High school scores, schedules for Jan. 30, 2019

By: Tribune-Review

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 | 10:50 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Avella at Propel Montour, ppd.

Brownsville at South Fayette, ppd.

Clairton at West Greene, cancelled

Ellwood City at Farrell, ppd.

McKeesport at Valley, ppd.

Nazareth Prep at Burrell, ppd.

Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, cancelled

Riverside at Mohawk, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Shady Side Academy at Freeport, ppd.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

District 6

Heritage

Saltsburg at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Nonsection

Tyrone at United, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Summit Academy at Serra Catholic, ppd.; Trinity Christian at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Independent

SWCAC

Hillcrest Academy at Aquinas Academy, 5:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Allderdice, ppd.; Carrick at Westinghouse, ppd.; Obama Academy at Perry, ppd.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Monessen at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Riverside at Union, ppd.

Shaler at McKeesport, ppd.

St. Joseph at Winchester Thurston, ppd.

Steel Valley at Carrick, ppd.

Sto-Rox at Clairton, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless stated otherwise

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Bethel Park at Connellsville; Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan; Peters Township at Hempfield; Upper St. Clair at Baldwin

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at Trinity; Lincoln Park at Montour; South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.; West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley

Section 2

Franklin Regional at Armstrong; Gateway at Kiski Area; Plum at Hampton

Section 3

Latrobe at Uniontown; Laurel Highlands at Oakland Catholic; Penn Hills at Albert Gallatin, ppd.; Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Knoch, ppd.; Freeport at Apollo-Ridge; Highlands at Indiana; North Catholic at Greensburg Salem

Section 2

Blackhawk at Central Valley; New Castle at Ambridge; Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Ringgold; Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward; Yough at West Mifflin

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth at Neshannock; Beaver at Mohawk; Ellwood City at Beaver Falls

Section 2

McGuffey at Beth-Center; Seton LaSalle at Charleroi, ppd.; South Park at Brownsville; Waynesburg at Washington

Section 3

Derry at Steel Valley; East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Carlynton, ppd.; South Allegheny at Valley

Class 2A

Section 1

Northgate at New Brighton; Shenango at Aliquippa; South Side Beaver at Laurel

Section 2

Jeannette at Ellis School, 6 p.m.; Riverview at Brentwood, ppd.; Serra Catholic at Springdale, ppd.

Section 3

Carmichaels at Burgettstown; Chartiers-Houston at Bishop Canevin, ppd.; Frazier at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Union; Quigley Catholic at Eden Christian; Rochester at Vincentian Academy

Section 2

California at Monessen, 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Avella; Mapletown at Geibel

Section 3

Clairton at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at Leechburg

Nonsection

Hopewell at Freedom; Mars at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.; Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) at Sto-Rox; West Greene at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at Homer-Center; Marion Center at Northern Cambria; Penns Manor at Purchase Line, 6:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Brashear, ppd.; Perry at Obama Academy, ppd.; Westinghouse at Carrick, ppd.

Bowling

Boys

Wednesday’s result

North Allegheny 7, Seneca Valley 0

Girls

Wednesday’s result

North Allegheny 7, Seneca Valley 0

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

PIHL

Class 3A

Butler at Bethel Park, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Plum at Latrobe, 8:35 p.m.; Shaler at Moon, 9:10 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Armstrong, 8:20 p.m.

Class A

North Hills at Beaver, 6:45 p.m.; South Park at Thomas Jefferson, 7:35 p.m.

Division II

Bishop Canevin at Central Valley, 8:45 p.m.; Burrell at Carrick, 8 p.m.; Neshannock at McDowell, 8:30 p.m.

Wrestling

WPIAL team tournament

Class 3A

First round

Wednesday’s results

At Kiski Area

Connellsville 44, North Allegheny 22

Kiski Area 65, South Fayette 6

At Canon-McMillan

Canon-McMillan 54, Franklin Regional 16

Thomas Jefferson 45, Greensburg Salem 19

At Hempfield

Hempfield 53, Chartiers Valley 12

Waynesburg 38, Mt. Lebanon 30

At Seneca Valley

Norwin 51, Butler 21

Seneca Valley 54, Trinity 24

Quarterfinals

At Kiski Area

Kiski Area 49, Connellsville 16

At Canon-McMillan

Canon-McMillan 27, Thomas Jefferson 25

At Hempfield

Waynesburg 39, Hempfield 33

At Seneca Valley

Seneca Valley 46, Norwin 22

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

At Norwin

Kiski vs. Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg vs. Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Championship at 6 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Wednesday’s results

At Burrell

McGuffey 43, Keystone Oaks 30

Bye: Burrell

At Beth-Center

Beth-Center 51, Southmoreland 16

Derry 54, South Park 24

At Quaker Valley

Elizabeth Forward 43, Laurel 33

Quaker Valley 57, Valley 16

At Burgettstown

Burgettstown 48, Hopewell 24

Freedom 59, Washington 18

Quarterfinals

At Burrell

Burrell 58, McGuffey 16

At Beth-Center

Beth-Center 42, Derry 30

At Quaker Valley

Quaker Valley 48, Elizabeth Forward 30

At Burgettstown

Freedom 42, Burgettstown 36

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

At Chartiers-Houston

Burrell vs. Beth-Center, noon; Quaker Valley vs. Freedom, noon

Championship at 2 p.m.

Wednesday’s summaries

WPIAL team tournament

Class 3A

First round

Canon-McMillan 54, Franklin Regional 16

106: Carter Dibert (FR) t.f. Jacob Houdt, 18-3 (3:28)

113: Jimmy Baxter (CM) d. Finn Solomon, 6-3

120: Jacob Gardner (CM) d. Garrett Thompson, 5-3

126: Colton Camacho (FR) d. Kenny Hayman, 1-0

132: Zach McCann (FR) d. Remington Ross, 6-2

138: Mason Spears (FR) t.f. Ryan Clendaniel, 18-2 (4:29)

145: Tanner Rohaley (CM) p. Colin Brady, 0:56

152: Blake Joseph (CM) p. Jonah Hartman, 0:45

160: Johnny Shanahan (CM) p. Christo Marion, 1:50

170: Tyler Rohaley (CM) p. Jacob Brand, 0:46

182: Gerrit Nijenhuis (CM) p. Charlie Hough, 0:36

195: Evan Miller (CM) p. Austin Vance, 1:39

220: Alec Hendal (CM) p. Dylan Singleton, 5:06

285: Giomar Ramos (CM) wbf

Hempfield 47, Chartiers Valley 12

106: Briar Priest (H) t.f. Ashton Sadowski, 18-3 (5:30)

113: Kyle Burkholder (H) p. Tony Montgomery, 0:20

120: Ethan Berginc (H) p. Luke Potts, 1:57

126: Christopher Beatty (CV) d. Nolan Daerr, 7-3

132: Jared Brean (H) d. Cody Trout, 4-3

138: Ty Linsenbigler (H) m.d. Zach Macy, 10-0

145: Zach Berginc (H) m.d. Nathan Trusiak, 14-3

152: Trevor Verkleeren (H) p. Hunter Drain, 1:28

160: Magnus Speal (H) p. Shabur Karimov, 2:43

170: Julian Chillinsky (H) d. Murat Zaynullaev, 6-4 (SV)

182: Dovovan O’Malley (CV) d. Daniel Beck, 2-1

195: Justin Cramer (H) m.d. Josh Sarasnick, 11-1

220: Dillon Ferretti (H) p. Chase Bruggeman, 2:32

285: Ismoil Shokirov (CV) wbf

*-Match started at 126 pounds

Connellsville 44, North Allegheny 22

106: Chad Ozias (C) t.f. Brady Walker, 16-0, 2:49

113: Mason Prinkey (C) d. Dylan Coy, 2-1

120: Shawn Thomas (C) d. Brad Stipetich, 6-4

126: Jared Keslar (C) p. Selena Brown, :12

132: Freddy Junko (NA) d. Josh Maruniak, 3-1, SV

138: Dylan Ross (C) d. Max Stedeford, 9-5

145: Ian Branstetter (NA) m.d. Kayden Trout, 10-0

152: Casper Hinklie (C) p. Brady Leczo, 2:24

*160: Dakoda Rodgers (C) p. Brandon Weaver, 1:48

170: Bobby Snyder (NA) d. Austin Lembo, 2-1 TB2

182: Jon Hoover (NA) wbf.

195: Seth Kuhns (C) wbf.

220: Ben Grafton (NA) p. Jared Ozias, 3:44

285: Cameron King (C) wbf.

*indicates starting weight

Thomas Jefferson 45, Greensburg Salem 19

106: McLaine Stanek (TJ) wbf

113: Nathan Krutules (TJ) wbf

120: Kale Buckiso (TJ) d. Cody Kaufman, 6-2

126: Michael Zacur (TJ) d. Mason Jobe, 3-2

132: Ridge Vlha (TJ) d. Colt Rubrecht, 7-0

138: Dajauhn Hertzog (GS) m.d. Brian Finnerty, 9-1

145: Brendan Finnerty (TJ) p. Cooper Phillips, 0:28

152: Alex Weber (TJ) wbf

160: Ian Ewing (GS) d. Andy Kalup, 3-0

170: Sage Parsley (GS) p. Daniel Marcinko, 3:15

182: No match

195: Max Shaw (TJ) p. John Meyers, 5:14

220: Trent Patrick (GS) p. Denver Haynes, 4:58

285: Dom Serapiglia (TJ) p. Thomas Pack, 0:43

Waynesburg 38, Mt. Lebanon 30

106: Elliot McGregor wbf.

113: Hunter Shriver (W) p. Louie Pietragallo, 3:58.

120: Cole Homet (W) p. Eli Crittenden, 2:46.

*126: Sean McKinney (ML) t.f. Michael Medlan, 15-0 (4:59).

132: Colton Stoneking (W) p. Darvish Kapitonov, 1:34.

138: Mike Kail (ML) m.d. Nate Kirby, 15-1.

145: Jackson Gray (ML) d. Trey Howard, 5-3.

152: Luca Augustine (W) t.f. Joe Gibbons, 16-0 (3:14).

160: Colby Morris (W) d. Mac Stout, 1-0.

170: Caleb Stephenson (W) p. Everett Lefever, 1:41.

182: Luke Stout (ML) p. Darnell Johnson, 1:47.

195: Noah Tustin (W) d. Regis Wintermantel, 10-7.

220: Spencer Lesinkski (W) d. Michael Freilino, 4-2.

285: Nathan Hoaglund (ML) p. Ryan Howard, 5;29.

(*) match started at 126.

Quarterfinals

Kiski Area 49, Connellsville 16

106: Mason Prinkey (C) m.d. Anthony Giordano, 11-1

113: Shawn Thomas (C) d. Julian Jones, 4-2

120: Dom Giordano (KA) p. Alex Tuchek, 3:55

126: Jared Keslar (C) p. Luke Lacaria, 3:29

132: Darren Miller (KA) p. Kyle Trout, 1:18

138: Josh Maruniak (C) d. Sammy Starr, 3-1

145: Enzo Morlacci (KA) m.d. Dylan Ross, 10-1

152: Cam Connor (KA) d. Casper Hinklie, 6-0

160: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Dakoda Rodgers, 3:19

*170: Nick Delp (KA) p. Austin Lembo, 1:00

182: Dylan Mullen (KA) d. Trent Kuhns, 7-1

195: Braden Roscosky (KA) d. Jared Ozias, 6-4

220: Troy Kuhn (KA) wbf.

285: Jack Dilts (KA) p. Cameron King, 1:34

*indicates opening match

Norwin 46, Seneca Valley 22

106: Hunter Swedish (SV) t.f. Conner Henning, 18-2 (5:22)

113: Dylan Chappell (SV) p. Luke Passarelli, 1:37

120: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (SV) d. Kurtis Phipps, 6-0

126: Kris Oddo (N) p. Ronan O’Shea, 3:48

132: Jason Geyer (SV) p. Colton Minerva, 1:00

138: Drew Vlasnik (SV) d. John Altieri, 11-5

145: Antonio Amelio (SV) m.d. Chase Kranitz, 12-4

152: Nick Montalbano (SV) p. Luke Merkovsky, 2:54

160: Bryce Long (N) m.d. Liam Volk-Klos, 8-0

170: Conor Hayes (SV) m.d. Jon Ireland, 12-4

182: Patrick Johnson (SV) p. Josh Page, 3:54

195: Davin Beahm (SV) d. Clayton Morris, 9-2

220: Ryan Weinzen (N) p. Nick Funovits, 0:49

285: Zach Cypher (N) p. Tyler Proctor, 3:37

*-Match started at 138 pounds

Waynesburg 39, Hempfield 33

106: Briar Priest (H) wbf

113: Kyle Burkholder (H) p. Hunter Shriver, 0:26

120: Cole Homet (W) d. Ethan Berginc, 7-2

126: Colton Stoneking (W) d. Nolan Daerr, 11-9

132: Jared Brean (H) p. Michael Medlan, 0:36

138: Ty Linsenbigler (H) p. Nate Kirby, 2:42

145: Trey Howard (W) p. Zach Berginc, 1:08

152: Luca Augustine (W) d. Trevor Verkleeren, 7-3

160: Colby Morris (W) p. Magnus Speai, 4:54

170: Caleb Stephenson (W) p. Julian Chillinsky, 5:54

182: Darnell Johnson (W) p. Daniel Beck, 2:53

195: Justin Cramer (H) p. Noah Tustin, 0:47

220: Dillon Ferretti (H) d. Spencer Lesinkski, 9-4

285: Ryan Howard (W) wbf

*-Match started at 132 pounds

Class 2A

First round

Beth-Center 51, Southmoreland 16

106: Joey Holmes (BC) p. Austin Hunker, 3:40

113: Kyle McCollum (BC) wbf

120: Jimmy Gwyer (BC) p. Jason Bloom, 2:43

126: Richard LaRosa (BC) d. Andrew Johnson, 6-2

132: Trevor Pettit (BC) p. Chad Miller, 4:46

138: Todd Fisher (BC) t.f. Nick Yeskey, 16-0

145: Austin McBeth (S) p. Tyler Fisher, 2:34

152: Josh Thoma (S) m.d. Makiah Bayus, 13-5

160: Jacob Housel (BC) m.d. Kullen McCoy, 15-2

170: Dylan Dingle (BC) m.d. Brendan Moore, 13-3

182: JJ Berish (BC) t.f. Anthony Govern, 16-1

195: Dominic Fundy (BC) d. Brandon Peterson, 8-2

220: Jacob Baker (BC) d. Bret Huffman, 5-2

285: Colt Harper (S) p. Evan Dreucci, 1:49

*-Match started at 152 pounds

Derry 54, South Park 24

106: Joey Fisher (D) d. Kace Sabedra, 5-1

113: Colton McCallen (D) wbf

120: Xavier Merlin (D) p. Juan Martinez, 3:48

126: Tyler Cymmerman (D) wbf

132: Noah Pritchard (SP) p. Nicholas Reeping, 5:51

138: Jason Baker (D) p. Craig Lingren, 1:59

145: Garrett Lenhart (D) p. Garret Ammon, 1:53

152: Trey Weinell (D) p. Anthony Weil, 3:00

160: Eric Catone (D) p. Jonas Pritchard, 4:24

170: Peyton Pauline (SP) p. Michael Kelly, 2:44

182: Brayden Mickinac (D) wbf

195: Elijah Ward (D) wbf

220: Dominic DeLuca (D) p. Chris Danzuso, 0:06

285: Jon Blackburn (SP) p. Noah Cymmerman, 1:43

*-Match started at 152 pounds

Quaterfinals

Beth-Center 42, Derry 30

106: Kace Sabedra (D) d. Joey Holmes, 5-0

113: Kyle McCollum (BC) m.d. Colton McCallen, 10-2

120: Jimmy Gwyer (BC) p. Xavier Merlin, 3:18

126: Tyler Cymmerman (D) p. Richard LaRosa, 0:55

132: Jason Baker (D) wbf

138: Trevor Pettit (BC) p. Nicholas Reeping, 2:38

145: Todd Fisher (BC) p. Garret Lenhart, 0:46

152 Trey Weinell (D) wbf

160: Jacob Housel (BC) t.f. Eric Catone, 15-0

170: Dylan Dingle (BC) d. Dakota Beeman, 8-1

182: Braden Mickinac (D) d. JJ Berish, 5-0

195: Dominic Fundy (BC) p. David Smith, 0:19

220: Dominic DeLuca (D) p. Evan Dreucci, 1:04

285: Jacob Baker (BC) p. Noah Cymmerman, 5:03

*-Match started at 160 pounds

