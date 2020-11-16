High school scores, schedules for Nov. 16, 2020
By:
Monday, November 16, 2020 | 10:34 PM
High schools
Field hockey
PIAA playoffs
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Emmaus at Central Bucks East, 2:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Central Dauphin, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Archbishop Carroll vs. Southern Lehigh at Cardinal O’Hara, 3:30 p.m.; Selinsgrove at Palmyra, 7 p.m.
Class A
Bloomsburg at Wyoming Seminary, 4 p.m.; Greenwood vs. Shady Side Academy at Lower Dauphin MS, 5 p.m.
Football
PIAA playoffs
Semifinals
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
Central York (9-0) vs. McDowell (7-0) at Mansion Park, Altoona, 1 p.m.
Souderton (7-0) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (4-0) at Cardinal O’Hara, noon
Class 5A
Friday’s schedule
Cathedral Prep (6-2) vs. Upper Dublin (6-1) at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Governor Mifflin (8-0) vs. Pine-Richland (9-0) at Hollidaysburg, 1 p.m.
Class 4A
Friday’s schedule
Oil City (10-0) at Thomas Jefferson (8-1), 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore (9-0) at Lampeter-Strasburg (9-0), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday’s schedule
Central Valley (10-0) vs. Bedford (10-0) at Mansion Park in Altoona, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Danville (8-1) at Wyomissing (8-0), 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
Wilmington (10-0) at Beaver Falls (10-0) at Geneva College, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Bishop McDevitt (4-1) vs. Southern Columbia (10-0) at Selinsgrove, 1 p.m.
Class A
Friday’s schedule
Jeannette (9-1) at Reynolds (9-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Bishop Guilfoyle (7-2) at Steelton-Highspire (8-0), 1 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s results
PIHL
Class 3A
North Allegheny 2, Upper St. Clair 1
Mt. Lebanon 9, Butler 2
Class 2A
Northwest
Moon at Montour, ppd.
Southwest
Thomas Jefferson 5, South Fayette 2
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 11, Moon 3
West Allegheny at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Class A
Southwest
North Hills 11, Quaker Valley 3
South Park at North Hills, ppd.
Nonsection
Kiski Area 6, McDowell 1
Class B
North
Neshannock at Burrell, ppd.
South
Ringgold 3, Connellsville 1
Nonsection
Carrick 7, Wilmington 1
Tuesday’s schedule
PIHL
Class 3A
Butler vs. Canon-McMillan at Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Northeast
Armstrong vs. Shaler at Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 8:20 p.m.
Nonsection
Hampton vs. Franklin Regional at Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Southeast
Norwin vs. Westmont Hilltop at 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Fox Chapel vs. Wheeling Central Catholic, Ice Mine, Connellsville, 9 p.m.
Class B
Nonsection
Elizabeth Forward vs. Neshannock at Hess Ice Rink, New Castle, 7 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Emmaus at Neshaminy, 6 p.m.; Cumberland Valley vs. Seneca Valley (15-1-1) at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Northern vs. Upper Moreland at North Side Elementary, Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.; Cathedral Prep at Mars (19-0), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Lewisburg at Oley Valley, 6 p.m.; Fairview at Deer Lakes (16-1), 6 p.m.
Class A
Faith Christian vs. Tulpehocken at Palisades, 6:15 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (16-1) vs. Brockway at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Parkland at Pennridge, 6 p.m.; Cumberland Valley vs. North Allegheny (12-2) at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona, 5 p.m.
Class 3A
Villa Joseph Maria vs. Selinsgrove at Palisades, 4 p.m.; Mechanicsburg vs. Mars (17-0) at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Allentown Central Catholic at Bloomsburg; North Catholic (14-2-1) vs. Bedford at Mars, 5 p.m.
Class A
Conwell-Egan at Southern Columbia, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (17-0) vs. Cambridge Springs at Norwin, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Parkland at Unionville, 6 p.m.; Hempfield (District 3) vs. North Allegheny (16-0) at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Bethlehem Catholic at York Suburban, 6 p.m.; DuBois at Franklin Regional (17-2), 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Pine Grove at Trinity (District 3), 6 p.m.; Philipsburg-Osceola at North Catholic (16-0), 5:30 p.m.
Class A
Sacred Heart Academy at Marion Catholic, 6 p.m.; Clarion at Bishop Canevin (15-0), 6 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
More High School Scores Schedule• High school schedules for Sept. 21, 2020
• High school scores, summaries and schedule for March 12, 2020
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 11, 2020
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 10, 2020
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 9, 2020