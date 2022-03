High school scores, schedules for March 22, 2022

By:

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 | 11:01 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Finals

At Hershey’s Giant Center

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Roman Catholic (23-4) vs. Archbishop Wood (21-7), 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

New Castle (27-2) vs. Imhotep Charter (27-4), 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Thursday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (22-4) vs. Quaker Valley (27-0), 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Devon Prep (18-7) vs. Aliquippa (21-8), 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Constitution (22-8) vs. OLSH (27-0), 2:30 p.m.

Class A

Thursday’s schedule

St. John Neumann (26-3) vs. Bishop Canevin (24-4), 2:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Finals

At Hershey’s Giant Center

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Plymouth Whitemarsh (30-0) vs. Mt. Lebanon (27-1), 5 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Cardinal O’Hara (15-15) vs. Chartiers Valley (28-2), 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Thursday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (24-5) vs. Lansdale Catholic (27-5), 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Neumann Goretti (16-9) vs. Freedom (22-5), noon

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (29-1) vs. Neshannock (28-2), noon

Class A

Thursday’s schedule

Northumberland Christian (23-3) vs. Kennedy Catholic (25-2), noon

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 2A

Finals

Tuesday’s result

At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Thomas Jefferson 6, Franklin Regional 5 (OT)

Division II

Finals

Tuesday’s result

At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Neshannock 2, Bishop Canevin 1

Tennis

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 4, Gateway 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant 3, Ringgold 2

Tuesday’s summary

Class 2A

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant 3, Ringgold 2

Singles: Bryan Njuyen (R) d. Mark Gallagher, 6-0, 6-4; Ryan Borkowski (MP) d. Juraj Stasko, 6-4, 6-1; Aydan Gross (MP) d. Ryan Cole, 6-1, 6-2;

Doubles: Jacub Myers/Brandon Njuyen (R) d. Eli Duvall/Cole Surma, 6-2, 6-3; Braden Heiser/Carter Mates (MP) d. Andrew Noll/Luke Wallace, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2)

