High school scores, schedules for Jan. 5, 2019
By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, January 5, 2019 | 11:48 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Chuckie Mahoney Classic
At Burgettstown
Canon-McMillan 65, Washington 47
Cornell 68, Chartiers-Houston 53
Trinity 57, McGuffey 34
Weir (W. Va.) 59, Burgettstown 56
Don Graham Classic
At North Catholic
North Catholic 87, OLSH 81
Penn Hills Jamfest
McKeesport 71, Central Catholic 65
Mt. Lebanon 60, McDowell 58 (OT)
Penn Hills 90, Jeannette 46
Serra Catholic 82, Highlands 70
Nonsection
Aliquippa 80, Hopewell 39
Bethel Park 88, North Hills 73
Butler 84, Wheeling Central Catholic 65
Connellsville 68, Laurel Highlands 49
Ellwood City 51, Mohawk 45
Erie 65, Shady Side Academy 59
Knoch 70, Deer Lakes 62
Trinity Christian 65, Beaver County Christian 43
West Allegheny 71, Keystone Oaks 49
Girls
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Chuckie Mahoney Classic
At Burgettstown
Avella 45, Chartiers-Houston 38
OLSH 56, Washington 41
South Side Beaver 51, McGuffey 43
Weir (W. Va.) 49, Burgettstown 35
Don Graham Classic
At North Catholic
North Catholic 54, Keystone Oaks 46
Penn Hills Jamfest
Penn Hills 38, Ambridge 37
Nonsection
Brashear 57, Northgate 56
Chartiers Valley 74, South Park 33
Connellsville 71, Laurel Highlands 54
Greensburg Central Catholic 54, Farrell 35
Moon 46, Shaler 37
Quigley Catholic 75, Beaver Falls 58
Riverside 60, Valley 26
Shenango 58, Cornell 18
Southmoreland 55, Serra Catholic 36
District 8
City League
Nonsection
Hollidaysburg 49, Obama Academy 36
Competitive Spirit
Saturday’s results
WPIAL championships
At Hempfield
Class AAA
1. Bethel Park, 2. Butler
Class AA
1. Elizabeth Forward, 2. Hopewell
Class A
1. Chartiers-Houston
PIAA qualifiers
Large squad
1. Butler, 2. Baldwin, 3. Norwin, 4. North Hills
Medium squad
1. Thomas Jefferson, Franklin Regional, 3. Shaler, 4. Penn-Trafford, 5. Elizabeth Forward, 6. North Allegheny
Small squad
1. Bethel Park, 2. Pine-Richland, 3. South Fayette, 4. Hopewell, 5. South Park
Wrestling
Saturday’s results
Ed Driscoll MAC tournament
At Freedom
106 pounds
Championship: Tyler Diggins, Moon p. Tyler Holman, Ambridge, 1:55
Third place: John Hall, Beaver p. Archer Eubanks, Quaker Valley, 2:31
Fifth place: James Walzer, Montour p. Brianna Sanders, Blackhawk, 0:27
Seventh place: Josh Ackerman, Freedom
113 pounds
Championship: Noah Hunkele, Mars d. Khyvon Grace, Moon, 9-3
Third place: Stone Miller, New Castle p. Ambrose Boni, Central Valley, 2:14
Fifth place: Jamie Cambron, Blackhawk t.f. Timmy Cafrelli, Freedom, 18-3 5:00
Seventh place: Roger Pieto, South Side Beaver m.d. JT Hollyfield, West Allegheny, 14-3
120 pounds
Championship: Jake Alberts, Ellwood City d. Anthony Maiure, Mars, 14-7
Third place: Elias Ward, Carlynton d. CJ Trimber, Moon, 4-2
Fifth place: Ryan Reconnu, Montour won by foreit
Seventh place: Gianni Bertucci, Hopewell d. Khasan Abdurakhimov, West Allegheny, 2-1
126 pounds
Championship: Jordan Watters, West Allegheny m.d. Eddie Huehn, Carlynton, 9-0
Third place: Aaron Deluca, Montour d. Nick Moore, Laurel, 8-2
Fifth place: Alec Coulter, Beaver m.d. Ryan Lynn, Hopewell, 9-1
Seventh place: Hunter Thompson, Ambridge p. John Rafla, Quaker Valley, 1:10
132 pounds
Championship: Conner Redinger, Quaker Valley m.d. Brady Earhart, Beaver, 12-4
Third place: Christian Scheller, Mars d. Jonah Miller, New Castle, 7-3
Fifth place: Alfred Brand, Hopewell p. Jordan Usenicnik, West Allegheny, 1:35
Seventh place: Aiden Pearce, Laurel p. Cameron Heiser, Carlynton, 2:43
138 pounds
Championship: Jacob Ealy, Hopewell d. Kenny Duschek, Freedom, 5-3
Third place: Daniel Yetsick, Ambridge d. Donavin Chambers, Ellwood City, 3-1
Fifth place: Jake Jones, West Allegheny m.d. Austin Francic, Quaker Valley, 13-0
Seventh place: Colin Vanderberghe, Mars p. Zac Ward, South Side Beaver, 2:42
145 pounds
Championship: Jake Pail, Freedom d. Ajay Cooper, South Side Beaver, 8-6
Third place: Jake Longerman, Hopewell d. Navon Locust, Ambridge, 4-3
Fifth place: Henry Orlandini, Montour p. Jake Moore, Laurel, 4:02
Seventh place: Gino Angeletti, Quaker Valley p. Cam Hooks, New Castle, 4:55
152 pounds
Championship: Trent Schultheis, Freedom p. Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton, 3:00
Third place: Anthony Navarra, South Side Beaver p. Mason Diemert, Quaker Valley, 0:57
Fifth place: Alex Obeldobel, Hopewell m.d. Isaac Duffy, Laurel, 13-4
Seventh place: David Ifedigbo, Moon d. Ben Koch, Montour, 5-3
160 pounds
Championship: Ty Mcgeary, West Allegheny d. Jake Richardson, Mars, 4-3
Third place: Isaiah Towler, Hopewell p. Aidan Deluca, Montour, 3:25
Fifth place: Reed Kissick, Laurel p. Alex Latshaw, South Side Beaver, 2:40
Seventh place: Conner Dugan, Ambridge won by forfeit
170 pounds
Championship: Dante Flati, West Allegheny m.d. Jamal Littlejohn, Moon, 13-3
Third place: George Peroni, Beaver d. Sean Mcelhinny, Mars, 5-1
Fifth place: Collin Milko, Carlynton p. Tanner Dobbins, Hopewell, 2:04
Seventh place: Ethan Wolfe, Freedom p. Brandon Halbedl, Montour, 2:29
182 pounds
Championship: Austin Walley, Ellwood City d. Bryson Miller, Freedom, 3-2
Third place: Nico Flati, West Allegheny d. Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley, 5-4
Fifth place: Braden Strohecker, Laurel p. Dalton Dobyns, Moon, 4:20
Seventh place: Jordan Marshall, Mars d. Nate Stiteler, Central Valley, 7-3
195 pounds
Championship: Dante Presutti, Montour d. Christian Tanner, Moon, 5-4
Third place: Will Reynolds, West Allegheny d. Noah Shields, New Castle, 12-6
Fifth place: Chase Daniels, South Side Beaver won by forfeit (Quaker Valley
Seventh place: Elijah Hicks, Blackhawk d. Sam Moore, Laurel, 9-8
220 pounds
Championship: Connor Forrest, Hopewell p. Jacob Traupman, Ambridge, 1:52
Third place: Andrew Sampson, Moon d. Brandon Shoenberger, West Allegheny, 3-1
Fifth place: Nick Wolfe, Freedom p. Andrew Culley, Blackhawk, 3:41
Seventh place: Josh Sobeck, Montour p. John Takash, Laurel, 0:46
285 pounds
Championship: Mitch Miles, Laurel p. Jacob Forrest, Hopewell, 2:35
Third place: Micah Killion, New Castle p. Sennaca Harney, Moon, 0:31
Fifth place: David Locke, South Side Beaver d. Bradley Fadeley, Quaker Valley, 9-6
Seventh place: Fernando Franco, Freedom d. Steve Sakony, Ambridge, 3-1
Team standings
1. West Allegheny, 167; 2. Hopewell, 166; 3. Moon, 160; 4. Freedom, 137; 5. Mars, 117; 6. Montour, 111; 7. Quaker Valley, 110.5; 8. Ambridge, 103.5; 9. Laurel, 103; 10. South Side Beaver, 97.
Tri-County Athletic Directors Association tournament
At Trinity
106 pounds
Championship: Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan p. Tairen Bundy, Ringgold, 3:20
Third place: Joey Holmes, Beth-Center p. Shane Ilgenfritz, Burgettstown, 2:22
Fifth place: Cohlman Carpender, South Fayette d. Bryson Kite, Alberrt Gallatin, 1-0
113 pounds
Championship: Jimmy Baxter, Canon-McMillan p. Nate Yagle, McGuffey, 1:42
Third place: Bryce Wilkes, Peters Township p. Hunter Shriver, Waynesburg) 1:38
Fifth place: Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center d. Anthony Lancos, Burgettstown, 2-0
120 pounds
Championship: Cole Homet, Waynesburg d. Jacob Gardner, Canon-McMillan, 8-5
Third place: Jimmy Gwyer, Beth-Center d. Ad Nelson, Trinity, 4-2
Fifth place: Brenden Hanning, Washington d. Dawson Anderson, South Fayette, 9-3
126 pounds
Championship: Kenny Hayman, Canon-McMillan d. Jett Pattison, McGuffey, 3-1
Third place: Giani Martini, Trinity d. Will Kail, Peters Township, 4-2
Fifth place: Anthony Romasco, Ringgold won by forfeit
132 pounds
Championship: Austin Ryan, Burgettstown p. Danny Boardley, Trinity, 1:34
Third place: Trevor Pettit, Beth-Center d. Remington Ross, Canon-McMillan, 4-2
Fifth place: Rocco Ferraro, McGuffey d. Luke Finestone, South Fayette, 4-0
138 pounds
Championship: Nate Stephenson, Waynesburg d. Todd Fisher, Beth-Center, 10-5
Third place: Micah Finley, Trinity p. Bill Brown, Burgettstown, 3:54
Fifth place: Ryan Clendaniel, Canon-McMillan m.d. Tyler Derose, Peters Township, 9-1
145 pounds
Championship: Trey Howard, Waynesburg d. Jacob Duncan, Ringgold, 8-4
Third place: Shane Kemper, Burgettstown p. James Porter, Trinity, 1:00
Fifth place: Jake Garrety, McGuffey d. Dalton Hirt, South Fayette, 2-1
152 pounds
Championship: Luca Augustine, Waynesburg d. Donovan McMillon, Peters Township, 5-3
Third place: Eli Brinsky, South Fayette d. Ethan Barr, McGuffey, 7-2
Fifth place: Blake Joseph, Canon-McMillan d. Alex Lange, Jefferson-Morgan, 2-1
160 pounds
Championship: Colby Morris, Waynesburg d. Coltin Jezioro, Peters Township, 5-2
Third place: Hunter Milligan, Albert Gallatin d. Michael Dedi, South Fayette, 8-2
Fifth place: Owen Petrisek, Bentworth d. Johnny Shanahan, Canon-McMillan, 7-2
170 pounds
Championship: Christian Clutter, McGuffey d. Jeff Markert, Peters Township, 4-2
Third place: DJ Slovick, Burgettstown p. Darnell Johnson, Waynesburg, 2:47
Fifth place: Tyler Rohaley, Canon-McMillan p. Aaron Cardillo, South Fayette, 1:11
182 pounds
Championship: Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan m.d. Brandon Matthews, Peters Township, 13-3
Third place: Kolin Walker, West Greene p. Nikko Martini, Trinity, 4:28
Fifth place: Noah Tustin, Waynesburg p. Malik Kirby, Albert Gallatin, 0:41
195 pounds
Championship: Cole Whitmer, Trinity d. John Vargo, Bentworth, 5-3
Third place: Evan Miller, Canon-McMillan d. Robbie West, Fort Cherry, 5-4
Fifth place: Jonathan Wolfe, Jefferson-Morgan d. Austin Kuslock, Chartiers-Houston, 7-1
220 pounds
Championship: Jacob Baker, Beth-Center p. Alec Hendal, Canon-McMillan, 0:24
Third place: Marshall Mounts, McGuffey d. Ryan Howard, Waynesburg, 3-1
Fifth place: Tyson Brophy, Trinity d. Shawn Loring, Albert Gallatin, 8-2
285 pounds
Championship: Gerald Comedy, Washington d. Riley Kemper, Burgettstown, 8-2
Third place: Quentin Franklin, South Fayette d. Giomar Ramos, Canon-McMillan, 2-1 (TB2)
Fifth place: Grant Nelson, Peters Township p. Spencer Lesinski, Waynesburg, 2:23
Team standings
1. Canon-McMillan, 247.5; 2. Waynesburg, 206; 3. Trinity, 157; 4. Peters Township, 154; 5. Burgettstown, 142; 6. McGuffey, 132.5; 7. Beth-Center, 118.5; 8. South Fayette, 113; 9; Ringgold, 67.5; 10. Albert Gallatin, 57.
Westmoreland County Coaches Association tournament
at Norwin
106 pounds
Championship: Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional t.f. Luke Geibig, Mount Pleasant, 16-1 3:08
Third place: Colton McCallen, Derry p. Briar Priest, Hempfield, 0:55
Fifth place: Connor Henning, Norwin m.d. Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford, 14-4
113 pounds
Championship: Kyle Burkholder, Hempfield d. Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional, 3-1 (SV)
Third place: Marino Angelicchio, Latrobe d. Noah Gnibus, Mount Pleasant, 3-0
Fifth place: Ryan Auel, Penn-Trafford d. Travis Lasko, Valley, 2-0 (SV)
120 pounds
Championship: Ian Oswalt, Burrell d. Kurtis Phipps, Norwin, 2-1
Third place: Logan Seliga, Belle Vernon d. Noah Teeter, Mount Pleasant, 2-0
Fifth place: Garrett Thompson, Franklin Regional p. Ethan Berginc, Hempfield, 1:44
126 pounds
Championship: Colton Camacho, Franklin Regional m.d. Tyler Cymmerman, Derry, 13-3
Third place: Dom Giordano, Kiski Area d. Trent Valovchik, Burrell, 6-3
Fifth place: Nolan Daerr, Hempfield won by forfeit
132 pounds
Championship: Darren Miller, Kiski Area d. Gabe Willochell, Latrobe, 7-2
Third place: Zach Mccann, Franklin Regional d. John Altieri, Norwin, 2-0 (SV)
Fifth place: Bryan Gaul, Burrell d. Jared Brean, Hempfield, 2-0
138 pounds
Championship: Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield m.d. Mason Spears, Franklin Regional, 18-8
Third place: Chase Kranitz, Norwin d. Sammy Starr, Kiski Area, 7-1
Fifth place: AJ Corrado, Burrell p. Jason Baker, Derry, 4:22
145 pounds
Championship: Nick Coy, Penn-Trafford d. Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area, 1-0
Third place: Noah Linderman, Burrell d. Frankie Gill, Norwin, 3-1
Fifth place: Garret Lenhart, Derry p. Zack Berginc, Hempfield, 2:30
152 pounds
Championship: Cam Connor, Kiski Area p. Ian Ewing, Greensburg Salem, 3:03
Third place: Trevor Verkleeren, Hempfield d. Patrick Brewer, Mount Pleasant, 3-0
Fifth place: Jack Pletcher, Latrobe d. Trey Weinell, Derry, 4-2 (SV)
160 pounds
Championship: Jack Blumer, Kiski Area d. Austin Mele, Burrell, 3-1
Third place: Bryce Long, Norwin d. Jake Fine, Belle Vernon, 5-0
Fifth place: Logan Zitterbart, Latrobe m.d. Sage Parsley, Greensburg Salem, 15-2
170 pounds
Championship: Nick Delp, Kiski Area d. John Bachar, Penn-Trafford, 4-0
Third place: Noah Hutcherson, Valley d. Danny Mccarthy, Burrell, 5-0
Fifth place: Julian Chillinsky, Hempfield d. Brendan Moore, Southmoreland, 9-2
182 pounds
Championship: Scott Joll, Belle Vernon p. Dayton Pitzer, Mount Pleasant, 3:00
Third place: Ricky Feroce, Burrell p. Clayton Morris, Norwin, 4:40
Fifth place: Caleb Chismar, Greensburg Salem p. Hunter Dilts, Kiski Area, 3:18
195 pounds
Championship: Brayden Roscosky, Kiski Area d. Justin Cramer, Hempfield, 4-2
Third place: John Meyers, Greensburg Salem p. Matthew Ashbaugh, Valley, 0:16
Fifth place: Tyler Ross, Latrobe d. Jon Ireland, Norwin, 2-1
220 pounds
Championship: Dominic Deluca, Derry p. Ryan Weinzen, Norwin, 2:14
Third place: Dillon Ferretti, Hempfield d. Trent Patrick, Greensburg Salem, 3-1
Fifth place: Jack Dilts, Kiski Area p. Mason Slahtovsky, Burrell, 2:47
285 pounds
Championship: Isaiah Vance, Hempfield d. Dave Schuffert, Valley, 3-2
Third place: Zach Cypher, Norwin d. Billy Mcchesney, Greensburg Salem, 7-3
Fifth place: Stone Joseph, Kiski Area p. Luke Shaffer, Latrobe, 0:47
Team standings
1. Kiski Area, 233; 2. Hempfield, 213; 3. Norwin, 169.5; 4. Burrell, 142; 5. Franklin Regional, 131.5; 6. Greensburg Salem, 113.5; 7. Derry, 110; 8. Latrobe, 103.5; 9. Mount Pleasant, 100.5; 10. Penn-Trafford, 78.5.
