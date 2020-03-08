High school scores, schedules for March 7, 2020
Saturday, March 7, 2020
High schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Saturday’s results
Abraham Lincoln 50, Bensalem 48
Butler 93, Central Dauphin 90 (OT)
Central York 60, Central Catholic 39
Cheltenham 57, Easton 56
Chester 76, William Allen 63
Freedom District-11 69, Downingtown East 50
Lower Merion 63, Northampton 41
Methacton 64, Harrisburg 38
McDowell 69, Peters Township 58
Mt. Lebanon 69, Cedar Crest 43
Pennridge 49, Wilkes-Barre 41
Reading 57, St. Joseph’s Prep 45
Roman Catholic 81, Coatesville 75
Simon Gratz 56, Garnet Valley 51
Upper St. Clair 63, Allderdice 45
Wilson 49, North Penn 39
Class 5A
Second round
Tuesday’s schedule
(Sites, times TBD)
West Chester East (24-2) vs. Pottsville (22-5); West Chester Rustin (18-8) vs. Unionville (20-7); Archbishop Wood (19-7) vs. Pittstown (18-9); Dallas (20-7) vs. William Penn (York), 21-7; Muhlenberg (22-6) vs. Shippensburg (20-8); Archbishop Ryan (18-8) vs. Elizabethtown (20-9); York Suburban (22-7) vs. New Oxford (22-5); Obama Academy (16-8) vs. Milton Hershey (21-4)
Class 4A
Second round
Tuesday’s schedule
(Sites, times TBD)
Bonner-Prendergast (19-5) vs. Valley View (18-8); Archbishop Carroll (17-9) vs. Bishop McDevitt (23-5); Allentown Central Catholic (24-4) vs. Pope John Paul II (19-5); Tamaqua Area (20-7) vs. Susquehanna Township (16-9); Imhotep Charter (20-8) vs. Montoursville (21-5); Lancaster Catholic (24-3) vs. Belle Vernon (20-7); Highlands (23-3) vs. Grove City (17-9); Huntingdon (23-2) vs. Hickory (22-4)
Class 3A
First round
Saturday’s results
Aliquippa 79, Sharon 72
Beaver Falls 41, Fairview 30
Brookville 49, Neshannock 34
Camp Hill 63, Bishop McDevitt 51
Carlynton 85, Ligonier Valley 81
High School of the Future 71, Columbia 46
Holy Redeemer 61, Science Leadership Academy-Beeber 32
Lincoln Park 67, Penns Valley 59
Loyalsock Township 91, Notre Dame-Green Pond 49
Neumann-Goretti 75, Brandywine Heights 42
North Catholic 74, Westmont Hilltop 55
Panther Valley 61, Murrell Dobbins 40
Richland 54, Warrior Run 41
Riverside 70, Central Columbia 57
South Allegheny 62, Franklin 40
Trinity-District 3 82, Parkway Center City 43
Class 2A
First round
Saturday’s results
Bishop Guilfoyle 59, Brentwood 33
Bloomsburg 48, Mountain View 45
Clarion 49, Winchester Thurston 44
Constitution 43, York Catholic 39 (OT)
Dock Mennonite Academy 70, Strawberry Mansion 35
Executive Education 55, Church Farm School 42
Farrell 69, Coudersport 64
Holy Cross 72, Savre 35
Lakeview 57, South Side 46
Math, Civics & Science 97, Schuylkill Haven 55
North Star 64, Homer-Center 53
OLSH 79, Youngsville 31
Portage 67, Cambridge Springs 63
Ridgway 57, Shenango 49
Sto-Rox 78, West Branch 38
Wyalusing 56, Millersburg 50
Class A
Second round
Tuesday’s schedule
(Sites, times TBD)
Mount Calvary Christian (26-2) vs. Nativity BVM (19-7); Lancaster County Christian (18-7) vs. Sankofa Freedom (9-14); St. John Neumann (22-4) vs. Southern Fulton (18-8); Notre Dame ES (13-13) vs. Chester County (19-5); Vincentian Academy (22-4) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (27-1); Cameron County (21-5) vs. Bishop Canevin (19-6); Elk County Catholic (27-1) vs. Cornell (19-7); Shade (25-3) vs. Bishop Carroll (16-9)
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Second round
Tuesday’s schedule
(Sites, times TBD)
Central Bucks West (24-3) vs. Freedom-District 11 (23-5); Central York (22-5) vs. Central Bucks East (19-9); Cardinal O’Hara (20-6) vs. Spring Ford (22-5); Owen J. Roberts (20-8) vs. Pennsbury (22-5); Baldwin (13-10) vs. Plymouth Whitemarsh (24-3); bethel park (22-3) vs. Cumberland Valley (20-4); Nazareth (25-4) vs. Altoona (14-10); North Allegheny (23-3) vs. State College (19-6)
Class 5A
First round
Saturday’s results
Abington Heights 35, Bangor 21
Archbishop Carroll 47, Mount St. Joseph 41
Archbishop Wood 70, Berks Catholic 37
Chartiers Valley 72, Warren 39
Gettysburg 56, West Chester East 39
Great Valley 40, West York 39
Hollidaysburg 64, Slippery Rock 49
Mastery North 47, York Suburban 46
Mechanicsburg 58, Freire Charter 18
Springfield Delaware County 35, Lower Dauphin 31 (OT)
Thomas Jefferson 62, Portage 30
Trinity 54, Penn Hills 29
Twin Valley 51, Radnor 42
Villa Maria 47, Blue Mountain 37
West Scranton 49, Spring Grove 38
Woodland Hills 69, Grove City 26
Class 4A
First round
Saturday’s results
Allentown Central Catholic 41, Athens 15
Bethlehem Catholic 62, Prep Charter 28
Bonner-Prendergast 52, Jim Thorpe 44
Central Valley 59, Punxsutawney 56 (OT)
Dallas 58, Shamokin 32
Danville 43, Berwick 35
Eastern York 72, Villa Joseph Marie 66
Forest Hills 47, Quaker Valley 28
Gwynedd Mercy Academy 62, Carver E&S 15
Lancaster Catholic 73, Indiana 50
Lansdale Catholic 63, Bermudian Springs 48
North Catholic 58, Freeport 43
Northern Lebanon 52, Universal Audenreid 29
Scranton Prep 59, Susquehanna Township 36
Southmoreland 57, Huntingdon 29
Villa Maria 62, Blackhawk 43
Class 3A
Second round
Tuesday’s schedule
(Sites, times TBD)
West Catholic (18-9) vs. Loyalsock Township (24-4); Dunmore (25-1) vs. Neumann Goretti (17-9); Delone Catholic (25-1) vs. North Schuylkill (22-5); Imhotep Charter (15-13) vs. Bloomsburg (22-5); Trinity-District 2 (20-6) vs. Cambria Heights (24-3); Mohawk (23-3) vs. Carlynton (16-9); Mercyhurst Prep (22-4) vs. Tyrone (21-4); Penn Cambria (16-10) vs. Beaver (22-4)
Class 2A
Second round
Tuesday’s schedule
(Sites, times TBD)
Mahanoy rea (21-5) vs. Sacred Heart Academy (8-16); Holy Cross (17-9) vs. Linden Hall (21-2); Steelton-Highspire (15-8) vs. Old Forge (19-6); Mt. Carmel (21-5) vs. Bishop Guifoyle (21-6); Bishop McCourt (15-11) vs. Keystone (18-8); Ellis School (19-7) vs. Everett (20-6); Redbank Valley (20-7) vs. Bellwood Antis (25-2); Penns Manor (24-3) vs. West Middlesex (19-6)
Class A
First round
Saturday’s results
Berlin Brothersvalle 44, St. Joseph’s 31
Bishop Carroll 58, Lebanon Catholic 42
Blacklick Valley 43, Clairton 37
Coudersport 48, Avella 41
Greenwood 57, Morrisville 27
Jenkintown 62, Halifax 33
Kennedy Catholic 52, West Greene 38
Lancaster Country Day 45, Northeast Bradford 30
Millville 38, Christian School of York 21
Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary 56, Sullivan County 29
North Clarion 47, Sewickley Academy 36
Northumberland Christian 48, Faith Christian 36
Rochester 69, Otto-Eldred 40
Shanksville 47, Aquinas Academy 28
Susquehanna Community 48, Chester Charter 44
Tussey Mountain 41, Elk County Catholic 32
Bowling
Boys
Friday’s results
Western Pennsylvania Regoinal
Quarterfinals
Michael Fekete, Norwin d. James Gatto, Latrobe, 210-206
Mark Livingston, Freeport d. Chris Huff, Butler, 235-180
Semifinals
Adam Scruci, Blackhawk d. Fekete, 227-215
C.J. Turek, Norwin d. Livingston, 229-214
Finals
Turek d. Scruci, 245-199
Girls
Friday’s results
Western Pennsylvania Regoinal
Quarterfinals
Shannon Small, Plum d. Kristin Womeldorf, Apollo-Ridge, 225-201
Mattie Mae White, Greensburg Salem d. Lydia Flanagan, Burrell, 199-175
Semifinals
Julia Cummings, Freeport d. White, 247-162
Johnna Hill, Woodland Hills d. Small, 232-199
Finals
Hill d. Cummings, 201-201 (58-28)
Hockey
PIHL
Penguins Cup Playoffs
Class AAA
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
North Allegheny (16-4-1) vs. Pine-Richland (13-6-2) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (12-7-2) vs. Peters Township (15-6-0) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Mars (11-8-0) vs. Baldwin (18-1-0) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.; Hempfield (12-7-0) vs. Latrobe (17-1-1) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
North Catholic (18-2-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (20-1-0) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.; Kiski Area (13-7-1) vs. Indiana (12-6-3) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.
Class B playoffs
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Neshannock (16-2-0) vs. Carrick (16-1-2) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.; Ringgold (18-0-1) vs. Elizabeth Forward (11-7-1) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Saturday’s local results
PIAA individual championships
Class AAA
106 pounds
First-place: Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe p. Jake Vandee, Cathedral Prep, 6:31
Third-place: Mac Church, Waynesburg d. Matthew Repos, Central Dauphin, 1-0
113 pounds
First-place: Ethan Berginc, Hempfield d. Aiden Lewis, Cedar Cliff, 3-2
Third-place: Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional d. Nico Taddy, West Allegheny, 3-0
120 pounds
First-place: Will Betancourt, Hempfield d. Aiden Lewis, Cedar Cliff, 3-2
Seventh-place: Lane Aikey, Bellefonte d. Jace Ross, Connellsville, 9-2
126 pounds
First-place: Kurtis Phipps, Norwin d. Rocco Welsh, Waynesbug, 7-6
Seventh-place: Sam McMonagle, West Chester Henderson d. Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley, 5-2
132 pounds
Third-place: Gabe Willochell, Latrobe d. Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley, 6-2
Fifth-place: Cole Homet, Waynesburg d. Zachary Martin, Neshaminy, 5-0
138 pounds
First-place: Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg d. Sam Hillegas, North Hills, 4-3
Third-place: Dashawn Farber, Nazareth d. John Altieri, Norwin, 5-0
145 pounds
Third-place: Paniro Johnson, Cathedral Prep d. Jared Keslar, Connellsville, 5-3
Fifth-place: Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield d. Mason Spears, Franklin Regional, 3-0
Seventh-place: Antonio Petrucelli, Owen J. Roberts d. Antonio Amello, Seneca Valley, 6-3
152 pounds
Third-place: Matt Lackman, Bethlehem Catholic d. Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland, 3-2
160 pounds
Third-place: Connor Herceg, Nazareth d. Jack Blumer, Kiski Area, 9-4
Fifth-place: Connor Quinn, Owen J. Roberts d. Luca Augustine, Waynesburg, 11-7 SV
170 pounds
First-place: Lenny Pinto, Stroudsburg p. Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon, 4:38
Fifth-place: Angel Garcia, Mariana Bracetti d. Eli Brinsky, South Fayette, 6-0
Seventh-place: Dominic Falcone, Easton d. Tyler Kocak, Hampton, 4-1
182 pounds
First-place: Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMilan d. Donovan McMillon, Peters Township, 6-0
195 pounds
First-place: Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon m.d. Luke Montgomery, Bethel Park, 12-1
Fifth-place: Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley d. Brayden Roscosky, Kiski Area, 11-8
220 pounds
Third-place: John Meyers, Greensburg Salem p. Chase Mielnik, Downingtown West, 2:22
Fifth-place: Stephen Schott, Nazareth wbf. over Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon
285 pounds
First-place: Hunter Catka, Sun Valley d. Isaiah Vance, Hempfield, 11-4
Third-place: Robbie Unruh, Exeter Township d. Quentin Franklin, South Fayette, 3-1 SV
Seventh-place: William McChesney, Greensburg Salem d. Oliver Billott, Clearfield, 4-3
Class AA
113 pounds
First-place: Gary Steen, Reynolds d. Joey Fischer, South Park, 4-2, SV
120 pounds
First-place: Sheldon Seymour, Troy d. Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward, 7-4
126 pounds
Fifth-place: Noah Frack, Brandywine Heights d. Tyler Cymmerman, Derry, 9-4
132 pounds
First-place: Brock McMillen, Glendale d. Ian Oswalt, Burrell, 5-1, TB2
138 pounds
Third-place: Kenny Duschek, Freedom d. Patrick Demark, Trinity, 3-1, SV
152 pounds
First-place: Caleb Dowling, St. Joseph’s Academy d. A.J. Corrado, Burrell, 3-2
Fifth-place: Ryan Weyandt, Forest Hills m.d. Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, 16-4
160 pounds
First-place: Andrew Cerniglia, Notre Dame-Green Pond d. Thayne Lawrence, Frazier, 11-8
170 pounds
Third-place: Cael Crebs, Montoursville p. Trent Schultheis, Freedom, 3:37
182 pounds
First-place: Austin Walley, Ellwood City d. Dylan Bennett, Montoursville, 6-5
Fifth-place: Ricky Feroce, Burrell d. Ethan Finch, Sheffield, 4-1
Seventh-place: Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley p. Nate Wickersham, Tamaqua, 2:20
195 pounds
Seventh-place: Eric Johnson, Brockway p. Garrett Boone, McGuffey, 0:44
285 pounds
Fifth-place: Riley Kemper, Burgettstown d. Bronson Strouse, Tamaqua, 3-2
