High school scores, schedules for March 6, 2020

By:

Friday, March 6, 2020 | 11:50 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

First round

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Methacton (24-2) vs. Harrisburg (15-10) at Norristown HS, 7:30 p.m.; Abraham Lincoln (13-10) vs. Bensalem (19-7) at South Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.; Roman Catholic (16-10) vs. Coatesville (20-6) at Cardinal O’Hara, 2:30 p.m.; Wilkes-Barre (16-10) vs. Pennridge (18-8) at Wilkes University, 4 p.m.; Freedom (18-8) vs. Downingtown East (15-12) at William Allen, 4 p.m.; Reading (18-8) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (13-11) at Kutztown University, 1 p.m.; Chester (21-4) vs. William Allen (23-5) at Oxford, 5:30 p.m.; Simon Gratz (23-5) vs. Garnet Valley (23-3) at Abraham Lincoln, 5 p.m.; Wilson (27-1) vs. North Penn (12-15) at Kutztown University, 4 p.m.; Northampton (16-9) vs. Lower Merion (19-7) at William Allen, 2:30 p.m.; Cheltenham (23-3) vs. Easton (17-9) at Council Rock South, 1 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (18-7) vs. Cedar Crest (23-5) at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.; Central York (23-4) vs. Central Catholic (14-11) at West York, 4 p.m.; McDowell (21-3) vs. Peters Township (14-10) at Edinboro, 4 p.m.; Butler (20-4) vs. Central Dauphin (22-6) at North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (20-4) vs. Allderdice (19-7) at Fox Chapel, 1:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s results

Archbishop Ryan 62, Penn Wood 50

Archbishop Wood 72, Strath Haven 45

Elizabethtown 58, Mars 56

Dallas 69, Frankford 57

Milton Hershey 78, Chartiers Valley 74

Muhlenberg 72, South Fayette 66

New Oxford 70, Thomas Jefferson 46

Obama Academy 73, Penn Hills 63

Pittston 42, Penncrest 40

Pottsville 61, Northern 43

Shippensburg 60, Johnstown 53

Unionville 54, Martin Luther King 29

York Suburban 57, Laurel Highlands 56

West Chester East 55, Gettysburg 35

West Chester Rustin 60, Wallenpaupack 44

William Penn York 69, Southern Lehigh 59

Class 4A

Friday’s results

Allentown Central Catholic 47, South Philadelphia 26

Archbishop Carroll 46, Bethlehem Catholic 44

Belle Vernon 65, Clearfield 60

Bishop McDevitt 78, Wilson 58

Bonner-Prednergast 78, Eastern York 40

Grove City 59, Bedford 53

Hickory 58, New Castle 48

Highlands 50, Harbor Creek 40

Huntingdon 70, Blackhawk 57

Imhotep Charter 70, Eastern Lebanon County 60

Lancaster Catholic 59, Ringgold 56

Montoursville 66, Nanticoke 51

Pope John Paul II 56, John Bartram 46

Susquehanna Township 64, Scranton Prep 54

Tamaqua 48, Danville 42

Valley View 70, Athens 58

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (22-4) vs. Brandywine Heights (17-9) at Archbishop Wood, 2:30 p.m.; Holy Redeemer (18-6) vs. Science Leadership Academy-Beeber (18-8) at Wilkes University, 1 p.m.; Camp Hill (17-7) vs. Bishop McDevitt (17-7) at Milton Hershey, 2:30 p.m.; Loyalsock Township (26-1) vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond (15-11) at Williamsport, 1 p.m.; Panther Valley (13-11) vs. Murrell Dobbins (11-13) at Martz Hall, 4 p.m.; High School of the Future (15-11) vs. Columbia (18-8) at South Philadelphia, 1 p.m.; Central Columbia (19-6) vs. Riverside at Shamokin Area, 1 p.m.; Trinity-District 3 (21-3) vs. Parkway Center City (14-6) at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.; Richland (17-7) vs. Warrior Run (15-10) at Greater Johnstown, 2:30 p.m.; South Allegheny (23-2) vs. Franklin (18-7) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Sharon (16-9) vs. Aliquippa (16-9) at Farrell, 4 p.m.; North Catholic (24-2) vs. Westmont Hilltop (19-7) at Kiski Area, 3 p.m.; Brookville (17-7) vs. Neshannock (16-8) at Clarion University, 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park (21-5) vs. Penns Valley (16-8) at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (23-3) vs. Carlynton (15-9) at Greater Johnstown, 1 p.m.; Fairview (23-2) vs. Beaver Falls (14-8) at Edinboro University, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday’s schedule

Math, Civics & Science (22-5) vs. Schuylkill Haven (20-5) at Archbishop Ryan, 1 p.m.; Wyalusing (18-7) vs. Millersburg (18-6) at Towanda, 2:30 p.m.; Holy Cross (22-2) vs. Savre (13-12) at Lackawanna College, 2:30 p.m.; Dock Mennonite Academy (20-4) vs. Strawberry Mansion (8-14) at Neshaminy, 1 p.m.; Executive Education (16-6) vs. Church Farm School (10-10) at Northwestern Lehigh, 2 p.m.; York Catholic (12-12) vs. Constitution (10-12) at West York, 1 p.m.; Bloomsburg (18-7) vs. Mountain View (13-11) at Shamokin Area, 2:30 p.m.; North Star (22-3) vs. Homer-Center (17-9) at Pitt-Johnstown, 2:30 p.m.; OLSH (24-1) vs. Youngsville (19-7) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Portage (20-6) vs. Cambridge Springs (21-4) at Mt. Aloysius College, 2:30 p.m.; Farrell (16-8) vs. Coudersport (20-4) at Sharon, 2:30 p.m.; Ridgway (19-7) vs. Shenango (19-6) at Clarion University, 4:30 p.m.; Lakeview (18-8) vs. South Side (12-12) at Sharon HS, 1 p.m.; Sto-Rox (18-7) vs. West Branch (19-7) at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Clarion (16-9) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-12) at Keystone, 2 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (23-3) vs. Brentwood (18-6) at Mt. Aloysius College, 4 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s results

Berlin Brothersvalley 73, Geibel 35

Bishop Canevin 87, Commodore Perry 35

Bishop Carroll 62, Clarion-Limestone 60

Cameron County 61, Williamsburg 38

Chester Charter 57, Greenwood 42

Cornell 74, Saltsburg 29

Elk County Catholic 56, Imani Christian 34

Lancaster County Christian 59, Northumberland Christian 51

Mt. Calvary Christian 63, North Penn-Liberty 57

Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary 74, Christian Academy 71 (OT)

Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 71, Sullivan County 64

St. John Neumann 79, Conestoga Christian 70

Sankofa Freedom 73, Linville Hill Christian 21

Shade 63, Nazareth Prep 55

Southern Fulton 67, Halifax 66

Vincentian Academy 93, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 63

Girls

PIAA playoffs

First round

Class 6A

Friday’s results

Altoona 60, Mt. Lebanon 56 (OT)

Baldwin 42, Central Dauphin 35

Bethel Park 46, Governor Mifflin 28

Cardinal O’Hara 50, Souderton 30

Central Bucks East 62, Central 22

Central Bucks West 49, Hempfield-District 3 32

Central York 51, Methacton 49

Cumberland Valley 42, Upper Dublin 19

Freedom-District 11 60, North Penn 49

Owen J. Roberts 45, Hazleton 35

Nazareth 68, Downingtown East 40

North Allegheny 57, Manheim Township 33

Pennsbury 45, Red Lion 24

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 68, Pocono Mountain West 52

Spring-Ford 60, Parkland 25

State College 46, Upper St. Clair 36

Class 5A

Saturday’s schedule

Springfield Delco (21-4) vs. Lower Dauphin (15-9) at Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 4:30 p.m.; Mechanicsburg (24-3) vs. Freire Charter (1-22) at Cumberland Valley, 3 p.m.; Mastery North (19-8) vs. York Suburban (18-8) vs. Abraham Lincoln, 3:30 p.m.; Blue Mountain (15-9) vs. Villa Maria (18-7) at Martz Hall, 2:30 p.m.; West Scranton (16-9) vs. Spring Grove (18-8) at Lackawanna College, 5:30 p.m.; Mt. St. Joseph (18-7) vs. Archbishop Carroll (14-10) at Methacton, 1 p.m.; Twin Valley (21-7) vs. Radnor (16-10) vs. Kutztown University, 2:30 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (19-7) vs. Berks Catholic (17-11) at Archbishop Ryan, 2:30 p.m.; Gettysburg (26-3) vs. West Chester East (18-8) at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Abington Heights (19-5) vs. Bangor (18-7) at Lackawanna College, 1 p.m.; Great Valley (22-4) vs. West York (21-6) at Methacton, 2:30 p.m.; Trinity (19-5) vs. Penn Hills (12-12) at South Fayette, 4:30 p.m.; Slippery Rock (18-7) vs. Hollidaysburg (17-7) at Farrell, 2:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (25-0) vs. Warren (17-8) at South Fayette, 3 p.m.; Portage (23-3) vs. Thomas Jefferson (18-7) at Mt. Aloysius College, 1 p.m.; Grove City (22-3) vs. Woodland Hills (19-5) at Farrell, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Lansdale Catholic (22-3) vs. Bermudian Springs (20-6) at Archbishop Wood, 1 p.m.; Dallas (22-5) vs. Shamokin Area (16-9) at Wilkes University, 2:30 p.m.; Jim Thorpe (23-4) vs. Bonner-Prendergast (8-16) at Lehighton Elementary, 2 p.m.; Eastern York (18-8) vs. Villa Joseph Marie (12-12) at West York, 2:30 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (27-0) vs. Prep Charter (15-4) at William Allen, 1 p.m.; Gwynedd Mercy Academy (15-9) vs. Carver Engineering & Science (12-2) at Neshaminy, 2:30 p.m.; Athens (22-5) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (14-10) at Towanda, 1 p.m.; Scranton Prep (26-0) vs. Susquehanna Township (18-7) at Lackawanna College, 4 p.m.; Universal Audenreid (8-17) vs. Northern Lebanon (22-4) at Cardinal O’Hara, 1 p.m.; Danville (24-3) vs. Berwick (16-9) at Shamokin Area, 4 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic (25-3) vs. Indiana (14-10) at Warwick, 2:30 p.m.; Southmoreland (24-1) vs. Huntingdon Area (13-11) at Greensburg Salem, 2 p.m.; North Catholic (24-1) vs. Freeport (17-7) at Kiski Area, 1:30 p.m.; Punxsutawney (19-4) vs. Central Valley (18-4) at Clarion University, 2:30 p.m.; Forest Hills (24-1) vs. Quaker Valley (17-6) at Altoona, 4 p.m.; Villa Maria (19-4) vs. Blackhawk (20-4) at Edinboro University, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s results

Beaver 46, Northwestern 22

Bloomsburg 55, Holy Redeemer 38

Cambria Heights 64, East Allegheny 40

Carlynton 45, Greenville 40

Delone Catholic 65, Philadelphia Charter Academy 15

Dunmore 62, Constitution 23

Imhotep Charter 58, Pequea Valley 47

Loyalsock Township 57, Notre Dame Green Pond 53

Mercyhurst Prep 57, Seton LaSalle 39

Mohawk 66, United 42

Neumann-Goretti 64, St. Basil Academy 61

North Schuylkill 73, Motivation 23

Penn Cambria 64, Brookville 58

Trinity-District 2 62, Central Columbia 35

Tyrone 45, Avonworth 37

West Catholic 91, Susquenita 38

Class 2A

Friday’s results

Bellwood-Antis 55, Laurel 51

Bishop Guilfoyle 59, Windber 32

Bishop McCort 55, Bishop Canevin 44

Ellis School 39, Maplewood 36

Everett 69, Riverview 33

Holy Cross 68, Bishop McDevitt 24

Keystone 69, Cambridge Springs 44

Linden Hall 55, South Williamsport 32

Mahoney 52, Southern Colubmia 37

Mt. Carmel 57, Clarion 19

Old Forge 56, Moravian Academy 42

Penns Manor 57, Serra Catholic 34

Redbank Valley 53, Cochranton 49

Sacred Heart Academy 51, Tacony Academy Charter 25

Steelton-Highspire 74, Parkway Northwest 36

West Middlesex 58, South Side 25

Class A

Saturday’s schedule

Jenkintown (25-0) vs. Halifax (14-11) at Council Rock South, 2:30 p.m.; Millville (19-6) vs. Christian School of York (24-3) at Milton, 1 p.m.; Greenwood (20-7) vs. Morrisville (12-13) at Milton Hershey, 1 p.m.; Nativity BVM (18-6) vs. Sullivan County (20-5) at Martz Hall, 1 p.m.; Lancaster Country Day (22-4) vs. Northeast Bradford (19-6) at Warwick, 1 p.m.; Chester Charter (17-5) vs. Susquehanna Community (17-8) at Oxford, 7 p.m.; Northumberland Christian (18-4) vs. Faith Christian (19-5) at Milton, 2:30 p.m.; Bishop Carroll (14-10) vs. Lebanon Catholic (12-13) at Altoona, 2:30 p.m.; Rochester (24-1) vs. Otto-Eldred (16-8) at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.; Tussey Mountain (19-6) vs. Elk County Catholic (16-11) at Pitt-Johnstown, 1 p.m.; North Clarion (24-1) vs. Sewickley Academy (14-11) at Clarion University, 1 p.m.; St. Joseph’s (13-10) vs. Berlin Brothersvalle (15-9) at Altoona, 1 p.m.; Shanksville (23-4) vs. Aquinas Academy (10-12) at Pitt-Johnstown, 4 p.m.; West Greene (24-1) vs. Kennedy Catholic (20-3) at Peters Township, 2:30 p.m.; Clairton (20-4) vs. Blacklick Valley (17-7) at Greensburg Salem, 3:30 p.m.; Coudersport (21-4) vs. Avella (17-7) at St. Marys, 2 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup Playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

North Allegheny (16-4-1) vs. Pine-Richland (13-6-2) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (12-7-2) vs. Peters Township (15-6-0) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Mars (11-8-0) vs. Baldwin (18-1-0) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.; Hempfield (12-7-0) vs. Latrobe (17-1-1) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Catholic (18-2-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (20-1-0) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.; Kiski Area (13-7-1) vs. Indiana (12-6-3) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.

Class B playoffs

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Neshannock (16-2-0) vs. Carrick (16-1-2) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.; Ringgold (18-0-1) vs. Elizabeth Forward (11-7-1) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Friday’s results

PIAA individual championships

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

106: Matthew Repos, Central Dauphin d. Mac Church, Waynesburg, 3-2 UTB; Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe d. Keanu Manuel, Downingtown East, 3-1 SV.

113: Dante Frinzi, Bethlehem Catholic d. Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional, 4-1; Braxton Fries-Appello, Easton d. Nico Taddy, West Allegheny, 6-5; Ethan Berginc, Hempfield d. Dominic Findora, Downingtown West, 6-3.

120: Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley d. Matt Mayer, Bethlehem Catholic, 1-0; Andrew Smith, Nazareth p. Jace Ross, Connellsville, 3:28.

126: Kurtis Phipps, Norwin m.d. Kyle Waterman, Council Rock South, 11-0; Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg d. Jude Swisher, Bellefonte, 5-2.

132: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley m.d. Trenton Donahue, DuBois, 12-2; Gabe Willochell, Latrobe d. Bryce Brennan, Red Land, 5-1; Kenny Herrmann, Bethlehem Catholic d. Cole Homet, Waynesburg, 4-2.

138: Sam Hillegas, North Hills m.d. Dashawn Farber, Nazareth, 12-2; John Altieri, Norwin p. Riley Bower, Williamsport, 6:50; Evan Gleason, Bethlehem Catholic d. Chanz Shearer, Seneca Valley, 3-0; Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg m.d. Chandler Ho, DuBois, 13-4.

145: Jagger Condomitti, Northampton d. Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield, 9-7 SV; Jared Keslar, Connellsville d. Brooks Gable, Dallastown, 8-3; Cole Handlovic, Bethlehem Catholic d. Mason Spears, Franklin Regional, 8-3.

152: Matt Lackman, Bethlem Catholic d. Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland, 2-1.

160: Luca Augustine, Waynesburg d. Connor Quinn, Owen J. Roberts, 7-5; Jack Blumer, Kiski Area d. Colby Romjue, Susquehannock, 7-1.

170: Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon d. Dominic Falcone, Easton, 4-2; Dylan Reinert, Gettysburg m.d. Eli Brinsky, South Fayette, 14-5; Lenny Pinto, Stroudsburg d. Tyler Kocak, Hampton, 10-5.

182: Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan d. Joey Milano, Spring-Ford, 7-1; Donovan McMillon, Peters Township d. Caden Wright, Emmaus, 4-2.

195: Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon t.f. Jackson Talbott, Central Dauphin, 21-6 (5:49); Luke Montgomery, Bethel Park d. Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley, 9-4.

220: Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon p. Stephen Schott, Nazareth, 3:49; John Meyers, Greensburg Salem d. Marques Holton, Central Dauphin, 5-3.

285: Hunter Catka, Sun Valley m.d. William McChesney, Greensburg Salem, 16-5; Robbie Unruh, Exeter Township d. Ben Grafton, North Allegheny, 3-1 SV; Isaiah Vance, Hempfield d. Adam Kase, Conrad Weiser, 8-7.

Consolation bracket

Third round

106: Mac Church, Waynesburg d. Hayden Cunningham, State College, 5-3; Sean Logue, Father Judge d. Ty Watters, West Allegheny, 3-1.

113: Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional m.d. Andreo Ferraina, Nazareth, 13-0; Nico Taddy, West Allegheny d. Javien DeLeon, Liberty, 8-4.

120: Lane Aikey, Bellefonte d. Dylan Coy, North Allegheny, 3-1; Jace Ross, Connellsville d. Ruston Dzielak, Cumberland Valley, 5-4.

126: Sam McMonagle, West Chester Henderson d. Zach Wright, Hampton, 5-2; Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley d. Wiley Kahler, Pottsville, 3-1 SV.

132: Cole Homet, Waynesburg d. Jordan Watters, West Allegheny, 7-5.

138: Christian Hodges, Lower Merion d. Chanz Shearer, Seneca Valley, 3-2.

145: Antonio Amello, Seneca Valley d. Brooks Gable, Dallastown, 4-3; Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield d. Sam Hayes, Council Rock North, 5-3; Mason Spears, Franklin Regional d. Cade Balestrini, Shikellamy, 2-1.

152: Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland d. Sammy Starr, Kiski Area, 8-3; Tye Weatherby, Central Dauphin d. Chase Kranitz, Norwin, 8-4.

160: Connor Herceg, Nazareth d. Guy DeLeonardis, Knoch, 9-5.

170: Tyler Kocak, Hampton d. Matt Romanelli, Downingtown East, 4-3; Eli Brinsky, South Fayette p. Nick Delp, Kiski Area, 4:52.

182: Isaiah Reinert, Easton d. Justin Hart, Hampton, 8-6 SV.

195: Brayden Roscosky, Kiski Area d. Josh Harkless, Wilson, 4-2; Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley p. Logan Harmon, Armstrong, 3:33.

220: Dustin Swanson, Garden Spot d. Dawson Dietz, Hampton, 5-2.

285: Quentin Franklin, South Fayette d. Ben Grafton, North Allegheny, 2-1 UTB; William McChesney, Greensburg Salem d. Mike Miller, Plymouth Whitemarsh, 5-2.

Second round

106: Ty Watters, West Allegheny m.d. Josh Hillard, Manheim Township, 10-0; Josh Jasionowicz, Stroudsburg d. Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford, 9-2.

113: Javien DeLeon, Liberty d. Mason Prinkey, Connellsville, 8-7.

120: Dylan Coy, North Allegheny d. Carter Weaver, Williamsport, 8-3; Ruston Dzielak, Cumberland Valley d. Costa Moore, Canon-McMillan, 7-1.

126: Zach Wright, Hampton d. Cole Wilson, Northeastern, 7-4; Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley d. Dagen Condomitti, Northampton, 5-1.

132: Jordan Watters, West Allegheny d. Dylan Ramsey, Shippensburg, 2-0.

145: Antonio Amello, Seneca Valley d. Alex Pratzner, West Chester Rustin, 6-1.

152: Sammy Starr, Kiski Area d. Mark McGonigal, Clearfield, 4-0; Chase Kranitz, Norwin m.d. Charles Everdale, Hazleton, 11-1.

160: Guy DeLeonardis, Knoch d. Matt Kidwell, Father Judge, 5-4.

170: Nick Delp, Kiski Area d. Thomas Dressler, Spring Grove, 4-3.

182: Justin Hart, Hampton d. Timmy Smith, Central Dauphin, 3-1; Giani Gilch, Council Rock South d. Nick Marcenelle, North Allegheny, 2-1.

195: Brayden Roscosky, Kiski Area p. Quinn Collins, Central Bucks East, 3:56; Logan Harmon, Armstrong p. Isaac Kassis, Dieruff, 2:37.

220: Dawson Dietz, Hampton p. Logan Flynn, Hatboro Horsham, 2:32; T.J. Moore, Cedar Crest d. Evan Miller, Canon-McMillan, 11-5.

285: Quentin Franklin, South Fayette m.d. Logan Holland, Blue Mountain, 10-2.

Class AA

Semifinals

113: Joey Fischer, South Park d. Owen Reinsel, Brookville, 4-0.

120: Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward d. Brandan Chletos, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 8-6.

132: Ian Oswalt, Burrell d. Anthony Glasl, Brockway, 3-1.

138: Kenny Kiser, Saegertown d. Patrick Demark, Trinity, 7-4.

152: A.J. Corrago, Burrell d. Malachi Duvall, Penns Valley, 3-2.

160: Thayne Lawrence, Frazier t.f. Gage Musser, Commodore Perry, 18-1 (5:25).

170: Matthew Arciuolo, Saucon Valley d. Trent Schultheis, Freedom, 11-4.

182: Austin Walley, Ellwood City d. Andrew Sharer, Penns Valley, 5-3.

Quarterfinals

113: Joey Fischer, South PArk m.d. Connor Brown, Littlestown, 14-3.

120: Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward p. Cole Bayless, Reynolds, 4:38.

126: David Evans, Tunkhannock m.d. Tyler Cymmerman, Derry, 17-8.

132: Ian Oswalt, Burrell d. Adam Jacob, East Pennsboro, 2-1.

138: Patrick Demark, Trinity d. Holden Garcia, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 6-5.

152: A.J. Corrado, Burrell d. Benjamin Haubert, Palisades, 3-2.

160: Thayne Lawrence, Frazier d. Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia, 4-2.

170: Trent Schultheis, Freedom d. Teddy Race, Kane, 4-2.

182: Austin Walley, Ellwood City d. Jacob Feese, Line Mountain, 5-2; Dylan Bennett, Montoursville d. Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley, 4-2 UTB; Dane Csencsits, Saucon Valley d. Ricky Feroce, Burrell, 10-7.

285: Colby Whitehill, Brookville m.d. Riley Kemper, Burgettstown, 8-0.

Consolation bracket

Quarterfinals

126: Tyler Cymmerman, Derry d. Gabe Gramly, Mifflinburg, 2-1 TB2.

138: Kenny Duschek, Freedom d. Blake Showers, Biglerville, 3-1.

152: Shane Kemper, Burgettstown d. Owen Jefferson, Seneca, 4-2.

182: Ricky Feroce, Burrell d. Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley, 3-2.

195: Parker Moore, Philipsburg-Osceola p. Garrett Boone, McGuffey, 1:27.

285: Riley Kemper, Burgettstown d. Keagan Braund, Athens, 5-1.

Third round

126: Tyler Cymmerman, Derry d. Jacob Blair, Muncy, 5-3.

138: Kenny Duschek, Freedom d. Clayton Royer, Penns Valley, 3-2.

152: Shane Kemper, Burgettstown wbf. over Sully Allen, Sharon.

182: Ricky Feroce, Burrell d. Alex Snyder, Wilson, 5-3; Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley m.d. Brad Morrison, West Perry, 10-0.

195: Garrett Boone, McGuffey m.d. Jason Sine, Notre Dame -Green Pond, 9-1.

285: Riley Kemper, Burgettstown p. Jordan Schell, Girard, 2:18; Nickolas Warnke, Saucon Valley p. Mitch Miles, Laurel, 1:53.

Second round

106: Kane Kettering, Reynolds d. Chase Brandebura, Carlynton, 5-2.

113: Kaiden Wagner, Lewisburg d. Luke Geibig, Mt. Pleasant, 4-2.

132: Luke Fegley, Middletown d. Nate Yagle, McGuffey, 7-2.

138: Kenny Duschek, Freedom d. Luke Gorg, Hughesville, 4-0.

152: Shane Kemper, Burgettstown d. Bryce Enders, Halifax, 8-2.

160: Cole Casilio, Johnsonburg d. Ethan Barr, McGuffey, 8-2.

170: Colby Imler, Northern Bedford p. Austin Pantaleo, Quaker Valley, 2:24.

195: Garrett Boone, McGuffey d. Braydyn Lugardo, Saucon Valley, 5-1.

220: Savauri Shelton, Bermudian Springs m.d. Robbie West, Fort Cherry, 16-7.

285: Mitch Miles, Laurel p. Matt Watkins, Tussey Mountain, 3:55.

