High school scores, schedules for March 25, 2021

By: Tribune-Review
Thursday, March 25, 2021 | 10:51 PM

High schools

Baseball

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Aliquippa at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Brownsville at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.

Carrick at Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.

Central Catholic at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at Moon, 4:15 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Peters Township, 4 p.m.

Clairton at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Clarion at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Eden Christian at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley , 4:30 p.m.

Hampton at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Jeannette at Yough, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Butler, 3:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Turkeyfoot Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Union, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

New Brighton at Ambridge, 4:15 p.m.

North Allegheny at Connellsville, ppd.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Riverside at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Ellwood City, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

South Side at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

South Park at Uniontown, 3:30 p.m.

Springdale at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at North Hills, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Waynesburg, 3 p.m.

Basketball

Boys

PIAA finals

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (19-0) vs. Reading (25-2) at Giant Center, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Archbishop Ryan (12-5) vs. Cathedral Prep (17-7) at Giant Center, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Thursday’s result

Allentown Central Catholic 41, Hickory 40

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Loyalsock Township (24-1) vs. Brookville (18-2) at Giant Center, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Constitution (14-6) vs. OLSH (22-0) at Giant Center, 2:30 p.m.

Class A

Thursday’s result

Nativity BVM 51, Berlin-Brothersvalley 47 (OT)

Girls

PIAA finals

Class 6A

Friday’s schedule

North Allegheny (26-1) vs. Spring-Ford (24-0) at Giant Center, 5 p.m.

Class 5A

Saturday’s schedule

Cardinal O’Hara (14-4) vs. Chartiers Valley (25-3) at Giant Center, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (17-2) vs. Villa Maria Academy (20-0) at Giant Center, noon

Class 3A

Thursday’s result

West Catholic 67, Mohawk 56

Class 2A

Thursday’s result

Mount Carmel 54, Neshannock 43

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Jenkintown (18-1) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (16-4) at Giant Center, noon

District 8

Thursday’s result

City League championship

Westinghouse 56, Obama Academy 33

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class AAA

Seneca Valley 3, Upper St. Clair 2

North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Class AA

Baldwin 4, Hempfield 0

Mars at Amrstrong (n)

Montour 3, West Allegheny 0

Class A

Freeport 6, Chartiers Valley 2

North Hills 5, Sewickley Academy 4

Quaker Valley 6, Beaver 3

South Park 7, Fox Chapel 6

Class B

Carrick 21, Central Valley 1

Morgantown 6, Burrell 1

Trinity at Avonworth (n)

Softball

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.

Baldwin at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Bentworth at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Brentwood at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Brownsville at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Ellwood City at New Brighton, 3:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at California, 4:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Peters Township, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Mohawk at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

New Castle at Butler, 4 p.m.

Plum at Fox Chapel, 5 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Redbank Valley at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Shaler at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Union, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

South Park at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

South Side at Avella, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Valley at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Yough at Frazier, 4 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class AAA

Section 3

Fox Chapel 5, Shaler 0

Class AA

Section 3

Highlands 5, St. Joseph 0

Nonsection

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Connellsville 2

Thursday’s summary

Class AAA

Section 3

Fox Chapel 5, Shaler 0

Singles: Cooper Friday (FC) d. Will Nebiolo, 6-0, 6-0; Will Siegel (FC) d. Cole Pawlak, 6-0, 6-0; Ananth Kashyap (FC) d. Austin Frantz, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Travis Malone/Jack Delaney (FC) d. Carter Bossong/Colin Bork, 6-1, 6-0; Ben Hallman/Nate Fetting (FC) d. Ethan Opiela/Ryan Riffner, 6-1, 6-0

Volleyball

Boys

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Butler at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Saturday’s schedule

PIAA Team Championships

At Cumberland Valley

Class AAA

Semifinals

Spring-Ford vs. Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg vs. Williamsport, 4 p.m.

Finals

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Boiling Springs vs. Southern Columbia, 11 a.m.; Burrell vs. Reynolds, 11 a.m.

Finals

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

More High School Scores Schedule

High school sports schedules for March 22, 2021
High school sports scores, schedules for March 7, 2021
High school sports schedules for March 1, 2021
High school scores, schedules for Feb. 21, 2021
High school schedules for Feb. 15, 2021

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me