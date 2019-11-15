High school scores, schedules for Nov. 14, 2019

By:

Thursday, November 14, 2019 | 10:44 PM

High schools

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Central Catholic (10-1) vs. Pine-Richland (10-1) at Heinz Field, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford (11-1) vs. Peters Township (11-1) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.; Gateway (10-2) vs. McKeesport (9-3) at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Thomas Jefferson (12-0) vs. Belle Vernon (10-1) at Heinz Field, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Central Valley (11-1) vs. Aliquippa (11-1) at Heinz Field, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Washington (12-0) vs. Brentwood (9-2) at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.; Avonworth (12-0) vs. Riverside (8-3) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Clairton (10-2) vs. Sto-Rox (11-1) at Heinz Field, 11 a.m.

PIAA District 6

Class 6A

PIAA Sub-regional

Friday’s schedule

State College (10-1) vs. Delaware Valley (10-1) at Hazleton, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

PIAA Sub-regional

Friday’s schedule

Cathedral Prep (10-2) vs. Bellefonte (9-2) at Clarion University, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

PIAA Sub-regional

Friday’s schedule

Bald Eagle Area (9-3) vs. Bedford (10-2) at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Richland (11-0) vs. Ligonier Valley (12-0) at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (9-2) vs. Saltsburg (8-3) at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Purchase Line (8-4) at Juniata Valley (9-2), 7 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Central Catholic vs. Pine-Richland (n)

North Allegheny vs. Bethel Park (n)

Class B

North

McDowell vs. Avonworth (n)

South

Connellsville 4, Morgantown (W. Va.) 3

Trinity 5, Elizabeth Forward 4 (OT)

Nonconference

Bishop Canevin 11, Central Valley 1

Greensburg Salem 8, Wheeling Park (W. Va.) 7

Thomas Jefferson 12, Blackhawk 2

Norwin vs. Indiana (n)

3 goals or more: Michael Vasko, Elizabeth Forward; Milan Deffibaugh, Connellsville; Owen Tutich, Greensburg Salem; Will O’Brien, Thomas Jefferson

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Friday’s schedule

North Penn vs. Central Bucks West at Hersheypark Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Strath Haven vs. Lower Dauphin at Hersheypark Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Class AA

Championship

Friday’s schedule

New Hope-Solebury vs. Quaker Valley at Hersheypark Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Moravian Academy vs. Winchester Thurston at Hersheypark Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Conestoga vs. Boyertown at Hersheypark Stadium, 4 p.m.

Class AAA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Villa Joseph Marie vs. Mars at Hersheypark Stadium, 4 p.m.

Class AA

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Lansdale Catholic vs. Villa Maria at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.

Class A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Camp Hill vs. Shady Side Academy at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Shanahan vs. North Allegheny at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Class AAA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Southern Lehigh vs. Palmyra at Cumberland Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Class AA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

North Penn-Liberty vs. North Catholic at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Nativity vs. Northern Cambria at Cumberland Valley, 10:30 a.m.

