High school scores, schedules for Jan. 18, 2020

By:

Saturday, January 18, 2020 | 11:13 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Belle Vernon 78, Monessen 50

Carmichaels 70, Avella 40

Central Valley at Neshannock, ppd.

Knoch 69, Burrell 32

North Hills 64, Shaler 61

South Fayette 60, Blackhawk 49

South Park at Carrick, ppd.

Uniontown 82, Connellsville 49

Waynesburg 61, Charleroi 49

MLK Weekend Showcase

At Woodland Hills

Allderdice vs. Pine-Richland (n)

Baltimore Polytechnic 86, Chester 67

Bishop Loughlin (N.Y.) vs. St. Benedict’s Prep (N.J.) (n)

Butler 68, Penn Hills 63

Central Catholic 59, Westinghouse 46

Latrobe 55, Albert Gallatin 50

Math, Civics & Sciences Charter 70, Mt Lebanon 66

Mt. Zion Christian (N.C.) 80, McKeesport 41

New Town (Md.) 76, Steel Valley 41

Teays Valley Christian (W. Va.) 70, Kiski School 50

Woodland Hills 58, Moon 45

Sunday’s schedule

WPIAL

MLK Weekend Showcase

At Woodland Hills

Aliquippa vs. Nazareth Prep, 3 p.m.

Bethel Park vs. Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.

Bishop Loughlin (N.Y.) vs. Chester, 1:30 p.m.

Carolina Basketball Academy (N.C.) vs. Bishop Walsh (Md.), 7:30 p.m.

Cerntral Catholic vs. Mt. Zion Christian (N.C.), 4:30 p.m.

Clairton vs. Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Glenelg Country School (Md.) vs. Kiski School, 10:30 a.m.

McDowell vs. West Allegheny, 3 p.m.

National Christian Academy (Md.) vs. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter, 4:30 p.m.

Severn School (Md.) vs. Vincentian, noon

Westinghouse vs. Propel Andrew Street, 6 p.m.

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 2

Serra Catholic 72, Winchester Thurston 45

Nonsection

Blackhawk 61, South Fayette 50

Connellsville 54, Uniontown 43

Mt. Pleasant 64, Jeannette 39

Mohawk 58, Boardman (Ohio) 23

North Catholic 62, Peters Township 34

Plum 64, Butler 56

Rochester 74, Aquinas Academy 33

Shenango 53, Jamestown 38

MLK Weekend Showcase

At Woodland Hills

Allderdice 70, Sewickley Academy 25

Elizabeth Seton (Md.) 46, North Allegheny 40

Imhotep Charter 50, Mt. Lebanon 48

Moon 74, McKeesport 52

Mt. Zion Christian (N.C.) 42, Penn Hills 32

St. Frances (Md.) 67, Oakland Catholic 34

Woodland Hills 69, Lancaster Mennonite 54

Pittsburgh Classic

At Ambridge

Carlynton 55, Canon-McMillan 33

Hopewell 38, Montour 35

OLSH 49, Vincentian Academy 44

Quaker Valley 45, Obama Academy 39

Seneca Valley 49, Ambridge 12

Westinghouse 53, Sto-Rox 16

Sunday’s schedule

WPIAL

MLK Weekend Showcase

At Woodland Hills

Elizabeth Seton (Md.) vs. Allderdice, noon

Mt. Zion Christian (N.C.) vs. Lancaster Mennonite, 10:30 a.m.

St. Frances (Md.) vs. Imhotep Charter, 1:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Saturday’s results

Allegheny County Tournament

At Fox Chapel

106 pounds

Championship: Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland m.d. James Walzer, Montour, 14-0

Third place: Chase Brandebura, Carlynton p. James Anderson, South Fayette, 0:49

Fifth place: Brady Jolling, Chartiers Valley p. Jacob Golberg, Allderdice, 4:45

Seventh place: Shane Simpson, Pine-Richland p. Tyler Zubryd, Moon, 3:49

113 pounds

Championship: Vince Citrano, Plum p. Tyler Diggins, Moon, 3:47

Third place: Dylan Mayer, Allderdice d. Ashton Sadowski, Chartiers Valley, 5-0

Fifth place: Donovan Woytsek, Elizabeth Forward p. Michael Carmody, Quaker Valley, 0:47

Seventh place: Logan Richey, Quaker Valley d. Cohlman Carpenter, South Fayette, 3-2

120 pounds

Championship: Joey Fischer, South Park d. Dylan Coy, North Allegheny, 5-4

Third place: Evan Whiteside, Gateway p. Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton, 2:07

Fifth place: Steve Tucibat, Penn Hills, wbf

Seventh place: Peter Chacon, Montour d. Bryson Bench, Bethel Park, 6-0

126 pounds

Championship: Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward m.d. Zachery Wright, Hampton, 8-0

Third place: Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley m.d. Robert Palmieri, Pine-Richland, 9-1

Fifth place: Matt Serwatka, North Hills d. Jesse Galioto, West Mifflin, 5-1

Seventh place: Cole Yocca, Plum d. Naythan Krutules, Thomas Jefferson, 5-3

132 pounds

Championship: Jrake Burford, Highlands p. Kelin Laffey, Pine-Richland, 1:46

Third place: Jeremy Macpherson, North Hills p. Troy Jacobson, Allderdice, 1:44

Fifth place: AJ Rohan, North Allegheny d. Henry Orlandini, Montour, 5-2

Seventh place: Eli Crittenden, Mt. Lebanon d. Nyzair Burt, West Mifflin, 4-1

138 pounds

Championship: Sam Hillegas, North Hills d. Max Stedeford, North Allegheny, 9-2

Third place: Kale Buckiso, Thomas Jefferson d. Tony Salopek, West Mifflin, 3-1, SV

Fifth place: Parker Loera, Bethel Park d. Aaron Deluca, Montour, 3-1

Seventh place: Mason Thomas, South Allegheny d. Darvish Kapitonov, Mt. Lebanon, 8-4

145 pounds

Championship: Jackson Gray, Mt. Lebanon d. Nate Lukez, Pine-Richland, 5-4

Third place: Freddy Junko, North Allegheny d. Christopher Beatty, Chartiers Valley, 8-4

Fifth place: Michael Zacur, Thomas Jefferson p. Noah Hunnell, Elizabeth Forward, 4:37

Seventh place: Anthony Weil, South Park p. Andrew Szymczak, North Hills, 4:37

152 pounds

Championship: Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland d. Conner Redinger, Quaker Valley, 3-0

Third place: Grant Mackay, North Allegheny p. Jacob Lukez, Pine-Richland, 2:43

Fifth place: Ian Branstetter, North Allegheny inj. def. Josh Miller, Fox Chapel

Seventh place: Vinny Riepole, Bethel Park d. Omar Williams, Keystone Oaks, 8-2

160 pounds

Championship: Brendan Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson m.d. Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton, 9-1

Third place: Alex Wecht, Fox Chapel d. Brock White, Highlands, 5-2

Fifth place: Gavin Rosso, West Mifflin p. Gage Galuska, Hampton, 3:50

Seventh place: Seth Finnigan, Carrick d. Ethan Uechi, North Hills, 3-1 SV

170 pounds

Championship: Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon d. Tyler Kocak, Hampton, 3-1

Third place: Eli Brinsky, South Fayette d. Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson, 2-1

Fifth place: Frank Guzzi, West Mifflin p. Aidan Deluca, Montour, 3:43

Seventh place: Drake Sypolt, Thomas Jefferson inj. def. Murat Zaynullaev, Chartiers Valley

182 pounds

Championship: Justin Hart, Hampton m.d. Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley, 10-2

Third place: Nick Whittington, Keystone Oaks d. Riley O’Mara, Bethel Park, 7-0

Fifth place: Trystan Alava, Thomas Jefferson d. Collin Milko, Carlynton, 7-4

Seventh place: Bolivar Campusano, McKeesport d. Isaiah Siwik, Baldwin, 12-5

195 pounds

Championship: Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon d. Luke Montgomery, Bethel Park, 8-3

Third place: Nick Marcenelle, North Allegheny p. Ethan Cain, Elizabeth Forward, 2:01

Fifth place: Donovan O’Malley, Chartiers Valley d. Jayden Resch, Hampton, 5-4

Seventh place: Dalton Dobyns, Moon p. Aaron Pepmeyer, North Hills, 2:22

220 pounds

Championship: Ed Farrell, Fox Chapel d. Andy Mellinger, McKeesport, 3-1

Third place: Josh Sarasnick, Chartiers Valley p. Jake Barbabella, Avonworth, 2:11

Fifth place: Donovan Cutchember, Quaker Valley p. Josh Sobeck, Montour, 2:58

Seventh place: Damon Thompson, North Hills p. Jeremiah Saunders, Highlands, 1:58

285 pounds

Championship: Ben Grafton, North Allegheny d. Nick Murphy, Elizabeth Forward, 3-1

Third place: Quentin Franklin, South Fayette d. Senneca Harney, Moon, 7-1

Fifth place: Dawson Dietz, Hampton p. Jordan White, Fox Chapel, 0:52

Seventh place: Andre Rhone, West Mifflin p. Joey Schenck, Pine-Richland, 0:23

Team results: 1. Pine-Richland, 223; 2. North Allegheny, 222.5; 3. Chartiers Valley, 173; 4. Mt. Lebanon, 172.5; 5. Elizabeth Forward, 169.

WPIAL section championships

Wednesday’s schedule

Class AAA

Section 1

Semifinals

At Hempfield

Hempfield vs. Norwin, 6 p.m.

Kiski Area vs. Latrobe, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

At Mt. Lebanon

Mt. Lebanon vs. Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Connellsville vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Mt. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Mt. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

West Mifflin at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

At North Allegheny

North Allegheny vs. Butler, 6 p.m.

Seneca Valley vs. Hampton, 6 p.m.

Championship

At North Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At North Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Semifinals

At Waynesburg

Waynesburg vs. South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Canon-McMillan vs. Trinity, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Waynesburg, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Waynesburg, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Semifinals

At McGuffey

McGuffey vs. South Park, 6 p.m.

Burgettstown vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Championship

At McGuffey, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At McGuffey, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Fort Cherry at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

At Quaker Valley

Quaker Valley vs. Freedom, 6 p.m.

Laurel vs. Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Ellwood City at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

At Elizabeth Forwad

Elizabeth Forward vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.

Burrell vs. Southmoreland, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Elizabeth Forward, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Elizabeth Forward, 7:15 p.m.

Fitfth place

Summit Academy at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.