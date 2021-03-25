High school scores, schedules for March 25, 2021
By:
Thursday, March 25, 2021 | 10:51 PM
High schools
Baseball
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Aliquippa at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Brownsville at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.
Carrick at Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.
Central Catholic at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Central Valley at Moon, 4:15 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Peters Township, 4 p.m.
Clairton at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Clarion at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Eden Christian at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Frazier at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Freeport at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley , 4:30 p.m.
Hampton at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.
Hempfield at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Jeannette at Yough, 4 p.m.
Knoch at Butler, 3:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Turkeyfoot Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Union, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
New Brighton at Ambridge, 4:15 p.m.
North Allegheny at Connellsville, ppd.
Norwin at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Riverside at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.
Shenango at Ellwood City, 4 p.m.
South Fayette at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
South Side at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.
South Park at Uniontown, 3:30 p.m.
Springdale at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at North Hills, 4 p.m.
West Allegheny at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Waynesburg, 3 p.m.
Basketball
Boys
PIAA finals
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
Archbishop Wood (19-0) vs. Reading (25-2) at Giant Center, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s schedule
Archbishop Ryan (12-5) vs. Cathedral Prep (17-7) at Giant Center, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Thursday’s result
Allentown Central Catholic 41, Hickory 40
Class 3A
Saturday’s schedule
Loyalsock Township (24-1) vs. Brookville (18-2) at Giant Center, 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
Constitution (14-6) vs. OLSH (22-0) at Giant Center, 2:30 p.m.
Class A
Thursday’s result
Nativity BVM 51, Berlin-Brothersvalley 47 (OT)
Girls
PIAA finals
Class 6A
Friday’s schedule
North Allegheny (26-1) vs. Spring-Ford (24-0) at Giant Center, 5 p.m.
Class 5A
Saturday’s schedule
Cardinal O’Hara (14-4) vs. Chartiers Valley (25-3) at Giant Center, 5 p.m.
Class 4A
Saturday’s schedule
Archbishop Wood (17-2) vs. Villa Maria Academy (20-0) at Giant Center, noon
Class 3A
Thursday’s result
West Catholic 67, Mohawk 56
Class 2A
Thursday’s result
Mount Carmel 54, Neshannock 43
Class A
Friday’s schedule
Jenkintown (18-1) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (16-4) at Giant Center, noon
District 8
Thursday’s result
City League championship
Westinghouse 56, Obama Academy 33
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s results
Class AAA
Seneca Valley 3, Upper St. Clair 2
North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Class AA
Baldwin 4, Hempfield 0
Mars at Amrstrong (n)
Montour 3, West Allegheny 0
Class A
Freeport 6, Chartiers Valley 2
North Hills 5, Sewickley Academy 4
Quaker Valley 6, Beaver 3
South Park 7, Fox Chapel 6
Class B
Carrick 21, Central Valley 1
Morgantown 6, Burrell 1
Trinity at Avonworth (n)
Softball
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.
Baldwin at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Bentworth at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Brentwood at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Brownsville at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Central Valley at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Ellwood City at New Brighton, 3:30 p.m.
Franklin Regional at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Freeport at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at California, 4:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
Hempfield at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Peters Township, 4 p.m.
McGuffey at Washington, 4:15 p.m.
Mohawk at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
New Castle at Butler, 4 p.m.
Plum at Fox Chapel, 5 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Shaler at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Shenango at Union, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.
South Park at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
South Side at Avella, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Moon, 3:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Valley at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Yough at Frazier, 4 p.m.
Tennis
WPIAL
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class AAA
Section 3
Fox Chapel 5, Shaler 0
Class AA
Section 3
Highlands 5, St. Joseph 0
Nonsection
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Connellsville 2
Thursday’s summary
Class AAA
Section 3
Fox Chapel 5, Shaler 0
Singles: Cooper Friday (FC) d. Will Nebiolo, 6-0, 6-0; Will Siegel (FC) d. Cole Pawlak, 6-0, 6-0; Ananth Kashyap (FC) d. Austin Frantz, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Travis Malone/Jack Delaney (FC) d. Carter Bossong/Colin Bork, 6-1, 6-0; Ben Hallman/Nate Fetting (FC) d. Ethan Opiela/Ryan Riffner, 6-1, 6-0
Volleyball
Boys
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Butler at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Saturday’s schedule
PIAA Team Championships
At Cumberland Valley
Class AAA
Semifinals
Spring-Ford vs. Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg vs. Williamsport, 4 p.m.
Finals
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Boiling Springs vs. Southern Columbia, 11 a.m.; Burrell vs. Reynolds, 11 a.m.
Finals
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.