trystan Alava, Thomas Jefferson d. Collin Milko, Carlynton, 7-4
Seventh place: Bolivar Campusano, McKeesport d. Isaiah Siwik, Baldwin, 12-5
195 pounds
Championship: Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon d. Luke Montgomery, Bethel Park, 8-3
Third place: Nick Marcenelle, North Allegheny p. Ethan Cain, Elizabeth Forward, 2:01
Fifth place: Donovan O’Malley, Chartiers Valley d. Jayden Resch, Hampton, 5-4
Seventh place: Dalton Dobyns, Moon p. Aaron Pepmeyer, North Hills, 2:22
220 pounds
Championship: Ed Farrell, Fox Chapel d. Andy Mellinger, McKeesport, 3-1
Third place: Josh Sarasnick, Chartiers Valley p. Jake Barbabella, Avonworth, 2:11
Fifth place: Donovan Cutchember, Quaker Valley p. Josh Sobeck, Montour, 2:58
Seventh place: Damon Thompson, North Hills p. Jeremiah Saunders, Highlands, 1:58
285 pounds
Championship: Ben Grafton, North Allegheny d. Nick Murphy, Elizabeth Forward, 3-1
Third place: Quentin Franklin, South Fayette d. Senneca Harney, Moon, 7-1
Fifth place: Dawson Dietz, Hampton p. Jordan White, Fox Chapel, 0:52
Seventh place: Andre Rhone, West Mifflin p. Joey Schenck, Pine-Richland, 0:23
Team results: 1. Pine-Richland, 223; 2. North Allegheny, 222.5; 3. Chartiers Valley, 173; 4. Mt. Lebanon, 172.5; 5. Elizabeth Forward, 169.
WPIAL section championships
Wednesday’s schedule
Class AAA
Section 1
Semifinals
At Hempfield
Hempfield vs. Norwin, 6 p.m.
Kiski Area vs. Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
At Mt. Lebanon
Mt. Lebanon vs. Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Connellsville vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Mt. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Mt. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
West Mifflin at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
At North Allegheny
North Allegheny vs. Butler, 6 p.m.
Seneca Valley vs. Hampton, 6 p.m.
Championship
At North Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At North Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Semifinals
At Waynesburg
Waynesburg vs. South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Canon-McMillan vs. Trinity, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Waynesburg, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Waynesburg, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Semifinals
At McGuffey
McGuffey vs. South Park, 6 p.m.
Burgettstown vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.
Championship
At McGuffey, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At McGuffey, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
Fort Cherry at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
At Quaker Valley
Quaker Valley vs. Freedom, 6 p.m.
Laurel vs. Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
Ellwood City at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
At Elizabeth Forwad
Elizabeth Forward vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.
Burrell vs. Southmoreland, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Elizabeth Forward, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Elizabeth Forward, 7:15 p.m.
Fitfth place
Summit Academy at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
