High school scores, schedules for June 1, 2019

By: HSSN Staff

Saturday, June 1, 2019 | 11:58 PM

High Schools

Baseball

PIAA Playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Neshaminy vs. Hempfield (District 3) at Widener University, 4 p.m.; Hazleton Area vs. Downingtown East at Pittston Field in Hughestown, 4:30 p.m.; Liberty vs. Plymouth Whitemarsh at DeSales University, 4:30 p.m.; La Salle College vs. Souderton at Archbishop Wood, 4 p.m.; Central Bucks South vs. Emmaus at Bears Stadium in Boyerstown, 7 p.m.; Wilson vs. Penn-Trafford at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg, 4 p.m.; Pine-Richland vs. Manheim Township at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.; McDowell vs. North Allegheny at Ainsworth Field in Erie, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Holy Ghost Prep vs. Red Land at West Chester Henderson, 4 p.m.; Pittston vs. Marple Newton at University of Scranton, 4:30 p.m.; Blue Mountain vs. Gettysburg at Walter Stump Stadium in Pine Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. West Chester Rustin at La Salle College, 4 p.m.; Bishop Shanahan vs. Frankford at Villanova Ballpark in Plymouth Township, 4 p.m.; Cedar Cliff vs. Laurel Highlands at Northern, 4 p.m.; Shaler vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Latrobe, 4 p.m.; Cathedral Prep vs. Franklin Regional at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Selinsgrove vs. Kennard Dale at Bowman Field in Williamsport, 6:30 p.m.; Sprinfield Township vs. Nueva Esperanza at Methacton, 4 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara vs. North Schuylkill at La Salle College, 1 p.m.; Dallas vs. Hamburg at Pittston Baseball Field in Hughestown, 4:30 p.m.; East Pennsboro vs. Northwestern Lehigh at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg, 6:30 p.m.; Bellefonte vs. Blackhawk at Bald Eagle Area, 4 p.m.; Beaver vs. Punxsutawney at Pullman Park in Butler, 4 p.m.; Warren vs. New Castle at Ainsworth Field in Erie, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Montoursville vs. Wyoming Seminary, 6:30 p.m.; Neumann Goretti vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond at Archbishop Wood, 4:30 p.m.; Lake Lehman vs. Central Columbia at Hanover Area, 4:30 p.m.; Oley Valley vs. Science & Leadership at Muhlenberg, 4 p.m.; Mt. Union vs. Biglerville at Mt. Aloysius College, 1 p.m.; Bedford vs. Hopewell at Everett, noon; Steel Valley vs. Philipsburg-Osceola at Pullman Park in Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Franklin vs. Freeport at Slippery Rock University, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Dock Mennonite vs. Schuylkill Haven at Bears Stadium in Boyerstown, 4 p.m.; South Williamsport vs. Blue Ridge at Bowman Field in Williamsport, 4 p.m.; Kutztown vs. Devon Prep at Muhlenberg, 6:30 p.m.; Conemaugh Township vs. Coudersport at Somerset, 4:30 p.m.; Seton LaSalle vs. Lakeview at Pullman Park in Butler, 1:30 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Laurel at Mt. Aloysius College, 4 p.m.; Moniteau vs. Serra Catholic at Showers Field in DuBois, 3:30 p.m.; Sharpsville vs. Neshannock at Slippery Rock University, 1 p.m.

Class A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Greenwood vs. Old Forge at Newport, 4:30 p.m.; Montgomery vs. Girard Academic Music Program at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.; Faith Christian vs. Halifax at Immaculata University, 4 p.m.; Forbes Road vs. St. Joseph’s at McConnellsburg, 4:30 p.m.; California vs. Rockwood at Latrobe, 1:30 p.m.; West Middlesex vs. Otto Eldred at Neshannock, 1 p.m.; Bishop McCort vs. Union at Iron Horse Complex in Windber, 4 p.m.; Elk County Catholic vs. Vincentian Academy at Showers Field in DuBois, 5:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Conestoga 13, Pine-Richland 7

Garnet Valley 9, St. Joseph’s Prep 5

LaSalle College 11, Springfield Delco 5

Radnor 13, Mt. Lebanon 4

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

LaSalle College vs. Garnet Valley; Radnor vs. Conestoga

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Bishop Shanahan 12, Southern Lehigh 8

Crestwood 22, Lancaster Country Day 14

Hershey 13, Mars 8

Strath Haven 12, Hampton 5

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

Bishop Shanahan vs. Crestwood; Strath Haven vs. Hershey

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Downingtown West 12, Conestoga 11 (OT)

Garnet Valley 18, Owen J. Roberts 11

Harriton 13, Radnor 7

Manheim Township 20, Shady Side Academy 5

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

Downingtown West vs. Harriton; Garnet Valley vs. Manheim Township

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Archbishop Carroll 17, Kennard Dale 12

Springfield Delco 16, Cocalico 5

Villa Maria (District 1) 12, Lampeter-Strasburg 6

York Catholic 22, Oakland Catholic 9

Semfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

Villa Maria (District 1) vs. Archbishop Carroll; Springfield Delco vs. York Catholic

Softball

PIAA Playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Downingtown West vs. Haverford at Avon Grove, 2 p.m.; Hazleton vs. Pennsbury at Drifton Softball Complex in Freeland, 4:30 p.m.; St. Hubert’s vs. Spring-Ford at Arcadia University, 11:30 a.m.; Parkland vs. Conestoga at Patriot’s Park in Allentown, 6 p.m.; North Penn vs. Whitehall at Hatboro-Horsham, noon; Central Dauphin vs. North Allegheny at Lebanon Valley College, 4 p.m.; McDowell vs. Warwick at Slippery Rock University. 2:30 p.m.; Hempfield vs. Chambersburg at Seton Hill University, 5 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Monday’s schedule

West Chester East vs. Waynesboro at Avon Grove, 4 p.m.; Pittston vs. Upper Perkiomen at University of Scranton, 2 p.m.; Archbishop Ryan vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Arcadia University, 5:30 p.m.; Twin Valley vs. Upper Merion at Lyons Field in Mertztown, 7 p.m.; Bangor vs. Bishop Shanahan at Patriot’s Park in Allentown, 4 p.m.; Donegal vs. Connellsville at Millersville University, 6:30 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Exeter at Seton Hill University, 3 p.m.; Central Mountain vs. Penn-Trafford at Penn State’s Beard Field, 2:30 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Eastern York vs. Honesdale at York College of Pennsylvania, 4:30 p.m.; Nazareth Academy vs. Walter B. Saul at Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 5 p.m.; Scranton Prep vs. Mifflinburg at University of Scranton, 7 p.m.; Lansdale Catholic vs. West Perry at Arcadia University, 2:30 p.m.; Blue Mountain vs. James Buchanan at Pottsville Area, 1 p.m.; Bellefonte vs. Mt. Pleasant at Penn State’s Beard Field, noon; Elizabeth Forward vs. Punxsutawney at Peters Tonwship, 3 p.m.; Grove City vs. Knoch at Slippery Rock University. 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Kutztown vs. Warrior Run at Lyons Field in Mertztown, 5 p.m.; Pine Grove vs. Masterman at Tamaqua, 11 a.m.; Bloomsburg vs. Mid Valley at Central Columbia, 5 p.m.; Neumann Goretti vs. Delone Catholic at Arcadia University, 4 p.m.; Avonworth vs. Fort LeBoeuf at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.; Clearfield vs. Chestnut Ridge at Heindl Field in DuBois, 3 p.m.; Girard vs. Keystone Oaks at Penn State Behrend, 3 p.m.; Bald Eagle Area vs. South Park at Penn State’s Beard Field, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Susquenita vs. Line Mountain at Lebanon Valley College, 1:30 p.m.; Northern Lehigh vs. Philadelphia Academy Charter at Patriot’s Park in Allentown, 2 p.m.; Conwell Egan vs. Holy Cross at Arcadia University, 1 p.m.; Conemaugh Township vs. Brandywine Heights at Windber, 3:30 p.m.; Laurel vs. Wilmington at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Cranberry vs. Freedom at Heindl Field in DuBois, 1 p.m.; Marion Center vs. Frazier, Mt. Aloysius College, 3 p.m.; Union City vs. Chartiers-Houston at Penn State Behrend, 5 p.m.

Class A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Bristol vs. Williams Valley at Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 3 p.m.; Bucktail vs. Old Forge at Central Columbia, 3 p.m.; Millersburg vs. Montgomery at Millersville University, 4:30 p.m.; Shanksville-Stonycreek vs. Glendale at Somerset, noon; West Greene vs. Rockwood at Peters Township, 5 p.m.; Commodore Perry vs. Clarion at Slippery Rock University, 12:30 p.m.; Claysburg-Kimmel vs. Union at Penn State’s Beard Field, 5 p.m.; DuBois Central Catholic vs. Leechburg at Heindl Field in DuBois, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Bethel Park 3, State College 0

Central York 3, Pennsbury 1

North Allegheny 3, Shaler 0

Northeastern 3, Whitehall 2

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

Northeastern vs. Central York; Bethel Park vs. North Allegheny

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Ambridge 3, Bethlehem Catholic 0

Meadville 3, Derry 2

York Suburban 3, Holy Redeemer 0

Manheim Central 3, Palumbo 0

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

York Suburban vs. Manheim Central; Ambridge vs. Meadville

