High school scores, schedules for March 24, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Thursday, March 24, 2022 | 9:19 PM

High schools

Baseball

Friday’s schedule

Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Chartiers-Houston vs. Waynesburg, 2:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston vs. Deer Lakes, 5:30 p.m.

Vero Beach tournament

West Mifflin vs. Titusville, 1 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Avonworth at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Beaver at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Brashear at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Brentwood at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Burrell at Mt. Pleasant, 3:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Carmichaels at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.

Charleroi at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Cornell at South Side, 4:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 8 p.m.

Jeannette at Yough, 4 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Derry, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at Turkeyfoot Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Moon at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

New Brighton at North Hills, 8 p.m.

Obama Academy at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Summit Academy at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Union at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Finals

At Hershey’s Giant Center

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Roman Catholic (23-4) vs. Archbishop Wood (21-7), 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

New Castle (27-2) vs. Imhotep Charter (27-4), 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Thursday’s result

Neumann-Goretti 93, Quaker Valley 68

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Devon Prep (18-7) vs. Aliquippa (21-8), 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Constitution (22-8) vs. OLSH (27-0), 2:30 p.m.

Class A

Thursday’s result

Bishop Canevin 64, St. John Neumann 47

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Finals

At Hershey’s Giant Center

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Plymouth Whitemarsh (30-0) vs. Mt. Lebanon (27-1), 5 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Cardinal O’Hara (15-15) vs. Chartiers Valley (28-2), 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Thursday’s result

Archbishop Wood 57, Lansdale Catholic 45

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Neumann Goretti (16-9) vs. Freedom (22-5), noon

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (29-1) vs. Neshannock (28-2), noon

Class A

Thursday’s result

Northumberland Christian 66, Kennedy Catholic 54

Hockey

Saturday’s schedule

Pennsylvania Cup finals

At Ice Line Quad Rinks

Class 3A

Peters Township vs. Malvern Prep, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Thomas Jefferson vs. Pennridge, 2 p.m.

Class A

Norwin vs. West Chester East, 11 a.m.

Softball

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Derry, 4:30 p.m.

Armstrong at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Avella at South Side, 4 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.

Bethel Park at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Brashear at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

California at Ringgold, 3 p.m.

Carlynton at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Connellsville at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Ellwood City at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Plum, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Laurel at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at Turkeyfoot Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Monessen at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

New Castle at Butler, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Northgate at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Peters Township at Keystone Oaks, 4:15 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Riverside at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Frazier, 1 p.m.

Union at Shenango, 4:30 p.m.

Valley at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

West Mifflin at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.

Yough at Frazier, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Kiski Area 5, Penn-Trafford 0

Section 2

Sewickley Academy 5, Butler 0

Class 2A

Section 3

Highlands 4, Knoch 1

Section 4

Hampton 5, McGuffey 0

Nonsection

Central Catholic 4, Norwin 1

Franklin Regional 3, Allderdice 2

South Fayette 4, Central Valley 1

Thursday’s summaries

Class 3A

Section 1

Kiski Area 5, Penn-Trafford 0

Singles: Jackson Newell (K) d. Daniel Lee, 6-0, 6-1; Nate Coleman (K) d. Nick Turowski, 6-3, 6-3; Calder Gee (K) d. Thomas Kopasko, 6-2, 6-1

Doubles: David Curry/Anders Bordoy (K) d. Ryan Litzinger/Mike Opal, 6-4, 6-3; Ethan Beck/Zach Jordan (K) d. Dan Setzenfand/Pacific Hite, 6-3, 6-3

Nonsection

Central Catholic 4, Norwin 1

Singles: Kyle Boradhurst (CC) d. Brady Johnson, 6-1, 6-0; Will Kane (CC) d. Luke Snyder, 6-0, 6-1; Anthony Arshoun (CC) d. Bret Vilage, 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Mitch Kenney/Nocholas Cormas (N) d. Yosei Fukasaku/Jake Pistolesi, 6-2, 6-4; Jack Sabo/Oliver Rivers (CC) d. Cole Kubistek/Max Snyder, 7-6, 5-7

Volleyball

Boys

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Armstrong at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Mars, 6 p.m.

Latrobe at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

