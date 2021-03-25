High school scores, schedules for March 25, 2021

Thursday, March 25, 2021 | 10:51 PM

High schools

Baseball

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Aliquippa at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Brownsville at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.

Carrick at Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.

Central Catholic at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at Moon, 4:15 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Peters Township, 4 p.m.

Clairton at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Clarion at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Eden Christian at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley , 4:30 p.m.

Hampton at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Jeannette at Yough, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Butler, 3:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Turkeyfoot Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Union, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

New Brighton at Ambridge, 4:15 p.m.

North Allegheny at Connellsville, ppd.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Riverside at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Ellwood City, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

South Side at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

South Park at Uniontown, 3:30 p.m.

Springdale at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at North Hills, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Waynesburg, 3 p.m.

Basketball

Boys

PIAA finals

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (19-0) vs. Reading (25-2) at Giant Center, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Archbishop Ryan (12-5) vs. Cathedral Prep (17-7) at Giant Center, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Thursday’s result

Allentown Central Catholic 41, Hickory 40

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Loyalsock Township (24-1) vs. Brookville (18-2) at Giant Center, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Constitution (14-6) vs. OLSH (22-0) at Giant Center, 2:30 p.m.

Class A

Thursday’s result

Nativity BVM 51, Berlin-Brothersvalley 47 (OT)

Girls

PIAA finals

Class 6A

Friday’s schedule

North Allegheny (26-1) vs. Spring-Ford (24-0) at Giant Center, 5 p.m.

Class 5A

Saturday’s schedule

Cardinal O’Hara (14-4) vs. Chartiers Valley (25-3) at Giant Center, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (17-2) vs. Villa Maria Academy (20-0) at Giant Center, noon

Class 3A

Thursday’s result

West Catholic 67, Mohawk 56

Class 2A

Thursday’s result

Mount Carmel 54, Neshannock 43

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Jenkintown (18-1) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (16-4) at Giant Center, noon

District 8

Thursday’s result

City League championship

Westinghouse 56, Obama Academy 33

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class AAA

Seneca Valley 3, Upper St. Clair 2

North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Class AA

Baldwin 4, Hempfield 0

Mars at Amrstrong (n)

Montour 3, West Allegheny 0

Class A

Freeport 6, Chartiers Valley 2

North Hills 5, Sewickley Academy 4

Quaker Valley 6, Beaver 3

South Park 7, Fox Chapel 6

Class B

Carrick 21, Central Valley 1

Morgantown 6, Burrell 1

Trinity at Avonworth (n)

Softball

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.

Baldwin at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Bentworth at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Brentwood at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Brownsville at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Ellwood City at New Brighton, 3:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at California, 4:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Peters Township, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Mohawk at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

New Castle at Butler, 4 p.m.

Plum at Fox Chapel, 5 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Redbank Valley at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Shaler at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Union, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

South Park at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

South Side at Avella, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Valley at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Yough at Frazier, 4 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class AAA

Section 3

Fox Chapel 5, Shaler 0

Class AA

Section 3

Highlands 5, St. Joseph 0

Nonsection

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Connellsville 2

Thursday’s summary

Class AAA

Section 3

Fox Chapel 5, Shaler 0

Singles: Cooper Friday (FC) d. Will Nebiolo, 6-0, 6-0; Will Siegel (FC) d. Cole Pawlak, 6-0, 6-0; Ananth Kashyap (FC) d. Austin Frantz, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Travis Malone/Jack Delaney (FC) d. Carter Bossong/Colin Bork, 6-1, 6-0; Ben Hallman/Nate Fetting (FC) d. Ethan Opiela/Ryan Riffner, 6-1, 6-0

Volleyball

Boys

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Butler at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Saturday’s schedule

PIAA Team Championships

At Cumberland Valley

Class AAA

Semifinals

Spring-Ford vs. Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg vs. Williamsport, 4 p.m.

Finals

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Boiling Springs vs. Southern Columbia, 11 a.m.; Burrell vs. Reynolds, 11 a.m.

Finals

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.