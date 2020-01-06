High school scores, schedules for Jan. 5, 2020

Sunday, January 5, 2020 | 9:00 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Hundred, W.Va. at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Girls

Sunday’s result

Woodland Hills 60, Cleveland East Tech, Ohio 50

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Lincoln Park at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

McGuffey at Beth-Center, 6:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Derry at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Northgate at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.

Shenango at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.

Ellis School at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Quigley Catholic at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

California at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Geibel, 6 p.m.

Washington at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Clairton, 6 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Blairsville, 7 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.

United at Ligonier Valley, 6:30 p.m.

West Shamokin at Marion Center, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Harmony at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 7:10 p.m.; North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Franklin Regional at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 9 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.; South Fayette at Meadville, Meadville Area Rec Complex, 7:35 p.m.

Class A

Beaver at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Sewickley Academy, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.; Kiski Area at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.; Norwin at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Class B

Burrell at Carrick, Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Connellsville at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.; Morgantown at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1A

Norwin at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Plum at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Section 1B

Latrobe at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Section 2A

McKeesport at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Section 2B

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3A

Pine-Richland at Mars, 7 p.m.

Section 3B

Hampton at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Section 4A

New Castle at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 4B

Chartiers Valley at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

Montour at Moon, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1A

Burgettstown at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 1B

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Section 2A

Central Valley at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Ellwood City at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Section 2B

Hopewell at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

South Side at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3A

Highlands at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Valley at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Section 3B

Derry at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7 p.m.

