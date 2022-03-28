TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, schedules for March 27, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, March 27, 2022 | 9:43 PM

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL

Monday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 2

Mars at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Plum at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Central Valley at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

New Castle at Beaver, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Laurel at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.

Shenango at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

South Side at Summit Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Section 4

Fort Cherry at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Clairton, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Burrell at Springdale, 4 p.m.

California at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Carmichaels at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.

Frazier at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Butler, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Moon at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Northgate at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Shaler at Peters Township, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Valley at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Yough at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.

Softball

Sunday’s results

Nonsection

Dublin Coffman 4, Avonworth 2

Fairbanks, Ohio 4, Burgettstown 2

South Allegheny 7, West Greene 3

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Section 2

Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

Armstrong at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.

Bethel Park at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Cornell at Avella, 4 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

New Brighton at Union, 4 p.m.

Northgate at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Shenango, 4:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

South Side at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Yough, 4 p.m.

Washington at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Hopewell, 6 p.m.

Montour at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

