High school scores, schedules for March 7, 2020

By:

Saturday, March 7, 2020 | 11:24 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Saturday’s results

Abraham Lincoln 50, Bensalem 48

Butler 93, Central Dauphin 90 (OT)

Central York 60, Central Catholic 39

Cheltenham 57, Easton 56

Chester 76, William Allen 63

Freedom District-11 69, Downingtown East 50

Lower Merion 63, Northampton 41

Methacton 64, Harrisburg 38

McDowell 69, Peters Township 58

Mt. Lebanon 69, Cedar Crest 43

Pennridge 49, Wilkes-Barre 41

Reading 57, St. Joseph’s Prep 45

Roman Catholic 81, Coatesville 75

Simon Gratz 56, Garnet Valley 51

Upper St. Clair 63, Allderdice 45

Wilson 49, North Penn 39

Class 5A

Second round

Tuesday’s schedule

(Sites, times TBD)

West Chester East (24-2) vs. Pottsville (22-5); West Chester Rustin (18-8) vs. Unionville (20-7); Archbishop Wood (19-7) vs. Pittstown (18-9); Dallas (20-7) vs. William Penn (York), 21-7; Muhlenberg (22-6) vs. Shippensburg (20-8); Archbishop Ryan (18-8) vs. Elizabethtown (20-9); York Suburban (22-7) vs. New Oxford (22-5); Obama Academy (16-8) vs. Milton Hershey (21-4)

Class 4A

Second round

Tuesday’s schedule

(Sites, times TBD)

Bonner-Prendergast (19-5) vs. Valley View (18-8); Archbishop Carroll (17-9) vs. Bishop McDevitt (23-5); Allentown Central Catholic (24-4) vs. Pope John Paul II (19-5); Tamaqua Area (20-7) vs. Susquehanna Township (16-9); Imhotep Charter (20-8) vs. Montoursville (21-5); Lancaster Catholic (24-3) vs. Belle Vernon (20-7); Highlands (23-3) vs. Grove City (17-9); Huntingdon (23-2) vs. Hickory (22-4)

Class 3A

First round

Saturday’s results

Aliquippa 79, Sharon 72

Beaver Falls 41, Fairview 30

Brookville 49, Neshannock 34

Camp Hill 63, Bishop McDevitt 51

Carlynton 85, Ligonier Valley 81

High School of the Future 71, Columbia 46

Holy Redeemer 61, Science Leadership Academy-Beeber 32

Lincoln Park 67, Penns Valley 59

Loyalsock Township 91, Notre Dame-Green Pond 49

Neumann-Goretti 75, Brandywine Heights 42

North Catholic 74, Westmont Hilltop 55

Panther Valley 61, Murrell Dobbins 40

Richland 54, Warrior Run 41

Riverside 70, Central Columbia 57

South Allegheny 62, Franklin 40

Trinity-District 3 82, Parkway Center City 43

Class 2A

First round

Saturday’s results

Bishop Guilfoyle 59, Brentwood 33

Bloomsburg 48, Mountain View 45

Clarion 49, Winchester Thurston 44

Constitution 43, York Catholic 39 (OT)

Dock Mennonite Academy 70, Strawberry Mansion 35

Executive Education 55, Church Farm School 42

Farrell 69, Coudersport 64

Holy Cross 72, Savre 35

Lakeview 57, South Side 46

Math, Civics & Science 97, Schuylkill Haven 55

North Star 64, Homer-Center 53

OLSH 79, Youngsville 31

Portage 67, Cambridge Springs 63

Ridgway 57, Shenango 49

Sto-Rox 78, West Branch 38

Wyalusing 56, Millersburg 50

Class A

Second round

Tuesday’s schedule

(Sites, times TBD)

Mount Calvary Christian (26-2) vs. Nativity BVM (19-7); Lancaster County Christian (18-7) vs. Sankofa Freedom (9-14); St. John Neumann (22-4) vs. Southern Fulton (18-8); Notre Dame ES (13-13) vs. Chester County (19-5); Vincentian Academy (22-4) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (27-1); Cameron County (21-5) vs. Bishop Canevin (19-6); Elk County Catholic (27-1) vs. Cornell (19-7); Shade (25-3) vs. Bishop Carroll (16-9)

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Second round

Tuesday’s schedule

(Sites, times TBD)

Central Bucks West (24-3) vs. Freedom-District 11 (23-5); Central York (22-5) vs. Central Bucks East (19-9); Cardinal O’Hara (20-6) vs. Spring Ford (22-5); Owen J. Roberts (20-8) vs. Pennsbury (22-5); Baldwin (13-10) vs. Plymouth Whitemarsh (24-3); bethel park (22-3) vs. Cumberland Valley (20-4); Nazareth (25-4) vs. Altoona (14-10); North Allegheny (23-3) vs. State College (19-6)

Class 5A

First round

Saturday’s results

Abington Heights 35, Bangor 21

Archbishop Carroll 47, Mount St. Joseph 41

Archbishop Wood 70, Berks Catholic 37

Chartiers Valley 72, Warren 39

Gettysburg 56, West Chester East 39

Great Valley 40, West York 39

Hollidaysburg 64, Slippery Rock 49

Mastery North 47, York Suburban 46

Mechanicsburg 58, Freire Charter 18

Springfield Delaware County 35, Lower Dauphin 31 (OT)

Thomas Jefferson 62, Portage 30

Trinity 54, Penn Hills 29

Twin Valley 51, Radnor 42

Villa Maria 47, Blue Mountain 37

West Scranton 49, Spring Grove 38

Woodland Hills 69, Grove City 26

Class 4A

First round

Saturday’s results

Allentown Central Catholic 41, Athens 15

Bethlehem Catholic 62, Prep Charter 28

Bonner-Prendergast 52, Jim Thorpe 44

Central Valley 59, Punxsutawney 56 (OT)

Dallas 58, Shamokin 32

Danville 43, Berwick 35

Eastern York 72, Villa Joseph Marie 66

Forest Hills 47, Quaker Valley 28

Gwynedd Mercy Academy 62, Carver E&S 15

Lancaster Catholic 73, Indiana 50

Lansdale Catholic 63, Bermudian Springs 48

North Catholic 58, Freeport 43

Northern Lebanon 52, Universal Audenreid 29

Scranton Prep 59, Susquehanna Township 36

Southmoreland 57, Huntingdon 29

Villa Maria 62, Blackhawk 43

Class 3A

Second round

Tuesday’s schedule

(Sites, times TBD)

West Catholic (18-9) vs. Loyalsock Township (24-4); Dunmore (25-1) vs. Neumann Goretti (17-9); Delone Catholic (25-1) vs. North Schuylkill (22-5); Imhotep Charter (15-13) vs. Bloomsburg (22-5); Trinity-District 2 (20-6) vs. Cambria Heights (24-3); Mohawk (23-3) vs. Carlynton (16-9); Mercyhurst Prep (22-4) vs. Tyrone (21-4); Penn Cambria (16-10) vs. Beaver (22-4)

Class 2A

Second round

Tuesday’s schedule

(Sites, times TBD)

Mahanoy rea (21-5) vs. Sacred Heart Academy (8-16); Holy Cross (17-9) vs. Linden Hall (21-2); Steelton-Highspire (15-8) vs. Old Forge (19-6); Mt. Carmel (21-5) vs. Bishop Guifoyle (21-6); Bishop McCourt (15-11) vs. Keystone (18-8); Ellis School (19-7) vs. Everett (20-6); Redbank Valley (20-7) vs. Bellwood Antis (25-2); Penns Manor (24-3) vs. West Middlesex (19-6)

Class A

First round

Saturday’s results

Berlin Brothersvalle 44, St. Joseph’s 31

Bishop Carroll 58, Lebanon Catholic 42

Blacklick Valley 43, Clairton 37

Coudersport 48, Avella 41

Greenwood 57, Morrisville 27

Jenkintown 62, Halifax 33

Kennedy Catholic 52, West Greene 38

Lancaster Country Day 45, Northeast Bradford 30

Millville 38, Christian School of York 21

Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary 56, Sullivan County 29

North Clarion 47, Sewickley Academy 36

Northumberland Christian 48, Faith Christian 36

Rochester 69, Otto-Eldred 40

Shanksville 47, Aquinas Academy 28

Susquehanna Community 48, Chester Charter 44

Tussey Mountain 41, Elk County Catholic 32

Bowling

Boys

Friday’s results

Western Pennsylvania Regoinal

Quarterfinals

Michael Fekete, Norwin d. James Gatto, Latrobe, 210-206

Mark Livingston, Freeport d. Chris Huff, Butler, 235-180

Semifinals

Adam Scruci, Blackhawk d. Fekete, 227-215

C.J. Turek, Norwin d. Livingston, 229-214

Finals

Turek d. Scruci, 245-199

Girls

Friday’s results

Western Pennsylvania Regoinal

Quarterfinals

Shannon Small, Plum d. Kristin Womeldorf, Apollo-Ridge, 225-201

Mattie Mae White, Greensburg Salem d. Lydia Flanagan, Burrell, 199-175

Semifinals

Julia Cummings, Freeport d. White, 247-162

Johnna Hill, Woodland Hills d. Small, 232-199

Finals

Hill d. Cummings, 201-201 (58-28)

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup Playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

North Allegheny (16-4-1) vs. Pine-Richland (13-6-2) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (12-7-2) vs. Peters Township (15-6-0) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Mars (11-8-0) vs. Baldwin (18-1-0) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.; Hempfield (12-7-0) vs. Latrobe (17-1-1) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Catholic (18-2-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (20-1-0) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.; Kiski Area (13-7-1) vs. Indiana (12-6-3) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.

Class B playoffs

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Neshannock (16-2-0) vs. Carrick (16-1-2) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.; Ringgold (18-0-1) vs. Elizabeth Forward (11-7-1) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Saturday’s local results

PIAA individual championships

Class AAA

106 pounds

First-place: Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe p. Jake Vandee, Cathedral Prep, 6:31

Third-place: Mac Church, Waynesburg d. Matthew Repos, Central Dauphin, 1-0

113 pounds

First-place: Ethan Berginc, Hempfield d. Aiden Lewis, Cedar Cliff, 3-2

Third-place: Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional d. Nico Taddy, West Allegheny, 3-0

120 pounds

First-place: Will Betancourt, Hempfield d. Aiden Lewis, Cedar Cliff, 3-2

Seventh-place: Lane Aikey, Bellefonte d. Jace Ross, Connellsville, 9-2

126 pounds

First-place: Kurtis Phipps, Norwin d. Rocco Welsh, Waynesbug, 7-6

Seventh-place: Sam McMonagle, West Chester Henderson d. Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley, 5-2

132 pounds

Third-place: Gabe Willochell, Latrobe d. Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley, 6-2

Fifth-place: Cole Homet, Waynesburg d. Zachary Martin, Neshaminy, 5-0

138 pounds

First-place: Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg d. Sam Hillegas, North Hills, 4-3

Third-place: Dashawn Farber, Nazareth d. John Altieri, Norwin, 5-0

145 pounds

Third-place: Paniro Johnson, Cathedral Prep d. Jared Keslar, Connellsville, 5-3

Fifth-place: Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield d. Mason Spears, Franklin Regional, 3-0

Seventh-place: Antonio Petrucelli, Owen J. Roberts d. Antonio Amello, Seneca Valley, 6-3

152 pounds

Third-place: Matt Lackman, Bethlehem Catholic d. Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland, 3-2

160 pounds

Third-place: Connor Herceg, Nazareth d. Jack Blumer, Kiski Area, 9-4

Fifth-place: Connor Quinn, Owen J. Roberts d. Luca Augustine, Waynesburg, 11-7 SV

170 pounds

First-place: Lenny Pinto, Stroudsburg p. Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon, 4:38

Fifth-place: Angel Garcia, Mariana Bracetti d. Eli Brinsky, South Fayette, 6-0

Seventh-place: Dominic Falcone, Easton d. Tyler Kocak, Hampton, 4-1

182 pounds

First-place: Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMilan d. Donovan McMillon, Peters Township, 6-0

195 pounds

First-place: Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon m.d. Luke Montgomery, Bethel Park, 12-1

Fifth-place: Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley d. Brayden Roscosky, Kiski Area, 11-8

220 pounds

Third-place: John Meyers, Greensburg Salem p. Chase Mielnik, Downingtown West, 2:22

Fifth-place: Stephen Schott, Nazareth wbf. over Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon

285 pounds

First-place: Hunter Catka, Sun Valley d. Isaiah Vance, Hempfield, 11-4

Third-place: Robbie Unruh, Exeter Township d. Quentin Franklin, South Fayette, 3-1 SV

Seventh-place: William McChesney, Greensburg Salem d. Oliver Billott, Clearfield, 4-3

Class AA

113 pounds

First-place: Gary Steen, Reynolds d. Joey Fischer, South Park, 4-2, SV

120 pounds

First-place: Sheldon Seymour, Troy d. Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward, 7-4

126 pounds

Fifth-place: Noah Frack, Brandywine Heights d. Tyler Cymmerman, Derry, 9-4

132 pounds

First-place: Brock McMillen, Glendale d. Ian Oswalt, Burrell, 5-1, TB2

138 pounds

Third-place: Kenny Duschek, Freedom d. Patrick Demark, Trinity, 3-1, SV

152 pounds

First-place: Caleb Dowling, St. Joseph’s Academy d. A.J. Corrado, Burrell, 3-2

Fifth-place: Ryan Weyandt, Forest Hills m.d. Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, 16-4

160 pounds

First-place: Andrew Cerniglia, Notre Dame-Green Pond d. Thayne Lawrence, Frazier, 11-8

170 pounds

Third-place: Cael Crebs, Montoursville p. Trent Schultheis, Freedom, 3:37

182 pounds

First-place: Austin Walley, Ellwood City d. Dylan Bennett, Montoursville, 6-5

Fifth-place: Ricky Feroce, Burrell d. Ethan Finch, Sheffield, 4-1

Seventh-place: Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley p. Nate Wickersham, Tamaqua, 2:20

195 pounds

Seventh-place: Eric Johnson, Brockway p. Garrett Boone, McGuffey, 0:44

285 pounds

Fifth-place: Riley Kemper, Burgettstown d. Bronson Strouse, Tamaqua, 3-2

