High school scores, schedules for Jan. 30, 2020

Thursday, January 30, 2020 | 11:33 PM

High Schools

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Montour, 6 p.m.

Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hampton at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Freedom at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Springdale at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Summit Academy at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood at California, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Mohawk at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Burgettstown, 7:03 p.m.

Shenango at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Nazareth Prep at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Vincentian Academy at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.

Imani Christian at Clairton, 5:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Propel Montour, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Burrell at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Purchase Line at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.

Saltsburg at Blairsville, 7 p.m.

United at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

West Shamokin at Northern Cambria, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.

Perry at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Westinghouse at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 34, North Hills 24

North Allegheny 60, Pine-Richland 30

Norwin 70, Butler 46

Seneca Valley 47, Shaler 40

Section 2

Bethel Park 58, Connellsville 23

Hempfield 56, Peters Township 38

Upper St. Clair 54, Baldwin 53

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 64, West Allegheny 27

Lincoln Park 59, Montour 49

Thomas Jefferson 38, South Fayette 37

Trinity 66, Moon 63

Section 2

Armstrong 31, Franklin Regional 29

Plum 48, Hampton 36

Section 3

Latrobe 63, Uniontown 36

Oakland Catholic 66, Laurel Highlands 9

Woodland Hills 55, Penn-Trafford 54

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 68, Apollo-Ridge 34

Indiana 67, Highlands 28

Knoch 67, Burrell 28

North Catholic 70, Greensburg Salem 39

Section 2

Central Valley 58, Blackhawk 50

Quaker Valley 64, Keystone Oaks 29

Ambridge at New Castle (n)

Section 3

Belle Vernon 45, McKeesport 43

Ringgold 35, Mt. Pleasant 25

Southmoreland 71, Elizabeth Forward 38

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver 54, Mohawk 44

Ellwood City 47, Beaver Falls 26

Freedom 32, Riverside 24

Neshannock at Avonworth, ppd.

Section 2

Charleroi 55, Seton LaSalle 43

McGuffey 41, Beth-Center 34

South Park 63, Brownsville 45

Washington 51, Waynesburg 40

Section 3

Carlynton 71, Shady Side Academy 40

Derry 68, Steel Valley 33

East Allegheny 41, Deer Lakes 33

South Allegheny 53, Valley 24

Class 2A

Section 1

Northgate 65, New Brighton 55

OLSH 57, Sto-Rox 34

Shenango 41, Aliquippa 37

South Side 46, Laurel 41

Section 2

Brentwood 44, Winchester Thurston 36

Jeannette 47, Springdale 33

Serra Catholic 60, Ellis School 55

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 54, Chartiers-Houston 36

Frazier 54, Bentworth 14

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic 54, Eden Christian 50

Rochester 56, Vincentian Academy 49

Union 54, Cornell 15

Section 2

Avella 53, Jefferson-Morgan 19

California 40, Monessen 37

Section 3

Clairton 62, Aquinas Academy 21

Propel Andrew Street 52, Leechburg 29

Nonsection

Cheswick Christian Academy 57, West PA School for the Deaf 50

Imani Christian 66, Propel Montour 26

Mars 58, Hollidaysburg 54

West Greene 72, Sewickley Academy 54

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center 70, Ligonier Valley 42

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

Kiski Area at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Burgettstown at Carmichaels, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Geibel at Mapletown, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic at St. Joseph, 8 p.m.

Nonsection

Brownsville at Frazier, 5:30 p.m.

Burrell at Saltsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Northern Cambria at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Blairsville at Bishop Carroll, 7 p.m.

West Shamokin at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Carrick at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Obama Academy at Perry, 3:15 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Butler at Bethel Park (n)

North Allegheny at Cathedral Prep (n)

Class A

Wheeling Catholic (W. Va.) at Wheeling Park (W. Va.) (n)

Class B

South

Bishop Canevin 3, Connellsville 0

Nonconference

Greensburg Salem 8, Sewickley Academy 1

Meadville 8, Armstrong 2

North Hills 5, Blackhawk 2

Thomas Jefferson 8, Norwin 5

Latrobe at Baldwin (n)

Montour at Mars (n)

Friday’s schedule

PIHL

Nonconference

Cathedral Prep vs. Dayton at Compton Family Ice Arena, Notre Dame, Ind., 4 p.m.

Rifle

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Butler 798, Plum 780

Penn-Trafford 797-55x, Hempfield 795-51x

West Greene 798-61x, Avella 797-56x

Swimming & diving

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Belle Vernon 79, Elizabeth Forward 64

Hampton 98, Pine-Richland 68

Hopewell 103, Blackhawk 50

North Hills 96, Mars 62

Northgate 121, Shady Side Academy 49

Penn-Trafford 95, Latrobe 91

Plum 99, Woodland Hills 68

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Blackhawk 102, Hopewell 64

Elizabeth Forward 84, Belle Vernon 52

Hampton 100, Pine-Richland 86

Northgate 110, Shady Side Academy 54

North Hills 100, Mars 78

Penn-Trafford 98, Latrobe 86

Plum 104, Woodland Hills 64

Wrestling

WPIAL team playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

At Norwin

(Championship match to follow at 6 p.m.)

Waynesburg vs. Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan vs. Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

At Chartiers-Houston

(Championship match to follow at 2 p.m.)

Burrell vs. Quaker Valley, noon

McGuffey vs. Burgettstown, noon

PIAA District 6 team playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

(Championship match to follow at 4 p.m.)

At Tyrone

Mifflin County vs. Bellefonte, 2 p.m.

Central Mountain vs. State College, 2 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

(Championship match to follow at noon)

At Tyrone

Glendale vs. Westmont Hilltop, 10 a.m.

Forest Hills vs. Huntingdon, 10 a.m.

