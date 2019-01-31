High school scores, schedules for Jan. 30, 2019
By: Tribune-Review
Wednesday, January 30, 2019 | 10:50 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Avella at Propel Montour, ppd.
Brownsville at South Fayette, ppd.
Clairton at West Greene, cancelled
Ellwood City at Farrell, ppd.
McKeesport at Valley, ppd.
Nazareth Prep at Burrell, ppd.
Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, cancelled
Riverside at Mohawk, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Shady Side Academy at Freeport, ppd.
Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
District 6
Heritage
Saltsburg at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Nonsection
Tyrone at United, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Summit Academy at Serra Catholic, ppd.; Trinity Christian at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Independent
SWCAC
Hillcrest Academy at Aquinas Academy, 5:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Allderdice, ppd.; Carrick at Westinghouse, ppd.; Obama Academy at Perry, ppd.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Monessen at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Riverside at Union, ppd.
Shaler at McKeesport, ppd.
St. Joseph at Winchester Thurston, ppd.
Steel Valley at Carrick, ppd.
Sto-Rox at Clairton, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless stated otherwise
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Bethel Park at Connellsville; Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan; Peters Township at Hempfield; Upper St. Clair at Baldwin
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley at Trinity; Lincoln Park at Montour; South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.; West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley
Section 2
Franklin Regional at Armstrong; Gateway at Kiski Area; Plum at Hampton
Section 3
Latrobe at Uniontown; Laurel Highlands at Oakland Catholic; Penn Hills at Albert Gallatin, ppd.; Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Knoch, ppd.; Freeport at Apollo-Ridge; Highlands at Indiana; North Catholic at Greensburg Salem
Section 2
Blackhawk at Central Valley; New Castle at Ambridge; Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Ringgold; Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward; Yough at West Mifflin
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth at Neshannock; Beaver at Mohawk; Ellwood City at Beaver Falls
Section 2
McGuffey at Beth-Center; Seton LaSalle at Charleroi, ppd.; South Park at Brownsville; Waynesburg at Washington
Section 3
Derry at Steel Valley; East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Carlynton, ppd.; South Allegheny at Valley
Class 2A
Section 1
Northgate at New Brighton; Shenango at Aliquippa; South Side Beaver at Laurel
Section 2
Jeannette at Ellis School, 6 p.m.; Riverview at Brentwood, ppd.; Serra Catholic at Springdale, ppd.
Section 3
Carmichaels at Burgettstown; Chartiers-Houston at Bishop Canevin, ppd.; Frazier at Bentworth, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Union; Quigley Catholic at Eden Christian; Rochester at Vincentian Academy
Section 2
California at Monessen, 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Avella; Mapletown at Geibel
Section 3
Clairton at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at Leechburg
Nonsection
Hopewell at Freedom; Mars at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.; Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) at Sto-Rox; West Greene at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at Homer-Center; Marion Center at Northern Cambria; Penns Manor at Purchase Line, 6:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Brashear, ppd.; Perry at Obama Academy, ppd.; Westinghouse at Carrick, ppd.
Bowling
Boys
Wednesday’s result
North Allegheny 7, Seneca Valley 0
Girls
Wednesday’s result
North Allegheny 7, Seneca Valley 0
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
PIHL
Class 3A
Butler at Bethel Park, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Plum at Latrobe, 8:35 p.m.; Shaler at Moon, 9:10 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Armstrong, 8:20 p.m.
Class A
North Hills at Beaver, 6:45 p.m.; South Park at Thomas Jefferson, 7:35 p.m.
Division II
Bishop Canevin at Central Valley, 8:45 p.m.; Burrell at Carrick, 8 p.m.; Neshannock at McDowell, 8:30 p.m.
Wrestling
WPIAL team tournament
Class 3A
First round
Wednesday’s results
At Kiski Area
Connellsville 44, North Allegheny 22
Kiski Area 65, South Fayette 6
At Canon-McMillan
Canon-McMillan 54, Franklin Regional 16
Thomas Jefferson 45, Greensburg Salem 19
At Hempfield
Hempfield 53, Chartiers Valley 12
Waynesburg 38, Mt. Lebanon 30
At Seneca Valley
Norwin 51, Butler 21
Seneca Valley 54, Trinity 24
Quarterfinals
At Kiski Area
Kiski Area 49, Connellsville 16
At Canon-McMillan
Canon-McMillan 27, Thomas Jefferson 25
At Hempfield
Waynesburg 39, Hempfield 33
At Seneca Valley
Seneca Valley 46, Norwin 22
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
At Norwin
Kiski vs. Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg vs. Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Championship at 6 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Wednesday’s results
At Burrell
McGuffey 43, Keystone Oaks 30
Bye: Burrell
At Beth-Center
Beth-Center 51, Southmoreland 16
Derry 54, South Park 24
At Quaker Valley
Elizabeth Forward 43, Laurel 33
Quaker Valley 57, Valley 16
At Burgettstown
Burgettstown 48, Hopewell 24
Freedom 59, Washington 18
Quarterfinals
At Burrell
Burrell 58, McGuffey 16
At Beth-Center
Beth-Center 42, Derry 30
At Quaker Valley
Quaker Valley 48, Elizabeth Forward 30
At Burgettstown
Freedom 42, Burgettstown 36
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
At Chartiers-Houston
Burrell vs. Beth-Center, noon; Quaker Valley vs. Freedom, noon
Championship at 2 p.m.
Wednesday’s summaries
WPIAL team tournament
Class 3A
First round
Canon-McMillan 54, Franklin Regional 16
106: Carter Dibert (FR) t.f. Jacob Houdt, 18-3 (3:28)
113: Jimmy Baxter (CM) d. Finn Solomon, 6-3
120: Jacob Gardner (CM) d. Garrett Thompson, 5-3
126: Colton Camacho (FR) d. Kenny Hayman, 1-0
132: Zach McCann (FR) d. Remington Ross, 6-2
138: Mason Spears (FR) t.f. Ryan Clendaniel, 18-2 (4:29)
145: Tanner Rohaley (CM) p. Colin Brady, 0:56
152: Blake Joseph (CM) p. Jonah Hartman, 0:45
160: Johnny Shanahan (CM) p. Christo Marion, 1:50
170: Tyler Rohaley (CM) p. Jacob Brand, 0:46
182: Gerrit Nijenhuis (CM) p. Charlie Hough, 0:36
195: Evan Miller (CM) p. Austin Vance, 1:39
220: Alec Hendal (CM) p. Dylan Singleton, 5:06
285: Giomar Ramos (CM) wbf
Hempfield 47, Chartiers Valley 12
106: Briar Priest (H) t.f. Ashton Sadowski, 18-3 (5:30)
113: Kyle Burkholder (H) p. Tony Montgomery, 0:20
120: Ethan Berginc (H) p. Luke Potts, 1:57
126: Christopher Beatty (CV) d. Nolan Daerr, 7-3
132: Jared Brean (H) d. Cody Trout, 4-3
138: Ty Linsenbigler (H) m.d. Zach Macy, 10-0
145: Zach Berginc (H) m.d. Nathan Trusiak, 14-3
152: Trevor Verkleeren (H) p. Hunter Drain, 1:28
160: Magnus Speal (H) p. Shabur Karimov, 2:43
170: Julian Chillinsky (H) d. Murat Zaynullaev, 6-4 (SV)
182: Dovovan O’Malley (CV) d. Daniel Beck, 2-1
195: Justin Cramer (H) m.d. Josh Sarasnick, 11-1
220: Dillon Ferretti (H) p. Chase Bruggeman, 2:32
285: Ismoil Shokirov (CV) wbf
*-Match started at 126 pounds
Connellsville 44, North Allegheny 22
106: Chad Ozias (C) t.f. Brady Walker, 16-0, 2:49
113: Mason Prinkey (C) d. Dylan Coy, 2-1
120: Shawn Thomas (C) d. Brad Stipetich, 6-4
126: Jared Keslar (C) p. Selena Brown, :12
132: Freddy Junko (NA) d. Josh Maruniak, 3-1, SV
138: Dylan Ross (C) d. Max Stedeford, 9-5
145: Ian Branstetter (NA) m.d. Kayden Trout, 10-0
152: Casper Hinklie (C) p. Brady Leczo, 2:24
*160: Dakoda Rodgers (C) p. Brandon Weaver, 1:48
170: Bobby Snyder (NA) d. Austin Lembo, 2-1 TB2
182: Jon Hoover (NA) wbf.
195: Seth Kuhns (C) wbf.
220: Ben Grafton (NA) p. Jared Ozias, 3:44
285: Cameron King (C) wbf.
*indicates starting weight
Thomas Jefferson 45, Greensburg Salem 19
106: McLaine Stanek (TJ) wbf
113: Nathan Krutules (TJ) wbf
120: Kale Buckiso (TJ) d. Cody Kaufman, 6-2
126: Michael Zacur (TJ) d. Mason Jobe, 3-2
132: Ridge Vlha (TJ) d. Colt Rubrecht, 7-0
138: Dajauhn Hertzog (GS) m.d. Brian Finnerty, 9-1
145: Brendan Finnerty (TJ) p. Cooper Phillips, 0:28
152: Alex Weber (TJ) wbf
160: Ian Ewing (GS) d. Andy Kalup, 3-0
170: Sage Parsley (GS) p. Daniel Marcinko, 3:15
182: No match
195: Max Shaw (TJ) p. John Meyers, 5:14
220: Trent Patrick (GS) p. Denver Haynes, 4:58
285: Dom Serapiglia (TJ) p. Thomas Pack, 0:43
Waynesburg 38, Mt. Lebanon 30
106: Elliot McGregor wbf.
113: Hunter Shriver (W) p. Louie Pietragallo, 3:58.
120: Cole Homet (W) p. Eli Crittenden, 2:46.
*126: Sean McKinney (ML) t.f. Michael Medlan, 15-0 (4:59).
132: Colton Stoneking (W) p. Darvish Kapitonov, 1:34.
138: Mike Kail (ML) m.d. Nate Kirby, 15-1.
145: Jackson Gray (ML) d. Trey Howard, 5-3.
152: Luca Augustine (W) t.f. Joe Gibbons, 16-0 (3:14).
160: Colby Morris (W) d. Mac Stout, 1-0.
170: Caleb Stephenson (W) p. Everett Lefever, 1:41.
182: Luke Stout (ML) p. Darnell Johnson, 1:47.
195: Noah Tustin (W) d. Regis Wintermantel, 10-7.
220: Spencer Lesinkski (W) d. Michael Freilino, 4-2.
285: Nathan Hoaglund (ML) p. Ryan Howard, 5;29.
(*) match started at 126.
Quarterfinals
Kiski Area 49, Connellsville 16
106: Mason Prinkey (C) m.d. Anthony Giordano, 11-1
113: Shawn Thomas (C) d. Julian Jones, 4-2
120: Dom Giordano (KA) p. Alex Tuchek, 3:55
126: Jared Keslar (C) p. Luke Lacaria, 3:29
132: Darren Miller (KA) p. Kyle Trout, 1:18
138: Josh Maruniak (C) d. Sammy Starr, 3-1
145: Enzo Morlacci (KA) m.d. Dylan Ross, 10-1
152: Cam Connor (KA) d. Casper Hinklie, 6-0
160: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Dakoda Rodgers, 3:19
*170: Nick Delp (KA) p. Austin Lembo, 1:00
182: Dylan Mullen (KA) d. Trent Kuhns, 7-1
195: Braden Roscosky (KA) d. Jared Ozias, 6-4
220: Troy Kuhn (KA) wbf.
285: Jack Dilts (KA) p. Cameron King, 1:34
*indicates opening match
Norwin 46, Seneca Valley 22
106: Hunter Swedish (SV) t.f. Conner Henning, 18-2 (5:22)
113: Dylan Chappell (SV) p. Luke Passarelli, 1:37
120: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (SV) d. Kurtis Phipps, 6-0
126: Kris Oddo (N) p. Ronan O’Shea, 3:48
132: Jason Geyer (SV) p. Colton Minerva, 1:00
138: Drew Vlasnik (SV) d. John Altieri, 11-5
145: Antonio Amelio (SV) m.d. Chase Kranitz, 12-4
152: Nick Montalbano (SV) p. Luke Merkovsky, 2:54
160: Bryce Long (N) m.d. Liam Volk-Klos, 8-0
170: Conor Hayes (SV) m.d. Jon Ireland, 12-4
182: Patrick Johnson (SV) p. Josh Page, 3:54
195: Davin Beahm (SV) d. Clayton Morris, 9-2
220: Ryan Weinzen (N) p. Nick Funovits, 0:49
285: Zach Cypher (N) p. Tyler Proctor, 3:37
*-Match started at 138 pounds
Waynesburg 39, Hempfield 33
106: Briar Priest (H) wbf
113: Kyle Burkholder (H) p. Hunter Shriver, 0:26
120: Cole Homet (W) d. Ethan Berginc, 7-2
126: Colton Stoneking (W) d. Nolan Daerr, 11-9
132: Jared Brean (H) p. Michael Medlan, 0:36
138: Ty Linsenbigler (H) p. Nate Kirby, 2:42
145: Trey Howard (W) p. Zach Berginc, 1:08
152: Luca Augustine (W) d. Trevor Verkleeren, 7-3
160: Colby Morris (W) p. Magnus Speai, 4:54
170: Caleb Stephenson (W) p. Julian Chillinsky, 5:54
182: Darnell Johnson (W) p. Daniel Beck, 2:53
195: Justin Cramer (H) p. Noah Tustin, 0:47
220: Dillon Ferretti (H) d. Spencer Lesinkski, 9-4
285: Ryan Howard (W) wbf
*-Match started at 132 pounds
Class 2A
First round
Beth-Center 51, Southmoreland 16
106: Joey Holmes (BC) p. Austin Hunker, 3:40
113: Kyle McCollum (BC) wbf
120: Jimmy Gwyer (BC) p. Jason Bloom, 2:43
126: Richard LaRosa (BC) d. Andrew Johnson, 6-2
132: Trevor Pettit (BC) p. Chad Miller, 4:46
138: Todd Fisher (BC) t.f. Nick Yeskey, 16-0
145: Austin McBeth (S) p. Tyler Fisher, 2:34
152: Josh Thoma (S) m.d. Makiah Bayus, 13-5
160: Jacob Housel (BC) m.d. Kullen McCoy, 15-2
170: Dylan Dingle (BC) m.d. Brendan Moore, 13-3
182: JJ Berish (BC) t.f. Anthony Govern, 16-1
195: Dominic Fundy (BC) d. Brandon Peterson, 8-2
220: Jacob Baker (BC) d. Bret Huffman, 5-2
285: Colt Harper (S) p. Evan Dreucci, 1:49
*-Match started at 152 pounds
Derry 54, South Park 24
106: Joey Fisher (D) d. Kace Sabedra, 5-1
113: Colton McCallen (D) wbf
120: Xavier Merlin (D) p. Juan Martinez, 3:48
126: Tyler Cymmerman (D) wbf
132: Noah Pritchard (SP) p. Nicholas Reeping, 5:51
138: Jason Baker (D) p. Craig Lingren, 1:59
145: Garrett Lenhart (D) p. Garret Ammon, 1:53
152: Trey Weinell (D) p. Anthony Weil, 3:00
160: Eric Catone (D) p. Jonas Pritchard, 4:24
170: Peyton Pauline (SP) p. Michael Kelly, 2:44
182: Brayden Mickinac (D) wbf
195: Elijah Ward (D) wbf
220: Dominic DeLuca (D) p. Chris Danzuso, 0:06
285: Jon Blackburn (SP) p. Noah Cymmerman, 1:43
*-Match started at 152 pounds
Quaterfinals
Beth-Center 42, Derry 30
106: Kace Sabedra (D) d. Joey Holmes, 5-0
113: Kyle McCollum (BC) m.d. Colton McCallen, 10-2
120: Jimmy Gwyer (BC) p. Xavier Merlin, 3:18
126: Tyler Cymmerman (D) p. Richard LaRosa, 0:55
132: Jason Baker (D) wbf
138: Trevor Pettit (BC) p. Nicholas Reeping, 2:38
145: Todd Fisher (BC) p. Garret Lenhart, 0:46
152 Trey Weinell (D) wbf
160: Jacob Housel (BC) t.f. Eric Catone, 15-0
170: Dylan Dingle (BC) d. Dakota Beeman, 8-1
182: Braden Mickinac (D) d. JJ Berish, 5-0
195: Dominic Fundy (BC) p. David Smith, 0:19
220: Dominic DeLuca (D) p. Evan Dreucci, 1:04
285: Jacob Baker (BC) p. Noah Cymmerman, 5:03
*-Match started at 160 pounds
