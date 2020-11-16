High school scores, schedules for Nov. 16, 2020

By: Tribune-Review
Monday, November 16, 2020 | 10:34 PM

High schools

Field hockey

PIAA playoffs

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Emmaus at Central Bucks East, 2:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Central Dauphin, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Archbishop Carroll vs. Southern Lehigh at Cardinal O’Hara, 3:30 p.m.; Selinsgrove at Palmyra, 7 p.m.

Class A

Bloomsburg at Wyoming Seminary, 4 p.m.; Greenwood vs. Shady Side Academy at Lower Dauphin MS, 5 p.m.

Football

PIAA playoffs

Semifinals

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Central York (9-0) vs. McDowell (7-0) at Mansion Park, Altoona, 1 p.m.

Souderton (7-0) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (4-0) at Cardinal O’Hara, noon

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Cathedral Prep (6-2) vs. Upper Dublin (6-1) at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Governor Mifflin (8-0) vs. Pine-Richland (9-0) at Hollidaysburg, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Friday’s schedule

Oil City (10-0) at Thomas Jefferson (8-1), 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore (9-0) at Lampeter-Strasburg (9-0), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Central Valley (10-0) vs. Bedford (10-0) at Mansion Park in Altoona, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Danville (8-1) at Wyomissing (8-0), 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Wilmington (10-0) at Beaver Falls (10-0) at Geneva College, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop McDevitt (4-1) vs. Southern Columbia (10-0) at Selinsgrove, 1 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Jeannette (9-1) at Reynolds (9-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (7-2) at Steelton-Highspire (8-0), 1 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

PIHL

Class 3A

North Allegheny 2, Upper St. Clair 1

Mt. Lebanon 9, Butler 2

Class 2A

Northwest

Moon at Montour, ppd.

Southwest

Thomas Jefferson 5, South Fayette 2

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 11, Moon 3

West Allegheny at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Class A

Southwest

North Hills 11, Quaker Valley 3

South Park at North Hills, ppd.

Nonsection

Kiski Area 6, McDowell 1

Class B

North

Neshannock at Burrell, ppd.

South

Ringgold 3, Connellsville 1

Nonsection

Carrick 7, Wilmington 1

Tuesday’s schedule

PIHL

Class 3A

Butler vs. Canon-McMillan at Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Northeast

Armstrong vs. Shaler at Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 8:20 p.m.

Nonsection

Hampton vs. Franklin Regional at Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Southeast

Norwin vs. Westmont Hilltop at 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Fox Chapel vs. Wheeling Central Catholic, Ice Mine, Connellsville, 9 p.m.

Class B

Nonsection

Elizabeth Forward vs. Neshannock at Hess Ice Rink, New Castle, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Emmaus at Neshaminy, 6 p.m.; Cumberland Valley vs. Seneca Valley (15-1-1) at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Northern vs. Upper Moreland at North Side Elementary, Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.; Cathedral Prep at Mars (19-0), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Lewisburg at Oley Valley, 6 p.m.; Fairview at Deer Lakes (16-1), 6 p.m.

Class A

Faith Christian vs. Tulpehocken at Palisades, 6:15 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (16-1) vs. Brockway at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Parkland at Pennridge, 6 p.m.; Cumberland Valley vs. North Allegheny (12-2) at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Villa Joseph Maria vs. Selinsgrove at Palisades, 4 p.m.; Mechanicsburg vs. Mars (17-0) at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Allentown Central Catholic at Bloomsburg; North Catholic (14-2-1) vs. Bedford at Mars, 5 p.m.

Class A

Conwell-Egan at Southern Columbia, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (17-0) vs. Cambridge Springs at Norwin, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Parkland at Unionville, 6 p.m.; Hempfield (District 3) vs. North Allegheny (16-0) at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Bethlehem Catholic at York Suburban, 6 p.m.; DuBois at Franklin Regional (17-2), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Pine Grove at Trinity (District 3), 6 p.m.; Philipsburg-Osceola at North Catholic (16-0), 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Sacred Heart Academy at Marion Catholic, 6 p.m.; Clarion at Bishop Canevin (15-0), 6 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

