High school scores, schedules for June 5, 2019

By: HSSN Staff

Wednesday, June 5, 2019 | 8:07 PM

High Schools

Baseball

PIAA Playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Neshaminy vs. Downingtown East at Villanova Ballpark in Plymouth Township, 4 p.m.; Plymouth Whitemarsh vs. Souderton at Methacton, 3 p.m.; Central Bucks South vs. Wilson at Bear Stadium in Boyertown, 3 p.m.; Pine-Richland vs. North Allegheny at Slippery Rock University, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Red Land vs. Pittston at Pottsville, 4 p.m.; Blue Mountain vs. Archbishop Wood at DeSales University, 7 p.m.; Bishop Shanahan vs. Cedar Cliff at Muhlenberg, 4:30 p.m.; Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Franklin Regional at Greene Township Park in Scotland, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Selinsgrove vs. Springfield Township at Northern, 4 p.m.; North Schuylkill vs. Hamburg at Walter Stump Stadium in Pine Grove, 2 p.m.; East Pennsboro vs. Bellefonte at Newport, noon; Beaver vs. New Castle at Pullman Park in Butler, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Wyoming Seminary vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond at Pottsville, noon; Lake-Lehman vs. Science & Leadership at DeSales University, 4:30 p.m.; Mt. Union vs. Hopewell at First Commonwealth Field in Homer City, 4 p.m.; Philipsburg Osceola vs. Franklin at Showers Field in DuBois, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Schuylkill Haven vs. South Williamsport at Central Columbia, noon; Devon Prep vs. Conemaugh Township at Greene Township Park in Scotland, 2 p.m.; Seton LaSalle vs. Laurel at Shaler, 2 p.m.; Serra Catholic vs. Neshannock at Shaler, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Greenwood vs. Montgomery at Central Columbia, 3 p.m.; Halifax vs. St. Josesph’s Academy at Central Columbia, 5:30 p.m.; California vs. West Middlesex at Pullman Park in Butler, 1:30 p.m.; Bishop McCort vs. Elk County Catholic at Kuntz Field in Punxsutawney, 4:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

LaSalle College vs. Conestoga at West Chester East, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Shanahan vs. Hershey at West Chester East, 2:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Harriton vs. Manheim Township at West Chester East, noon

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Villa Maria (District 1) vs. Springfield Delco at West Chester East, 10 a.m.

Softball

PIAA Playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Downingtown West vs. Hazleton at Patriots Park in Allentown, noon; Spring-Ford vs. Parkland at Moravian College, 2 p.m.; North Penn vs. Central Dauphin at Moravian College, 4 p.m.; McDowell vs. Hempfield at North Allegheny, noon;

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

West Chester East vs. Pittston at Patriots Park in Allentown, 6 p.m.; Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Twin Valley at Millersville University, 2 p.m.; Bishop Shanahan vs. Donegal at Millersville University, noon; West Allegheny vs. Penn-Trafford at Peters Township, 5:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Honesdale vs. Nazareth Academy at Patriots Park, 4 p.m.; Mifflinburg vs. West Perry at Lebanon Valley College, 2 p.m.; James Buchanan vs. Mt. Pleasant at Mt. Aloysius College, 5 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward vs. Grove City at Slippery Rock University, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Warrior Run vs. Pine Grove at Central Columbia, noon; Bloomsburg vs. Delone Catholic at Lebanon Valley College, 4 p.m.; Avonworth vs. Clearfield at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 2:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks vs. Bald Eagle Area at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Susquenita vs. Northern Lehigh at Lyons Park in Fleetwood, 6 p.m.; Holy Cross vs. Brandywine Heights at Patriots Park in Allentown, 2 p.m.; Laurel vs. Cranberry at Slippery Rock University, noon; Frazier vs. Chartiers-Houston at Peters Township, 3 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Williams Valley vs. Old Forge at Central Columbia, 2 p.m.; Millersburg vs. Glendale at Everett, 4 p.m.; West Greene vs. Clarion at Slippery Rock University, 2 p.m.; Claysburg-Kimmel vs. DuBois Central Catholic at Mt. Aloysius College, 2:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Central York vs. North Allegheny at Penn State’s Pegula Ice Arena, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

York Suburban vs. Meadville at Penn State’s Pegula Ice Arena, noon

