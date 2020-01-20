High school scores, schedules for Jan. 19, 2020
By:
Sunday, January 19, 2020 | 10:36 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Sunday’s results
WPIAL
MLK Weekend Showcase
At Woodland Hills
Aliquippa 59, Nazareth Prep 52
Bethel Park 55, Woodland Hills 47
Carolina Basketball Academy (N.C.) 71, Kiski School 65
Carolina Basketball Academy (N.C.) 84, Bishop Walsh (Md.) 82
Chester 65, Bishop Loughlin (N.Y.) 57
Deer Lakes 57, Clairton 44
Greater Beckley Christian (W.Va.) 65, Westinghouse 34
Math, Civics & Sciences Charter 69, National Christian Academy (Md.) 67
McDowell 71, West Allegheny 54
Mt. Zion Christian (N.C.) 62, Central Catholic 58
Vincentian Academy 68, Severn School (Md.) 54
Monday’s schedule
MLK Weekend Showcase
At Woodland Hills
Mt. Zion Christian (N.C.) vs. Carolina Basketball Academy (N.C.), 11 a.m.; New Town (Md.) vs. Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.; St. Benedict’s Prep (N.J.) vs. First Love Christian, 12:30 p.m.; Teays Valley Christian (W.Va.) vs. National Christian Academy (Md.), 2 p.m.
Nonsection
Highlands at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Hundred (W.Va.) at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage Conference
Saltsburg at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Nonconference
West Shamokin at Karns City, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Sunday’s results
WPIAL
MLK Weekend Showcase
At Woodland Hills
Elizabeth Seton (Md.) 65, Allderdice 55
Mt. Zion Christian (N.C.) 65, Lancaster Mennonite 53
St. Frances (Md.) 58, Imhotep Charter 40
Monday’s schedule
MLK Weekend Showcase
At Woodland Hills
Mt. Zion Christian (N.C.) vs. Obama Academy, 1 p.m.
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Gateway at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Woodland Hills, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
McKeesport at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Carlynton at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Derry, 7:15 p.m.
Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Ellis School, 6 p.m.
Riverview at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Vincentian Academy at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Clairton, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Eden Christian at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Marion Center at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.
United at Homer-Center, 7:15 p.m.
West Shamokin at Northern Cambria, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
WPIAL section championships
Wednesday’s schedule
Class AAA
Section 1
Semifinals
At Hempfield
Hempfield vs. Norwin, 6 p.m.
Kiski Area vs. Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
At Mt. Lebanon
Mt. Lebanon vs. Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Connellsville vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Mt. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Mt. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
West Mifflin at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
At North Allegheny
North Allegheny vs. Butler, 6 p.m.
Seneca Valley vs. Hampton, 6 p.m.
Championship
At North Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At North Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Semifinals
At Waynesburg
Waynesburg vs. South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Canon-McMillan vs. Trinity, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Waynesburg, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Waynesburg, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Semifinals
At McGuffey
McGuffey vs. South Park, 6 p.m.
Burgettstown vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.
Championship
At McGuffey, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At McGuffey, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
Fort Cherry at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
At Quaker Valley
Quaker Valley vs. Freedom, 6 p.m.
Laurel vs. Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
Ellwood City at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
At Elizabeth Forwad
Elizabeth Forward vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.
Burrell vs. Southmoreland, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Elizabeth Forward, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Elizabeth Forward, 7:15 p.m.
Fitfth place
Summit Academy at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.