High school scores, schedules for Nov. 16, 2019

By:

Saturday, November 16, 2019 | 11:14 PM

High schools

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Championship

Saturday’s result

Central Catholic 10, Pine-Richland 7

Class 5A

Championship

Nov. 23 schedule

Peters Township (12-1) vs. Gateway (11-2) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s result

Thomas Jefferson 41, Belle Vernon 7

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s result

Central Valley 13, Aliquippa 12 (OT)

Class 2A

Championship

Nov. 23 schedule

Washington (13-0) vs. Avonworth (13-0) at Norwin, noon

Class A

Championship

Saturday’s result

Clairton 41, Sto-Rox 19

PIAA District 6

Class A

Semifinals

Saturday’s result

Juniata Valley 31, Purchase Line 21

Championship

Nov. 22-23 schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (10-2) vs. Juniata Valley (10-2)

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Friday’s results

Central Dauphin 27, Harrisburg 20

Coatsville 48, Garnet Valley 27

Downingtown West 49, Haverford 42

Nazareth Area 22, Parkland 21

State College 38, Delaware 7

Saturday’s results

St. Joseph’s Prep 43, Northeast 26

Central Catholic 10, Pine-Richland 7

Quarterfinals

Nov. 22-23 schedule

Date, site, time TBD

Downingtown West (12-1) vs. Coatesville (10-2); Nazareth Area (12-1) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (9-2); Central Catholic (11-1) vs. State College (11-1)

Bye: Central Dauphin (11-2)

Class 5A

First round

Friday’s results

Academy Park 21, West Chester Rustin 20

Cedar Cliff 24, Exeter Township 0

Cheltenham 42, Kennett 20

Cocalico 21, Warwick 13

Gateway 14, McKeesport 7

Peters Township 28, Penn-Trafford 10

Saturday’s results

Southern Lehigh 41, Oil City 0

Archbishop Wood 51, Martin Luther King 14

Quarterfinals

Nov. 22-23 schedule

Date, site, time TBD

Cocalico (10-2) vs. Cedar Cliff (10-2); Cheltenham (12-1) vs. Academy Park (11-2); Archbishop Wood (8-3) vs. Southern Lehigh (12-1)

Nov. 23 schedule

Peters Township (12-1) vs. Gateway (11-2) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Friday’s results

Berks Catholic 49, Milton Hershey 18

Cathedral Prep 49, Bellefonte 21

Dallas 29, Valley View 7

Imhotep Charter 35, Bonner-Prendie 14

Jersey Shore 33, Bishop Shanahan 14

Lampeter-Strasburg 30, Bishop McDevitt 27

Saturday’s results

Pottsville 34, Allentown Central Catholic 7

Thomas Jefferson 41, Belle Vernon 7

Quarterfinals

Nov. 22-23 schedule

Date, time, site TBD

Jersey Shore (10-3) vs. Pottsville (10-3); Imhotep Charter (8-4) vs. Dallas (13-0); Thomas Jefferson (13-0) vs. Cathedral Prep (11-2); Lampeter-Strasburg (10-3) vs. Berks Catholic (8-4)

Class 3A

First round

Friday’s results

Bald Eagle Area 21, Bedford 20 (OT)

Montoursville 42, Loyalsock 14

Wyoming Area 27, Scranton Prep 0

Tamaqua 47, Pope John Paul II 21

Saturday’s results

Central Valley 13, Aliquippa 12 (OT)

Sharon 33, Grove City 21

Wyomissing 42, Middletown 21

Quarterfinals

Nov. 22-23 schedule

Date, site, time TBD

Montoursville (12-1) vs. Wyoming Area (11-1); Tamaqua (11-2) vs. Wyomissing (12-0); Sharon (9-3) vs. Bald Eagle Area (10-3)

Bye: Central Valley (12-1)

Class 2A

First round

Friday’s results

Avonworth 41, Riverside 14

Bishop McDevitt-District 12 28, Dunmore 13

Richland 34, Ligonier Valley 6

Washington 20, Brentwood 14

Wilmington 35, Chestnut Ridge 20

Saturday’s results

Ridgway/Johnsonburg 56, Clarion 35

Southern Columbia 49, Mt. Carmel 0

Bye: Upper Dauphin (12-0)

Quarterfinals

Nov. 22-23 schedule

Date, site, time TBD

Upper Dauphin vs. Southern Columbia (13-0); Bishop McDevitt-District 12 (7-6) vs. Richland (12-0); Wilmington (11-0) vs. Ridgway/Johnsonburg (11-1)

Nov. 23 schedule

Washington (13-0) vs. Avonworth (13-0) at Norwin, 12 p.m.

Class A

First round

Friday’s results

Bishop Guilfoyle 47, Saltsburg 18

Clairton 41, Sto-Rox 19

Farrell 60, Tussey Mountain 14

Lackawanna Trail 44, Williams Valley 30

Saturday’s results

Coudersport 42, Redbank Valley 13

Juniata Valley 31, Purchase Line 21

Muncy 49, Millersburg 0

Quarterfinals

Nov. 22-23 schedule

Date, site, time TBD

Bishop Guilfoyle (10-2) vs. Juniata Valley (10-2); Muncy (9-4) vs. Lackawanna Trail (9-3); Coudersport (11-0) vs. Farrell (11-2)

Bye: Clairton (11-2)

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class AAA

Championship

Saturday’s result

Lower Dauphin 2, Strath Haven 1

Class A

Championship

Saturday’s result

Moravian Academy 4, Winchester Thurston 1

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class AAA

Championship

Saturday’s result

Mars 1, Villa Joseph Marie 0

Class A

Championship

Saturday’s result

Camp Hill 2, Shady Side Academy 0

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Saturday’s result

North Allegheny 3, Bishop Shanahan 2

Class AAA

Championship

Saturday’s result

Palmyra 3, Southern Lehigh 2

Class AA

Championship

Saturday’s result

North Catholic 3, North Penn-Liberty 2

Class A

Championship

Saturday’s result

Northern Cambria 3, Nativity 0

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.