High school scores, schedules for Jan. 26, 2020
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Sunday’s results
WPIAL
PBC Hall of Fame Classic
At Montour
Highlands 70, Allderdice 52
Lincoln Park 58, Kennedy Catholic 45
Sto-Rox 79, Seton LaSalle 78
Uniontown 56, Ambridge 52
Upper St. Clair 77, Mars 68
Shootout at Seton Hill University
Greensburg Central Catholic 57, Derry 49
Penn Hills 75, Valley 52
Penn-Trafford 64, Jeannette 43
Saltsburg 60, Geibel 56
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Brashear at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy at Bentworth, 6:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Nonconference
Bishop Carroll at Marion Center, 7 p.m.
Central Cambria at Blairsville, 7 p.m.
Penns Manor at Ferndale, 6 p.m.
Girls
Sunday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Shootout at Seton Hill University
Norwin 67, Hempfield 35
Serra Catholic 56, Greensburg Central Catholic 30
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Lincoln Park at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Franklin Regional at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Latrobe at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Burrell at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brownsville at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Washington at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.
Northgate at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Carmichaels at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Quigley Catholic at Union, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
California at Avella, 6 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Mapletown, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Obama Academy at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Nonconference
Blairsville at Shade, 7:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph Academy at United, 7:30 p.m.
Windber at Ligonier Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Hockey
Sunday’s results
PIHL all-star games
Class AAA
Blue 11 Gold 8
Goals: B: Tyler Putnam (2), Jordan Adams, Andrew Woomer, Josh Hrip, Kowin Belsterling, Charlie Mill, Joe Folmer, Ryan McLinden, Drew Wilbert, Logan Ford; G: Richard Wild (2), Feno Monaco, Mark Lehman, Tyler Lamark, C.J. Simione, Jake Kruszewski, Connor Chi
Assists: B: Will Parreaguirre (2), Mitchell Geinzer (2), Belsterling (2), Michael Sewecke, Drew Wilbert, Eric Wilbert, Woomer, Adams, Mill; G: Daniel Garver (2), Colton Shiry, Devin Rohrich, Connor Salsbury, Jake Kruszewski, Connor Chi, Blake Sinicki, Joey Wandrisco, Lamark, Monaco, Wild, Simione.
Goaltenders: B: Danny Stauffer, Tyler Boyles, Seth Faulkner; G: Alex Wilbert, Mario Eafrati, Austin Martin
Class AA
Blue 7 Gold 5
Goals: B: Josh Bemis, Jarred Stein, Shane Nolan, Hudson Finn, Trent Gray, Keith Reed, Dustin Geregach; G: Matt Traczynski (2), Ethan Szymanski (2), Trent Lunden.
Assists: B: Nick Pushic (2), Christian Konieczka (2), Cole Ferri (2), Gray (2), Ethan Tamborski, Kevin Cakanac, Anthony Migliozzi, Nolan.; G: Michael Felsing, Lane Ruffner, Alex Walker, Nick Bandi, Paul Zmuda.
Goaltenders: B: Colin Rice, Tanner Cindrich, Josh Ferry; G: Greg Irons, Jordan McCurdy, Danny Mitchell
Class A
Blue 9, Gold 5
Goals: B: Eddie Pazo (3) Quinten Shaffer (3), Hunter Fairman (2) Colby Zmenkowski; G: Greg Kraemer (2) Ryan Kosylo, Bryce Bair, Reed Troutman
Assists: B: Adis Ultanbekov (4), Fairman (2), Pazo (2), Thomas Ford, Cole Mitchell, Danny Williams, Caleb Karnell, Ethan Agnello,Tyler Weekley; G: Collin Kruth (2), Zach Eisenhower, Reed Troutman, Riley Holzer, Dominic Dezort
Goaltenders: B:Ethan Isaly (10 saves), Luke Ripepi (5), Eric Petika (9); G: Shane Peremba (8), Chris McFayden (8), Logan Marnik (7)
Class B
Blue 9 Gold 7
Goals:B: Brad Bujdos (3), Tayte Donovan, Jack Jones, Jack Hritsko, Josh Perry, Cameron Ropchock, Hunter Suarez; G; Ian Norkevicus, Geoffrey Bokor, Justin Day, Christian Bohon, Will Golgosky, Michael Vasko, Liam Tomczak
Assists:B: Bujdos, Santino Mulatri. Donovan, Luke Wascak, Jonas Sopko, Ropchock, Evan Eberlein; G: Mikey Farkal, Bokor, Corey Blommel, Norkevicus, Chase Evans, Nathan Todd, Vasko, Golgosky, Brandon Boehm
Goaltenders: B: Sean Dugan, Blake Phillips, Riley Mastowski; G: Matt Lesnick, Chad DeGroen, Alex Mitchell
Monday’s schedule
Class AAA
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 9 p.m.
Cathedral Prep at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, Valencia, 7:10 p.m.
Class AA
Northwest
Meadville at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 7 p.m.
Southeast
Latrobe at Franklin Regional, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6 p.m.
Class A
Southwest
South Park at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.
Class B
North
Burrell at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
McDowell at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, New Castle, 7 p.m.
South
Morgantown (W. Va.) at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, Belle Vernon, 7:15 p.m.
Nonconference
Armstrong at Baldwin, Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.
Freeport at North Hills, Robert Morris Univeristy Island Sports Center, Neville Township, 7:15 p.m.
North Catholic at Norwin, Center Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
Plum at Montour, Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Hempfield, Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 7:15 p.m.
West Allegheny at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.
Wrestling
WPIAL team playoffs
Class AAA
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
At Canon-McMillan
Norwin at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.
Peters Township vs. Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.
Chartiers Valley vs. Hampton, 7:15 p.m.
Trinity at Franklin Regional, 7:15 p.m.
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
(Quarterfinals matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.)
At Waynesburg
Waynesburg vs. Peters Township/Pine-Richland-winner, 6 p.m.
Latrobe vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.
At Hempfield
Kiski Area vs. South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Hempfield vs. Chartiers Valley/Hampton-winner, 6 p.m.
At Canon-McMillan
Canon-McMillan vs. Norwin/West Mifflin-winner, 6 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
At Seneca Valley
Thomas Jefferson vs. Butler, 6 p.m.
Seneca Valley vs. Trinity/Franklin Regional-winner, 6 p.m.
Class AA
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
(Quarterfinals matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.)
At Burrell
Southmoreland vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.
Bye: Burrell
At Quaker Valley
Laurel vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.
Fort Cherry vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.
At McGuffey
McGuffey vs. Ellwood City, 6 p.m.
Keystone Oaks vs. Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.
At Burgettstown
Freedom vs. South Park, 6 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.
