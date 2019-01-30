High school scores, schedules for Jan. 29, 2019

By: Tribune-Review

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 | 10:48 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic 55, North Allegheny 54

Pine-Richland 95, Butler 76

Seneca Valley 65, North Hills 49

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 77, Upper St. Clair 74

Mt. Lebanon 70, Bethel Park 54

Peters Township 63, Baldwin 46

Section 3

Fox Chapel 52, Norwin 32

Latrobe 65, Connellsville 64

Penn-Trafford 58, Hempfield 56 (OT)

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway 39, Laurel Highlands 36

Penn Hills 90, Greensburg Salem 69

Woodland Hills 85, Albert Gallatin 63

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 77, West Mifflin 48

Montour 60, Thomas Jefferon 42

Moon 64, Trinity 38

Section 3

Indiana 59, Kiski Area 52

Mars 73, Armstrong 42

Plum 54, Franklin Regional 49

Shaler 57, Hampton 49

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry 55, Yough 39

Freeport 62, Mt. Pleasant 54

Highlands 54, Knoch 45

Section 2

Ambridge 68, Hopewell 32

Beaver 61, Central Valley 48

Quaker Valley 70, New Castle 67 (OT)

Section 3

Elizbeth Forward 76, Waynesburg 67

South Park 65, Belle Vernon 57

Uniontown 72, Ringgold 57

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa 63, Riverside 53

Lincoln Park 78, Beaver Falls 43

Neshannock 76, New Brighton 38

Section 2

Freedom 60, Carlynton 51

Keystone Oaks 58, Avonworth 37

North Catholic 82, Fort Cherry 47

Section 3

Deer Lakes 55, Burrell 33

Steel Valley 78, East Allegheny 39

Valley 63, South Allegheny 47

Section 4

McGuffey 61, Beth-Center 45

Southmoreland 72, Charleroi 58

Washington 54, Frazier 37

Class 2A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge 51, Summit Academy 40

Northgate 65, Riverview 56

Propel Braddock Hills 57, Springdale 45

Winchester Thurston 62, Sto-Rox 54

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 58, Brentwood 39

Jeannette 49, Carmichaels 43

Serra 77, California 61

Section 3

Burgettstown 60, Mohawk 43

OLSH 79, Laurel 54

South Side Beaver 68, Sewickley Academy 64

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 91, Eden Christian 48

Nazareth Prep 55, Quigley Catholic 47

Union 56, Rochester 32

Vincentian Academy 72, Western Beaver 29

Section 2

Avella 62, Mapletown 33

Bishop Canevin 73, Jefferson-Morgan 33

Monessen 97, Geibel 63

Section 3

Clairton 61, Imani Christian 41

Greensburg Central Catholic 68, Leechburg 57

Propel Andrew Street 61, Trinity Christian 32

Nonsection

St. Joseph 64, Saltsburg 57

Independent

SWCAC

Harvest Baptist 55, Cheswick Christian 30

Wednesday’s schedule

All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless stated otherwise

WPIAL

Nonsection

Avella at Propel Montour, 6 p.m.; Brownsville at South Fayette; Clairton at West Greene, 6 p.m.; Ellwood City at Farrell; McKeesport at Valley; Nazareth Prep at Burrell; Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson; Riverside at Mohawk; Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic; Shady Side Academy at Freeport; Uniontown at Laurel Highlands

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Blairsville; Marion Center at Northern Cambria, 7:15 p.m.; Saltsburg at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Tyrone at United, 7 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Norwin 44, North Allegheny 43

Class 5A

Section 2

Gateway 53, Hampton 43

Plum 45, Armstrong 23

Section 3

Penn Hills 51, Uniontown 16

Woodland Hills 82, Albert Gallatin 61

Class 3A

Section 2

McGuffey 47, Charleroi 34

Class A

Section 2

Monessen 49, Geibel 18

Nonsecion

Apollo-Ridge 36, Kiski Area 33

Franklin Regional 51, Latrobe 37

Hempfield 56, Penn-Trafford 45

Hopewell 55, North Hills 51

South Park 40, Belle Vernon 37

Waynesburg 45, Bentworth 33

West Mifflin 66, Brashear 36

Leechburg at Kiski Area, ppd.

Independent

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian 48, Harvest Baptist 18

District 6

Heritage

United 50, Ligonier Valley 42

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Monessen at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Riverside at Union, 7 p.m.; Shaler at McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

PIHL

Class 3A

Cathedral Prep 6, Peters Township 3

North Allegheny 3, Central Catholic 0

Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan (n)

Class A

Bishop McCort 7, Westmont Hilltop 3

Norwin 11, Greensburg Salem 3

Sewickley Academy at Fox Chapel (n)

Division II

Connellsville 10, Trinity 3

Rifle

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Section 1

McGuffey 797-52x, Washington 790-54x

Section 3

Hempfield 800-63x, Indiana 795-54x

Wrestling

WPIAL team tournament

Class 3A

First round (quarterfinal matches to follow)

Wednesday’s schedule

All first round matches start at 6 p.m.

At Kiski Area

North Allegheny vs. Connellsville; South Fayette vs. Kiski Area

At Canon-McMillan

Franklin Regional vs. Canon-McMillan; Thomas Jefferson vs. Greensburg Salem

At Hempfield

Chartiers Valley vs. Hempfield; Mt. Lebanon vs. Waynesburg

At Seneca Valley

Norwin vs. Butler; Trinity vs. Seneca Valley

Semifinals and championship

Saturday at Norwin, 4 and 6 p.m.

Class 2A

First round (quarterfinal matches to follow)

Wednesday’s schedule

All first round matches start at 6 p.m.

At Burrell

McGuffey vs. Keystone Oaks

Bye: Burrell

At Beth-Center

Derry vs. South Park; Southmoreland vs. Beth-Center

At Quaker Valley

Quaker Valley vs. Valley; Laurel vs. Elizabeth Forward

At Burgettstown

Freedom vs. Washington; Hopewell vs. Burgettstown

Semifinals and championship

Saturday at Chartiers-Houston, noon and 2 p.m.

