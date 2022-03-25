High school scores, schedules for March 24, 2022
By:
Thursday, March 24, 2022 | 9:19 PM
High schools
Baseball
Friday’s schedule
Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Chartiers-Houston vs. Waynesburg, 2:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston vs. Deer Lakes, 5:30 p.m.
Vero Beach tournament
West Mifflin vs. Titusville, 1 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Avonworth at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Beaver at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Brashear at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.
Brentwood at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Burrell at Mt. Pleasant, 3:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Carlynton at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Carmichaels at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.
Charleroi at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Cornell at South Side, 4:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 8 p.m.
Jeannette at Yough, 4 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Knoch at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Derry, 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Mapletown at Turkeyfoot Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Moon at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
New Brighton at North Hills, 8 p.m.
Obama Academy at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Ringgold at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Summit Academy at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Union at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Finals
At Hershey’s Giant Center
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
Roman Catholic (23-4) vs. Archbishop Wood (21-7), 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s schedule
New Castle (27-2) vs. Imhotep Charter (27-4), 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Thursday’s result
Neumann-Goretti 93, Quaker Valley 68
Class 3A
Saturday’s schedule
Devon Prep (18-7) vs. Aliquippa (21-8), 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
Constitution (22-8) vs. OLSH (27-0), 2:30 p.m.
Class A
Thursday’s result
Bishop Canevin 64, St. John Neumann 47
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Finals
At Hershey’s Giant Center
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
Plymouth Whitemarsh (30-0) vs. Mt. Lebanon (27-1), 5 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s schedule
Cardinal O’Hara (15-15) vs. Chartiers Valley (28-2), 5 p.m.
Class 4A
Thursday’s result
Archbishop Wood 57, Lansdale Catholic 45
Class 3A
Saturday’s schedule
Neumann Goretti (16-9) vs. Freedom (22-5), noon
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
Southern Columbia (29-1) vs. Neshannock (28-2), noon
Class A
Thursday’s result
Northumberland Christian 66, Kennedy Catholic 54
Hockey
Saturday’s schedule
Pennsylvania Cup finals
At Ice Line Quad Rinks
Class 3A
Peters Township vs. Malvern Prep, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Thomas Jefferson vs. Pennridge, 2 p.m.
Class A
Norwin vs. West Chester East, 11 a.m.
Softball
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Derry, 4:30 p.m.
Armstrong at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Avella at South Side, 4 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.
Bethel Park at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Brashear at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
California at Ringgold, 3 p.m.
Carlynton at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Connellsville at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Ellwood City at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Plum, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Laurel at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Mapletown at Turkeyfoot Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Monessen at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
New Castle at Butler, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Northgate at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Penn Hills at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Peters Township at Keystone Oaks, 4:15 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Riverside at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Frazier, 1 p.m.
Union at Shenango, 4:30 p.m.
Valley at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
West Mifflin at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.
Yough at Frazier, 5 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Kiski Area 5, Penn-Trafford 0
Section 2
Sewickley Academy 5, Butler 0
Class 2A
Section 3
Highlands 4, Knoch 1
Section 4
Hampton 5, McGuffey 0
Nonsection
Central Catholic 4, Norwin 1
Franklin Regional 3, Allderdice 2
South Fayette 4, Central Valley 1
Thursday’s summaries
Class 3A
Section 1
Kiski Area 5, Penn-Trafford 0
Singles: Jackson Newell (K) d. Daniel Lee, 6-0, 6-1; Nate Coleman (K) d. Nick Turowski, 6-3, 6-3; Calder Gee (K) d. Thomas Kopasko, 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: David Curry/Anders Bordoy (K) d. Ryan Litzinger/Mike Opal, 6-4, 6-3; Ethan Beck/Zach Jordan (K) d. Dan Setzenfand/Pacific Hite, 6-3, 6-3
Nonsection
Central Catholic 4, Norwin 1
Singles: Kyle Boradhurst (CC) d. Brady Johnson, 6-1, 6-0; Will Kane (CC) d. Luke Snyder, 6-0, 6-1; Anthony Arshoun (CC) d. Bret Vilage, 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: Mitch Kenney/Nocholas Cormas (N) d. Yosei Fukasaku/Jake Pistolesi, 6-2, 6-4; Jack Sabo/Oliver Rivers (CC) d. Cole Kubistek/Max Snyder, 7-6, 5-7
Volleyball
Boys
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Armstrong at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Mars, 6 p.m.
Latrobe at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.