High school scores, schedules for Jan. 30, 2020
Thursday, January 30, 2020 | 11:33 PM
High Schools
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Montour, 6 p.m.
Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Hampton at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Freedom at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Springdale at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Summit Academy at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Brentwood at California, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Mohawk at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Burgettstown, 7:03 p.m.
Shenango at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Nazareth Prep at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Vincentian Academy at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.
Imani Christian at Clairton, 5:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Propel Montour, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Burrell at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Purchase Line at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.
Saltsburg at Blairsville, 7 p.m.
United at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
West Shamokin at Northern Cambria, 7:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.
Perry at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Westinghouse at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 34, North Hills 24
North Allegheny 60, Pine-Richland 30
Norwin 70, Butler 46
Seneca Valley 47, Shaler 40
Section 2
Bethel Park 58, Connellsville 23
Hempfield 56, Peters Township 38
Upper St. Clair 54, Baldwin 53
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 64, West Allegheny 27
Lincoln Park 59, Montour 49
Thomas Jefferson 38, South Fayette 37
Trinity 66, Moon 63
Section 2
Armstrong 31, Franklin Regional 29
Plum 48, Hampton 36
Section 3
Latrobe 63, Uniontown 36
Oakland Catholic 66, Laurel Highlands 9
Woodland Hills 55, Penn-Trafford 54
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 68, Apollo-Ridge 34
Indiana 67, Highlands 28
Knoch 67, Burrell 28
North Catholic 70, Greensburg Salem 39
Section 2
Central Valley 58, Blackhawk 50
Quaker Valley 64, Keystone Oaks 29
Ambridge at New Castle (n)
Section 3
Belle Vernon 45, McKeesport 43
Ringgold 35, Mt. Pleasant 25
Southmoreland 71, Elizabeth Forward 38
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver 54, Mohawk 44
Ellwood City 47, Beaver Falls 26
Freedom 32, Riverside 24
Neshannock at Avonworth, ppd.
Section 2
Charleroi 55, Seton LaSalle 43
McGuffey 41, Beth-Center 34
South Park 63, Brownsville 45
Washington 51, Waynesburg 40
Section 3
Carlynton 71, Shady Side Academy 40
Derry 68, Steel Valley 33
East Allegheny 41, Deer Lakes 33
South Allegheny 53, Valley 24
Class 2A
Section 1
Northgate 65, New Brighton 55
OLSH 57, Sto-Rox 34
Shenango 41, Aliquippa 37
South Side 46, Laurel 41
Section 2
Brentwood 44, Winchester Thurston 36
Jeannette 47, Springdale 33
Serra Catholic 60, Ellis School 55
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 54, Chartiers-Houston 36
Frazier 54, Bentworth 14
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic 54, Eden Christian 50
Rochester 56, Vincentian Academy 49
Union 54, Cornell 15
Section 2
Avella 53, Jefferson-Morgan 19
California 40, Monessen 37
Section 3
Clairton 62, Aquinas Academy 21
Propel Andrew Street 52, Leechburg 29
Nonsection
Cheswick Christian Academy 57, West PA School for the Deaf 50
Imani Christian 66, Propel Montour 26
Mars 58, Hollidaysburg 54
West Greene 72, Sewickley Academy 54
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center 70, Ligonier Valley 42
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
Kiski Area at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Burgettstown at Carmichaels, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Geibel at Mapletown, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic at St. Joseph, 8 p.m.
Nonsection
Brownsville at Frazier, 5:30 p.m.
Burrell at Saltsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Northern Cambria at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Blairsville at Bishop Carroll, 7 p.m.
West Shamokin at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Carrick at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Obama Academy at Perry, 3:15 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Butler at Bethel Park (n)
North Allegheny at Cathedral Prep (n)
Class A
Wheeling Catholic (W. Va.) at Wheeling Park (W. Va.) (n)
Class B
South
Bishop Canevin 3, Connellsville 0
Nonconference
Greensburg Salem 8, Sewickley Academy 1
Meadville 8, Armstrong 2
North Hills 5, Blackhawk 2
Thomas Jefferson 8, Norwin 5
Latrobe at Baldwin (n)
Montour at Mars (n)
Friday’s schedule
PIHL
Nonconference
Cathedral Prep vs. Dayton at Compton Family Ice Arena, Notre Dame, Ind., 4 p.m.
Rifle
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Butler 798, Plum 780
Penn-Trafford 797-55x, Hempfield 795-51x
West Greene 798-61x, Avella 797-56x
Swimming & diving
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Belle Vernon 79, Elizabeth Forward 64
Hampton 98, Pine-Richland 68
Hopewell 103, Blackhawk 50
North Hills 96, Mars 62
Northgate 121, Shady Side Academy 49
Penn-Trafford 95, Latrobe 91
Plum 99, Woodland Hills 68
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Blackhawk 102, Hopewell 64
Elizabeth Forward 84, Belle Vernon 52
Hampton 100, Pine-Richland 86
Northgate 110, Shady Side Academy 54
North Hills 100, Mars 78
Penn-Trafford 98, Latrobe 86
Plum 104, Woodland Hills 64
Wrestling
WPIAL team playoffs
Class AAA
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
At Norwin
(Championship match to follow at 6 p.m.)
Waynesburg vs. Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Canon-McMillan vs. Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
At Chartiers-Houston
(Championship match to follow at 2 p.m.)
Burrell vs. Quaker Valley, noon
McGuffey vs. Burgettstown, noon
PIAA District 6 team playoffs
Class AAA
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
(Championship match to follow at 4 p.m.)
At Tyrone
Mifflin County vs. Bellefonte, 2 p.m.
Central Mountain vs. State College, 2 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
(Championship match to follow at noon)
At Tyrone
Glendale vs. Westmont Hilltop, 10 a.m.
Forest Hills vs. Huntingdon, 10 a.m.
