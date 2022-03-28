High school scores, schedules for March 27, 2022
By:
Sunday, March 27, 2022 | 9:43 PM
High schools
Baseball
WPIAL
Monday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 2
Mars at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
Plum at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Central Valley at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
New Castle at Beaver, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Laurel at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.
Shenango at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
South Side at Summit Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Section 4
Fort Cherry at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Clairton, 3:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Burrell at Springdale, 4 p.m.
California at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Carmichaels at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.
Frazier at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Freedom at Avonworth, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at Butler, 4 p.m.
McGuffey at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Moon at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Northgate at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Shaler at Peters Township, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Valley at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Yough at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Sunday’s results
Nonsection
Dublin Coffman 4, Avonworth 2
Fairbanks, Ohio 4, Burgettstown 2
South Allegheny 7, West Greene 3
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Section 2
Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.
Armstrong at Knoch, 4 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.
Bethel Park at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Cornell at Avella, 4 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
New Brighton at Union, 4 p.m.
Northgate at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Shenango, 4:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Leechburg, 4 p.m.
South Side at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Yough, 4 p.m.
Washington at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin at Hopewell, 6 p.m.
Montour at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Moon, 7:15 p.m.
