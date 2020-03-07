High school scores, schedules for March 6, 2020
By:
Friday, March 6, 2020 | 11:50 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
First round
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
Methacton (24-2) vs. Harrisburg (15-10) at Norristown HS, 7:30 p.m.; Abraham Lincoln (13-10) vs. Bensalem (19-7) at South Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.; Roman Catholic (16-10) vs. Coatesville (20-6) at Cardinal O’Hara, 2:30 p.m.; Wilkes-Barre (16-10) vs. Pennridge (18-8) at Wilkes University, 4 p.m.; Freedom (18-8) vs. Downingtown East (15-12) at William Allen, 4 p.m.; Reading (18-8) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (13-11) at Kutztown University, 1 p.m.; Chester (21-4) vs. William Allen (23-5) at Oxford, 5:30 p.m.; Simon Gratz (23-5) vs. Garnet Valley (23-3) at Abraham Lincoln, 5 p.m.; Wilson (27-1) vs. North Penn (12-15) at Kutztown University, 4 p.m.; Northampton (16-9) vs. Lower Merion (19-7) at William Allen, 2:30 p.m.; Cheltenham (23-3) vs. Easton (17-9) at Council Rock South, 1 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (18-7) vs. Cedar Crest (23-5) at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.; Central York (23-4) vs. Central Catholic (14-11) at West York, 4 p.m.; McDowell (21-3) vs. Peters Township (14-10) at Edinboro, 4 p.m.; Butler (20-4) vs. Central Dauphin (22-6) at North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (20-4) vs. Allderdice (19-7) at Fox Chapel, 1:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s results
Archbishop Ryan 62, Penn Wood 50
Archbishop Wood 72, Strath Haven 45
Elizabethtown 58, Mars 56
Dallas 69, Frankford 57
Milton Hershey 78, Chartiers Valley 74
Muhlenberg 72, South Fayette 66
New Oxford 70, Thomas Jefferson 46
Obama Academy 73, Penn Hills 63
Pittston 42, Penncrest 40
Pottsville 61, Northern 43
Shippensburg 60, Johnstown 53
Unionville 54, Martin Luther King 29
York Suburban 57, Laurel Highlands 56
West Chester East 55, Gettysburg 35
West Chester Rustin 60, Wallenpaupack 44
William Penn York 69, Southern Lehigh 59
Class 4A
Friday’s results
Allentown Central Catholic 47, South Philadelphia 26
Archbishop Carroll 46, Bethlehem Catholic 44
Belle Vernon 65, Clearfield 60
Bishop McDevitt 78, Wilson 58
Bonner-Prednergast 78, Eastern York 40
Grove City 59, Bedford 53
Hickory 58, New Castle 48
Highlands 50, Harbor Creek 40
Huntingdon 70, Blackhawk 57
Imhotep Charter 70, Eastern Lebanon County 60
Lancaster Catholic 59, Ringgold 56
Montoursville 66, Nanticoke 51
Pope John Paul II 56, John Bartram 46
Susquehanna Township 64, Scranton Prep 54
Tamaqua 48, Danville 42
Valley View 70, Athens 58
Class 3A
Saturday’s schedule
Neumann-Goretti (22-4) vs. Brandywine Heights (17-9) at Archbishop Wood, 2:30 p.m.; Holy Redeemer (18-6) vs. Science Leadership Academy-Beeber (18-8) at Wilkes University, 1 p.m.; Camp Hill (17-7) vs. Bishop McDevitt (17-7) at Milton Hershey, 2:30 p.m.; Loyalsock Township (26-1) vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond (15-11) at Williamsport, 1 p.m.; Panther Valley (13-11) vs. Murrell Dobbins (11-13) at Martz Hall, 4 p.m.; High School of the Future (15-11) vs. Columbia (18-8) at South Philadelphia, 1 p.m.; Central Columbia (19-6) vs. Riverside at Shamokin Area, 1 p.m.; Trinity-District 3 (21-3) vs. Parkway Center City (14-6) at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.; Richland (17-7) vs. Warrior Run (15-10) at Greater Johnstown, 2:30 p.m.; South Allegheny (23-2) vs. Franklin (18-7) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Sharon (16-9) vs. Aliquippa (16-9) at Farrell, 4 p.m.; North Catholic (24-2) vs. Westmont Hilltop (19-7) at Kiski Area, 3 p.m.; Brookville (17-7) vs. Neshannock (16-8) at Clarion University, 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park (21-5) vs. Penns Valley (16-8) at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (23-3) vs. Carlynton (15-9) at Greater Johnstown, 1 p.m.; Fairview (23-2) vs. Beaver Falls (14-8) at Edinboro University, 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Saturday’s schedule
Math, Civics & Science (22-5) vs. Schuylkill Haven (20-5) at Archbishop Ryan, 1 p.m.; Wyalusing (18-7) vs. Millersburg (18-6) at Towanda, 2:30 p.m.; Holy Cross (22-2) vs. Savre (13-12) at Lackawanna College, 2:30 p.m.; Dock Mennonite Academy (20-4) vs. Strawberry Mansion (8-14) at Neshaminy, 1 p.m.; Executive Education (16-6) vs. Church Farm School (10-10) at Northwestern Lehigh, 2 p.m.; York Catholic (12-12) vs. Constitution (10-12) at West York, 1 p.m.; Bloomsburg (18-7) vs. Mountain View (13-11) at Shamokin Area, 2:30 p.m.; North Star (22-3) vs. Homer-Center (17-9) at Pitt-Johnstown, 2:30 p.m.; OLSH (24-1) vs. Youngsville (19-7) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Portage (20-6) vs. Cambridge Springs (21-4) at Mt. Aloysius College, 2:30 p.m.; Farrell (16-8) vs. Coudersport (20-4) at Sharon, 2:30 p.m.; Ridgway (19-7) vs. Shenango (19-6) at Clarion University, 4:30 p.m.; Lakeview (18-8) vs. South Side (12-12) at Sharon HS, 1 p.m.; Sto-Rox (18-7) vs. West Branch (19-7) at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Clarion (16-9) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-12) at Keystone, 2 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (23-3) vs. Brentwood (18-6) at Mt. Aloysius College, 4 p.m.
Class A
Friday’s results
Berlin Brothersvalley 73, Geibel 35
Bishop Canevin 87, Commodore Perry 35
Bishop Carroll 62, Clarion-Limestone 60
Cameron County 61, Williamsburg 38
Chester Charter 57, Greenwood 42
Cornell 74, Saltsburg 29
Elk County Catholic 56, Imani Christian 34
Lancaster County Christian 59, Northumberland Christian 51
Mt. Calvary Christian 63, North Penn-Liberty 57
Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary 74, Christian Academy 71 (OT)
Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 71, Sullivan County 64
St. John Neumann 79, Conestoga Christian 70
Sankofa Freedom 73, Linville Hill Christian 21
Shade 63, Nazareth Prep 55
Southern Fulton 67, Halifax 66
Vincentian Academy 93, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 63
Girls
PIAA playoffs
First round
Class 6A
Friday’s results
Altoona 60, Mt. Lebanon 56 (OT)
Baldwin 42, Central Dauphin 35
Bethel Park 46, Governor Mifflin 28
Cardinal O’Hara 50, Souderton 30
Central Bucks East 62, Central 22
Central Bucks West 49, Hempfield-District 3 32
Central York 51, Methacton 49
Cumberland Valley 42, Upper Dublin 19
Freedom-District 11 60, North Penn 49
Owen J. Roberts 45, Hazleton 35
Nazareth 68, Downingtown East 40
North Allegheny 57, Manheim Township 33
Pennsbury 45, Red Lion 24
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 68, Pocono Mountain West 52
Spring-Ford 60, Parkland 25
State College 46, Upper St. Clair 36
Class 5A
Saturday’s schedule
Springfield Delco (21-4) vs. Lower Dauphin (15-9) at Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 4:30 p.m.; Mechanicsburg (24-3) vs. Freire Charter (1-22) at Cumberland Valley, 3 p.m.; Mastery North (19-8) vs. York Suburban (18-8) vs. Abraham Lincoln, 3:30 p.m.; Blue Mountain (15-9) vs. Villa Maria (18-7) at Martz Hall, 2:30 p.m.; West Scranton (16-9) vs. Spring Grove (18-8) at Lackawanna College, 5:30 p.m.; Mt. St. Joseph (18-7) vs. Archbishop Carroll (14-10) at Methacton, 1 p.m.; Twin Valley (21-7) vs. Radnor (16-10) vs. Kutztown University, 2:30 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (19-7) vs. Berks Catholic (17-11) at Archbishop Ryan, 2:30 p.m.; Gettysburg (26-3) vs. West Chester East (18-8) at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Abington Heights (19-5) vs. Bangor (18-7) at Lackawanna College, 1 p.m.; Great Valley (22-4) vs. West York (21-6) at Methacton, 2:30 p.m.; Trinity (19-5) vs. Penn Hills (12-12) at South Fayette, 4:30 p.m.; Slippery Rock (18-7) vs. Hollidaysburg (17-7) at Farrell, 2:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (25-0) vs. Warren (17-8) at South Fayette, 3 p.m.; Portage (23-3) vs. Thomas Jefferson (18-7) at Mt. Aloysius College, 1 p.m.; Grove City (22-3) vs. Woodland Hills (19-5) at Farrell, 1 p.m.
Class 4A
Saturday’s schedule
Lansdale Catholic (22-3) vs. Bermudian Springs (20-6) at Archbishop Wood, 1 p.m.; Dallas (22-5) vs. Shamokin Area (16-9) at Wilkes University, 2:30 p.m.; Jim Thorpe (23-4) vs. Bonner-Prendergast (8-16) at Lehighton Elementary, 2 p.m.; Eastern York (18-8) vs. Villa Joseph Marie (12-12) at West York, 2:30 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (27-0) vs. Prep Charter (15-4) at William Allen, 1 p.m.; Gwynedd Mercy Academy (15-9) vs. Carver Engineering & Science (12-2) at Neshaminy, 2:30 p.m.; Athens (22-5) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (14-10) at Towanda, 1 p.m.; Scranton Prep (26-0) vs. Susquehanna Township (18-7) at Lackawanna College, 4 p.m.; Universal Audenreid (8-17) vs. Northern Lebanon (22-4) at Cardinal O’Hara, 1 p.m.; Danville (24-3) vs. Berwick (16-9) at Shamokin Area, 4 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic (25-3) vs. Indiana (14-10) at Warwick, 2:30 p.m.; Southmoreland (24-1) vs. Huntingdon Area (13-11) at Greensburg Salem, 2 p.m.; North Catholic (24-1) vs. Freeport (17-7) at Kiski Area, 1:30 p.m.; Punxsutawney (19-4) vs. Central Valley (18-4) at Clarion University, 2:30 p.m.; Forest Hills (24-1) vs. Quaker Valley (17-6) at Altoona, 4 p.m.; Villa Maria (19-4) vs. Blackhawk (20-4) at Edinboro University, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday’s results
Beaver 46, Northwestern 22
Bloomsburg 55, Holy Redeemer 38
Cambria Heights 64, East Allegheny 40
Carlynton 45, Greenville 40
Delone Catholic 65, Philadelphia Charter Academy 15
Dunmore 62, Constitution 23
Imhotep Charter 58, Pequea Valley 47
Loyalsock Township 57, Notre Dame Green Pond 53
Mercyhurst Prep 57, Seton LaSalle 39
Mohawk 66, United 42
Neumann-Goretti 64, St. Basil Academy 61
North Schuylkill 73, Motivation 23
Penn Cambria 64, Brookville 58
Trinity-District 2 62, Central Columbia 35
Tyrone 45, Avonworth 37
West Catholic 91, Susquenita 38
Class 2A
Friday’s results
Bellwood-Antis 55, Laurel 51
Bishop Guilfoyle 59, Windber 32
Bishop McCort 55, Bishop Canevin 44
Ellis School 39, Maplewood 36
Everett 69, Riverview 33
Holy Cross 68, Bishop McDevitt 24
Keystone 69, Cambridge Springs 44
Linden Hall 55, South Williamsport 32
Mahoney 52, Southern Colubmia 37
Mt. Carmel 57, Clarion 19
Old Forge 56, Moravian Academy 42
Penns Manor 57, Serra Catholic 34
Redbank Valley 53, Cochranton 49
Sacred Heart Academy 51, Tacony Academy Charter 25
Steelton-Highspire 74, Parkway Northwest 36
West Middlesex 58, South Side 25
Class A
Saturday’s schedule
Jenkintown (25-0) vs. Halifax (14-11) at Council Rock South, 2:30 p.m.; Millville (19-6) vs. Christian School of York (24-3) at Milton, 1 p.m.; Greenwood (20-7) vs. Morrisville (12-13) at Milton Hershey, 1 p.m.; Nativity BVM (18-6) vs. Sullivan County (20-5) at Martz Hall, 1 p.m.; Lancaster Country Day (22-4) vs. Northeast Bradford (19-6) at Warwick, 1 p.m.; Chester Charter (17-5) vs. Susquehanna Community (17-8) at Oxford, 7 p.m.; Northumberland Christian (18-4) vs. Faith Christian (19-5) at Milton, 2:30 p.m.; Bishop Carroll (14-10) vs. Lebanon Catholic (12-13) at Altoona, 2:30 p.m.; Rochester (24-1) vs. Otto-Eldred (16-8) at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.; Tussey Mountain (19-6) vs. Elk County Catholic (16-11) at Pitt-Johnstown, 1 p.m.; North Clarion (24-1) vs. Sewickley Academy (14-11) at Clarion University, 1 p.m.; St. Joseph’s (13-10) vs. Berlin Brothersvalle (15-9) at Altoona, 1 p.m.; Shanksville (23-4) vs. Aquinas Academy (10-12) at Pitt-Johnstown, 4 p.m.; West Greene (24-1) vs. Kennedy Catholic (20-3) at Peters Township, 2:30 p.m.; Clairton (20-4) vs. Blacklick Valley (17-7) at Greensburg Salem, 3:30 p.m.; Coudersport (21-4) vs. Avella (17-7) at St. Marys, 2 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Penguins Cup Playoffs
Class AAA
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
North Allegheny (16-4-1) vs. Pine-Richland (13-6-2) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (12-7-2) vs. Peters Township (15-6-0) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Mars (11-8-0) vs. Baldwin (18-1-0) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.; Hempfield (12-7-0) vs. Latrobe (17-1-1) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
North Catholic (18-2-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (20-1-0) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.; Kiski Area (13-7-1) vs. Indiana (12-6-3) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.
Class B playoffs
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Neshannock (16-2-0) vs. Carrick (16-1-2) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.; Ringgold (18-0-1) vs. Elizabeth Forward (11-7-1) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Friday’s results
PIAA individual championships
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
106: Matthew Repos, Central Dauphin d. Mac Church, Waynesburg, 3-2 UTB; Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe d. Keanu Manuel, Downingtown East, 3-1 SV.
113: Dante Frinzi, Bethlehem Catholic d. Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional, 4-1; Braxton Fries-Appello, Easton d. Nico Taddy, West Allegheny, 6-5; Ethan Berginc, Hempfield d. Dominic Findora, Downingtown West, 6-3.
120: Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley d. Matt Mayer, Bethlehem Catholic, 1-0; Andrew Smith, Nazareth p. Jace Ross, Connellsville, 3:28.
126: Kurtis Phipps, Norwin m.d. Kyle Waterman, Council Rock South, 11-0; Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg d. Jude Swisher, Bellefonte, 5-2.
132: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley m.d. Trenton Donahue, DuBois, 12-2; Gabe Willochell, Latrobe d. Bryce Brennan, Red Land, 5-1; Kenny Herrmann, Bethlehem Catholic d. Cole Homet, Waynesburg, 4-2.
138: Sam Hillegas, North Hills m.d. Dashawn Farber, Nazareth, 12-2; John Altieri, Norwin p. Riley Bower, Williamsport, 6:50; Evan Gleason, Bethlehem Catholic d. Chanz Shearer, Seneca Valley, 3-0; Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg m.d. Chandler Ho, DuBois, 13-4.
145: Jagger Condomitti, Northampton d. Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield, 9-7 SV; Jared Keslar, Connellsville d. Brooks Gable, Dallastown, 8-3; Cole Handlovic, Bethlehem Catholic d. Mason Spears, Franklin Regional, 8-3.
152: Matt Lackman, Bethlem Catholic d. Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland, 2-1.
160: Luca Augustine, Waynesburg d. Connor Quinn, Owen J. Roberts, 7-5; Jack Blumer, Kiski Area d. Colby Romjue, Susquehannock, 7-1.
170: Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon d. Dominic Falcone, Easton, 4-2; Dylan Reinert, Gettysburg m.d. Eli Brinsky, South Fayette, 14-5; Lenny Pinto, Stroudsburg d. Tyler Kocak, Hampton, 10-5.
182: Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan d. Joey Milano, Spring-Ford, 7-1; Donovan McMillon, Peters Township d. Caden Wright, Emmaus, 4-2.
195: Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon t.f. Jackson Talbott, Central Dauphin, 21-6 (5:49); Luke Montgomery, Bethel Park d. Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley, 9-4.
220: Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon p. Stephen Schott, Nazareth, 3:49; John Meyers, Greensburg Salem d. Marques Holton, Central Dauphin, 5-3.
285: Hunter Catka, Sun Valley m.d. William McChesney, Greensburg Salem, 16-5; Robbie Unruh, Exeter Township d. Ben Grafton, North Allegheny, 3-1 SV; Isaiah Vance, Hempfield d. Adam Kase, Conrad Weiser, 8-7.
Consolation bracket
Third round
106: Mac Church, Waynesburg d. Hayden Cunningham, State College, 5-3; Sean Logue, Father Judge d. Ty Watters, West Allegheny, 3-1.
113: Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional m.d. Andreo Ferraina, Nazareth, 13-0; Nico Taddy, West Allegheny d. Javien DeLeon, Liberty, 8-4.
120: Lane Aikey, Bellefonte d. Dylan Coy, North Allegheny, 3-1; Jace Ross, Connellsville d. Ruston Dzielak, Cumberland Valley, 5-4.
126: Sam McMonagle, West Chester Henderson d. Zach Wright, Hampton, 5-2; Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley d. Wiley Kahler, Pottsville, 3-1 SV.
132: Cole Homet, Waynesburg d. Jordan Watters, West Allegheny, 7-5.
138: Christian Hodges, Lower Merion d. Chanz Shearer, Seneca Valley, 3-2.
145: Antonio Amello, Seneca Valley d. Brooks Gable, Dallastown, 4-3; Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield d. Sam Hayes, Council Rock North, 5-3; Mason Spears, Franklin Regional d. Cade Balestrini, Shikellamy, 2-1.
152: Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland d. Sammy Starr, Kiski Area, 8-3; Tye Weatherby, Central Dauphin d. Chase Kranitz, Norwin, 8-4.
160: Connor Herceg, Nazareth d. Guy DeLeonardis, Knoch, 9-5.
170: Tyler Kocak, Hampton d. Matt Romanelli, Downingtown East, 4-3; Eli Brinsky, South Fayette p. Nick Delp, Kiski Area, 4:52.
182: Isaiah Reinert, Easton d. Justin Hart, Hampton, 8-6 SV.
195: Brayden Roscosky, Kiski Area d. Josh Harkless, Wilson, 4-2; Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley p. Logan Harmon, Armstrong, 3:33.
220: Dustin Swanson, Garden Spot d. Dawson Dietz, Hampton, 5-2.
285: Quentin Franklin, South Fayette d. Ben Grafton, North Allegheny, 2-1 UTB; William McChesney, Greensburg Salem d. Mike Miller, Plymouth Whitemarsh, 5-2.
Second round
106: Ty Watters, West Allegheny m.d. Josh Hillard, Manheim Township, 10-0; Josh Jasionowicz, Stroudsburg d. Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford, 9-2.
113: Javien DeLeon, Liberty d. Mason Prinkey, Connellsville, 8-7.
120: Dylan Coy, North Allegheny d. Carter Weaver, Williamsport, 8-3; Ruston Dzielak, Cumberland Valley d. Costa Moore, Canon-McMillan, 7-1.
126: Zach Wright, Hampton d. Cole Wilson, Northeastern, 7-4; Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley d. Dagen Condomitti, Northampton, 5-1.
132: Jordan Watters, West Allegheny d. Dylan Ramsey, Shippensburg, 2-0.
145: Antonio Amello, Seneca Valley d. Alex Pratzner, West Chester Rustin, 6-1.
152: Sammy Starr, Kiski Area d. Mark McGonigal, Clearfield, 4-0; Chase Kranitz, Norwin m.d. Charles Everdale, Hazleton, 11-1.
160: Guy DeLeonardis, Knoch d. Matt Kidwell, Father Judge, 5-4.
170: Nick Delp, Kiski Area d. Thomas Dressler, Spring Grove, 4-3.
182: Justin Hart, Hampton d. Timmy Smith, Central Dauphin, 3-1; Giani Gilch, Council Rock South d. Nick Marcenelle, North Allegheny, 2-1.
195: Brayden Roscosky, Kiski Area p. Quinn Collins, Central Bucks East, 3:56; Logan Harmon, Armstrong p. Isaac Kassis, Dieruff, 2:37.
220: Dawson Dietz, Hampton p. Logan Flynn, Hatboro Horsham, 2:32; T.J. Moore, Cedar Crest d. Evan Miller, Canon-McMillan, 11-5.
285: Quentin Franklin, South Fayette m.d. Logan Holland, Blue Mountain, 10-2.
Class AA
Semifinals
113: Joey Fischer, South Park d. Owen Reinsel, Brookville, 4-0.
120: Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward d. Brandan Chletos, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 8-6.
132: Ian Oswalt, Burrell d. Anthony Glasl, Brockway, 3-1.
138: Kenny Kiser, Saegertown d. Patrick Demark, Trinity, 7-4.
152: A.J. Corrago, Burrell d. Malachi Duvall, Penns Valley, 3-2.
160: Thayne Lawrence, Frazier t.f. Gage Musser, Commodore Perry, 18-1 (5:25).
170: Matthew Arciuolo, Saucon Valley d. Trent Schultheis, Freedom, 11-4.
182: Austin Walley, Ellwood City d. Andrew Sharer, Penns Valley, 5-3.
Quarterfinals
113: Joey Fischer, South PArk m.d. Connor Brown, Littlestown, 14-3.
120: Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward p. Cole Bayless, Reynolds, 4:38.
126: David Evans, Tunkhannock m.d. Tyler Cymmerman, Derry, 17-8.
132: Ian Oswalt, Burrell d. Adam Jacob, East Pennsboro, 2-1.
138: Patrick Demark, Trinity d. Holden Garcia, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 6-5.
152: A.J. Corrado, Burrell d. Benjamin Haubert, Palisades, 3-2.
160: Thayne Lawrence, Frazier d. Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia, 4-2.
170: Trent Schultheis, Freedom d. Teddy Race, Kane, 4-2.
182: Austin Walley, Ellwood City d. Jacob Feese, Line Mountain, 5-2; Dylan Bennett, Montoursville d. Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley, 4-2 UTB; Dane Csencsits, Saucon Valley d. Ricky Feroce, Burrell, 10-7.
285: Colby Whitehill, Brookville m.d. Riley Kemper, Burgettstown, 8-0.
Consolation bracket
Quarterfinals
126: Tyler Cymmerman, Derry d. Gabe Gramly, Mifflinburg, 2-1 TB2.
138: Kenny Duschek, Freedom d. Blake Showers, Biglerville, 3-1.
152: Shane Kemper, Burgettstown d. Owen Jefferson, Seneca, 4-2.
182: Ricky Feroce, Burrell d. Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley, 3-2.
195: Parker Moore, Philipsburg-Osceola p. Garrett Boone, McGuffey, 1:27.
285: Riley Kemper, Burgettstown d. Keagan Braund, Athens, 5-1.
Third round
126: Tyler Cymmerman, Derry d. Jacob Blair, Muncy, 5-3.
138: Kenny Duschek, Freedom d. Clayton Royer, Penns Valley, 3-2.
152: Shane Kemper, Burgettstown wbf. over Sully Allen, Sharon.
182: Ricky Feroce, Burrell d. Alex Snyder, Wilson, 5-3; Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley m.d. Brad Morrison, West Perry, 10-0.
195: Garrett Boone, McGuffey m.d. Jason Sine, Notre Dame -Green Pond, 9-1.
285: Riley Kemper, Burgettstown p. Jordan Schell, Girard, 2:18; Nickolas Warnke, Saucon Valley p. Mitch Miles, Laurel, 1:53.
Second round
106: Kane Kettering, Reynolds d. Chase Brandebura, Carlynton, 5-2.
113: Kaiden Wagner, Lewisburg d. Luke Geibig, Mt. Pleasant, 4-2.
132: Luke Fegley, Middletown d. Nate Yagle, McGuffey, 7-2.
138: Kenny Duschek, Freedom d. Luke Gorg, Hughesville, 4-0.
152: Shane Kemper, Burgettstown d. Bryce Enders, Halifax, 8-2.
160: Cole Casilio, Johnsonburg d. Ethan Barr, McGuffey, 8-2.
170: Colby Imler, Northern Bedford p. Austin Pantaleo, Quaker Valley, 2:24.
195: Garrett Boone, McGuffey d. Braydyn Lugardo, Saucon Valley, 5-1.
220: Savauri Shelton, Bermudian Springs m.d. Robbie West, Fort Cherry, 16-7.
285: Mitch Miles, Laurel p. Matt Watkins, Tussey Mountain, 3:55.
