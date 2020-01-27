High school scores, schedules for Jan. 26, 2020

By:

Sunday, January 26, 2020 | 9:37 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Sunday’s results

WPIAL

PBC Hall of Fame Classic

At Montour

Highlands 70, Allderdice 52

Lincoln Park 58, Kennedy Catholic 45

Sto-Rox 79, Seton LaSalle 78

Uniontown 56, Ambridge 52

Upper St. Clair 77, Mars 68

Shootout at Seton Hill University

Greensburg Central Catholic 57, Derry 49

Penn Hills 75, Valley 52

Penn-Trafford 64, Jeannette 43

Saltsburg 60, Geibel 56

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Brashear at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Bentworth, 6:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Nonconference

Bishop Carroll at Marion Center, 7 p.m.

Central Cambria at Blairsville, 7 p.m.

Penns Manor at Ferndale, 6 p.m.

Girls

Sunday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Shootout at Seton Hill University

Norwin 67, Hempfield 35

Serra Catholic 56, Greensburg Central Catholic 30

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Lincoln Park at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Franklin Regional at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Burrell at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brownsville at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Washington at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.

Northgate at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Carmichaels at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Quigley Catholic at Union, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

California at Avella, 6 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Mapletown, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Obama Academy at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Nonconference

Blairsville at Shade, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph Academy at United, 7:30 p.m.

Windber at Ligonier Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey

Sunday’s results

PIHL all-star games

Class AAA

Blue 11 Gold 8

Goals: B: Tyler Putnam (2), Jordan Adams, Andrew Woomer, Josh Hrip, Kowin Belsterling, Charlie Mill, Joe Folmer, Ryan McLinden, Drew Wilbert, Logan Ford; G: Richard Wild (2), Feno Monaco, Mark Lehman, Tyler Lamark, C.J. Simione, Jake Kruszewski, Connor Chi

Assists: B: Will Parreaguirre (2), Mitchell Geinzer (2), Belsterling (2), Michael Sewecke, Drew Wilbert, Eric Wilbert, Woomer, Adams, Mill; G: Daniel Garver (2), Colton Shiry, Devin Rohrich, Connor Salsbury, Jake Kruszewski, Connor Chi, Blake Sinicki, Joey Wandrisco, Lamark, Monaco, Wild, Simione.

Goaltenders: B: Danny Stauffer, Tyler Boyles, Seth Faulkner; G: Alex Wilbert, Mario Eafrati, Austin Martin

Class AA

Blue 7 Gold 5

Goals: B: Josh Bemis, Jarred Stein, Shane Nolan, Hudson Finn, Trent Gray, Keith Reed, Dustin Geregach; G: Matt Traczynski (2), Ethan Szymanski (2), Trent Lunden.

Assists: B: Nick Pushic (2), Christian Konieczka (2), Cole Ferri (2), Gray (2), Ethan Tamborski, Kevin Cakanac, Anthony Migliozzi, Nolan.; G: Michael Felsing, Lane Ruffner, Alex Walker, Nick Bandi, Paul Zmuda.

Goaltenders: B: Colin Rice, Tanner Cindrich, Josh Ferry; G: Greg Irons, Jordan McCurdy, Danny Mitchell

Class A

Blue 9, Gold 5

Goals: B: Eddie Pazo (3) Quinten Shaffer (3), Hunter Fairman (2) Colby Zmenkowski; G: Greg Kraemer (2) Ryan Kosylo, Bryce Bair, Reed Troutman

Assists: B: Adis Ultanbekov (4), Fairman (2), Pazo (2), Thomas Ford, Cole Mitchell, Danny Williams, Caleb Karnell, Ethan Agnello,Tyler Weekley; G: Collin Kruth (2), Zach Eisenhower, Reed Troutman, Riley Holzer, Dominic Dezort

Goaltenders: B:Ethan Isaly (10 saves), Luke Ripepi (5), Eric Petika (9); G: Shane Peremba (8), Chris McFayden (8), Logan Marnik (7)

Class B

Blue 9 Gold 7

Goals:B: Brad Bujdos (3), Tayte Donovan, Jack Jones, Jack Hritsko, Josh Perry, Cameron Ropchock, Hunter Suarez; G; Ian Norkevicus, Geoffrey Bokor, Justin Day, Christian Bohon, Will Golgosky, Michael Vasko, Liam Tomczak

Assists:B: Bujdos, Santino Mulatri. Donovan, Luke Wascak, Jonas Sopko, Ropchock, Evan Eberlein; G: Mikey Farkal, Bokor, Corey Blommel, Norkevicus, Chase Evans, Nathan Todd, Vasko, Golgosky, Brandon Boehm

Goaltenders: B: Sean Dugan, Blake Phillips, Riley Mastowski; G: Matt Lesnick, Chad DeGroen, Alex Mitchell

Monday’s schedule

Class AAA

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 9 p.m.

Cathedral Prep at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, Valencia, 7:10 p.m.

Class AA

Northwest

Meadville at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 7 p.m.

Southeast

Latrobe at Franklin Regional, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6 p.m.

Class A

Southwest

South Park at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.

Class B

North

Burrell at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

McDowell at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, New Castle, 7 p.m.

South

Morgantown (W. Va.) at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, Belle Vernon, 7:15 p.m.

Nonconference

Armstrong at Baldwin, Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.

Freeport at North Hills, Robert Morris Univeristy Island Sports Center, Neville Township, 7:15 p.m.

North Catholic at Norwin, Center Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

Plum at Montour, Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Hempfield, Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 7:15 p.m.

West Allegheny at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Wrestling

WPIAL team playoffs

Class AAA

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

At Canon-McMillan

Norwin at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.

Peters Township vs. Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.

Chartiers Valley vs. Hampton, 7:15 p.m.

Trinity at Franklin Regional, 7:15 p.m.

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

(Quarterfinals matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.)

At Waynesburg

Waynesburg vs. Peters Township/Pine-Richland-winner, 6 p.m.

Latrobe vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.

At Hempfield

Kiski Area vs. South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Hempfield vs. Chartiers Valley/Hampton-winner, 6 p.m.

At Canon-McMillan

Canon-McMillan vs. Norwin/West Mifflin-winner, 6 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

At Seneca Valley

Thomas Jefferson vs. Butler, 6 p.m.

Seneca Valley vs. Trinity/Franklin Regional-winner, 6 p.m.

Class AA

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

(Quarterfinals matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.)

At Burrell

Southmoreland vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Bye: Burrell

At Quaker Valley

Laurel vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.

Fort Cherry vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.

At McGuffey

McGuffey vs. Ellwood City, 6 p.m.

Keystone Oaks vs. Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

At Burgettstown

Freedom vs. South Park, 6 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.

