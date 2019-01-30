High school scores, schedules for Jan. 29, 2019
By: Tribune-Review
Tuesday, January 29, 2019 | 10:48 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic 55, North Allegheny 54
Pine-Richland 95, Butler 76
Seneca Valley 65, North Hills 49
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 77, Upper St. Clair 74
Mt. Lebanon 70, Bethel Park 54
Peters Township 63, Baldwin 46
Section 3
Fox Chapel 52, Norwin 32
Latrobe 65, Connellsville 64
Penn-Trafford 58, Hempfield 56 (OT)
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway 39, Laurel Highlands 36
Penn Hills 90, Greensburg Salem 69
Woodland Hills 85, Albert Gallatin 63
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 77, West Mifflin 48
Montour 60, Thomas Jefferon 42
Moon 64, Trinity 38
Section 3
Indiana 59, Kiski Area 52
Mars 73, Armstrong 42
Plum 54, Franklin Regional 49
Shaler 57, Hampton 49
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry 55, Yough 39
Freeport 62, Mt. Pleasant 54
Highlands 54, Knoch 45
Section 2
Ambridge 68, Hopewell 32
Beaver 61, Central Valley 48
Quaker Valley 70, New Castle 67 (OT)
Section 3
Elizbeth Forward 76, Waynesburg 67
South Park 65, Belle Vernon 57
Uniontown 72, Ringgold 57
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa 63, Riverside 53
Lincoln Park 78, Beaver Falls 43
Neshannock 76, New Brighton 38
Section 2
Freedom 60, Carlynton 51
Keystone Oaks 58, Avonworth 37
North Catholic 82, Fort Cherry 47
Section 3
Deer Lakes 55, Burrell 33
Steel Valley 78, East Allegheny 39
Valley 63, South Allegheny 47
Section 4
McGuffey 61, Beth-Center 45
Southmoreland 72, Charleroi 58
Washington 54, Frazier 37
Class 2A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge 51, Summit Academy 40
Northgate 65, Riverview 56
Propel Braddock Hills 57, Springdale 45
Winchester Thurston 62, Sto-Rox 54
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 58, Brentwood 39
Jeannette 49, Carmichaels 43
Serra 77, California 61
Section 3
Burgettstown 60, Mohawk 43
OLSH 79, Laurel 54
South Side Beaver 68, Sewickley Academy 64
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 91, Eden Christian 48
Nazareth Prep 55, Quigley Catholic 47
Union 56, Rochester 32
Vincentian Academy 72, Western Beaver 29
Section 2
Avella 62, Mapletown 33
Bishop Canevin 73, Jefferson-Morgan 33
Monessen 97, Geibel 63
Section 3
Clairton 61, Imani Christian 41
Greensburg Central Catholic 68, Leechburg 57
Propel Andrew Street 61, Trinity Christian 32
Nonsection
St. Joseph 64, Saltsburg 57
Independent
SWCAC
Harvest Baptist 55, Cheswick Christian 30
Wednesday’s schedule
All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless stated otherwise
WPIAL
Nonsection
Avella at Propel Montour, 6 p.m.; Brownsville at South Fayette; Clairton at West Greene, 6 p.m.; Ellwood City at Farrell; McKeesport at Valley; Nazareth Prep at Burrell; Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson; Riverside at Mohawk; Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic; Shady Side Academy at Freeport; Uniontown at Laurel Highlands
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Blairsville; Marion Center at Northern Cambria, 7:15 p.m.; Saltsburg at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Tyrone at United, 7 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Norwin 44, North Allegheny 43
Class 5A
Section 2
Gateway 53, Hampton 43
Plum 45, Armstrong 23
Section 3
Penn Hills 51, Uniontown 16
Woodland Hills 82, Albert Gallatin 61
Class 3A
Section 2
McGuffey 47, Charleroi 34
Class A
Section 2
Monessen 49, Geibel 18
Nonsecion
Apollo-Ridge 36, Kiski Area 33
Franklin Regional 51, Latrobe 37
Hempfield 56, Penn-Trafford 45
Hopewell 55, North Hills 51
South Park 40, Belle Vernon 37
Waynesburg 45, Bentworth 33
West Mifflin 66, Brashear 36
Leechburg at Kiski Area, ppd.
Independent
SWCAC
Cheswick Christian 48, Harvest Baptist 18
District 6
Heritage
United 50, Ligonier Valley 42
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Monessen at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Riverside at Union, 7 p.m.; Shaler at McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
PIHL
Class 3A
Cathedral Prep 6, Peters Township 3
North Allegheny 3, Central Catholic 0
Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan (n)
Class A
Bishop McCort 7, Westmont Hilltop 3
Norwin 11, Greensburg Salem 3
Sewickley Academy at Fox Chapel (n)
Division II
Connellsville 10, Trinity 3
Rifle
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Section 1
McGuffey 797-52x, Washington 790-54x
Section 3
Hempfield 800-63x, Indiana 795-54x
Wrestling
WPIAL team tournament
Class 3A
First round (quarterfinal matches to follow)
Wednesday’s schedule
All first round matches start at 6 p.m.
At Kiski Area
North Allegheny vs. Connellsville; South Fayette vs. Kiski Area
At Canon-McMillan
Franklin Regional vs. Canon-McMillan; Thomas Jefferson vs. Greensburg Salem
At Hempfield
Chartiers Valley vs. Hempfield; Mt. Lebanon vs. Waynesburg
At Seneca Valley
Norwin vs. Butler; Trinity vs. Seneca Valley
Semifinals and championship
Saturday at Norwin, 4 and 6 p.m.
Class 2A
First round (quarterfinal matches to follow)
Wednesday’s schedule
All first round matches start at 6 p.m.
At Burrell
McGuffey vs. Keystone Oaks
Bye: Burrell
At Beth-Center
Derry vs. South Park; Southmoreland vs. Beth-Center
At Quaker Valley
Quaker Valley vs. Valley; Laurel vs. Elizabeth Forward
At Burgettstown
Freedom vs. Washington; Hopewell vs. Burgettstown
Semifinals and championship
Saturday at Chartiers-Houston, noon and 2 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
- Loading...