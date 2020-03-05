High school scores, schedules for March 4, 2020

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 | 10:39 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

First round

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Methacton (24-2) vs. Harrisburg (15-10) at Norristown HS, 7:30 p.m.; Abraham Lincoln (13-10) vs. Bensalem (19-7) at South Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.; Roman Catholic (16-10) vs. Coatesville (20-6) at Cardinal O’Hara, 2:30 p.m.; Wilkes-Barre (16-10) vs. Pennridge (18-8) at Wilkes University, 4 p.m.; Freedom (18-8) vs. Downingtown East (15-12) at William Allen, 4 p.m.; Reading (18-8) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (13-11) at Kutztown University, 1 p.m.; Chester (21-4) vs. William Allen (23-5) at Oxford, 5:30 p.m.; Simon Gratz (23-5) vs. Garnet Valley (23-3) at Abraham Lincoln, 5 p.m.; Wilson (27-1) vs. North Penn (12-15) at Kutztown University, 4 p.m.; Northampton (16-9) vs. Lower Merion (19-7) at William Allen, 2:30 p.m.; Cheltenham (23-3) vs. Easton (17-9) at Council Rock South, 1 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (18-7) vs. Cedar Crest (23-5) at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.; Central York (23-4) vs. Central Catholic (14-11) at West York, 4 p.m.; McDowell (21-3) vs. Peters Township (14-10) at Edinboro, 4 p.m.; Butler (20-4) vs. Central Dauphin (22-6) at North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (20-4) vs. Allderdice (19-7) at Fox Chapel, 1:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

West Chester East (23-2) vs. Gettysburg (23-4) at Norristown, 7:30 p.m.; Northern (20-6) vs. Pottsville (21-5) at West York, 7:30 p.m.; Wallenpaupack (23-2) vs. West Chester Rustin (17-8) at Scranton, 7:30 p.m.; Martin Luther King (18-7) vs. Unionville (19-7) at South Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (20-5) vs. Strath Haven (17-9) at Bonner Prendergast, 7 p.m.; Penncrest (20-6) vs. Pittston Area (17-9) at Souderton, 7:30 p.m.; Dallas (19-7) vs. Frankford (7-17) at Berwick, 6 p.m.; Southern Lehigh (22-4) vs. William Penn York (20-7) at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Muhlenberg (21-6) vs. South Fayette (16-8) at Milton Hershey, 5 p.m.; Greater Johnstown (22-3) vs. Shippensburg (19-8) at Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Wood (16-9) vs. Archbishop Ryan (17-8) at Norristown, 6 p.m.; Mars (19-6) vs. Elizabethtown (19-9) at Valley, 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (17-8) vs. York Suburban (21-7) at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.; New Oxford (21-5) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-8) at Dallastown, 6 p.m.; Obama Academy (15-8) vs. Penn Hills (18-5) at Brashear, 7 p.m.; Milton Hershey (20-4) vs. Chartiers Valley (19-5) at Central Dauphin East, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Friday’s schedule

Bonner-Prednergast (18-5) vs. Eastern York (16-9) at St. Joseph’s Prep, 7 p.m.; Valley View (17-8) vs. Athens (19-7) at Lackawanna College, 6 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (15-11) vs. Archbishop Carroll (16-9) at William Allen, 6 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt (22-5) vs. Wilson (17-9) at Steelton-Highspire, 8 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic (23-4) vs. South Philadelphia (16-6) at William Allen, 7:30 p.m.; Pope John Paul II (18-5) vs. John Bartram (10-14) at Coatesville, 7:30 p.m.; Danville (20-7) vs. Tamaqua Area (19-7) at Shamokin Area, 8 p.m.; Scranton Prep (19-6) vs. Susquehanna Township (15-9) at Lackawanna College, 7:30 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (19-8) vs. Eastern Lebanon County (20-6) at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.; Montoursville (20-5) vs. Nanticoke (8-17) at Williamsport, 7:30 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic (23-3) vs. Ringgold (14-10) at Warwick, 7 p.m.; Clearfield (15-8) vs. Belle Vernon (19-7) at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.; Highlands (22-3) vs. Harbor Creek (17-8) at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.; Bedford (17-7) vs. Grove City (16-9) at Windber, 7 p.m.; Huntingdon (22-2) vs. Blackhawk (13-11) at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Hickory (21-4) vs. New Castle (17-8) at Slippery Rock University, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (22-4) vs. Brandywine Heights (17-9) at Archbishop Wood, 2:30 p.m.; Holy Redeemer (18-6) vs. Science Leadership Academy-Beeber (18-8) at Wilkes University, 1 p.m.; Camp Hill (17-7) vs. Bishop McDevitt (17-7) at Milton Hershey, 2:30 p.m.; Loyalsock Township (26-1) vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond (15-11) at Williamsport, 1 p.m.; Panther Valley (13-11) vs. Murrell Dobbins (11-13) at Martz Hall, 4 p.m.; High School of the Future (15-11) vs. Columbia (18-8) at South Philadelphia, 1 p.m.; Central Columbia (19-6) vs. Riverside at Shamokin Area, 1 p.m.; Trinity-District 3 (21-3) vs. Parkway Center City (14-6) at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.; Richland (17-7) vs. Warrior Run (15-10) at Greater Johnstown, 2:30 p.m.; South Allegheny (23-2) vs. Franklin (18-7) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Sharon (16-9) vs. Aliquippa (16-9) at Farrell, 4 p.m.; North Catholic (24-2) vs. Westmont Hilltop (19-7) at Kiski Area, 3 p.m.; Brookville (17-7) vs. Neshannock (16-8) at Clarion University, 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park (21-5) vs. Penns Valley (16-8) at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (23-3) vs. Carlynton (15-9) at Greater Johnstown, 1 p.m.; Fairview (23-2) vs. Beaver Falls (14-8) at Edinboro University, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday’s schedule

Math, Civics & Science (22-5) vs. Schuylkill Haven (20-5) at Archbishop Ryan, 1 p.m.; Wyalusing (18-7) vs. Millersburg (18-6) at Towanda, 2:30 p.m.; Holy Cross (22-2) vs. Savre (13-12) at Lackawanna College, 2:30 p.m.; Dock Mennonite Academy (20-4) vs. Strawberry Mansion (8-14) at Neshaminy, 1 p.m.; Executive Education (16-6) vs. Church Farm School (10-10) at Northwestern Lehigh, 2 p.m.; York Catholic (12-12) vs. Constitution (10-12) at West York, 1 p.m.; Bloomsburg (18-7) vs. Mountain View (13-11) at Shamokin Area, 2:30 p.m.; North Star (22-3) vs. Homer-Center (17-9) at Pitt-Johnstown, 2:30 p.m.; OLSH (24-1) vs. Youngsville (19-7) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Portage (20-6) vs. Cambridge Springs (21-4) at Mt. Aloysius College, 2:30 p.m.; Farrell (16-8) vs. Coudersport (20-4) at Sharon, 2:30 p.m.; Ridgway (19-7) vs. Shenango (19-6) at Clarion University, 4:30 p.m.; Lakeview (18-8) vs. South Side (12-12) at Sharon HS, 1 p.m.; Sto-Rox (18-7) vs. West Branch (19-7) at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Clarion (16-9) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-12) at Keystone, 2 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (23-3) vs. Brentwood (18-6) at Mt. Aloysius College, 4 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Mt. Calvary Christian (25-2) vs. North Penn-Liberty (20-5) at Steelton-Highspire, 5 p.m.; Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (18-7) vs. The Christian Academy (20-4) at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.; Northumberland Christian (13-8) vs. Lancaster County Christian (17-7) at Milton, 6 p.m.; Sankofa Freedom (8-14) vs. Linville Hill Christian (12-8) at South Philadelphia, 6 p.m.; St. John Neumann (21-4) vs. Conestoga Christian (17-10) at Milton, 7:30 p.m.; Halifax (17-9) vs. Southern Fulton (17-8) at Milton Hershey, 8 p.m.; Notre Dame East Stroudsburg (12-13) vs. Sullivan County (19-6) at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.; Chester Charter (18-5) vs. Greenwood (15-12) at Coatesville, 6 p.m.; Vincentian Academy (21-4) vs. Allegheny Clarion Valley (16-9) at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Berlin Brothersvalley (26-1) vs. Geibel (15-9) at Pitt-Johnstown, 8 p.m.; Cameron County (20-5) vs. Williamsburg (15-8) at St. Marys, 6 p.m.; Commodore Perry (3-20) vs. Bishop Canevin (18-6) at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.; Elk County Catholic (26-1) vs. Imani Christian (15-9) at Clarion University, 8 p.m.; Cornell (18-7) vs. Saltsburg (13-11) at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Shade (24-3) vs. Nazareth Prep (17-8) at Pitt-Johnstown, 5 p.m.; Bishop Carroll (15-9) vs. Clarion-Limestone (21-5) at Richland, 6 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

First round

Class 6A

Friday’s schedule

Central Bucks West (23-3) vs. Hempfield-District 3 (19-8) at Council Rock South, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom-District 11 (22-5) vs. North Penn (18-8) at Easton MS, 7:30 p.m.; Central York (21-5) vs. Methacton (21-5) at West York HS, 6 p.m.; Central (11-10) vs. Central Bucks East (18-9) at South Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara (19-6) vs. Souderton (19-8) at Bonner-Predergast, 5:30 p.m.; Parkland (16-10) vs. Spring-Ford (21-5) at Easton MS, 6 p.m.; Hazleton (21-5) vs. Owen J. Roberts (19-8) at Berwick, 7:30 p.m.; Pennsbury (21-5) vs. Red Lion (21-7) at Council Rock South, 6 p.m.; Central Dauphin (26-1) vs. Baldwin (12-10) at Milton Hershey, 6:30 p.m.; Plymouth-Whitemarsh (23-3) vs. Pocono Mountain West (15-10) at Souderton, 6 p.m.; Bethel Park (21-3) vs. Governor Mifflin (22-5) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Cumberland Valley (19-4) vs. Upper Dublin (19-7) at Central Dauphin East, 8 p.m.; Nazareth (24-4) vs. Downingtown East (19-8) at Freedom, 6 p.m.; Altoona (13-10) vs. Mt. Lebanon (18-6) at Mt. Aloysius College, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny (22-3) vs. Manheim Township (19-8) at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.; State College vs. Upper St. Clair (14-8) at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Saturday’s schedule

Springfield Delco (21-4) vs. Lower Dauphin (15-9) at Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 4:30 p.m.; Mechanicsburg (24-3) vs. Freire Charter (1-22) at Cumberland Valley, 3 p.m.; Mastery North (19-8) vs. York Suburban (18-8) vs. Abraham Lincoln, 3:30 p.m.; Blue Mountain (15-9) vs. Villa Maria (18-7) at Martz Hall, 2:30 p.m.; West Scranton (16-9) vs. Spring Grove (18-8) at Lackawanna College, 5:30 p.m.; Mt. St. Joseph (18-7) vs. Archbishop Carroll (14-10) at Methacton, 1 p.m.; Twin Valley (21-7) vs. Radnor (16-10) vs. Kutztown University, 2:30 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (19-7) vs. Berks Catholic (17-11) at Archbishop Ryan, 2:30 p.m.; Gettysburg (26-3) vs. West Chester East (18-8) at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Abington Heights (19-5) vs. Bangor (18-7) at Lackawanna College, 1 p.m.; Great Valley (22-4) vs. West York (21-6) at Methacton, 2:30 p.m.; Trinity (19-5) vs. Penn Hills (12-12) at South Fayette, 4:30 p.m.; Slippery Rock (18-7) vs. Hollidaysburg (17-7) at Farrell, 2:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (25-0) vs. Warren (17-8) at South Fayette, 3 p.m.; Portage (23-3) vs. Thomas Jefferson (18-7) at Mt. Aloysius College, 1 p.m.; Grove City (22-3) vs. Woodland Hills (19-5) at Farrell, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Lansdale Catholic (22-3) vs. Bermudian Springs (20-6) at Archbishop Wood, 1 p.m.; Dallas (22-5) vs. Shamokin Area (16-9) at Wilkes University, 2:30 p.m.; Jim Thorpe (23-4) vs. Bonner-Prendergast (8-16) at Lehighton Elementary, 2 p.m.; Eastern York (18-8) vs. Villa Joseph Marie (12-12) at West York, 2:30 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (27-0) vs. Prep Charter (15-4) at William Allen, 1 p.m.; Gwynedd Mercy Academy (15-9) vs. Carver Engineering & Science (12-2) at Neshaminy, 2:30 p.m.; Athens (22-5) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (14-10) at Towanda, 1 p.m.; Scranton Prep (26-0) vs. Susquehanna Township (18-7) at Lackawanna College, 4 p.m.; Universal Audenreid (8-17) vs. Northern Lebanon (22-4) at Cardinal O’Hara, 1 p.m.; Danville (24-3) vs. Berwick (16-9) at Shamokin Area, 4 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic (25-3) vs. Indiana (14-10) at Warwick, 2:30 p.m.; Southmoreland (24-1) vs. Huntingdon Area (13-11) at Greensburg Salem, 2 p.m.; North Catholic (24-1) vs. Freeport (17-7) at Kiski Area, 1:30 p.m.; Punxsutawney (19-4) vs. Central Valley (18-4) at Clarion University, 2:30 p.m.; Forest Hills (24-1) vs. Quaker Valley (17-6) at Altoona, 4 p.m.; Villa Maria (19-4) vs. Blackhawk (20-4) at Edinboro University, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

West Catholic (17-9) vs. Susquenita (20-7) at Archbishop Wood, 7 p.m.; Loyalsock Township (23-4) vs. Notre Dame Green Pond (24-2) at Williamsport, 6 p.m.; Dunmore (23-1) vs. Constitution (12-11) at Scranton, 6 p.m.; St. Basil Academy (22-2) vs. Neumann-Goretti (16-9) at Lower Moreland, 7:30 p.m.; Delone Catholic (24-1) vs. Philadelphia Charter Academy (7-9) at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.; North Schuylkill (21-5) vs. Motivation (10-3) at Martz Hall, 7:30 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (14-13) vs. Pequea Valley (22-7) at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.; Bloomsburg (21-5) vs. Holy Redeemer (20-6) at Shamokin Area, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity-District 2 (19-6) vs. Central Columbia (16-10) at Steelton-Highspire, 6:30 p.m.; Cambria Heights (23-3) vs. East Allegheny (13-11) at Central Cambria, 7:30 p.m.; Mohawk (22-3) vs. United (20-6) at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Greenville (19-6) vs. Carlynton (15-9) at Farrell, 6 p.m.; Mercyhurst Prep (21-4) vs. Seton LaSalle (15-8) at Hagerty Events Center, Erie, 7:30 p.m.; Tyrone (20-4) vs. Avonworth (18-7) at Altoona, 6 p.m.; Brookville (12-11) vs. Penn Cambria (15-10) at Clarion University, 6:30 p.m.; Beaver (21-4) vs. Northwestern (17-7) at Sewickley Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Mahoney Area (20-5) vs. Southern Colubmia (15-10) at Martz Hall, 6 p.m.; Sacred Heart Academy (7-16) vs. Tacony Acadmey Charter (10-10) at Lower Moreland, 6 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt (11-13) vs. Holy Cross (16-9) at Archbishop Wood, 5:30 p.m.; Linden Hall (20-2) vs. South Williamsport (14-11) at Central Dauphin East, 6:30 p.m.; Parkway Northwest (18-5) vs. Steelton-Highspire (14-8) at St. Joseph’s Prep, 5:30 p.m.; Old Forge (18-6) vs. Moravian Academy (19-8) at Dunmore, 7 p.m.; Mt. Carmel Area (20-5) vs. Clarion (15-10) at Shamokin Area, 5 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (20-6) vs. Windber (18-7) at Mt. Aloysius College, 6 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (19-6) vs. Bishop McCort (14-11) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone (17-8) vs. Cambridge Springs (18-6) at Moniteau, 7 p.m.; Maplewood (22-3) vs. Ellis School (18-7) at Hagerty Events Center, Erie, 6 p.m.; Everett (19-6) vs. Riverview (15-9) at Pitt-Johnstown, 6:30 p.m.; Redbank Valley (19-7) vs. Cochranton (16-10) at Clarion University, 5 p.m.; Laurel (17-6) vs. Bellwood-Antis (24-2) at New Castle, 6 p.m.; Penns Manor (23-3) vs. Serra Catholic (17-4) at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.; West Middlesex (18-6) vs. South Side (16-8) at Farrell, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Saturday’s schedule

Jenkintown (25-0) vs. Halifax (14-11) at Council Rock South, 2:30 p.m.; Millville (19-6) vs. Christian School of York (24-3) at Milton, 1 p.m.; Greenwood (20-7) vs. Morrisville (12-13) at Milton Hershey, 1 p.m.; Nativity BVM (18-6) vs. Sullivan County (20-5) at Martz Hall, 1 p.m.; Lancaster Country Day (22-4) vs. Northeast Bradford (19-6) at Warwick, 1 p.m.; Chester Charter (17-5) vs. Susquehanna Community (17-8) at Oxford, 7 p.m.; Northumberland Christian (18-4) vs. Faith Christian (19-5) at Milton, 2:30 p.m.; Bishop Carroll (14-10) vs. Lebanon Catholic (12-13) at Altoona, 2:30 p.m.; Rochester (24-1) vs. Otto-Eldred (16-8) at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.; Tussey Mountain (19-6) vs. Elk County Catholic (16-11) at Pitt-Johnstown, 1 p.m.; North Clarion (24-1) vs. Sewickley Academy (14-11) at Clarion University, 1 p.m.; St. Joseph’s (13-10) vs. Berlin Brothersvalle (15-9) at Altoona, 1 p.m.; Shanksville (23-4) vs. Aquinas Academy (10-12) at Pitt-Johnstown, 4 p.m.; West Greene (24-1) vs. Kennedy Catholic (20-3) at Peters Township, 2:30 p.m.; Clairton (20-4) vs. Blacklick Valley (17-7) at Greensburg Salem, 3:30 p.m.; Coudersport (21-4) vs. Avella (17-7) at St. Marys, 2 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup Playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

March 12 schedule

North Allegheny (16-4-1) vs. Pine-Richland (13-6-2) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (12-7-2) vs. Peters Township (15-6-0) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

March 11 schedule

Mars (11-8-0) vs. Baldwin (18-1-0) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.; Hempfield (12-7-0) vs. Latrobe (17-1-1) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Catholic (18-2-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (20-1-0) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.; Kiski Area (13-7-1) vs. Indiana (12-6-3) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.

Class B playoffs

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Neshannock (16-2-0) vs. Carrick (16-1-2) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.; Ringgold (18-0-1) vs. Elizabeth Forward (11-7-1) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.

