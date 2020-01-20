High school scores, schedules for Jan. 19, 2020

Sunday, January 19, 2020 | 10:36 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Sunday’s results

WPIAL

MLK Weekend Showcase

At Woodland Hills

Aliquippa 59, Nazareth Prep 52

Bethel Park 55, Woodland Hills 47

Carolina Basketball Academy (N.C.) 71, Kiski School 65

Carolina Basketball Academy (N.C.) 84, Bishop Walsh (Md.) 82

Chester 65, Bishop Loughlin (N.Y.) 57

Deer Lakes 57, Clairton 44

Greater Beckley Christian (W.Va.) 65, Westinghouse 34

Math, Civics & Sciences Charter 69, National Christian Academy (Md.) 67

McDowell 71, West Allegheny 54

Mt. Zion Christian (N.C.) 62, Central Catholic 58

Vincentian Academy 68, Severn School (Md.) 54

Monday’s schedule

MLK Weekend Showcase

At Woodland Hills

Mt. Zion Christian (N.C.) vs. Carolina Basketball Academy (N.C.), 11 a.m.; New Town (Md.) vs. Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.; St. Benedict’s Prep (N.J.) vs. First Love Christian, 12:30 p.m.; Teays Valley Christian (W.Va.) vs. National Christian Academy (Md.), 2 p.m.

Nonsection

Highlands at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Hundred (W.Va.) at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage Conference

Saltsburg at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Nonconference

West Shamokin at Karns City, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Sunday’s results

WPIAL

MLK Weekend Showcase

At Woodland Hills

Elizabeth Seton (Md.) 65, Allderdice 55

Mt. Zion Christian (N.C.) 65, Lancaster Mennonite 53

St. Frances (Md.) 58, Imhotep Charter 40

Monday’s schedule

MLK Weekend Showcase

At Woodland Hills

Mt. Zion Christian (N.C.) vs. Obama Academy, 1 p.m.

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Gateway at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Woodland Hills, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

McKeesport at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Derry, 7:15 p.m.

Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Ellis School, 6 p.m.

Riverview at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Vincentian Academy at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Clairton, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Eden Christian at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Marion Center at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.

United at Homer-Center, 7:15 p.m.

West Shamokin at Northern Cambria, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

WPIAL section championships

Wednesday’s schedule

Class AAA

Section 1

Semifinals

At Hempfield

Hempfield vs. Norwin, 6 p.m.

Kiski Area vs. Latrobe, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

At Mt. Lebanon

Mt. Lebanon vs. Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Connellsville vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Mt. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Mt. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

West Mifflin at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

At North Allegheny

North Allegheny vs. Butler, 6 p.m.

Seneca Valley vs. Hampton, 6 p.m.

Championship

At North Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At North Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Semifinals

At Waynesburg

Waynesburg vs. South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Canon-McMillan vs. Trinity, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Waynesburg, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Waynesburg, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Semifinals

At McGuffey

McGuffey vs. South Park, 6 p.m.

Burgettstown vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Championship

At McGuffey, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At McGuffey, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Fort Cherry at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

At Quaker Valley

Quaker Valley vs. Freedom, 6 p.m.

Laurel vs. Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Ellwood City at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

At Elizabeth Forwad

Elizabeth Forward vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.

Burrell vs. Southmoreland, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Elizabeth Forward, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Elizabeth Forward, 7:15 p.m.

Fitfth place

Summit Academy at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

