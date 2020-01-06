High school scores, schedules for Jan. 5, 2020
Sunday, January 5, 2020 | 9:00 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Hundred, W.Va. at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Girls
Sunday’s result
Woodland Hills 60, Cleveland East Tech, Ohio 50
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Lincoln Park at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.
South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Latrobe at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
McGuffey at Beth-Center, 6:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Derry at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Northgate at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.
Shenango at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.
Ellis School at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Quigley Catholic at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
California at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Geibel, 6 p.m.
Washington at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Leechburg at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Clairton, 6 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Blairsville, 7 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.
United at Ligonier Valley, 6:30 p.m.
West Shamokin at Marion Center, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Harmony at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s schedule
Class AAA
Canon-McMillan at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 7:10 p.m.; North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Franklin Regional at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 9 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.; South Fayette at Meadville, Meadville Area Rec Complex, 7:35 p.m.
Class A
Beaver at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Sewickley Academy, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.; Kiski Area at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.; Norwin at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.
Class B
Burrell at Carrick, Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Connellsville at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.; Morgantown at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1A
Norwin at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Plum at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Section 1B
Latrobe at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Section 2A
McKeesport at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Section 2B
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3A
Pine-Richland at Mars, 7 p.m.
Section 3B
Hampton at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Section 4A
New Castle at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 4B
Chartiers Valley at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.
Montour at Moon, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1A
Burgettstown at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at South Park, 7 p.m.
Section 1B
Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Section 2A
Central Valley at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Ellwood City at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Section 2B
Hopewell at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
South Side at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3A
Highlands at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Valley at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Section 3B
Derry at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7 p.m.
